On Deck

Monday

Boys basketball: McMinnville at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Hoodoo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733

Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714

Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667

UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533

California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733

Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 88, Washington St. 62

Washington at California, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, late

Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon, late

Sunday’s Games

Utah at No. 25 Colorado, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

No. 2 Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55

No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60

No. 7 San Diego St. 83, Boise St. 65

Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio St. 54

No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60

No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54

Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55

Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn St. 49

EAST

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66

Merrimack 58, CCSU 46

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 80

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

Towson 84, Delaware 68

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

Arkansas 76, Mississippi 72

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin St. 80

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72

ETSU 61, VMI 55

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 63

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 56

Hampton 83, Longwood 80

Jackson St. 76, Alcorn St. 65

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

LSU 60, Mississippi St. 59

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

McNeese St. 85, Northwestern St. 76

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

Murray St. 81, Tennessee Tech 69

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Saint Louis 74, Richmond 58

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55

Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

UAB 61, Marshall 50

UNC-Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

UNC-Greensboro 86, Furman 73

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

W. Carolina 79, Mercer 71

W. Kentucky 69, Middle Tennessee 53

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

Winthrop 99, Gardner-Webb 95

Wofford 73, The Citadel 71

MIDWEST

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Bradley 67, S. Illinois 48

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Dayton 88, UMass 60

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44

Milwaukee 87, Green Bay 80

Missouri 91, Florida 75

N. Illinois 71, E. Michigan 68

N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 63

S. Dakota St. 70, Fort Wayne 61

South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 81

Tennessee St. 75, SE Missouri 73

Toledo 67, W. Michigan 59

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56

Arkansas St. 76, Troy 68

Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82

Coastal Carolina 82, Texas-Arlington 77

Incarnate Word 73, New Orleans 70

Lamar 102, Houston Baptist 92

North Texas 81, FAU 58

Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota 73

Rice 92, FIU 78

South Alabama 52, UALR 43

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

Texas 64, Kansas St. 50

Texas State 82, Appalachian St. 57

Tulsa 63, Houston 61

UTSA 80, Southern Miss. 70

FAR WEST

California Baptist 61, Grand Canyon 57

Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 70

Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67

New Mexico 84, Air Force 78

New Mexico St. 74, UMKC 71

Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76

San Francisco 79, Pacific 75

Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

UC Riverside 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

UNLV 78, Wyoming 69

Utah St. 80, Nevada 70

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000

Oregon St. 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon 2 1 .667 12 2 .857

Arizona 2 2 .500 13 2 .867

Colorado 2 2 .500 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

Utah 0 4 .000 7 8 .467

———

Saturday’s Game

Washington St. 66, Washington 59

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon at No. 18 Arizona, 11 a.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford at California, 5 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 UConn 91, Houston 51

No. 16 Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67

No. 22 South Dakota 77, Omaha 44

No. 25 Princeton 75, Pennsylvania 55

EAST

Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40

Colgate 80, Navy 55

Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62

Delaware St. 64, NC Central 54

Duquesne 82, La Salle 56

Fairfield 67, St. Peter’s 48

Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33

LIU 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52

Lehigh 64, American U. 63

Maine 60, Albany (NY) 49

Marist 94, Niagara 67

Marshall 61, UAB 56

Mass.-Lowell 66, Binghamton 56

Merrimack 65, CCSU 56

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Bryant 70

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31

Ohio 76, Buffalo 65

Princeton 75, Penn 55

Quinnipiac 70, Manhattan 58

Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47

Siena 68, Canisius 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 72

Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44

Temple 85, SMU 62

UConn 91, Houston 51

UMass 61, Saint Joseph’s 43

Vermont 60, UMBC 58

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

Alabama St. 77, MVSU 64

Appalachian St. 73, Texas State 65

Austin Peay 63, Jacksonville St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 82, Coppin St. 51

Campbell 68, Hampton 31

Coastal Carolina 62, Texas-Arlington 56

E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51

E. Kentucky 49, SIU-Edwardsville 46

ETSU 62, W. Carolina 57

FAU 84, North Texas 78

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47

Furman 77, Samford 69

High Point 84, Charleston Southern 70

Jackson St. 83, Alcorn St. 67

Liberty 85, Jacksonville 76

Longwood 70, SC-Upstate 62

Louisiana Tech 87, UTEP 80

Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73

McNeese St. 61, Northwestern St. 51

Morgan St. 59, Florida A&M 47

Nicholls 67, SE Louisiana 65

Norfolk St. 83, Howard 80

North Alabama 84, Lipscomb 72

North Florida 71, NJIT 48

Old Dominion 54, Charlotte 51

Rice 68, FIU 47

South Alabama 72, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Southern Miss. 82, UTSA 65

