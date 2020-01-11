On Deck
Monday
Boys basketball: McMinnville at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
———
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 88, Washington St. 62
Washington at California, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, late
Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon, late
Sunday’s Games
Utah at No. 25 Colorado, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62
No. 2 Duke 90, Wake Forest 59
No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55
No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60
No. 7 San Diego St. 83, Boise St. 65
Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio St. 54
No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60
No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54
Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55
Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn St. 49
EAST
Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
Colgate 70, Navy 63
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Duquesne 66, George Washington 61
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52
LIU 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lehigh 82, American U. 73
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66
Merrimack 58, CCSU 46
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65
NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 80
St. John’s 74, DePaul 67
Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48
Towson 84, Delaware 68
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
Arkansas 76, Mississippi 72
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67
Belmont 85, UT Martin 78
Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin St. 80
Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
Clemson 79, North Carolina 76
Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
Duke 90, Wake Forest 59
E. Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72
ETSU 61, VMI 55
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Elon 80, UNC-Wilmington 63
Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62
Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 51
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Grambling St. 61, Southern U. 56
Hampton 83, Longwood 80
Jackson St. 76, Alcorn St. 65
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
LSU 60, Mississippi St. 59
Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37
McNeese St. 85, Northwestern St. 76
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66
Murray St. 81, Tennessee Tech 69
NJIT 78, North Florida 66
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58
Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63
North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Saint Louis 74, Richmond 58
Syracuse 63, Virginia 55
Tennessee 56, South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50
UAB 61, Marshall 50
UNC-Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69
UNC-Greensboro 86, Furman 73
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
W. Carolina 79, Mercer 71
W. Kentucky 69, Middle Tennessee 53
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
Winthrop 99, Gardner-Webb 95
Wofford 73, The Citadel 71
MIDWEST
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Bradley 67, S. Illinois 48
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Dayton 88, UMass 60
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 68
Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44
Milwaukee 87, Green Bay 80
Missouri 91, Florida 75
N. Illinois 71, E. Michigan 68
N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57
Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57
Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55
Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 63
S. Dakota St. 70, Fort Wayne 61
South Dakota 91, Nebraska-Omaha 81
Tennessee St. 75, SE Missouri 73
Toledo 67, W. Michigan 59
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
W. Illinois 86, Denver 80
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 68, Texas A&M-CC 56
Arkansas St. 76, Troy 68
Cent. Arkansas 89, Sam Houston St. 82
Coastal Carolina 82, Texas-Arlington 77
Incarnate Word 73, New Orleans 70
Lamar 102, Houston Baptist 92
North Texas 81, FAU 58
Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota 73
Rice 92, FIU 78
South Alabama 52, UALR 43
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
Texas 64, Kansas St. 50
Texas State 82, Appalachian St. 57
Tulsa 63, Houston 61
UTSA 80, Southern Miss. 70
FAR WEST
California Baptist 61, Grand Canyon 57
Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 70
Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67
New Mexico 84, Air Force 78
New Mexico St. 74, UMKC 71
Portland St. 77, Montana St. 76
San Francisco 79, Pacific 75
Santa Clara 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
UC Riverside 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
UNLV 78, Wyoming 69
Utah St. 80, Nevada 70
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Oregon St. 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Arizona 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Colorado 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 4 .000 8 7 .533
Utah 0 4 .000 7 8 .467
———
Saturday’s Game
Washington St. 66, Washington 59
Sunday’s Games
No. 2 Oregon at No. 18 Arizona, 11 a.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
