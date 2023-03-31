3 Local Homes,3 Local builders,7 months of remodeling,one big how-to home tourPersonally tour these homes on Saturday, September 17 from 10 am - 4 pm$5 per family. Proceeds benefit the KIDS Center.Purchase tickets online at connectiondepot.com or call 541-389-1058.
While the building industry continues to boom in Central Oregon, with new homes being built all across the tri-county area, it’s the remodeling scene that grabbed our interest at The Bulletin’s Special Projects earlier this year. Many homes and neighborhoods around the region are reaching a point where they are due for updates.
Whether homeowners are looking to sell on the hot real estate market and need their older home to compete with all the latest in styles and trends, or they want to stay in their home but find it doesn’t suit their needs and styles anymore, remodeling projects abound.
A remodel, however, is nothing to take lightly. Recognizing that remodeling is likely on the minds of many of our readers — whether they’re contemplating it for themselves or are simply intrigued by the process and how it works — The Bulletin partnered with Central Oregon Builders Association and three local builders to present a special real estate editorial series. Our featured builders, Neil Kelly DBR, PGC Building + Design and Sun Forest Construction, shared their professional insight on each stage of a home remodel through an inside look at one of their own projects over the past seven months.
The series, which began in February and ran on the front of the real estate section every second Saturday since, followed along on these three remodeling projects and explained to our readers through story and photos what happens at every stage of an extensive renovation.
This special series was similar to the popular television programs that show viewers the inside workings of major remodeling projects, but this is print media, and therefore presented unique challenges.
Remodeling projects, we quickly learned, aren’t a seamless process. Despite the very best planning, as with any construction undertaking, things don’t always happen as planned. The reality of that realization came to us early in this series.
Schedules are continuously being shifted to accommodate for challenges, such as materials not arriving on site in a timely manner, or the wrong materials being delivered. While a slight schedule adjustment might not seem like a big deal, every piece of the schedule affects everything that comes after it.
“When the construction industry becomes extremely busy, as it currently is, two things tend to occur that affect quality and service, and these two obstacles created our biggest challenges,” said Nate Ewen, design consultant for Neil Kelly DBR. “The first is quality, or correctness, of products delivered to the job. Though material orders and paperwork are accurate, the wrong product, in some fashion, is delivered to the job, and this occurrence is largely due to the busy times.”
