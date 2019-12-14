ON DECK
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Parkrose, 7:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Oakridge at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.
Swimming: Mountain View at Sheldon, 3:15 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Meissner, TBD.
Golf
Presidents Cup
Saturday at Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8
Fourballs
International 2½, United States 1½
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.
Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.
C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.
Foursomes
United States 3, International 1
Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —
Philadelphia 20 7 .741 4
Miami 19 7 .731 4½
Boston 17 7 .708 5½
Toronto 17 8 .680 6
Indiana 17 9 .654 6½
Brooklyn 13 12 .520 10
Orlando 11 14 .440 12
Charlotte 12 16 .429 12½
Detroit 11 15 .423 12½
Chicago 10 18 .357 14½
Washington 7 17 .292 15½
Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½
New York 6 20 .231 17½
Atlanta 6 20 .231 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 23 3 .885 —
L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4
Dallas 17 8 .680 5½
Denver 16 8 .667 6
Houston 17 9 .654 6
Utah 15 11 .577 8
Sacramento 11 14 .440 11½
Phoenix 11 14 .440 11½
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 11½
San Antonio 10 15 .400 12½
Minnesota 10 15 .400 12½
Portland 10 16 .385 13
Memphis 9 17 .346 14
New Orleans 6 20 .231 17
Golden State 5 22 .185 18½
———
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117
New York 103, Sacramento 101
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT
Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102
Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106
Memphis 128, Washington 111
Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108
Miami 122, Dallas 118
Detroit 115, Houston 107
Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
New York at Denver, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Stanford 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
California 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70, OT
Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61
Utah 60, Weber St. 49
Oregon St. 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46
Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58
Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59
No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late
Saint Mary's at California, late
Saturday’s Boxscores
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT)
OREGON (8-2)
Okoro 1-2 2-2 4, Walker 3-5 0-0 7, Pritchard 11-19 1-3 23, Duarte 3-7 4-5 11, Mathis 6-10 1-2 19, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 3-7 1-1 7, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 9-13 71.
MICHIGAN (8-3)
Livers 5-12 0-0 13, Teske 1-3 2-2 4, Wagner 8-13 1-1 21, Brooks 1-6 0-0 2, Simpson 3-11 2-2 8, Johns 2-6 4-6 8, Castleton 0-0 0-0 0, DeJulius 5-9 2-3 14, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-14 70.
Halftime—Oregon 31-23. End Of Regulation—Tied 63. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 8-16 (Mathis 6-10, Walker 1-1, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Michigan 9-21 (Wagner 4-7, Livers 3-6, DeJulius 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Simpson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 29 (Duarte, Lawson 6), Michigan 27 (Johns 9). Assists—Oregon 6 (Pritchard 4), Michigan 14 (Simpson 11). Total Fouls—Oregon 15, Michigan 12. A—12,707 (12,707).
Oregon St. 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-8)
Carter 5-10 0-1 13, Morris 4-7 1-2 11, Banyard 2-7 2-2 7, McDyess 3-7 0-2 6, McNair 0-5 0-0 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 3-9 0-0 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Posey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 6-11 46.
OREGON ST. (8-1)
Tinkle 8-12 7-7 26, Hollins 1-2 1-2 3, Kelley 4-5 3-4 11, Reichle 0-4 1-2 1, Thompson 6-8 6-7 21, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-1 2-2 2, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Vernon 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 3-4 4-4 12, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 24-28 80.
Halftime—Oregon St. 45-18. 3-Point Goals—Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-13 (Carter 3-6, Morris 2-3, Banyard 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Bell 0-1, McNair 0-1), Oregon St. 8-16 (Thompson 3-3, Tinkle 3-5, Lucas 2-3, Vernon 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Dastrup 0-1, Reichle 0-2). Fouled Out—Banyard. Rebounds—Ark.-Pine Bluff 19 (McDyess 7), Oregon St. 29 (Tinkle, Kelley 6). Assists—Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (McNair 6), Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Oregon St. 14.
