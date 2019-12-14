ON DECK

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Parkrose, 7:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Madras at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Oakridge at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.

Swimming: Mountain View at Sheldon, 3:15 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Meissner, TBD.

Golf

Presidents Cup

Saturday at Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

INTERNATIONAL 10, UNITED STATES 8

Fourballs

International 2½, United States 1½

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.

Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.

C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —

Philadelphia 20 7 .741 4

Miami 19 7 .731 4½

Boston 17 7 .708 5½

Toronto 17 8 .680 6

Indiana 17 9 .654 6½

Brooklyn 13 12 .520 10

Orlando 11 14 .440 12

Charlotte 12 16 .429 12½

Detroit 11 15 .423 12½

Chicago 10 18 .357 14½

Washington 7 17 .292 15½

Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½

New York 6 20 .231 17½

Atlanta 6 20 .231 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 23 3 .885 —

L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4

Dallas 17 8 .680 5½

Denver 16 8 .667 6

Houston 17 9 .654 6

Utah 15 11 .577 8

Sacramento 11 14 .440 11½

Phoenix 11 14 .440 11½

Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 11½

San Antonio 10 15 .400 12½

Minnesota 10 15 .400 12½

Portland 10 16 .385 13

Memphis 9 17 .346 14

New Orleans 6 20 .231 17

Golden State 5 22 .185 18½

———

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117

New York 103, Sacramento 101

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT

Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102

Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106

Memphis 128, Washington 111

Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108

Miami 122, Dallas 118

Detroit 115, Houston 107

Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

New York at Denver, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

Stanford 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Colorado 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

California 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70, OT

Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61

Utah 60, Weber St. 49

Oregon St. 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46

Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58

Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59

No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late

Saint Mary's at California, late

Saturday’s Boxscores

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT)

OREGON (8-2)

Okoro 1-2 2-2 4, Walker 3-5 0-0 7, Pritchard 11-19 1-3 23, Duarte 3-7 4-5 11, Mathis 6-10 1-2 19, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 3-7 1-1 7, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 9-13 71.

MICHIGAN (8-3)

Livers 5-12 0-0 13, Teske 1-3 2-2 4, Wagner 8-13 1-1 21, Brooks 1-6 0-0 2, Simpson 3-11 2-2 8, Johns 2-6 4-6 8, Castleton 0-0 0-0 0, DeJulius 5-9 2-3 14, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-14 70.

Halftime—Oregon 31-23. End Of Regulation—Tied 63. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 8-16 (Mathis 6-10, Walker 1-1, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Michigan 9-21 (Wagner 4-7, Livers 3-6, DeJulius 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Simpson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 29 (Duarte, Lawson 6), Michigan 27 (Johns 9). Assists—Oregon 6 (Pritchard 4), Michigan 14 (Simpson 11). Total Fouls—Oregon 15, Michigan 12. A—12,707 (12,707).

Oregon St. 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-8)

Carter 5-10 0-1 13, Morris 4-7 1-2 11, Banyard 2-7 2-2 7, McDyess 3-7 0-2 6, McNair 0-5 0-0 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 3-9 0-0 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Posey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 6-11 46.

OREGON ST. (8-1)

Tinkle 8-12 7-7 26, Hollins 1-2 1-2 3, Kelley 4-5 3-4 11, Reichle 0-4 1-2 1, Thompson 6-8 6-7 21, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-1 2-2 2, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Vernon 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 3-4 4-4 12, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 24-28 80.

Halftime—Oregon St. 45-18. 3-Point Goals—Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-13 (Carter 3-6, Morris 2-3, Banyard 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Bell 0-1, McNair 0-1), Oregon St. 8-16 (Thompson 3-3, Tinkle 3-5, Lucas 2-3, Vernon 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Dastrup 0-1, Reichle 0-2). Fouled Out—Banyard. Rebounds—Ark.-Pine Bluff 19 (McDyess 7), Oregon St. 29 (Tinkle, Kelley 6). Assists—Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (McNair 6), Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Oregon St. 14.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Washington St., 1:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67

No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57

No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47

No. 14 Dayton vs. Drake, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41

No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48

Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78

EAST

Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80

Army 89, Buffalo 76

Boston U. 78, Dartmouth 76

Canisius 80, Holy Cross 72

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

Hartford 71, Wagner 63

La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68

Penn St. 73, Alabama 71

Princeton 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Rider 89, LIU Brooklyn 74

