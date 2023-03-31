“We work with the client to arrive at the budget range. It takes a joint effort and understanding … there are times a homeowner’s wish is not in tune with their realistic budget, so we work with them to align their priorities.” — Nate Ewen
Nate Ewen records measurements in the kitchen while working on the space’s new design.
Follow THE REMODELS
Creatas Images
Chad Baker
Couple sitting on floor, by blue prints, elevated view
There are many reasons why people choose to invest in home remodeling projects. Perhaps the neighborhood where their home is nestled is perfect — great neighbors, safe environment, kids have friends nearby and love their school — and so the idea of moving just doesn’t fit, and yet the house itself is dated or doesn’t function quite right.
For most people, a house is a home, and the idea of leaving it brings mixed emotions. Yet so often, certain aspects of the home fail to meet evolving needs. Certain spaces might feel increasingly cramped over time. Styles change and leave older homes looking shabby or antiquated. Even newer homes can benefit from updates and modifications. A remodel can give a home, and its owners, a sense of renewal, a fun and useful change.
Maybe the home lacks efficiency and a remodel will take it from high energy consumption to a much more environmentally friendly state. Something as simple as replacing single-pane windows with energy efficient windows translates into big savings on utility bills and a significant decrease in the home’s carbon footprint.
Sometimes a remodel is intended to increase the value of a home for resale. With new homes being built all around the area, homeowners have to make their older space stand out if it is going to make an impression among the competition.
But whatever the motivation, remodeling has become an increasingly popular option for homeowners throughout the region and especially in Central Oregon. Because of the level of interest — which ranges from simply enjoying watching a home makeover, to a desire to learn all about the process in order to embark on a similar project — The Bulletin and the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) have partnered with three local builders to bring readers a first-hand look at the step-by-step stages of three remodels from start to finish.
In this, the second feature in The Bulletin’s Real Estate series highlighting the COBA 2016 Tour of Remodeled Homes, each builder offers insights into one of the most challenging pieces of the remodel project — planning, budgeting and design.
Find out how Neil Kelly Design Build Remodel worked with the homeowner to plan and design a completely new kitchen, a renovated master bath as well as incorporating other updates to their 1990s Tumalo home. Neil Kelly DBR is a family-owned business that got its start 69 years ago and is headquartered in Portland with offices in Eugene, Seattle and Lake Oswego as well as their Bend office, which opened in 2008. The company works primarily in residential remodeling and new custom home construction, offering design consultation, concepts and plans as well as product selection in-house.
“We can do anything from a front door replacement to a full kitchen remodel or two story additions … everything and anything in between,” said Nate Ewen, design consultant for Neil Kelly’s Bend office.
Learn what goes into planning and designing a complete and extensive foundation-to-roof remodel, including a second-story addition, as PGC Building + Design shares an inside look at their client’s 1970s ranch style home on Bend’s west side. Since its start in 2006, whether working on a new custom home or a remodel, the focus at PGC has always been on the project value, which goes beyond cost and also accounts for quality and customer service.
“I work with some of the most talented architects and designers in Central Oregon to help bring our clients’ visions and dreams to reality,” said Ed Busch, owner of PGC. “It’s about the people.”
Reflect on the process of introducing Northwest lodge style to the a home’s exterior while upgrading the each room of the interior from an outdated style to a more formal and elegant setting, through Sun Forest Construction’s renovation to a Broken Top home originally built in the early ‘90s.
Explore the process of understanding and implementing Homeowner Association rules and guidelines as part of the remodel plan and how those HOA rules can impact exterior design choices.
Sun Forest, an employee-owned business, has been building homes and remodeling exclusively in Central Oregon since 1977. Designer Glenn Dietrich and the design team offer full service in-house design for both remodel and custom home projects.
“One of our strengths we have is our employees,” noted Mike Brown, Sun Forest sales manager. The employees establish great working relationships with each homeowner they work with, he added.
Each of these remodel projects will unfold over the next six months, with the journey culminating in September with Central Oregon’s newest builder event, the 2016 Tour of Remodeled Homes. Along the way, on the second Saturday of each month, The Bulletin’s Real Estate section will feature each builder, each remodel project, including detailed descriptions and photographs of the process. From this month’s look at planning, budgeting and design to topics including demolition and finishing touches, as well as everything in between, follow along for a real look at what a remodel looks like from the inside out.