Sunday’s Games
UC Riverside at Washington St., 1:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67
No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47
No. 14 Dayton vs. Drake, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
EAST
Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80
Army 89, Buffalo 76
Boston U. 78, Dartmouth 76
Canisius 80, Holy Cross 72
Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79
Hartford 71, Wagner 63
La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68
Penn St. 73, Alabama 71
Princeton 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Providence 82, Stony Brook 78
Rider 89, LIU Brooklyn 74
Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48
St. Bonaventure 75, Gannon 50
St. Francis (NY) 73, NJIT 71
Villanova 78, Delaware 70
W. Michigan 59, Manhattan 58
West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, Howard 59
Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
Coastal Carolina 91, NC Central 71
Duquesne 71, Radford 49
East Carolina 79, Campbell 67
Elon 91, NC Wesleyan 60
FAU 81, High Point 64
Furman 80, Winthrop 73
Grambling St. 82, Rust College 54
Jacksonville 93, Middle Georgia State 79
Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56
Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 59
Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67
Memphis 51, Tennessee 47
Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74
Mississippi 82, Middle Tennessee 64
New Orleans 103, Williams Baptist 59
North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69
Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71
UAB 75, Montevallo 63
UNC-Asheville 91, UT Martin 72
Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78
MIDWEST
Butler 66, Southern U. 41
Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66
Dayton 78, Drake 47
DePaul 86, UIC 65
E. Illinois 75, Milwaukee 68
Evansville 72, Green Bay 62
IUPUI 74, Fort Wayne 65
Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55
Kansas 98, UMKC 57
Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49
Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61
Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61
Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT
South Dakota 96, Mayville State 60
Toledo 80, Detroit 72
Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79
Oral Roberts 69, Central Oklahoma 57
Rice 96, Houston Baptist 84
TCU 79, Lamar 50
Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, Denver 75
Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59
BYU 68, Utah St. 64
Boise St. 100, Alabama St. 57
Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT
N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53
New Mexico 69, New Mexico St. 62
Oregon St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Pepperdine 92, Cent. Arkansas 79
S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61
San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69
Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58
Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58
Utah 60, Weber St. 49
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Utah 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
———
Saturday’s Games
Utah 68, Nevada 62
Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47
No. 3 Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45
Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54
California 69, Santa Clara 65
Utah St. at No. 4 Oregon St., late
Saturday’s Boxscores
No. 3 Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45
OREGON (8-1)
Boley 1-4 0-0 2, Hebard 4-4 0-0 8, Sabally 3-5 0-0 6, Ionescu 9-14 0-0 21, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Cochrane 1-1 2-2 4, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 4-4 0-0 9, Shelley 6-10 0-0 17, Winterburn 4-10 1-1 9, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 3-3 81.
LONG BEACH ST. (3-7)
Aar. Green 2-4 0-0 4, Lau. Green 0-2 0-0 0, Kinslow 1-4 0-0 3, Berry 5-12 0-0 10, King 3-7 0-0 7, Davison 4-13 0-0 10, Hardy 3-9 4-4 11, Jeskeova 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 4-4 45.
Oregon 31 15 15 20 — 81
Long Beach St. 12 14 9 10 — 45
3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-27 (Boley 0-3, Sabally 0-2, Ionescu 3-6, Moore 1-2, Chavez 1-1, Shelley 5-8, Winterburn 0-4, Yaeger 0-1), Long Beach St. 5-23 (Kinslow 1-4, Berry 0-2, King 1-5, Davison 2-6, Hardy 1-5, Jeskeova 0-1). Assists—Oregon 19 (Ionescu 7), Long Beach St. 10 (Davison 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Ionescu 12), Long Beach St. 17 (Aar. Green 6). Total Fouls—Oregon 4, Long Beach St. 12. Technical Fouls—None.A—1,278.
Sunday’s Games
Pacific at No. 10 UCLA, 2 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 2 p.m.