Southern U. 81, Grambling St. 57

Tennessee Tech 77, Murray St. 72

Tulane 59, Memphis 55

UNC-Asheville 63, Radford 50

UNC-Greensboro 49, Chattanooga 41

UT Martin 74, Belmont 57

W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63

Winthrop 61, Presbyterian 54

Wofford 77, Mercer 49

MIDWEST

Akron 76, Bowling Green 73

Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54

Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70

Creighton 72, Providence 63

Green Bay 65, Detroit 48

IUPUI 80, Wright St. 60

Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63

N. Kentucky 88, Ill.-Chicago 46

Oakland 78, Milwaukee 62

Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 67

SE Missouri 83, Tennessee St. 54

South Dakota 77, Nebraska-Omaha 44

Toledo 63, N. Illinois 51

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 69, Georgia Southern 62

Kansas St. 76, Texas Tech 72

Lamar 60, Houston Baptist 53

New Orleans 67, Incarnate Word 55

Oklahoma 81, Iowa St. 72

Oral Roberts 75, North Dakota 52

Sam Houston St. 72, Cent. Arkansas 54

Texas A&M-CC 70, Abilene Christian 58

Texas Southern 88, Prairie View 65

UALR 66, Georgia St. 46

FAR WEST

BYU 52, San Diego 36

Boise St. 86, San Diego St. 72

CS Northridge 70, UC Irvine 62

Cal St.-Fullerton 69, Long Beach St. 65

Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67

Grand Canyon 62, California Baptist 58

Loyola Marymount 75, Santa Clara 59

Montana St. 73, Portland St. 62

N. Arizona 70, Idaho St. 59

Nevada 69, Utah St. 60

New Mexico 75, Air Force 53

Pepperdine 82, San Francisco 70

Portland 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65

Sacramento St. 91, Weber St. 67

San Jose St. 58, Colorado St. 53

UC Davis 62, Hawaii 49

UC Santa Barbara 52, Cal Poly 50

UNLV 65, Wyoming 53

Utah Valley 70, Seattle 58

Washington St. 66, Washington 59

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 34 6 .850 —

Miami 27 11 .711 6

Boston 26 11 .703 6½

Toronto 25 13 .658 8

Phila. 25 15 .625 9

Indiana 24 15 .615 9½

Orlando 18 21 .462 15½

Brooklyn 17 20 .459 15½

Charlotte 15 26 .366 19½

Chicago 14 26 .350 20

Detroit 14 26 .350 20

Washington 13 25 .342 20

Cleveland 12 27 .308 21½

New York 10 29 .256 23½

Atlanta 8 31 .205 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —

L.A. Clippers 27 12 .692 5

Denver 26 12 .684 5½

Houston 26 12 .684 5½

Utah 26 12 .684 5½

Dallas 24 15 .615 8

Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 10

Memphis 17 22 .436 15

San Antonio 16 21 .432 15

Portland 16 23 .410 16

Phoenix 15 23 .395 16½

Minnesota 15 23 .395 16½

Sacramento 15 24 .385 17

New Orleans 14 26 .350 18½

Golden State 9 31 .225 23½

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114

Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106

L.A. Clippers 109, Golden State 100

Saturday’s Games

Houston 139, Minnesota 109

Chicago 108, Detroit 99

Boston 140, New Orleans 105

L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 109, Phila. 91

Cleveland 111, Denver 103

Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday’s Summaries

49ers 27, Vikings 10

Minnesota 7 3 0 0 — 10

San Francisco 7 7 10 3 — 27

First Quarter

SF—Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.

Min—Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.

Second Quarter

SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.

Min—FG Bailey 39, :31.

Third Quarter

SF—FG Gould 35, 10:42.

SF—Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 21, 14:13.

A—71,649.

