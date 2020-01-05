On Deck

Monday

Girls basketball: Mountain View at North Medford, 6:45 p.m.; Culver at Crook County JV, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Delphian, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Hood River Valley at Madras, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Wrestling: Mountain View at Culver, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver, Stevenson (Wash.) at Hood River Valley Duals, 4 p.m.Prep Scoreboard

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Saturday late scores

Central Christian 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 22

Trinity Lutheran 59, Hosanna Christian 32

North Lake 58, Prospect 21

Girls Basketball

Saturday late scores

Trinity Lutheran 49, Hosanna Christian 44

Wrestling

Saturday late results

Bend Invite

Team Scores — Ridgeview 256, Mazama 170, Bend 132.5, Siuslaw 122, Willamette 117, Crane 115, Mountain View 109, Sisters 79, Redmond 48, Klamath Union 46, North Lake 39, Henley 38, Lost River 18.

Individuals (top 5)

106 — 1. Yoskar De la Mora, Siuslaw; 2. Austino Montez, Bend; 3. Elijah Hocker, Ridgeview; 4. Bailey Rogers, Mazama; 5. Jayden Bocaneglo, Ridgeview.

113 — 1. Drew Jones, Mountain View; 2. Ashton Lewis, Mazama; 3. Agustin Cisneros, Lost River; 4. Jaxon Mengis, Henley; 5. Jack Roath, Crane.

120 — 1. Mason Buss, Siuslaw; 2. Sander Allison, Mazama; 3. Enrique Rodriguez, Henley; 4. Kyle Basinger, Willamette; 5. Elijah Allen, Ridgeview.

126 — 1. Davey Smith, Bend; 2. Treyce Horton, Mazama; 3. Andrew Worthington, Mountain View; 4. John Otley, Crane; 5. Juan Lomeli, Willamette.

132 — 1. Isaiah Franco, Klamath Union; 2. Danny Cornejo, Ridgeview; 3. Finn Schuller, Bend; 4. Isaiah Steinhert, Willamette; 5. Wyatt Maffey, Sisters.

138 — 1. Austin Anderson, Ridgeview; 2. Griffen Bushnell, Willamette; 3. Trent Mills, Mountain View; 4. Ryder Fassett, Mountain View; 5. Levi Roath, Crane.

145 — 1. Elijah LaCosse, Siuslaw; 2. Daniel Jaramillo, Ridgeview; 3. Anthony Randolph, Sisters; 4. Rixon Doman, Crane; 5. Jacob Winchester, Bend.

152 — 1. Zach Anderson, Ridgeview; 2. Ryan Jennings, Siuslaw; 3. Mason Burke, Mountain View; 4. Elijah McCourtney, Mountain View; 5. Logan McAllister, Willamette.

160 — 1. Seth Doman, Crane; 2. Ethyne Reid, Ridgeview; 3. Craig Puckett, North Lake; 4. Christian Lewis, Mazama; 5. Rylan Lynch, Redmond.

170 — 1. Imani Schaefer, Crane; 2. Wyatt Berkham, Redmond; 3. Zachary Ausborn, Willamette; 4. Kristian Contreras, Bend; 5. Leon Price, North Lake.

182 — 1. Nate Denney, Bend; 2. Ethan Richards, Mazama; 3. Jerett Doman, Crane; 4. Bryce Indell, Willamette; 5. Carson Woods, Ridgeview.

195 — 1. Logan Shenk, Ridgeview; 2. Ethan Martin, Sisters; 3. Luke Williams, Mountain View; 4. Michael Dardis, Willamette; 5. McKay Dennis, Bend.

220 — 1. Cole Jackson, Ridgeview; 2. Dominic Hankins, Mazama; 3. Dalton Puckett, North Lake; 4. Evan Huber, Willamette; 5. Reece King, Mountain View.

285 — 1. Joseph Martin, Ridgeview; 2. Damien King, Sisters; 3. Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw; 4. Donavan DelosReyes, Klamath Union; 5. Kenyth Kettle, Redmond.

Girls

Team Scores — Bend High 212, Ridgeview 69, Mountain View 61, Mazama 45, Henley 28, Bonanza 26, Klamath Union 25, North Lake 22, Siuslaw 20,Lost River 17, Sisters 13, Willamette 11, Crane, Madras, Pendleton.

Individuals (top 5)

105-110 — 1. Madison Shearer, Henley; 2. Genelle Trejo, Bend; 3. Juliette Leal, Bend; 4. Emilee Williamson, Mountain View; 5. Piadad Valadez, Lost River.

115-120 — 1. Breanna Mestas, Bonanza; 2. Analise Smith, Bend; 3. Jordan Taylor, Bend; 4. Taylor Looney, Ridgeview; 5. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union.

125-130 — 1. Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend; 2. Brooklyn Seber, Ridgeview; 3. Natanee Campbell, Mazama; 4. Tyler Patterson, Sisters; 5. Jordyn Looney, Ridgeview.

135-140 — 1. Charlie Stewart, Bend; 2. Hayden Muller, Siuslaw; 3. Sol Nayelli Mancilla De la Cruz, Willamette; 4. Angelina Estrada-Sandoval, Lost River.

