On Deck
Friday
Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, noon; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Wednesday’s Late Game
Stanford 74, UCLA 59
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Arizona, late
No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., late
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., late
California at Southern Cal, late
Oregon St. at Washington, late
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
TOP 25
Wednesday’s Late Games
No. 2 Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55
Alabama 83, No. 4 Auburn 64
No. 18 Seton Hall 78, No. 5 Butler 70
No. 9 Florida St. 54, Virginia 50
South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78
Temple 65, No. 16 Wichita St. 53
Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late
No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., late
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., late
No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
Thursday’s Game
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, late
Friday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
California at No. 8 Oregon St., 7 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.
No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
TOP 25
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 910, Kansas 47
Oklahoma 73, No. 17 West Virginia 49
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri, late
No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52
No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70
No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51
No. 10 Mississippi St. vs. LSU, late
No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54
Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69
No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late
No. 20 Maryland vs. Nebraska, late
No. 22 Iowa at Minnesota, late
No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50
No. 25 South Dakota at North Dakota St., late
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —
Miami 28 12 .700 7
Boston 27 12 .692 7½
Toronto 26 14 .650 9
Indiana 26 15 .634 9½
Phila. 26 16 .619 10
Orlando 20 21 .488 15½
Brooklyn 18 22 .450 17
Chicago 15 27 .357 21
Detroit 15 27 .357 21
Charlotte 15 29 .341 22
Washington 13 27 .325 22
Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½
New York 11 30 .268 24½
Atlanta 9 32 .220 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —
Denver 28 12 .700 4½
Utah 28 12 .700 4½
L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5
Houston 26 14 .650 6½
Dallas 26 15 .634 7
Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 10
Memphis 19 22 .463 14
San Antonio 17 22 .436 15
Portland 18 24 .429 15½
Phoenix 16 24 .400 16½
Minnesota 15 25 .375 17½
New Orleans 15 26 .366 18
Sacramento 15 26 .366 18
Golden State 9 33 .214 24½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Phila. 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana 104, Minnesota 99
Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115, Washington 106
Denver 100, Charlotte 86
Portland 117, Houston 107
Dallas 127, Sacramento 123
Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, late
Boston at Milwaukee, late
Utah at New Orleans, late
Denver at Golden State, late
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Phila., 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, noon (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans
49ERS 7 71/2 46 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128
Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133
Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149
Montreal 48 20 21 7 47 146 152
Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 47 25 16 6 56 150 145
Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109
Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149
Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147
Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149
San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159
Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago 4, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, late
Carolina at Columbus, late
Los Angeles at Florida, late
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, late
Montreal at Philadelphia, late
Calgary at Toronto, late
New Jersey at Washington, late
Vegas at Ottawa, late
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, late
Anaheim at Nashville, late
Buffalo at Dallas, late
San Jose at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
The American Express
Thursday at La Quinta, Calif.
s-Stadium Course (Host Course); par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72
Purse: $6.7 million
First Round
Zac Blair 31-33—64q
Grayson Murray 34-30—64s
Hank Lebioda 31-34—65n
Rickie Fowler 31-34—65q
Scottie Scheffler 32-33—65q
Andrew Landry 34-32—66s
T. Duncan 31-35—66n
Adam Schenk 34-32—66n
Tom Hoge 32-34—66s
Russell Knox 33-33—66n
Roger Sloan 32-34—66n
Chase Seiffert 34-32—66s
Cameron Davis 34-32—66n
Josh Teater, 33-34—67q. Cameron Champ, 33-34—67n. Isaiah Salinda, 34-33—67n. Kevin Streelman, 31-36—67q. Brian Stuard, 35-32—67n. Jason Dufner, 32-35—67s. Sebastián Muñoz, 34-33—67n. J.T. Poston, 34-33—67n. Brian Harman, 35-32—67q. Tyler McCumber, 36-31—67s.
Dominic Bozzelli, 31-36—67n. Nick Taylor, 33-34—67q. Nick Watney, 34-33—67s. Scott Stallings, 35-32—67n. Scott Piercy, 32-35—67q. Andrew Putnam, 34-33—67q. Alex Noren, 34-33—67n. John Huh, 33-34—67n. Lucas Glover, 32-35—67n. Sungjae Im, 33-34—67q.
Ryan Armour, 33-34—67n. Matthew Wolff, 32-35—67q. Sebastian Cappelen, 34-33—67n. Jhonattan Vegas, 34-34—68n. Paul Casey, 33-35—68q. Bud Cauley, 34-34—68q. Russell Henley, 36-32—68n. Doc Redman, 33-35—68s. K.-H. Lee, 34-34—68s. Abraham Ancer, 33-35—68q. Bill Haas, 34-34—68q. Ryan Moore, 34-34—68q. Matthew NeSmith, 33-35—68s. Doug Ghim, 33-35—68n. Wes Roach, 34-34—68q.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson and Jimmy Yacabonis; Cs Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, INFs Ivan Castillo and Seth Mejias-Brean to minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to January 11. Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired the 2020 first- (No. 4), two 2020 second-round draft picks and the 2021 first-0round draft pick from Sky Blue FC for a player to be named.
COLLEGE
DEPAUL — Announced F D.J. Williams has joined the men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.
MEMPHIS — Named Kyle Pope defensive line coach.
NEBRASKA — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the retirement of Dave Salo men’s and women’s swimming coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Sterlin Gilbert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