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

St. Bonaventure 75, Gannon 50

St. Francis (NY) 73, NJIT 71

Villanova 78, Delaware 70

W. Michigan 59, Manhattan 58

West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Howard 59

Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

Coastal Carolina 91, NC Central 71

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

Elon 91, NC Wesleyan 60

FAU 81, High Point 64

Furman 80, Winthrop 73

Grambling St. 82, Rust College 54

Jacksonville 93, Middle Georgia State 79

Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56

Louisiana Tech 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 59

Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67

Memphis 51, Tennessee 47

Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74

Mississippi 82, Middle Tennessee 64

New Orleans 103, Williams Baptist 59

North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69

Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71

UAB 75, Montevallo 63

UNC-Asheville 91, UT Martin 72

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

MIDWEST

Butler 66, Southern U. 41

Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66

Dayton 78, Drake 47

DePaul 86, UIC 65

E. Illinois 75, Milwaukee 68

Evansville 72, Green Bay 62

IUPUI 74, Fort Wayne 65

Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55

Kansas 98, UMKC 57

Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61

Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61

Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT

South Dakota 96, Mayville State 60

Toledo 80, Detroit 72

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79

Oral Roberts 69, Central Oklahoma 57

Rice 96, Houston Baptist 84

TCU 79, Lamar 50

Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, Denver 75

Arizona St. 79, Georgia 59

BYU 68, Utah St. 64

Boise St. 100, Alabama St. 57

Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT

N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53

New Mexico 69, New Mexico St. 62

Oregon St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Pepperdine 92, Cent. Arkansas 79

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69

Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58

Stanford 78, San Jose St. 58

Utah 60, Weber St. 49

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

Utah 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Washington St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

———

Saturday’s Games

Utah 68, Nevada 62

Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47

No. 3 Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45

Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54

California 69, Santa Clara 65

Utah St. at No. 4 Oregon St., late

Saturday’s Boxscores

No. 3 Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45

OREGON (8-1)

Boley 1-4 0-0 2, Hebard 4-4 0-0 8, Sabally 3-5 0-0 6, Ionescu 9-14 0-0 21, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Cochrane 1-1 2-2 4, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 4-4 0-0 9, Shelley 6-10 0-0 17, Winterburn 4-10 1-1 9, Yaeger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 3-3 81.

LONG BEACH ST. (3-7)

Aar. Green 2-4 0-0 4, Lau. Green 0-2 0-0 0, Kinslow 1-4 0-0 3, Berry 5-12 0-0 10, King 3-7 0-0 7, Davison 4-13 0-0 10, Hardy 3-9 4-4 11, Jeskeova 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 4-4 45.

Oregon 31 15 15 20 — 81

Long Beach St. 12 14 9 10 — 45

3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-27 (Boley 0-3, Sabally 0-2, Ionescu 3-6, Moore 1-2, Chavez 1-1, Shelley 5-8, Winterburn 0-4, Yaeger 0-1), Long Beach St. 5-23 (Kinslow 1-4, Berry 0-2, King 1-5, Davison 2-6, Hardy 1-5, Jeskeova 0-1). Assists—Oregon 19 (Ionescu 7), Long Beach St. 10 (Davison 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Ionescu 12), Long Beach St. 17 (Aar. Green 6). Total Fouls—Oregon 4, Long Beach St. 12. Technical Fouls—None.A—1,278.

Sunday’s Games

Pacific at No. 10 UCLA, 2 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 2 p.m.

UC Irvine at Washington St., 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at No. 1 Stanford, 5:30 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 16 DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76

No. 17 Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45

No. 24 Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35

EAST

Fordham 65, Southern U. 52

Holy Cross 65, Sacred Heart 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Northeastern 60, Hartford 47

Princeton 72, Penn St. 55

Rider 65, Georgetown 64

St. Francis (NY) 49, Albany (NY) 41

Vermont 65, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Austin Peay 67, Alabama A&M 61

Belmont 68, Middle Tennessee 57

Howard 91, Niagara 42

Liberty 83, Hampton 59

Memphis 78, Arkansas St. 50

New Orleans 91, Tougaloo 69

SC-Upstate 58, SC State 47

SE Missouri 70, Mississippi 53

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 63, Milwaukee 51

Cent. Michigan 79, S. Dakota St. 74

Cincinnati 85, Xavier 78

Creighton 56, Wichita St. 46

DePaul 105, Alabama St. 76

Iowa 102, NC Central 50

Kansas St. 74, UMKC 67

Michigan 62, Appalachian St. 35

Nebraska 77, Oral Roberts 67

Toledo 82, Detroit 64

W. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 110, Schreiner 37

Incarnate Word 74, St. Thomas (TX) 52

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 84, New Mexico 47

BYU 71, Utah Valley 57

CS Bakersfield 66, UC Santa Barbara 62

California 69, Santa Clara 65

Colorado St. 65, MVSU 46

Gonzaga 80, Texas Southern 45

Oregon 81, Long Beach St. 45

San Francisco 87, Sacramento St. 82

San Jose St. 128, La Verne 62

Seattle 89, Warner Pacific 47

Southern Cal 75, UNLV 54

Utah 68, Nevada 62

Rodeo

PRCA

NATIONAL FINALS

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Friday’s Ninth Performance Results

