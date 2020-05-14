Smith Rock State Park prepares to open

Matt Davey, park manager at Smith Rock State Park, right, and park ranger Josie Barnum work together to load a sign into the back of a truck near the intersection of NE Wilcox Avenue and Crooked River Drive on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in preparation to open Smith Rock to the public on Thursday. Davey said the opening is targeted at Central Oregon residents and he hopes out of town visitors will hold off on visiting for a while so as not to overwhelm the park all at once. Visitors are also being encouraged to be prepared for their outing because water fountains are turned off and restrooms may be closed. The popular Misery Ridge Trail will remain closed, along with the visitors center, the bivouac campground and some parking areas.