UC Irvine at Washington St., 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at No. 1 Stanford, 5:30 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 16 DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76
No. 17 Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45
No. 24 Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35
EAST
Fordham 65, Southern U. 52
Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Northeastern 60, Hartford 47
Princeton 72, Penn St. 55
Rider 65, Georgetown 64
St. Francis (NY) 49, Albany (NY) 41
Vermont 65, NJIT 59
SOUTH
Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61
Belmont 68, Middle Tennessee 57
Howard 91, Niagara 42
Liberty 83, Hampton 59
Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50
New Orleans 91, Tougaloo 69
SC-Upstate 58, SC State 47
SE Missouri 70, Mississippi 53
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51
Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74
Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78
Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46
DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76
Iowa 102, NC Central 50
Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67
Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35
Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67
Toledo 82, Detroit 64
W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37
Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (TX) 52
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47
BYU 71, Utah Valley 57
CS Bakersfield 66, UC Santa Barbara 62
California 69, Santa Clara 65
Colorado St. 65, MVSU 46
Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45
Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45
San Francisco 87, Sacramento St. 82
San Jose St. 128, La Verne 62
Seattle 89, Warner Pacific 47
Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54
Utah 68, Nevada 62
Rodeo
PRCA
NATIONAL FINALS
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Friday’s Ninth Performance Results
Bareback riding: 1. Jake Brown, 89.5 points on J Bar J's Blessed Assurance, $26,231; 2. Caleb Bennett, 89, $20,731; 3. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $13,327 each; 5. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $6,769; 6. Tim O'Connell, 86, $4,231; 7. (tie) Orin Larsen, and Ty Breuer, 85.5; 9. Tilden Hooper, 84; 10. (tie) Richmond Champion and Trenten Montero, 83.5; 12. Clint Laye, 83; 13. Taylor Broussard, 79; 14. Steven Dent, NS; 15. Austin Foss, INJ. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 793.5 points on nine head; 2. Tim O'Connell, 780; 3. Richmond Champion, 772.5; 4. Kaycee Feild, 770.5; 5. Orin Larsen, 768.5; 6. Tilden Hooper, 763; 7. Clint Laye, 755.5; 8. Trenten Montero, 749.5; 9. Caleb Bennett, 696 on eight; 10. Tanner Aus, 694.5; 11. Steven Dent, 596 on seven; 12. Austin Foss, 563.5; 13. Ty Breuer, 510.5 on six; 14. Taylor Broussard, 494.5; 15. Jake Brown, 434 on five.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tyler Pearson, 4.2, $20,731; 3. Cameron Morman, 4.3, $15,654; 4. Kyle Irwin, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Bridger Chambers, 4.7, $4,231; 7. Riley Duvall, 5.1; 8. Hunter Cure, 5.5; 9. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Matt Reeves, 5.7; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 5.9; 12. Tanner Brunner, 6.2; 13. J.D. Struxness, 13.3; 14. Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 44.4 seconds on nine head; 2. Riley Duvall, 44.7; 3. Tyler Pearson, 50.3; 4. Bridger Chambers, 51.4; 5. Ty Erickson, 58.3; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 62.1; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 65.0; 8. Scott Guenthner, 67.0; 9. Hunter Cure, 71.8; 10. Kyle Irwin, 80.8; 11. Tyler Waguespack, 34.6 on eight; 12. Cameron Morman, 38.5; 13. J.D. Struxness, 41.8; 14. Will Lummus, 30.7 on seven; 15. Tanner Brunner, 42.3.
Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.6 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.0, $20,731; 3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.4, $15,654; 4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.8, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 5.8; 8. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 10.3; 9. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, NT. Average standings: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 39.4 seconds on eight head; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 47.3; 3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 47.7; 4. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 54.9; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 78.7; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 37.6 on seven; 7. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 42.1; 8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 42.6; 9. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 46.0; 10. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 55.4; 11. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 54.2 on six; 12. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 56.3; 13. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 36.9 on five; 14. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 20.3 on four; 15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 27.2 on three.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zeke Thurston, 91 points on Vold Rodeo Co.'s Sun Glow, $26,231; 2. Dawson Hay, 88, $20,731; 3. Mitch Pollock, 87.5, $15,654; 4. Jesse Wright, 86, $11,000; 5. Jake Watson, 83.5, $6,769; 6. Spencer Wright, 82.5, $4,231; 7. Sterling Crawley, 81; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 73; 9. Brody Cress, 70.5; 10. Ryder Wright, Chase Brooks, Rusty Wright, Colt Gordon and J.J. Elshere, NS; 15. Bradley Harter, INJ. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 749.5 points on nine head; 2. Spencer Wright, 677.5 on eight; 3. Rusty Wright, 668.5; 4. Zeke Thurston, 611 on seven; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 560; 6. Jake Watson, 521 on six; 7. Jesse Wright, 503.5; 8. (tie) Chase Brooks and Dawson Hay, 434.5; 10. Sterling Crawley, 407; 11. Colt Gordon, 329 on four; 12. Ryder Wright, 260 on three; 13. J.J. Elshere, 252; 14. Mitch Pollock, 171.5 on two; 15. Bradley Harter, 86.5 on one.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Caleb Smidt, 7.2, $20,731; 3. (tie) Rhen Richard and Ty Harris, 7.5, $13,327 each; 5. Tyson Durfey, 7.6, $6,769; 6. Cooper Martin, 7.8, $4,231; 7. Riley Pruitt, 8.0; 8. Tuf Cooper, 8.3; 9. Haven Meged, 8.4; 10. Shane Hanchey, 9.0; 11. Taylor Santos, 10.6; 12. Tyler Milligan, Michael Otero, Shad Mayfield and Adam Gray, NT. Average standings: 1. Haven Meged, 77.7 seconds on nine; 2. Tyson Durfey, 78.0; 3. Tuf Cooper, 78.3; 4. Taylor Santos, 86.1; 5. Riley Pruitt, 87.2; 6. Caleb Smidt, 96.6; 7. Shane Hanchey, 73.2 on eight; 8. Tyler Milligan, 75.9; 9. Cooper Martin, 80.2; 10. Marty Yates, 59.1 on seven; 11. Rhen Richard, 67.1; 12. Michael Otero, 74.4; 13. Ty Harris, 49.8 on six; 14. Shad Mayfield, 63.9; 15. Adam Gray, 53.2 on five.