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Brown, 89.5 points on J Bar J's Blessed Assurance, $26,231; 2. Caleb Bennett, 89, $20,731; 3. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $13,327 each; 5. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $6,769; 6. Tim O'Connell, 86, $4,231; 7. (tie) Orin Larsen, and Ty Breuer, 85.5; 9. Tilden Hooper, 84; 10. (tie) Richmond Champion and Trenten Montero, 83.5; 12. Clint Laye, 83; 13. Taylor Broussard, 79; 14. Steven Dent, NS; 15. Austin Foss, INJ. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 793.5 points on nine head; 2. Tim O'Connell, 780; 3. Richmond Champion, 772.5; 4. Kaycee Feild, 770.5; 5. Orin Larsen, 768.5; 6. Tilden Hooper, 763; 7. Clint Laye, 755.5; 8. Trenten Montero, 749.5; 9. Caleb Bennett, 696 on eight; 10. Tanner Aus, 694.5; 11. Steven Dent, 596 on seven; 12. Austin Foss, 563.5; 13. Ty Breuer, 510.5 on six; 14. Taylor Broussard, 494.5; 15. Jake Brown, 434 on five.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tyler Pearson, 4.2, $20,731; 3. Cameron Morman, 4.3, $15,654; 4. Kyle Irwin, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Bridger Chambers, 4.7, $4,231; 7. Riley Duvall, 5.1; 8. Hunter Cure, 5.5; 9. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Matt Reeves, 5.7; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 5.9; 12. Tanner Brunner, 6.2; 13. J.D. Struxness, 13.3; 14. Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 44.4 seconds on nine head; 2. Riley Duvall, 44.7; 3. Tyler Pearson, 50.3; 4. Bridger Chambers, 51.4; 5. Ty Erickson, 58.3; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 62.1; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 65.0; 8. Scott Guenthner, 67.0; 9. Hunter Cure, 71.8; 10. Kyle Irwin, 80.8; 11. Tyler Waguespack, 34.6 on eight; 12. Cameron Morman, 38.5; 13. J.D. Struxness, 41.8; 14. Will Lummus, 30.7 on seven; 15. Tanner Brunner, 42.3.

Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.6 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.0, $20,731; 3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.4, $15,654; 4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 4.6, $6,769; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.8, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 5.8; 8. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 10.3; 9. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, NT. Average standings: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 39.4 seconds on eight head; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 47.3; 3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 47.7; 4. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 54.9; 5. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 78.7; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 37.6 on seven; 7. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 42.1; 8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 42.6; 9. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 46.0; 10. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 55.4; 11. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 54.2 on six; 12. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 56.3; 13. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 36.9 on five; 14. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 20.3 on four; 15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 27.2 on three.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zeke Thurston, 91 points on Vold Rodeo Co.'s Sun Glow, $26,231; 2. Dawson Hay, 88, $20,731; 3. Mitch Pollock, 87.5, $15,654; 4. Jesse Wright, 86, $11,000; 5. Jake Watson, 83.5, $6,769; 6. Spencer Wright, 82.5, $4,231; 7. Sterling Crawley, 81; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 73; 9. Brody Cress, 70.5; 10. Ryder Wright, Chase Brooks, Rusty Wright, Colt Gordon and J.J. Elshere, NS; 15. Bradley Harter, INJ. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 749.5 points on nine head; 2. Spencer Wright, 677.5 on eight; 3. Rusty Wright, 668.5; 4. Zeke Thurston, 611 on seven; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 560; 6. Jake Watson, 521 on six; 7. Jesse Wright, 503.5; 8. (tie) Chase Brooks and Dawson Hay, 434.5; 10. Sterling Crawley, 407; 11. Colt Gordon, 329 on four; 12. Ryder Wright, 260 on three; 13. J.J. Elshere, 252; 14. Mitch Pollock, 171.5 on two; 15. Bradley Harter, 86.5 on one.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Caleb Smidt, 7.2, $20,731; 3. (tie) Rhen Richard and Ty Harris, 7.5, $13,327 each; 5. Tyson Durfey, 7.6, $6,769; 6. Cooper Martin, 7.8, $4,231; 7. Riley Pruitt, 8.0; 8. Tuf Cooper, 8.3; 9. Haven Meged, 8.4; 10. Shane Hanchey, 9.0; 11. Taylor Santos, 10.6; 12. Tyler Milligan, Michael Otero, Shad Mayfield and Adam Gray, NT. Average standings: 1. Haven Meged, 77.7 seconds on nine; 2. Tyson Durfey, 78.0; 3. Tuf Cooper, 78.3; 4. Taylor Santos, 86.1; 5. Riley Pruitt, 87.2; 6. Caleb Smidt, 96.6; 7. Shane Hanchey, 73.2 on eight; 8. Tyler Milligan, 75.9; 9. Cooper Martin, 80.2; 10. Marty Yates, 59.1 on seven; 11. Rhen Richard, 67.1; 12. Michael Otero, 74.4; 13. Ty Harris, 49.8 on six; 14. Shad Mayfield, 63.9; 15. Adam Gray, 53.2 on five.

