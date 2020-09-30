scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98, L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0
Friday’s Game
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers leads series 1-0
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.
x-Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.
x-Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 2, Minnesota 0, Houston wins series 2-0
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka) at Cleveland (Carrasco), late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (TBA) at Oakland (TBA), noon
N.Y. Yankees (TBA) at Cleveland (Plesac), 4 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0 (13 inn.), Atlanta leads series 1-0
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1, Miami leads series 1-0
St. Louis 7, San Diego 4, St. Louis leads series 1-0
Milwaukee (Suter) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), late
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo) at Atlanta (Anderson), 9 a.m.
Miami (Sanchez) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish), 11 a.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright) at San Diego (Davies), 2 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
x-Miami (Lopez) at Chicago Cubs (Lester), 11 a.m.
x-Cincinnati (Gray) at Atlanta (Wright), noon
x-Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (TBA), 3:30 p.m.
x-St. Louis (Flaherty) at San Diego (TBA), 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Wednesday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Second Round
Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. John Isner (21), United States, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Hugo Gaston, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2. Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Giustino, Italy, 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (8), 6-1, 7-5.
Casper Ruud (28), Norway, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Benoit Paire (23), France, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4. Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
WOMEN
Second Round
Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Serena Williams (6), United States, walkover. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2. Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 6-3. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Victoria Azarenka (10), Belarus, 6-2, 6-2. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-0. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Strycova (32), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-4. Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-6 (0), 6-2. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 7-5. Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4. Caroline Garcia, France, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Thursday’s Game
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Broncos 21/2 PK 40 JETS
Sunday
Colts 3 21/2 431/2 BEARS
Saints 4 4 541/2 LIONS
Cards 4 31/2 511/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 3 49 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 41/2 56 Browns
TEXANS 4 4 541/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 61/2 531/2 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 7 431/2 Chargers
Steelers +1 PPD NL TITANS
Ravens 131/2 13 451/2 WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 121/2 48 Giants
CHIEFS 7 7 531/2 Patriots
Bills 21/2 3 521/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 7 451/2 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS 7 7 57 Falcons
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
BYU 24 24 59 La Tech
Saturday
CINCINNATI 211/2 22 47 Usf
FLORIDA 18 171/2 571/2 S Carolina
GEORGIA ST 1 1 691/2 E Carolina
N Carolina 11 14 541/2 BOSTON COLL
Va Tech 101/2 101/2 531/2 DUKE
TENNESSEE 10 111/2 481/2 Missouri
Baylor 3 3 531/2 W VIRGINIA
CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia
PITTSBURGH 131/2 14 461/2 NC State
Oklahoma 81/2 7 621/2 IOWA ST
Memphis 1 21/2 741/2 SMU
UCF 21 211/2 72 Tulsa
Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 641/2 COASTAL CARO
Navy 61/2 7 461/2 AIR FORCE
Troy 51/2 PPD NL S ALABAMA
KANSAS ST 31/2 21/2 641/2 Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 531/2 KANSAS
UAB 20 201/2 541/2 Utsa
TEXAS 13 12 631/2 Tcu
ALABAMA 17 18 511/2 Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 7 61/2 611/2 Mississippi
W Kentucky 7 7 541/2 MID TENN ST
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 621/2 Charlotte
Ga Southern 17 20 491/2 UL-MONROE
GEORGIA 7 61/2 441/2 Auburn
Lsu 20 201/2 481/2 VANDERBILT
MISS ST 17 18 69 Arkansas
N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 711/2 Southern Miss
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Evan Phillips has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of Kevin Ulich as senior vice president of business operations. Named Kevin Ulich special assistant to chairman and CEO John Sherman.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned 2b Adeiny Hechavarria, C Alex Jackson, CF Ender Inciarte, RHPs Bryse Wilson, Chad Sobotka, Luke Jackson, Patrick Weigel and Touki Toussaint and LHP Sean Newcomb to the minor leagues. Released LHP Tommy Milone. Selected the contract of INF Charlie Culberson from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned C Miguel Amaya, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Patrick Wisdom, LHPs Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele and RHPs Colin Rea, Dillon Maples, Rowan Wick, Tyler Chatwood and Tyson Miller to the minor leagues. Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment. Selected the contract of C Josh Phegley from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned 2Bs Alex Blandino and Robel Garcia, LF Mark Payton, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHPs Jose De Leon and Tony Santillan to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of 1B Matt Davidson from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned 2B Gavin Lux, LHPs Alex Wood, Caleb Ferguson and Scott Alexander, RF Luke Raley, CF D.J. Peters, RHPs Josh Sborz, Dylan Floro and Dennis Santana to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of CF Terrance Gore from the alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned LHPs Alex Vesia and Daniel Castano, RF Jesus Sanchez and RHPs Edward Cabrera, Johan Quezada, Jordan Yamamoto, Jorge Guzman, Jose Urena and Nick Vincent to the minor leagues. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned RHPs J.P. Feyereisen, Bobby Wahl, Phil Bickford and Devin Williams, LHPs Angel Perdomo and Brett Anderson, C Manny Pina, LF Billy McKinney, CF Corey Ray and 2B Mark Mathias to the minor leagues. Activated LF Ben Gamel from the 10-day IL.
ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford, 1B John Nogowski, 2B Max Schrock, 3B Edmund Sosa, SS Elehuris Montero and CF Lane Thomas to the minor leagues.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHPs Taylor williams, Michel Baez, David Bednar, Mike Clevinger, Javy Guerra, Dinelson Lamet, LF Greg Allen, RF Abraham Almonte and OF Jorge Ona to the minor leagues. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from alternater training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S T.J. Green to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Marcus Gilchrist to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated CB Josh Norman to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated WR Keith Kirkwood and DB Eli Apple to return from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Deion Calhoun and LB Kendall Donnerson to the practice squad. Released OT Josh Knipfel from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated ed DB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad. Re-signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Timmy Jernigan. Activated OLB Derrek Tuszka and RB LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Chad Kelly from the practice squad. Signed WR Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad. Recalled TE Trey Burton and DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Signed DL Ron’Dell Carter off of the Dallas practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated LB Quincy Williams to return from injured reserve. Waived P Brandon Wright from injured reserve with settlement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated QB Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve. Signed De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad. Released QB DeShone Kizer.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB B.J. Bello to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski to return from injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Malik Henry to the practice squad. Placed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the practice squad injured list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Brandon Williams on injured reserve. Signed RB ALfred Morris and QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Jalen Reagor on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm from Tampa Bay to a one-year contract. Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a one-year contract. Placed LB Mark Nzeocha on injured reserve. Waived LS Kyle Nelson. Recalled WR Deebo Samuel from the injured reserve to practice squad. Signed OL Cody Conway and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad. Released OL William Sweet.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Damarious Randall and LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Activated DB Ryan Neal from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Devaroe Lawrence and DB Manny Patterson to the practice squad. Released K Brett Maher.
