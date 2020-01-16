On Deck

Friday

Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, noon; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882

Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Wednesday’s Late Game

Stanford 74, UCLA 59

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, late

No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., late

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., late

California at Southern Cal, late

Oregon St. at Washington, late

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Wednesday’s Late Games

No. 2 Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55

Alabama 83, No. 4 Auburn 64

No. 18 Seton Hall 78, No. 5 Butler 70

No. 9 Florida St. 54, Virginia 50

South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78

Temple 65, No. 16 Wichita St. 53

Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late

No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., late

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., late

No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

Women’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

Thursday’s Game

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, late

Friday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

California at No. 8 Oregon St., 7 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 910, Kansas 47

Oklahoma 73, No. 17 West Virginia 49

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri, late

No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52

No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70

No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51

No. 10 Mississippi St. vs. LSU, late

No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54

Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69

No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late

No. 20 Maryland vs. Nebraska, late

No. 22 Iowa at Minnesota, late

No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50

No. 25 South Dakota at North Dakota St., late

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —

Miami 28 12 .700 7

Boston 27 12 .692 7½

Toronto 26 14 .650 9

Indiana 26 15 .634 9½

Phila. 26 16 .619 10

Orlando 20 21 .488 15½

Brooklyn 18 22 .450 17

Chicago 15 27 .357 21

Detroit 15 27 .357 21

Charlotte 15 29 .341 22

Washington 13 27 .325 22

Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½

New York 11 30 .268 24½

Atlanta 9 32 .220 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —

Denver 28 12 .700 4½

Utah 28 12 .700 4½

L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5

Houston 26 14 .650 6½

Dallas 26 15 .634 7

Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 10

Memphis 19 22 .463 14

San Antonio 17 22 .436 15

Portland 18 24 .429 15½

Phoenix 16 24 .400 16½

Minnesota 15 25 .375 17½

New Orleans 15 26 .366 18

Sacramento 15 26 .366 18

Golden State 9 33 .214 24½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Phila. 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana 104, Minnesota 99

Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115, Washington 106

Denver 100, Charlotte 86

Portland 117, Houston 107

Dallas 127, Sacramento 123

Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, late

Boston at Milwaukee, late

Utah at New Orleans, late

Denver at Golden State, late

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Phila., 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, noon (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans

49ERS 7 71/2 46 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128

Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133

Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149

Montreal 48 20 21 7 47 146 152

Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125

N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 47 25 16 6 56 150 145

Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129

Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109

Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137

Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140

Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153

Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149

Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147

Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149

San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159

Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Chicago 4, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, late

Carolina at Columbus, late

Los Angeles at Florida, late

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, late

Montreal at Philadelphia, late

Calgary at Toronto, late

New Jersey at Washington, late

Vegas at Ottawa, late

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, late

Anaheim at Nashville, late

Buffalo at Dallas, late

San Jose at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The American Express

Thursday at La Quinta, Calif.

s-Stadium Course (Host Course); par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72

Purse: $6.7 million

First Round

Zac Blair 31-33—64q

Grayson Murray 34-30—64s

Hank Lebioda 31-34—65n

Rickie Fowler 31-34—65q

Scottie Scheffler 32-33—65q

Andrew Landry 34-32—66s

T. Duncan 31-35—66n

Adam Schenk 34-32—66n

Tom Hoge 32-34—66s

Russell Knox 33-33—66n

Roger Sloan 32-34—66n

Chase Seiffert 34-32—66s

Cameron Davis 34-32—66n

Josh Teater, 33-34—67q. Cameron Champ, 33-34—67n. Isaiah Salinda, 34-33—67n. Kevin Streelman, 31-36—67q. Brian Stuard, 35-32—67n. Jason Dufner, 32-35—67s. Sebastián Muñoz, 34-33—67n. J.T. Poston, 34-33—67n. Brian Harman, 35-32—67q. Tyler McCumber, 36-31—67s.

Dominic Bozzelli, 31-36—67n. Nick Taylor, 33-34—67q. Nick Watney, 34-33—67s. Scott Stallings, 35-32—67n. Scott Piercy, 32-35—67q. Andrew Putnam, 34-33—67q. Alex Noren, 34-33—67n. John Huh, 33-34—67n. Lucas Glover, 32-35—67n. Sungjae Im, 33-34—67q.

Ryan Armour, 33-34—67n. Matthew Wolff, 32-35—67q. Sebastian Cappelen, 34-33—67n. Jhonattan Vegas, 34-34—68n. Paul Casey, 33-35—68q. Bud Cauley, 34-34—68q. Russell Henley, 36-32—68n. Doc Redman, 33-35—68s. K.-H. Lee, 34-34—68s. Abraham Ancer, 33-35—68q. Bill Haas, 34-34—68q. Ryan Moore, 34-34—68q. Matthew NeSmith, 33-35—68s. Doug Ghim, 33-35—68n. Wes Roach, 34-34—68q.

.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson and Jimmy Yacabonis; Cs Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, INFs Ivan Castillo and Seth Mejias-Brean to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to January 11. Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired the 2020 first- (No. 4), two 2020 second-round draft picks and the 2021 first-0round draft pick from Sky Blue FC for a player to be named.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Announced F D.J. Williams has joined the men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

MEMPHIS — Named Kyle Pope defensive line coach.

NEBRASKA — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the retirement of Dave Salo men’s and women’s swimming coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Sterlin Gilbert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.