144-155 — 1. Fatima Albarran, Bend; 2. Scout Bale, Ridgeview; 3. Grace Sehorn-Hurst, Mountain View; 4. Alexandra Byrne, Mountain View; 5. Ronne Puterbaugh, Ridgeview.

171-190 — Madalyn Aegerter, Mountain View; 2. Luna L’Argent, Bend; 3. Anastasia Kuglar, Mazama; 4. Abigail Dorsey, Bend; 5. Jayd Martin, Klamath Union.

235 — 1. Melia Cuevas, Bend; 2. Shelby Bruhn, North Lake; 3. Monique Hansen, Mazama; 4. Madison Darnell, Redmond; 5. Romelia Garcia, Lost River.

Nordic Skiing

Saturday late results

OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake

Pursuit Plus Individual

Pursuit=8.4K; Skate and Classic=4.2K

Short Course Female: 1, Tyler Beecroft, Mtn. View, 18:44.5.

Pursuit Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Iris Welsh, Mtn. View, 34:08.4. 2, Bailey Kamperman, Mtn. View, 34:40.5. 3, Kinsey Olarrea, Mtn. View, 35:38.8.

Pursuit Boys Frosh/Soph: 1, Brooke Cummings, Mtn. View, 30:43.9. 2, Ella Amarotico, Ashland, 44:14.3. 3, Ze Mindling Werling, Ashland, 51:40.2.

Pursuit Boys Jr/Sr: 1, Levi Pichardo, Mtn. View, 29:47.3. 2, Tristan Piper, Mtn. View, 30:08.4. 3, Gabriel Gonzalez, Mtn. View, 31:56.7. 4, Forrest Hassell, Mtn. View, 33:51.6. 5, Paul Shilling, Mtn. View, 33:05.4. 6, Asa Picton, Ashland, 36:04.0. 7, Kai Larson, Ashland, 36:42.8. 8, Carson Phillips, Mtn. View, 36:54.5. 9, Izzi Kahn, Ashland, 40:20.7.

Classic Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Hai Xing Lewis, Mtn. View, 22:29.4. 2, Haley Broaddus, Mtn. View, 26:16.5. 3, Rebekah Hewlett, Mtn. View, 29:16.8. 4, Florence Jones, La Pine, 29:53.2.

Classic Boys Frosh/Soph: Ryder Mauck, Mtn. View, 22:14.3.

Classic Girls Jr/Sr: 1, Shella May Crafton, Mtn. View, 19:15.5. 2, Emily Moore, Mtn. View, 22:23.5. 3, Allie Charon, Mtn. View, 22:26.1.

Skate Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Olivia Carpenter, Mtn. View, 17:23.2. 2, Ella Morris, Mtn. View, 19:49.6. 3, Julia Peterson, Mtn. View, 20:05.9.

Skate Girls Jr/Sr: 1, Peyten Roberts, Mtn. View, 17:12.0. 2, Ellie Tomlinson, Mtn. View, 22:19.3.

Skate Boys Frosh/Soph: 1, Cole Shockey, Mtn. View, 11:48.0. 2, Chas Schermer, Mtn. View, 14:27.1. 3, Logan Foley, Mtn. View, 15:38.5. 4, Kyle McGarry, Mtn. View, 15:47.7. 5, Benjamin Clawson, Mtn. View, 16:10.8. 6, Maklain Erickson, Mtn. View, 16:58.2. 7, Jeronimo Fuentes, Realms, 17:26.6. 8, Jacob Lehr, Mtn. View, 20>16.8.

Skate Boys Jr/Sr: 1, Cody Santaguida, Mtn. View, 13:40.8. 2, Zach Bergler, Mtn. View, 15:38.4. 3, Jesse Ordonez, La Pine, 16:01.5. 4, Nathaniel Everly, La Pine, 19:21.4.

Classic MS Girls: 1, Kira Dennison, Prov, 25:21.5.

Classic MS Boys: 1, Eli Shockey, Prov, 15:17.7. 2, Theodore Jones, Prov, 19:44.2.

Golf

Club events

Meadow Lakes

2020 New Year Scramble

Gross 2 Person Scramble

A Flight

1, Scott Barton, Scott Holmberg, 60. T2, Jesse Heinly, Sam Heinly, 64; Suzana Cook, Theodore Kennedy, 64. 4, Michael Martin, Eric Whitman, 67. T5, Gary Olds, Marcus Beeben, 68; Brent Moschetti, Cruz Bocanegra, 68. T7, Jake Shinkle, Sarah Shinkle, 69; Adam Mackie, Erin Crofcheck, 69. 9, Mike Close, Dale Close, 70. T10, Rick Barkhurst, Gary Debernardi, 73; Rob Littleton, Dustin Hamlet, 73.

