scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.
Swimming: Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
———
Thursday’s Games
No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73, OT
Stanford 61, Washington 55
Washington St. at California, late
Arizona St. at Oregon St., late
Thursday’s Summary
No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73 (OT)
ARIZONA (11-4)
Mannion 9-17 1-1 20, Nnaji 3-8 5-8 11, Green 7-11 1-1 17, Smith 4-9 0-1 11, Gettings 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 2-2 2, Jeter 0-3 0-0 0, Koloko 1-3 0-1 2, Hazzard 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-62 9-14 73.
OREGON (13-3)
Pritchard 6-21 3-4 18, Duarte 5-10 6-6 17, Richardson 7-16 5-5 21, Juiston 0-3 0-0 0, Okoro 2-3 0-0 4, Dante 5-6 0-0 10, Mathis 1-5 0-0 3, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 15-17 74.
Halftime—Arizona 36-34. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-20 (Smith 3-4, Green 2-4, Hazzard 1-2, Gettings 1-3, Mannion 1-5, Baker 0-2), Oregon 7-23 (Pritchard 3-11, Richardson 2-4, Duarte 1-3, Mathis 1-5). Rebounds—Arizona 34 (Nnaji 14), Oregon 37 (Duarte 8). Assists—Arizona 11 (Mannion, Lee 3), Oregon 13 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Arizona 16, Oregon 17. A—10,113 (12,364).
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50
No. 8 Michigan St. 74, Minnesota 58
No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78, 2OT
No. 21 Memphis at No. 23 Wichita St., 4 p.m.
No. 23 Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67
EAST
Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56
Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72
LIU 90, CCSU 78
Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Robert Morris 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 52
Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62
Towson 89, Drexel 73
SOUTH
Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62
Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65
Delaware 80, James Madison 76
E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52
Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52
Liberty 63, North Alabama 52
Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 73
Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75
Morehead St. 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77
North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59
Troy 76, UALR 71
UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62
William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63
MIDWEST
Belmont 89, SE Missouri 64
Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59
Michigan 84, Purdue 78
Rio Grande 76, UMKC 64
Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67
Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60
SOUTHWEST
FAU 81, Rice 76
North Texas 74, FIU 56
Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73
Texas State 78, Coastal Carolina 66
Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56
UTEP 76, Southern Miss. 64
UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64
S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929
Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733
Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
———
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 2 Oregon at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon St. at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.
California at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 6 Baylor 74, No. 1 UConn 58
No. 4 South Carolina 91, No. 21 Arkansas 82
No. 7 Louisville 87, Miami 41
North Carolina 66, No. 9 N.C. State 60
LSU 57, No. 10 Texas A&M 54
Georgia Tech 67, No. 11 Florida St. 52
No. 12 Indiana 66, 48
No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64
No. 14 Kentucky 81, Alabama 71
No. 16 Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s 49
Iowa 66, No. 17 Maryland 61
No. 23 Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28
Ohio St. 78, No. 24 Michigan 69
EAST
Baylor 74, UConn 58
Fairfield 49, Monmouth (NJ) 38
Manhattan 85, St. Peter’s 52
Marist 90, Canisius 59
Middle Tennessee 75, Marshall 55
Niagara 68, Siena 61
Penn St. 86, Michigan St. 73
Rider 75, Quinnipiac 59
SOUTH
Campbell 48, Gardner-Webb 44
Chattanooga 59, W. Carolina 52
Coastal Carolina 75, Texas State 67
E. Illinois 83, E. Kentucky 63
FIU 58, North Texas 56
Florida 83, Auburn 63
Furman 62, Mercer 49
Georgia Tech 67, Florida St. 52
Hampton 51, Radford 48
Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 51
Kentucky 81, Alabama 71
Longwood 84, Charleston Southern 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, South Alabama 68
Louisville 87, Miami 41
Morehead St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 69
North Carolina 66, NC State 60
Rice 78, FAU 69
Samford 74, Wofford 58
South Carolina 91, Arkansas 82
Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28
Tennessee Tech 58, Austin Peay 49
Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 60
UNC-Asheville 76, High Point 60
UNC-Greensboro 63, ETSU 47
UT Martin 88, Tennessee St. 71
UTEP 89, Southern Miss. 72
UTSA 82, Louisiana Tech 73
Vanderbilt 63, Georgia 55
Virginia 66, Duke 63
Virginia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 56
W. Kentucky 69, UAB 65
Wake Forest 63, Clemson 58
Winthrop 52, SC-Upstate 38
MIDWEST
Belmont 57, SE Missouri 45
Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65
IUPUI 89, N. Kentucky 61
Indiana 66, Purdue 48
Iowa 66, Maryland 61
Milwaukee 63, Detroit 48
Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64
Nebraska 65, Wisconsin 50