———

Min SF

First downs 7 21

Total Net Yards 147 308

Rushes-yards 10-21 47-186

Passing 126 122

Punt Returns 2-0 3-23

Kickoff Returns 5-148 1-22

Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-13

Comp-Att-Int 21-29-1 11-19-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 6-46 2-9

Punts 6-48.3 4-46.5

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 1-15 5-38

Time of Possession 21:33 38:27

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.

Passing—Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.

Receiving—Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Tennessee 7 7 14 0 — 28

Baltimore 0 6 0 6 — 12

First Quarter

Ten—Jo.Smith 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 3:36.

Second Quarter

Ten—Raymond 45 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 14:45.

Bal—FG Tucker 49, 5:52.

Bal—FG Tucker 22, :00.

Third Quarter

Ten—C.Davis 3 pass from Henry (Joseph kick), 6:54.

Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Joseph kick), 4:16.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—H.Hurst 15 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), 11:04.

A—71,254.

———

Ten Bal

First downs 15 29

Total Net Yards 300 530

Rushes-yards 37-217 29-185

Passing 83 345

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-27 3-71

Interceptions Ret. 2-34 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 31-59-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-20

Punts 6-52.5 1-44.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-20 7-56

Time of Possession 27:54 32:06

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Tennessee, Henry 30-195, Tannehill 6-13, A.Brown 1-9. Baltimore, Jackson 20-143, Ingram 6-22, Edwards 3-20.

Passing—Tennessee, Tannehill 7-14-0-88, Henry 1-1-0-3. Baltimore, Jackson 31-59-2-365.

Receiving—Tennessee, J.Smith 2-12, Henry 2-7, Raymond 1-45, Pruitt 1-15, A.Brown 1-9, C.Davis 1-3. Baltimore, M.Brown 7-126, Snead 6-56, H.Hurst 4-53, Andrews 4-39, Hill 4-26, Boykin 3-26, Roberts 2-30, Ingram 1-9.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Houston or Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle or Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FCS PLAYOFFS

Championship in Frisco, Texas

Saturday’s Game

North Dakota St. 28, James Madison 20

Saturday’s Summary

N. Dakota St. 28, James Madison 20

James Madison 7 3 3 7 — 20

N. Dakota St. 7 14 0 7 — 28

First Quarter

JMU—R.Stapleton 5 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 7:27

NDSU—Cofield 1 run (Reinholz kick), 3:30

Second Quarter

NDSU—Sproles 38 run (Reinholz kick), 14:50

JMU—FG Ratke 26, 9:37

NDSU—Hendricks 20 run (Reinholz kick), 3:47

Third Quarter

JMU—FG Ratke 27, 8:45

Fourth Quarter

NDSU—Lance 44 run (Reinholz kick), 14:50

JMU—R.Stapleton 5 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 6:55

———

JMU NDSU

First downs 24 20

Rushes-yards 45-161 45-281

Passing 204 72

Comp-Att-Int 22-33-1 6-10-0

Return Yards 87 48

Punts-Avg. 3-36.3 3-45.3

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalty-Yards 7-75 7-53

Time of Possession 31:43 28:17

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—James Madison, P. Agyei-Obese 18-73, L. Palmer 8-44, J. Hamilton 8-23, B. DiNucci 8-9, G. Moloney 2-8, B. Polk 1-4. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 30-166, P. Sproles 1-38, T. Brooks 3-28, A. Cofield 7-24, J. Hendricks 1-20, D. Williams 1-19, Team 1-(minus 2), C. Watson 1-(minus 12).

Passing—James Madison, B. DiNucci 22-33-1-204. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 6-10-0-72.

Receiving—James Madison, R. Stapleton 10-100, D. Stapleton 6-66, J. Brown 2-23, D. Ravenel 1-7, B. Polk 1-6, J. Hamilton 2-2. N. Dakota St., N. Gindorff 1-22, H. Luepke 1-18, B. Ellefson 1-15, P. Sproles 1-13, C. Jacob 1-4, A. Cofield 1-0.

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY’S GAMES

CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans

PACKERS 4 4 451/2 Seahawks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY’S GAME

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 6 69 Clemson

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119

Tampa Bay 44 27 13 4 58 161 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148

Buffalo 45 19 19 7 45 131 146

Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138

Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119

N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111

Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123

Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137

Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124

N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149

New Jersey 44 16 21 7 39 117 155

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124

Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139

Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145

Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142

Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121

Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144

Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136

Vancouver 45 24 17 4 52 151 142

San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men’s hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.