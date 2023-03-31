3 Local Homes,3 Local builders,7 months of remodeling,one big how-to home tourPersonally tour these homes on Saturday, September 17 from 10 am - 4 pm$5 per family. Proceeds benefit the KIDS Center.Purchase tickets online at connectiondepot.com or call 541-389-1058.
Ed Busch launched PGC Building + Design in 2006 with a focus on quality and service. As a family-owned custom building and remodeling business, PGC has been shaped by more than 30 years of experience in the building industry.
Busch remembers designing his first kitchen remodel at the age of 12.
“I grew up around high-end remodels,” he explained, adding that his dad, Ed Busch Sr., owns a remodel and design firm in Los Angeles.
The craftsmen and project managers who make up PGC share Busch’s passion for service and quality, taking pride in every job they do, big or small.
“We’ve done jobs as small as hanging shelves in garages for folks, as well as designing and building award-winning custom homes,” Busch said. “I work with some of the most talented architects and designers in Central Oregon to help bring our clients’ visions and dreams to reality.”
Whether working on a new custom home or on a remodel, PGC recognizes that value is much more than cost. Value is also a measure of quality and customer service.
“It’s about the people,” Busch said.
Busch has an affinity for remodeling and rehabilitating older homes.
“You have to think outside the box,” he said. “I really enjoy working in a collaborative environment where everyone’s excited and we’re working together to create something really special.
“I’m tired of seeing these old homes just being scrapped,” he added. “There is something we can do with these.”
