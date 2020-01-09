scoreboard

On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.

Swimming: Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867

Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786

Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733

Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714

Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667

UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533

Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643

California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73, OT

Stanford 61, Washington 55

Washington St. at California, late

Arizona St. at Oregon St., late

Thursday’s Summary

No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73 (OT)

ARIZONA (11-4)

Mannion 9-17 1-1 20, Nnaji 3-8 5-8 11, Green 7-11 1-1 17, Smith 4-9 0-1 11, Gettings 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 2-2 2, Jeter 0-3 0-0 0, Koloko 1-3 0-1 2, Hazzard 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-62 9-14 73.

OREGON (13-3)

Pritchard 6-21 3-4 18, Duarte 5-10 6-6 17, Richardson 7-16 5-5 21, Juiston 0-3 0-0 0, Okoro 2-3 0-0 4, Dante 5-6 0-0 10, Mathis 1-5 0-0 3, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 15-17 74.

Halftime—Arizona 36-34. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-20 (Smith 3-4, Green 2-4, Hazzard 1-2, Gettings 1-3, Mannion 1-5, Baker 0-2), Oregon 7-23 (Pritchard 3-11, Richardson 2-4, Duarte 1-3, Mathis 1-5). Rebounds—Arizona 34 (Nnaji 14), Oregon 37 (Duarte 8). Assists—Arizona 11 (Mannion, Lee 3), Oregon 13 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Arizona 16, Oregon 17. A—10,113 (12,364).

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50

No. 8 Michigan St. 74, Minnesota 58

No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78, 2OT

No. 21 Memphis at No. 23 Wichita St., 4 p.m.

No. 23 Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67

EAST

Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56

Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72

LIU 90, CCSU 78

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Robert Morris 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62

Towson 89, Drexel 73

SOUTH

Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62

Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65

Delaware 80, James Madison 76

E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52

Liberty 63, North Alabama 52

Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 73

Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75

Morehead St. 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77

North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59

Troy 76, UALR 71

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62

William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63

MIDWEST

Belmont 89, SE Missouri 64

Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59

Michigan 84, Purdue 78

Rio Grande 76, UMKC 64

Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67

Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60

SOUTHWEST

FAU 81, Rice 76

North Texas 74, FIU 56

Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73

Texas State 78, Coastal Carolina 66

Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56

UTEP 76, Southern Miss. 64

UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64

S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929

Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923

Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929

Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714

Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857

Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733

Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

———

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon St. at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 6 Baylor 74, No. 1 UConn 58

No. 4 South Carolina 91, No. 21 Arkansas 82

No. 7 Louisville 87, Miami 41

North Carolina 66, No. 9 N.C. State 60

LSU 57, No. 10 Texas A&M 54

Georgia Tech 67, No. 11 Florida St. 52

No. 12 Indiana 66, 48

No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64

No. 14 Kentucky 81, Alabama 71

No. 16 Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s 49

Iowa 66, No. 17 Maryland 61

No. 23 Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28

Ohio St. 78, No. 24 Michigan 69

EAST

Baylor 74, UConn 58

Fairfield 49, Monmouth (NJ) 38

Manhattan 85, St. Peter’s 52

Marist 90, Canisius 59

Middle Tennessee 75, Marshall 55

Niagara 68, Siena 61

Penn St. 86, Michigan St. 73

Rider 75, Quinnipiac 59

SOUTH

Campbell 48, Gardner-Webb 44

Chattanooga 59, W. Carolina 52

Coastal Carolina 75, Texas State 67

E. Illinois 83, E. Kentucky 63

FIU 58, North Texas 56

Florida 83, Auburn 63

Furman 62, Mercer 49

Georgia Tech 67, Florida St. 52

Hampton 51, Radford 48

Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 51

Kentucky 81, Alabama 71

Longwood 84, Charleston Southern 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, South Alabama 68