No. 5 Stanford at California, 5 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 UConn 91, Houston 51
No. 16 Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67
No. 22 South Dakota 77, Omaha 44
No. 25 Princeton 75, Pennsylvania 55
EAST
Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40
Colgate 80, Navy 55
Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62
Delaware St. 64, NC Central 54
Duquesne 82, La Salle 56
Fairfield 67, St. Peter’s 48
Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33
LIU 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52
Lehigh 64, American U. 63
Maine 60, Albany (NY) 49
Marist 94, Niagara 67
Marshall 61, UAB 56
Mass.-Lowell 66, Binghamton 56
Merrimack 65, CCSU 56
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Bryant 70
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31
Ohio 76, Buffalo 65
Princeton 75, Penn 55
Quinnipiac 70, Manhattan 58
Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47
Siena 68, Canisius 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 72
Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44
Temple 85, SMU 62
UConn 91, Houston 51
UMass 61, Saint Joseph’s 43
Vermont 60, UMBC 58
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
Alabama St. 77, MVSU 64
Appalachian St. 73, Texas State 65
Austin Peay 63, Jacksonville St. 57
Bethune-Cookman 82, Coppin St. 51
Campbell 68, Hampton 31
Coastal Carolina 62, Texas-Arlington 56
E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51
E. Kentucky 49, SIU-Edwardsville 46
ETSU 62, W. Carolina 57
FAU 84, North Texas 78
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47
Furman 77, Samford 69
High Point 84, Charleston Southern 70
Jackson St. 83, Alcorn St. 67
Liberty 85, Jacksonville 76
Longwood 70, SC-Upstate 62
Louisiana Tech 87, UTEP 80
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73
McNeese St. 61, Northwestern St. 51
Morgan St. 59, Florida A&M 47
Nicholls 67, SE Louisiana 65
Norfolk St. 83, Howard 80
North Alabama 84, Lipscomb 72
North Florida 71, NJIT 48
Old Dominion 54, Charlotte 51
Rice 68, FIU 47
South Alabama 72, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Southern Miss. 82, UTSA 65
Southern U. 81, Grambling St. 57
Tennessee Tech 77, Murray St. 72
Tulane 59, Memphis 55
UNC-Asheville 63, Radford 50
UNC-Greensboro 49, Chattanooga 41
UT Martin 74, Belmont 57
W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63
Winthrop 61, Presbyterian 54
Wofford 77, Mercer 49
MIDWEST
Akron 76, Bowling Green 73
Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54
Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70
Creighton 72, Providence 63
Green Bay 65, Detroit 48
IUPUI 80, Wright St. 60
Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63
N. Kentucky 88, Ill.-Chicago 46
Oakland 78, Milwaukee 62
Rio Grande 87, Chicago St. 67
SE Missouri 83, Tennessee St. 54
South Dakota 77, Nebraska-Omaha 44
Toledo 63, N. Illinois 51
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 69, Georgia Southern 62
Kansas St. 76, Texas Tech 72
Lamar 60, Houston Baptist 53
New Orleans 67, Incarnate Word 55
Oklahoma 81, Iowa St. 72
Oral Roberts 75, North Dakota 52
Sam Houston St. 72, Cent. Arkansas 54
Texas A&M-CC 70, Abilene Christian 58
Texas Southern 88, Prairie View 65
UALR 66, Georgia St. 46
FAR WEST
BYU 52, San Diego 36
Boise St. 86, San Diego St. 72
CS Northridge 70, UC Irvine 62
Cal St.-Fullerton 69, Long Beach St. 65
Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67
Grand Canyon 62, California Baptist 58
Loyola Marymount 75, Santa Clara 59
Montana St. 73, Portland St. 62
N. Arizona 70, Idaho St. 59
Nevada 69, Utah St. 60
New Mexico 75, Air Force 53
Pepperdine 82, San Francisco 70
Portland 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65
Sacramento St. 91, Weber St. 67
San Jose St. 58, Colorado St. 53
UC Davis 62, Hawaii 49
UC Santa Barbara 52, Cal Poly 50
UNLV 65, Wyoming 53
Utah Valley 70, Seattle 58
Washington St. 66, Washington 59
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 6 .850 —
Miami 27 11 .711 6
Boston 26 11 .703 6½
Toronto 25 13 .658 8
Phila. 25 15 .625 9
Indiana 24 15 .615 9½
Orlando 18 21 .462 15½
Brooklyn 17 20 .459 15½
Charlotte 15 26 .366 19½
Chicago 14 26 .350 20
Detroit 14 26 .350 20
Washington 13 25 .342 20
Cleveland 12 27 .308 21½
New York 10 29 .256 23½
Atlanta 8 31 .205 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —
L.A. Clippers 27 12 .692 5
Denver 26 12 .684 5½
Houston 26 12 .684 5½
Utah 26 12 .684 5½
Dallas 24 15 .615 8
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 10
Memphis 17 22 .436 15
San Antonio 16 21 .432 15
Portland 16 23 .410 16
Phoenix 15 23 .395 16½
Minnesota 15 23 .395 16½
Sacramento 15 24 .385 17
New Orleans 14 26 .350 18½
Golden State 9 31 .225 23½
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114
Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106
L.A. Clippers 109, Golden State 100
Saturday’s Games
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Phila. 91
Cleveland 111, Denver 103
Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday’s Summaries
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Minnesota 7 3 0 0 — 10
San Francisco 7 7 10 3 — 27
First Quarter
SF—Bourne 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:30.
Min—Diggs 41 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:23.
Second Quarter
SF—Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), 7:10.
Min—FG Bailey 39, :31.
Third Quarter
SF—FG Gould 35, 10:42.
SF—Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 4:54.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 21, 14:13.
A—71,649.
