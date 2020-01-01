On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Ridgeview vs. Valley Catholic at Stayton Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton at Stayton Tournament, 3 p.m.; Madras vs. Cascade at Banks Tournament, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County at Pendleton, noon.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
PLAYOFFS
WILD-CARD ROUND
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Houston, 1:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at New Orleans, 10:05 a.m. (Fox)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:40 p.m. (NBC)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 11
Phila., Seattle or Minn. at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tenn. at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
NE, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Phila. or Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
Wednesday’s Games
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27
Wednesday’s Summary
No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27
Oregon 7 7 7 7 — 28
Wisconsin 10 7 7 3 — 27
First Quarter
ORE—J.Herbert 4 run (C.Lewis kick), 9:53.
WIS—Cruickshank 95 kickoff return (Larsh kick), 9:41.
WIS—FG Larsh 44, 8:05.
Second Quarter
ORE—J.Herbert 5 run (C.Lewis kick), 3:16.
WIS—Cephus 11 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), :11.
Third Quarter
ORE—Breeze 31 fumble return (C.Lewis kick), 11:57.
WIS—Stokke 2 run (Larsh kick), 4:53.
Fourth Quarter
WIS—FG Larsh 27, 12:09.
ORE—J.Herbert 30 run (C.Lewis kick), 7:41.
ORE WIS
First downs 13 18
Rushes-yards 30-66 37-136
Passing 138 186
Comp-Att-Int 14-21-1 23-35-1
Return Yards 36 214
Punts-Avg. 6-44.8 3-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 2-20 9-79
Time of Possession 21:57 38:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Oregon, Verdell 17-49, J.Herbert 9-29, Tra.Dye 1-3, (Team) 3-(minus 15). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 21-94, Dan.Davis 2-19, Coan 2-8, Groshek 2-7, Pryor 3-7, Stokke 4-6, Dunn 1-4, Guerendo 1-1, Lotti 1-(minus 10).
Passing—Oregon, Juw.Johnson 0-1-0-0, J.Herbert 14-20-1-138. Wisconsin, Coan 23-35-1-186.
Receiving—Oregon, Juw.Johnson 5-66, Pittman 4-30, Kampmoyer 2-24, Johnson III 2-18, Habibi-Likio 1-0. Wisconsin, Cephus 7-59, Ferguson 4-44, Groshek 3-19, Pryor 3-4, J.Taylor 2-43, Dan.Davis 2-17, Guerendo 1-3, Stokke 1-(minus 3).
Missed Field Goals—Wisconsin, Larsh 47.
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 7 Baylor (11-2), late
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston Coll. (6-6), noon (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s Games
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southrn Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
TEXANS 3 21/2 421/2 Bills
PATRIOTS 51/2 5 44 Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
SAINTS 71/2 71/2 49 Vikings
Seahawks -1 11/2 451/2 EAGLES
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati 61/2 71/2 551/2 Boston Coll
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, FL
Tennessee PK 21/2 541/2 Indiana
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Potato Bowl
Boise, ID
Ohio U 61/2 8 581/2 Nevada
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, TX
Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Alabama Bowl
Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 5 .857 —
Miami 24 9 .727 5
Boston 23 8 .742 5
Toronto 23 11 .676 6½
Phila. 23 13 .639 7½
Indiana 22 12 .647 7½
Brooklyn 16 16 .500 12½
Orlando 15 19 .441 14½
Chicago 13 21 .382 16½
Charlotte 13 23 .361 17½
Detroit 12 22 .353 17½
Washington 10 23 .303 19
Cleveland 10 23 .303 19
New York 10 24 .294 19½
Atlanta 7 27 .206 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 26 7 .788 —
Denver 23 10 .697 3
L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3
Houston 23 11 .676 3½
Dallas 21 12 .636 5
Utah 21 12 .636 5
Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 8
San Antonio 14 18 .438 11½
Portland 14 21 .400 13
Phoenix 13 20 .394 13
Memphis 13 21 .382 13½
Minnesota 12 20 .375 13½
Sacramento 12 22 .353 14½
New Orleans 11 23 .324 15½
Golden State 9 26 .257 18
Tuesday’s Late Game
Oklahoma City 106, Dallas 101
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 122, Washington 101
New York 117, Portland 93
Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Summary
Knicks 117, Trail Blazers 93
PORTLAND (93)
Anthony 11-17 1-2 26, Bazemore 4-11 0-0 9, Whiteside 6-13 5-7 17, Lillard 5-20 0-0 11, McCollum 6-16 2-4 17, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Simons 1-8 1-2 3. Totals 37-94 9-15 93.
NEW YORK (117)
Morris Sr. 7-19 2-3 18, Randle 8-15 3-4 22, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 3-12 0-1 7, Payton 2-9 0-2 4, Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Knox II 2-6 0-0 5, Portis 6-11 2-2 17, Robinson 11-11 0-0 22, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 47-98 9-14 117.
Portland 27 21 29 16 — 93
New York 25 26 32 34 — 117
3-Point Goals—Portland 10-32 (Anthony 3-5, McCollum 3-7, Trent Jr. 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Lillard 1-8, Simons 0-2), New York 14-36 (Portis 3-4, Bullock 3-5, Randle 3-6, Morris Sr. 2-7, Ntilikina 1-3, Barrett 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 47 (Whiteside 12), New York 55 (Randle 13). Assists—Portland 17 (Lillard 8), New York 29 (Ntilikina 10). Total Fouls—Portland 11, New York 14. A—19,812 (19,812)
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m.
UCLA at No. 21 Washington, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
California at Stanford, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 13 San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52
No. 24 Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69
SOUTH
ETSU 49, Wofford 48
Furman 89, VMI 73
Samford 69, The Citadel 68
UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 63
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, UConn 51
Fort Wayne 70, South Dakota 59
Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69
SOUTHWEST
SMU 82, South Florida 64
FAR WEST
Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54
San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 1 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Colorado 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
California 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Utah 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Washington St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Wednesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Colorado at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Utah at No. 3 Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 10 UCLA, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Washington at California, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No games scheduled
SOUTH
Lipscomb 86, Queens University of Charlotte 45
UNC-Greensboro 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 59
MIDWEST
South Dakota 62, Fort Wayne 41
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39
FAR WEST
UC Davis 96, William Jessup 32
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105
Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132
Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120
Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134
Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131
Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131
Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100
Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118
Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112
N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107
Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125
Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134
Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124
San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Chicago 5, Calgary 3
Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Boston, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo’s practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.
