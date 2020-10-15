Life seems like it has been the same routine day in and day out for the past eight months. We need visual “markers” to jolt us and remind us that days, months, seasons may pass without barely a side glance from us. Vegetable gardeners use their harvest and the cleared garden rows as their marker. Leaves here and there are changes showing in leaf color.
One marker that has a high visual impact on where we are on the calendar is the heavily berried mountain ash trees this year. I have been in awe of the branches so loaded with bright orange-red berry clusters that I fear the branches will break in a strong wind. Even the scrawniest looking trees are overloaded.
The mountain ash, Sorbus Aucuparia, is not related to the true ashes (Fraxinus). The mountain ash belongs to the order rosaceae. You never know who is related to whom in the plant kingdom. The tree hardly resembles a strawberry and it certainly doesn’t come close to a rose but at a family gathering they are all at the same table.
The tree has an upright, oval growth habit with white flowers in the spring followed with the development of the berry clusters. Depending on the variety, fall leaf color can be red, yellow or purple. It is listed as a fire-resistant tree. It is not affected by the emerald ash borer that has been so devastating in the mid-west but it is susceptible to several insects and diseases.
Birds will have a food source, usually, after the leaves have fallen, but at some point, there will be a fallen mess of berries to contend with. I mention this as it could influence where you plant the tree. Plant it where the clean-up won’t have to be added to the weekly household cleaning list.
In Newfoundland popular folklore maintains that a heavy crop of fruit means a hard or difficult winter. In Finland and Sweden, the number of clusters on the trees was used as a predictor of the snow cover.
I couldn’t help but wonder what circumstances were present to promote such a lush crop of berries. With some research, I may have found a partial answer. Fruit production of a given summer is related to the weather conditions of the previous summer with warm, dry summers increasing the number of stored sugars available for subsequent flower and fruit production. Added to that could be that when the trees were flowering this spring, the flowers weren’t killed by frost. The bottom line is the berries have no predictive value of the winter weather to come.
There are other ornamental trees and shrubs that help provide us with an easy transition into winter. The old standards of Quaking Aspen and the cottonwood/poplar trees are better suited for those with acreage than those living on a subdivision lot. The problem is that although they produce a brilliant yellow color, they sucker and produce saplings where they shouldn’t be growing.
The Amur Maple is considered a small tree or large shrub with an irregular shape and bright red fall color. It is fire-resistant and is a good choice to create a hedge. One of my favorites is the Viburnum, American Cranberry. It is a compact, rounded shrub producing white flowers in the spring. The green foliage turns to orange-red in fall with a minimum of red fruit. An East facing exposure is considered best.
Sumac, Gro-Low is a mounding shrub with dark green leaves, changing from orange to red to purple. Gro-Low is not invasive. Barberry varieties range from small to medium-sized shrubs. Branches have spines and small leaves that range from purplish red to gold, especially flashy are the varieties that are mottled with purple and bright red.
Every fall an old Frank & Ernest comic strip comes to mind. A deciduous tree is telling two pine trees how ridiculous their needles are. “Nobody with any style wears all green in autumn.” The deciduous tree brags about his colors and how people come from miles around to see him, but he admits he will eventually lose his leaves.
“My limbs are bare, but in the spring I’ll get a new wardrobe and you’ll be wearing the same old thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.