———
Min SF
First downs 7 21
Total Net Yards 147 308
Rushes-yards 10-21 47-186
Passing 126 122
Punt Returns 2-0 3-23
Kickoff Returns 5-148 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 21-29-1 11-19-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-46 2-9
Punts 6-48.3 4-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 1-15 5-38
Time of Possession 21:33 38:27
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Minnesota, Cook 9-18, Mattison 1-3. San Francisco, Coleman 22-105, Mostert 12-58, Breida 8-17, Samuel 1-6, Garoppolo 4-0.
Passing—Minnesota, Cousins 21-29-1-172. San Francisco, Garoppolo 11-19-1-131.
Receiving—Minnesota, Cook 6-8, Thielen 5-50, I.Smith 3-39, Diggs 2-57, Rudolph 2-4, Abdullah 1-7, Conklin 1-5, Bradbury 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 3-42, Bourne 3-40, Kittle 3-16, Sanders 2-33.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Tennessee 7 7 14 0 — 28
Baltimore 0 6 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
Ten—Jo.Smith 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 3:36.
Second Quarter
Ten—Raymond 45 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 14:45.
Bal—FG Tucker 49, 5:52.
Bal—FG Tucker 22, :00.
Third Quarter
Ten—C.Davis 3 pass from Henry (Joseph kick), 6:54.
Ten—Tannehill 1 run (Joseph kick), 4:16.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—H.Hurst 15 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), 11:04.
A—71,254.
———
Ten Bal
First downs 15 29
Total Net Yards 300 530
Rushes-yards 37-217 29-185
Passing 83 345
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-27 3-71
Interceptions Ret. 2-34 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 31-59-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-20
Punts 6-52.5 1-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-20 7-56
Time of Possession 27:54 32:06
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Tennessee, Henry 30-195, Tannehill 6-13, A.Brown 1-9. Baltimore, Jackson 20-143, Ingram 6-22, Edwards 3-20.
Passing—Tennessee, Tannehill 7-14-0-88, Henry 1-1-0-3. Baltimore, Jackson 31-59-2-365.
Receiving—Tennessee, J.Smith 2-12, Henry 2-7, Raymond 1-45, Pruitt 1-15, A.Brown 1-9, C.Davis 1-3. Baltimore, M.Brown 7-126, Snead 6-56, H.Hurst 4-53, Andrews 4-39, Hill 4-26, Boykin 3-26, Roberts 2-30, Ingram 1-9.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Houston or Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle or Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FCS PLAYOFFS
Championship in Frisco, Texas
Saturday’s Game
North Dakota St. 28, James Madison 20
Saturday’s Summary
N. Dakota St. 28, James Madison 20
James Madison 7 3 3 7 — 20
N. Dakota St. 7 14 0 7 — 28
First Quarter
JMU—R.Stapleton 5 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 7:27
NDSU—Cofield 1 run (Reinholz kick), 3:30
Second Quarter
NDSU—Sproles 38 run (Reinholz kick), 14:50
JMU—FG Ratke 26, 9:37
NDSU—Hendricks 20 run (Reinholz kick), 3:47
Third Quarter
JMU—FG Ratke 27, 8:45
Fourth Quarter
NDSU—Lance 44 run (Reinholz kick), 14:50
JMU—R.Stapleton 5 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 6:55
———
JMU NDSU
First downs 24 20
Rushes-yards 45-161 45-281
Passing 204 72
Comp-Att-Int 22-33-1 6-10-0
Return Yards 87 48
Punts-Avg. 3-36.3 3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 7-75 7-53
Time of Possession 31:43 28:17
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—James Madison, P. Agyei-Obese 18-73, L. Palmer 8-44, J. Hamilton 8-23, B. DiNucci 8-9, G. Moloney 2-8, B. Polk 1-4. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 30-166, P. Sproles 1-38, T. Brooks 3-28, A. Cofield 7-24, J. Hendricks 1-20, D. Williams 1-19, Team 1-(minus 2), C. Watson 1-(minus 12).
Passing—James Madison, B. DiNucci 22-33-1-204. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 6-10-0-72.
Receiving—James Madison, R. Stapleton 10-100, D. Stapleton 6-66, J. Brown 2-23, D. Ravenel 1-7, B. Polk 1-6, J. Hamilton 2-2. N. Dakota St., N. Gindorff 1-22, H. Luepke 1-18, B. Ellefson 1-15, P. Sproles 1-13, C. Jacob 1-4, A. Cofield 1-0.
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY’S GAMES
CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans
PACKERS 4 4 451/2 Seahawks
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY’S GAME
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 6 69 Clemson
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119
Tampa Bay 44 27 13 4 58 161 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148
Buffalo 45 19 19 7 45 131 146
Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138
Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119
N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111
Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123
Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137
Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124
N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149
New Jersey 44 16 21 7 39 117 155
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124
Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139
Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145
Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142
Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121
Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144
Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136
Vancouver 45 24 17 4 52 151 142
San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men’s hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.