Barrel racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, 13.53 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 13.64, $20,731; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 13.78, $15,654; 4. Nellie Miller, 13.79, $11,000; 5. Lacinda Rose, 13.84, $6,769; 6. Emily Miller, 13.87, $4,231; 7. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.97; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 14.17; 9. Jennifer Sharp, 18.89; 10. Amberleigh Moore, 18.99; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 19.00; 12. Jessica Routier, 19.04; 13. Shali Lord, 19.33; 14. Cheyenne Wimberley, 23.68; 15. Ericka Nelson, 24.12. Average standings: 1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 124.58 seconds on nine runs; 2. Emily Miller, 124.60; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 128.57; 4. Nellie Miller, 130.57; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 130.67; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 130.76; 7. Shali Lord, 130.85; 8. Lacinda Rose, 131.25; 9. Jessica Routier, 134.58; 10. Dona Kay Rule, 134.95; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 146.27; 12. Amberleigh Moore, 148.66; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 161.43; 14. Ericka Nelson, 161.56; 15. Stevi Hillman, 130.59 on eight.

Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 91 points on Bar T Rodeo's Goofy, $26,231; 2. Daylon Swearingen, 90, $20,731; 3. Jordan Hansen, 88, $15,654; 4. Trey Benton III, 87.5, $11,000; 5. Stetson Wright, 85.5, $6,769; 6. Jordan Spears, 85, $4,231; 7. Jeff Askey, 83; 8. Sage Kimzey, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Tyler Bingham, Garrett Smith, Trey Kimzey and Clayton Sellars, NS; 15. Koby Radley, INJ. Average standings: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 624 points on seven head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 621; 3. Jordan Spears, 517 on six; 4. Stetson Wright, 448.5 on five; 5. Koby Radley, 435; 6. Tyler Bingham, 429.5; 7. Trey Benton III, 352 on four; 8. Clayton Sellars, 347.5; 9. Jeff Askey, 340.5; 10. Daylon Swearingen, 270 on three; 11. Jordan Hansen, 267.5; 12. Garrett Smith, 178.5 on two; 13. Trey Kimzey, 168; 14. Trevor Kastner, 86 on one; 15. Josh Frost, NS.

Football

NFL

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168

Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242

Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291

Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366

Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261

L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301

Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381

Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270

Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229

Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321

L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262

Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———

Sunday’s Game

Denver at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

College

FCS Playoffs

All Times PST

———

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday's Game

North Dakota St. 9, Illinois State 3

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Dec. 21

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), TBA

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), TBA

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Bucs 4 51/2 46 LIONS

Eagles 41/2 6 391/2 REDSKINS

PACKERS 5 41/2 401/2 Bears

Patriots 10 10 411/2 BENGALS

TITANS 3 3 511/2 Texans

Seahawks 6 61/2 491/2 PANTHERS

CHIEFS 111/2 10 441/2 Broncos

GIANTS 31/2 3 46 Dolphins

STEELERS 11/2 1 361/2 Bills

RAIDERS 51/2 61/2 461/2 Jaguars

Browns 21/2 3 491/2 CARDS

49ERS 11 11 481/2 Falcons

Rams -2 1 481/2 COWBOYS

Vikings 3 11/2 45 CHARGERS

Monday

SAINTS 81/2 9 461/2 Colts

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86

Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103

Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107

Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109

Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100

Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108

Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103

Detroit 34 9 22 3 21 74 132

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97

N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72

Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86

Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89

Philadelphia 32 17 10 5 39 98 92

N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101

Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98

New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93

Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86

Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80

Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 94 88

Minnesota 33 16 12 5 37 102 107

Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101

Chicago 33 12 15 6 30 89 107

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84

Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104

Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109

Vegas 35 17 13 5 39 103 100

Vancouver 32 16 12 4 36 105 95

Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97

San Jose 34 15 17 2 32 92 120

Los Angeles 34 13 18 3 29 86 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Late Game

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. Placed WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis’ practice squad

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Marcus Sherels. Signed S Montre Hartage from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed RW Anthony Mantha from IR.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee (AHL). Returned F Daniel Carr to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Adirondack (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.

SOCCER

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Emrah Klimenta.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.

RUTGERS — Named Jim Panagos defensive line coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed on a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown.