Thursday

Boys basketball: Ridgeview vs. Valley Catholic at Stayton Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton at Stayton Tournament, 3 p.m.; Madras vs. Cascade at Banks Tournament, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Crook County at Pendleton, noon.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

PLAYOFFS

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Houston, 1:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 10:05 a.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:40 p.m. (NBC)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 11

Phila., Seattle or Minn. at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tenn. at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

NE, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Phila. or Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

Wednesday’s Games

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27

Wednesday’s Summary

No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27

Oregon 7 7 7 7 — 28

Wisconsin 10 7 7 3 — 27

First Quarter

ORE—J.Herbert 4 run (C.Lewis kick), 9:53.

WIS—Cruickshank 95 kickoff return (Larsh kick), 9:41.

WIS—FG Larsh 44, 8:05.

Second Quarter

ORE—J.Herbert 5 run (C.Lewis kick), 3:16.

WIS—Cephus 11 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), :11.

Third Quarter

ORE—Breeze 31 fumble return (C.Lewis kick), 11:57.

WIS—Stokke 2 run (Larsh kick), 4:53.

Fourth Quarter

WIS—FG Larsh 27, 12:09.

ORE—J.Herbert 30 run (C.Lewis kick), 7:41.

ORE WIS

First downs 13 18

Rushes-yards 30-66 37-136

Passing 138 186

Comp-Att-Int 14-21-1 23-35-1

Return Yards 36 214

Punts-Avg. 6-44.8 3-40.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3

Penalties-Yards 2-20 9-79

Time of Possession 21:57 38:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Oregon, Verdell 17-49, J.Herbert 9-29, Tra.Dye 1-3, (Team) 3-(minus 15). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 21-94, Dan.Davis 2-19, Coan 2-8, Groshek 2-7, Pryor 3-7, Stokke 4-6, Dunn 1-4, Guerendo 1-1, Lotti 1-(minus 10).

Passing—Oregon, Juw.Johnson 0-1-0-0, J.Herbert 14-20-1-138. Wisconsin, Coan 23-35-1-186.

Receiving—Oregon, Juw.Johnson 5-66, Pittman 4-30, Kampmoyer 2-24, Johnson III 2-18, Habibi-Likio 1-0. Wisconsin, Cephus 7-59, Ferguson 4-44, Groshek 3-19, Pryor 3-4, J.Taylor 2-43, Dan.Davis 2-17, Guerendo 1-3, Stokke 1-(minus 3).

Missed Field Goals—Wisconsin, Larsh 47.

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 7 Baylor (11-2), late

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston Coll. (6-6), noon (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday’s Games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Games

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southrn Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

TEXANS 3 21/2 421/2 Bills

PATRIOTS 51/2 5 44 Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

SAINTS 71/2 71/2 49 Vikings

Seahawks -1 11/2 451/2 EAGLES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati 61/2 71/2 551/2 Boston Coll

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, FL

Tennessee PK 21/2 541/2 Indiana

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Potato Bowl

Boise, ID

Ohio U 61/2 8 581/2 Nevada

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, TX

Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss

MONDAY, JAN. 6

Alabama Bowl

Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 30 5 .857 —

Miami 24 9 .727 5

Boston 23 8 .742 5

Toronto 23 11 .676 6½

Phila. 23 13 .639 7½

Indiana 22 12 .647 7½

Brooklyn 16 16 .500 12½

Orlando 15 19 .441 14½

Chicago 13 21 .382 16½

Charlotte 13 23 .361 17½

Detroit 12 22 .353 17½

Washington 10 23 .303 19

Cleveland 10 23 .303 19

New York 10 24 .294 19½

Atlanta 7 27 .206 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 26 7 .788 —

Denver 23 10 .697 3

L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3

Houston 23 11 .676 3½

Dallas 21 12 .636 5

Utah 21 12 .636 5

Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 8

San Antonio 14 18 .438 11½

Portland 14 21 .400 13

Phoenix 13 20 .394 13

Memphis 13 21 .382 13½

Minnesota 12 20 .375 13½

Sacramento 12 22 .353 14½

New Orleans 11 23 .324 15½

Golden State 9 26 .257 18

Tuesday’s Late Game

Oklahoma City 106, Dallas 101

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 122, Washington 101

New York 117, Portland 93

Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Summary

Knicks 117, Trail Blazers 93

PORTLAND (93)

Anthony 11-17 1-2 26, Bazemore 4-11 0-0 9, Whiteside 6-13 5-7 17, Lillard 5-20 0-0 11, McCollum 6-16 2-4 17, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 2-3 0-0 5, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Simons 1-8 1-2 3. Totals 37-94 9-15 93.

NEW YORK (117)

Morris Sr. 7-19 2-3 18, Randle 8-15 3-4 22, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 3-12 0-1 7, Payton 2-9 0-2 4, Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Knox II 2-6 0-0 5, Portis 6-11 2-2 17, Robinson 11-11 0-0 22, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 47-98 9-14 117.

Portland 27 21 29 16 — 93

New York 25 26 32 34 — 117

3-Point Goals—Portland 10-32 (Anthony 3-5, McCollum 3-7, Trent Jr. 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Lillard 1-8, Simons 0-2), New York 14-36 (Portis 3-4, Bullock 3-5, Randle 3-6, Morris Sr. 2-7, Ntilikina 1-3, Barrett 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 47 (Whiteside 12), New York 55 (Randle 13). Assists—Portland 17 (Lillard 8), New York 29 (Ntilikina 10). Total Fouls—Portland 11, New York 14. A—19,812 (19,812)

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846

Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846

Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769

Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769

Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692

Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m.

UCLA at No. 21 Washington, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

California at Stanford, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 13 San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52

No. 24 Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69

SOUTH

ETSU 49, Wofford 48

Furman 89, VMI 73

Samford 69, The Citadel 68

UNC-Greensboro 72, Mercer 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, UConn 51

Fort Wayne 70, South Dakota 59

Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69

SOUTHWEST

SMU 82, South Florida 64

FAR WEST

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54

San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 1 0 1.000 12 0 1.000

Colorado 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000

UCLA 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000

Washington 1 0 .000 9 3 .750

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917

Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

California 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769

Southern Cal 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

Utah 0 1 .000 7 5 .583

Washington St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

Wednesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Colorado at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Utah at No. 3 Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 10 UCLA, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Washington at California, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No games scheduled

SOUTH

Lipscomb 86, Queens University of Charlotte 45

UNC-Greensboro 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 59

MIDWEST

South Dakota 62, Fort Wayne 41

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39

FAR WEST

UC Davis 96, William Jessup 32

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105

Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132

Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120

Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134

Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131

Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131

Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132

Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122

N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100

Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104

Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112

Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118

Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112

N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132

New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107

Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119

Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103

Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120

Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137

Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131

Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125

Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108

Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119

Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134

Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127

Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132

Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124

San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago 5, Calgary 3

Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Boston, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo’s practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.