Barrel racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 13.53 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 13.64, $20,731; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 13.78, $15,654; 4. Nellie Miller, 13.79, $11,000; 5. Lacinda Rose, 13.84, $6,769; 6. Emily Miller, 13.87, $4,231; 7. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.97; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 14.17; 9. Jennifer Sharp, 18.89; 10. Amberleigh Moore, 18.99; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 19.00; 12. Jessica Routier, 19.04; 13. Shali Lord, 19.33; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 23.68; 15. Ericka Nelson, 24.12. Average standings: 1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 124.58 seconds on nine runs; 2. Emily Miller, 124.60; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 128.57; 4. Nellie Miller, 130.57; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 130.67; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 130.76; 7. Shali Lord, 130.85; 8. Lacinda Rose, 131.25; 9. Jessica Routier, 134.58; 10. Dona Kay Rule, 134.95; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 146.27; 12. Amberleigh Moore, 148.66; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 161.43; 14. Ericka Nelson, 161.56; 15. Stevi Hillman, 130.59 on eight.
Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 91 points on Bar T Rodeo's Goofy, $26,231; 2. Daylon Swearingen, 90, $20,731; 3. Jordan Hansen, 88, $15,654; 4. Trey Benton III, 87.5, $11,000; 5. Stetson Wright, 85.5, $6,769; 6. Jordan Spears, 85, $4,231; 7. Jeff Askey, 83; 8. Sage Kimzey, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Tyler Bingham, Garrett Smith, Trey Kimzey and Clayton Sellars, NS; 15. Koby Radley, INJ. Average standings: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 624 points on seven head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 621; 3. Jordan Spears, 517 on six; 4. Stetson Wright, 448.5 on five; 5. Koby Radley, 435; 6. Tyler Bingham, 429.5; 7. Trey Benton III, 352 on four; 8. Clayton Sellars, 347.5; 9. Jeff Askey, 340.5; 10. Daylon Swearingen, 270 on three; 11. Jordan Hansen, 267.5; 12. Garrett Smith, 178.5 on two; 13. Trey Kimzey, 168; 14. Trevor Kastner, 86 on one; 15. Josh Frost, NS.
Football
NFL
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
———
Sunday’s Game
Denver at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
College
FCS Playoffs
All Times PST
———
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday's Game
North Dakota St. 9, Illinois State 3
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Dec. 21
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), TBA
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), TBA
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Bucs 4 51/2 46 LIONS
Eagles 41/2 6 391/2 REDSKINS
PACKERS 5 41/2 401/2 Bears
Patriots 10 10 411/2 BENGALS
TITANS 3 3 511/2 Texans
Seahawks 6 61/2 491/2 PANTHERS
CHIEFS 111/2 10 441/2 Broncos
GIANTS 31/2 3 46 Dolphins
STEELERS 11/2 1 361/2 Bills
RAIDERS 51/2 61/2 461/2 Jaguars
Browns 21/2 3 491/2 CARDS
49ERS 11 11 481/2 Falcons
Rams -2 1 481/2 COWBOYS
Vikings 3 11/2 45 CHARGERS
Monday
SAINTS 81/2 9 461/2 Colts
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108
Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103
Detroit 34 9 22 3 21 74 132
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 32 17 10 5 39 98 92
N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101
Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88
Minnesota 33 16 12 5 37 102 107
Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101
Chicago 33 12 15 6 30 89 107
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100
Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120
Los Angeles 34 13 18 3 29 86 109
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Late Game
Colorado 3, New Jersey 1
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
Saturday’s Sports Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. Placed WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis’ practice squad
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Marcus Sherels. Signed S Montre Hartage from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed RW Anthony Mantha from IR.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee (AHL). Returned F Daniel Carr to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Adirondack (AHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.
SOCCER
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Emrah Klimenta.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.
RUTGERS — Named Jim Panagos defensive line coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed on a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown.
