Bend’s announcement of plans to open its first dedicated low-barrier shelter earlier this year spurred conversations about sheltering Central Oregon’s homeless population.
It also triggered questions: How does Bend’s shelter system compare to others across the state? Where do our shelters fit in the statewide landscape?
Building on the work of my colleague Brenna Visser, who’s masterfully catalogued the ins and outs of Central Oregon’s response to homelessness, those questions formed the basis of Sunday’s story. Since journalists’ work can often seem like a mystery, it’s worth sharing how I tried to answer them:
I wanted to start out by understanding where shelters existed across the state — and, in particular, where you could find low-barrier shelters, the ones that have become such a key part of Bend’s discussions in recent months.
As it turns out, there’s no central authority in the state keeping track of that information. But I knew we needed to see a statewide picture in order offer the story the proper context.
County by county, I searched for shelter resources for those experiencing homelessness.
Some counties were easy, with resources centrally located and easily available in online directories. Others were more challenging, with little to no publicly available information. For those, I contacted the few individuals I’d found who might be in the know about what, if any, shelters those communities had.
Eventually, I had a fairly good — if fluid, and likely never comprehensive — list.
As I began looking for stories in that data, the comprehensiveness of the services under Rogue Retreat’s umbrella stood out. Many communities have a variety of shelters, but often times those services are fragmented, with one group operating one and someone else running another.
I began reporting on the nonprofit and its urban campground, centering on the questions central to what we call solutions journalism: How does the solution work? What’s the evidence? What are the limitations? What insight does it offer?
To answer those questions, I went to Medford, touring Rogue Retreat’s facilities and interviewing staff and residents there. I also connected with advocates in Southern Oregon opposed Medford’s response to homelessness — especially the city’s new anti-camping ordinance, which police use to push people to Rogue Retreat’s programs — who shared the barriers even a low-barrier shelter can have.
This kind of solutions journalism is not advocacy. I’m not here to tell our community what it should do, and I certainly won’t presume to be smarter than the service providers who’ve dedicated their lives and careers to doing this work. But I can remind our community we’re not alone.
To paint the picture of Central Oregon’s shelter system requires sharing the voices of those directly impacted by it. As I met people who filtered into Bend’s low-barrier shelter one night, I heard many more moving stories than I was able to share here.
And after rounds of writing and rewriting, we published the story you read today.
But the reporting doesn’t end. With any luck, this story will spurn thoughts, questions, ideas and conversation. I hope you’ll share those thoughts with me or to our editorial page.