New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 60
North Dakota 63, Nebraska-Omaha 57
Northwestern 56, Minnesota 54
Oakland 93, Green Bay 88
Ohio St. 78, Michigan 69
Rutgers 75, Illinois 51
UMKC 60, Rio Grande 56
W. Illinois 79, Fort Wayne 68
Wright St. 58, Ill.-Chicago 43
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 70, Georgia St. 68
LSU 57, Texas A&M 54
UALR 58, Georgia Southern 46
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49
Montana 92, E. Washington 54
N. Arizona 114, Sacramento St. 107
S. Dakota St. 86, Denver 79
S. Utah 72, Idaho St. 65
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —
Miami 27 10 .730 5
Boston 25 11 .694 6½
Toronto 25 13 .658 7½
Phila. 25 14 .641 8
Indiana 23 15 .605 9½
Orlando 18 20 .474 14½
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 15½
Charlotte 15 25 .375 18½
Detroit 14 25 .359 19
Chicago 13 25 .342 19½
Washington 12 25 .324 20
Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½
New York 10 28 .263 22½
Atlanta 8 30 .211 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
Denver 26 11 .703 4
Houston 25 11 .694 4½
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Utah 25 12 .676 5
Dallas 23 14 .622 7
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 9
San Antonio 16 20 .444 13½
Memphis 16 22 .421 14½
Portland 16 23 .410 15
Minnesota 15 22 .405 15
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 16
New Orleans 13 25 .342 17½
Golden State 9 30 .231 22
Wednesday’s Late Games
Utah 128, New York 104
Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98
Thursday’s Games
Phila. 109, Boston 98
Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT
Minnesota 116, Portland 102
Houston at Oklahoma City, late
Thursday’s Summary
Timberwolves 116, Trail Blazers 102
PORTLAND (102)
Anthony 3-10 2-2 8, Bazemore 0-8 2-4 2, Whiteside 6-12 2-3 15, Lillard 6-17 5-6 20, McCollum 6-12 0-0 15, Hoard 3-7 2-3 8, Tolliver 0-5 1-2 1, Trent Jr. 4-9 2-2 13, Hezonja 1-3 3-3 5, Little 3-6 1-4 8, Simons 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 35-96 21-31 102.
MINNESOTA (116)
Covington 6-12 1-2 15, Wiggins 9-15 3-6 23, Dieng 5-10 0-0 12, Culver 6-13 0-0 12, Napier 2-5 4-4 9, Bates-Diop 5-9 0-2 11, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Graham 1-4 0-0 3, Reid 0-5 0-0 0, Vonleh 3-4 2-2 8, Okogie 2-2 2-2 8, Teague 4-8 3-3 12. Totals 44-89 15-21 116.
Portland 34 13 27 28 — 102
Minnesota 28 31 41 16 — 116
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-37 (McCollum 3-4, Trent Jr. 3-6, Lillard 3-10, Little 1-3, Anthony 0-3, Bazemore 0-4, Tolliver 0-4), Minnesota 13-32 (Okogie 2-2, Dieng 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Covington 2-6, Teague 1-2, Graham 1-3, Napier 1-3, Bates-Diop 1-4, Reid 0-2). Fouled Out—Portland None, Minnesota 1 (Okogie). Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 14), Minnesota 56 (Dieng 10). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 8), Minnesota 25 (Wiggins 8). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Minnesota 28. A—13,720 (19,356)
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 4:15 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS PLAYOFFS
Championship in Frisco, Texas
Saturday’s Game
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings
RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans
PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAME
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
James Madison 11/2 1 49 N Dakota St
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117
Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148
Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140
Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121
N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144
New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122
Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139
Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145
Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146
Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137
Arizona 46 25 17 4 54 133 118
Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144
Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136
Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136
Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Game
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Winnipeg 4
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Calgary 2, Minnesota 1
Dallas at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Columbus at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Miguel Castro on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LF Brandon Dixon outright to Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Max Stassi and RHP Cam Bedrosian to one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis García and LHP James Jones on minor league contracts. Released RHP Reed Garrett. Assigned RHP Jimmy Herget outright to Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director. Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brandon Drury on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LF Nick Martini for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodríguez on minor league contracts. Released 2B Sam Haggerty.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach. Agreed to terms with OF Guillermo Heredia on a one-year contract. Designated INF Pablo Reyes for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael A. Taylor on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G/T Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.
COLLEGE
EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.