Louisville 87, Miami 41

Morehead St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 69

North Carolina 66, NC State 60

Rice 78, FAU 69

Samford 74, Wofford 58

South Carolina 91, Arkansas 82

Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28

Tennessee Tech 58, Austin Peay 49

Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 60

UNC-Asheville 76, High Point 60

UNC-Greensboro 63, ETSU 47

UT Martin 88, Tennessee St. 71

UTEP 89, Southern Miss. 72

UTSA 82, Louisiana Tech 73

Vanderbilt 63, Georgia 55

Virginia 66, Duke 63

Virginia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 56

W. Kentucky 69, UAB 65

Wake Forest 63, Clemson 58

Winthrop 52, SC-Upstate 38

MIDWEST

Belmont 57, SE Missouri 45

Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65

IUPUI 89, N. Kentucky 61

Indiana 66, Purdue 48

Iowa 66, Maryland 61

Milwaukee 63, Detroit 48

Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64

Nebraska 65, Wisconsin 50

New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 60

North Dakota 63, Nebraska-Omaha 57

Northwestern 56, Minnesota 54

Oakland 93, Green Bay 88

Ohio St. 78, Michigan 69

Rutgers 75, Illinois 51

UMKC 60, Rio Grande 56

W. Illinois 79, Fort Wayne 68

Wright St. 58, Ill.-Chicago 43

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 70, Georgia St. 68

LSU 57, Texas A&M 54

UALR 58, Georgia Southern 46

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49

Montana 92, E. Washington 54

N. Arizona 114, Sacramento St. 107

S. Dakota St. 86, Denver 79

S. Utah 72, Idaho St. 65

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —

Miami 27 10 .730 5

Boston 25 11 .694 6½

Toronto 25 13 .658 7½

Phila. 25 14 .641 8

Indiana 23 15 .605 9½

Orlando 18 20 .474 14½

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 15½

Charlotte 15 25 .375 18½

Detroit 14 25 .359 19

Chicago 13 25 .342 19½

Washington 12 25 .324 20

Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½

New York 10 28 .263 22½

Atlanta 8 30 .211 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

Denver 26 11 .703 4

Houston 25 11 .694 4½

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Utah 25 12 .676 5

Dallas 23 14 .622 7

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 9

San Antonio 16 20 .444 13½

Memphis 16 22 .421 14½

Portland 16 23 .410 15

Minnesota 15 22 .405 15

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Phoenix 14 23 .378 16

New Orleans 13 25 .342 17½

Golden State 9 30 .231 22

Wednesday’s Late Games

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

Thursday’s Games

Phila. 109, Boston 98

Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT

Minnesota 116, Portland 102

Houston at Oklahoma City, late

Thursday’s Summary

Timberwolves 116, Trail Blazers 102

PORTLAND (102)

Anthony 3-10 2-2 8, Bazemore 0-8 2-4 2, Whiteside 6-12 2-3 15, Lillard 6-17 5-6 20, McCollum 6-12 0-0 15, Hoard 3-7 2-3 8, Tolliver 0-5 1-2 1, Trent Jr. 4-9 2-2 13, Hezonja 1-3 3-3 5, Little 3-6 1-4 8, Simons 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 35-96 21-31 102.

MINNESOTA (116)

Covington 6-12 1-2 15, Wiggins 9-15 3-6 23, Dieng 5-10 0-0 12, Culver 6-13 0-0 12, Napier 2-5 4-4 9, Bates-Diop 5-9 0-2 11, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Graham 1-4 0-0 3, Reid 0-5 0-0 0, Vonleh 3-4 2-2 8, Okogie 2-2 2-2 8, Teague 4-8 3-3 12. Totals 44-89 15-21 116.

Portland 34 13 27 28 — 102

Minnesota 28 31 41 16 — 116

3-Point Goals—Portland 11-37 (McCollum 3-4, Trent Jr. 3-6, Lillard 3-10, Little 1-3, Anthony 0-3, Bazemore 0-4, Tolliver 0-4), Minnesota 13-32 (Okogie 2-2, Dieng 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Covington 2-6, Teague 1-2, Graham 1-3, Napier 1-3, Bates-Diop 1-4, Reid 0-2). Fouled Out—Portland None, Minnesota 1 (Okogie). Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 14), Minnesota 56 (Dieng 10). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 8), Minnesota 25 (Wiggins 8). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Minnesota 28. A—13,720 (19,356)

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 4:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS PLAYOFFS

Championship in Frisco, Texas

Saturday’s Game

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings

RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans

PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAME

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

James Madison 11/2 1 49 N Dakota St

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117

Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148

Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140

Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121

N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144

New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122

Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139

Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145

Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146

Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137

Arizona 46 25 17 4 54 133 118

Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144

Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136

Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136

Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday’s Late Game

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Columbus at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Miguel Castro on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LF Brandon Dixon outright to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Max Stassi and RHP Cam Bedrosian to one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis García and LHP James Jones on minor league contracts. Released RHP Reed Garrett. Assigned RHP Jimmy Herget outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director. Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brandon Drury on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LF Nick Martini for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodríguez on minor league contracts. Released 2B Sam Haggerty.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach. Agreed to terms with OF Guillermo Heredia on a one-year contract. Designated INF Pablo Reyes for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael A. Taylor on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G/T Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.