B Flight

1, Bruce Burson, Jim Johnson, 68. 2, Jerry Martin, Scott Mekish, 69. 3, Dave Christian, Josh Christian, 71. T4, Elizabeth Pascuzz, Mary Boyd, 73; Catherine Heartsner, Laurie Kutter, 73. 6, Brent Brinkley, Mike Kuizenga, 75. 7, Fred Bushong, George Lienkaemper, 77. 8, Tom Bedortha, Gene Jordan, 80. 9, Peter Hackett, Jan Hackett, 81. T10, Mark Forsey, Ramon Forney, 82; Glenn McDonald, Jim Thompson, 82.

Net 2 Person Scramble

A Flight

T1, Keith Hillard, Derek Hampton, 55.7; Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 55.7. T3, John Smallwood, Rigo Montes, 60.4; Chuck Walker, Dave McNulty, 60.4. 5, Dennis Willings, Rick Fosburg, 61.1. 6, Bryce Garner, Miranda Garner, 62.4. 7, Lewis Gehring, Chris Stigen, 64.1. T8, Steve Spangler, Dave Barnhouse, 65.4; Scott Hermann, Scott Bojanowski, 65.4. 10, Jerry Humphreys, Ty Humphreys, 66.7. 11, Gabe Couch, Rob Bailey, 67.4.

B Flight

1, Dino Zanini, Jason Parker, 58.8. 2, Kory Callantine, Dave Ratzlaff, 59.4. 3, John Pings, Dave Gutierrez, 61.4. 4, Ed Wettig, Dan Sallee, 63.1. 5, Dewey Springer, Russell Anderson, 65.1. 6, Zach Garner, Jim Reed, 65.5. T7, Hank Bartos, Shari Dumont, 66.1; Jay Smith, Chris Davis, 66.1; Richard Willman, Brent Hess, 66.1. 10, Levi Simpson, Emily Michaels, 68.2. 11, Peyton Seaquist, Dave Ashby, 74.8.

Gross Skins

John Smallwood, Rigo Montes, 1. Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 1.

Net Skins

Rick Barkhurst, Gary Debernardi, 1. Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 1.

A Flight KP

No. 8, Mike Close; No. 13, Jesse Heinly.

B Flight KP

No. 4, Bruce Burson; No. 17, Bruce Burson.

Professional

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Sunday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Purse: $6.7 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par 73

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Justin Thomas (500), $1,340,000 67-73-69-69 — 278

Patrick Reed (245), $636,000 72-66-74-66 — 278

X. Schauffele (245), $636,000 69-68-71-70 — 278

Patrick Cantlay (135), $378,000 69-71-73-68 — 281

Rickie Fowler (105), $285,000 68-71-74-69 — 282

Joaquin Niemann (105), $285,000 66-72-74-70 — 282

Dustin Johnson (85), $206,000 72-71-71-69 — 283

Collin Morikawa (85), $206,000 71-71-70-71 — 283

Gary Woodland (85), $206,000 73-69-69-72 — 283

Jon Rahm (75), $179,000 69-73-70-72 — 284

J.T. Poston (68), $162,500 70-71-71-73 — 285

Matthew Wolff (68), $162,500 69-72-71-73 — 285

Lanto Griffin (60), $147,000 71-71-72-72 — 286

Cameron Champ (55), $127,333 73-74-69-72 — 288

Kevin Kisner (55), $127,333 72-72-68-76 — 288

Matt Kuchar (55), $127,333 68-74-71-75 — 288

Sebastian Munoz (50), $106,000 72-75-72-70 — 289

Ryan Palmer (50), $106,000 71-72-75-71 — 289

Paul Casey (44), $90,500 74-72-69-75 — 290

Corey Conners (44), $90,500 73-70-74-73 — 290

Tyler Duncan (44), $90,500 69-78-68-75 — 290

Nate Lashley (44), $90,500 71-71-71-77 — 290

Adam Long (38), $80,500 74-71-75-71 — 291

Graeme McDowell (38), $80,500 74-69-76-72 — 291

Max Homa (35), $75,000 75-72-71-74 — 292

Sung Kang (35), $75,000 72-73-73-74 — 292

Jim Herman (32), $71,000 73-73-69-78 — 293

Chez Reavie (32), $71,000 74-71-73-75 — 293

Brendon Todd (30), $69,000 71-74-74-75 — 294

J.B. Holmes (28), $68,000 78-71-76-71 — 296

Dylan Frittelli (27), $67,000 72-77-73-75 — 297

Keith Mitchell (24), $65,500 76-72-73-81 — 302

Kevin Na (24), $65,500 76-74-77-75 — 302

Martin Trainer (22), $64,000 74-77-77-82 — 310

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

PLAYOFFS

WILD-CARD PLAYOFFS

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Sunday’s Summaries

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Seattle 3 7 7 0 — 17

Philadelphia 0 3 6 0 — 9

First Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 49, 1:29.

Second Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 46, 2:53.

Sea—Lynch 5 run (Myers kick), 1:06.

Third Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 26, 10:36.

Sea—Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:46.

Phi—FG Elliott 38, 2:49.

A—69,796.

———

Sea Phi

First downs 16 20

Total Net Yards 382 282

Rushes-yards 26-64 26-120

Passing 318 162

Punt Returns 1-5 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-60 1-24

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 19-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 7-15

Punts 4-41.0 3-45.3

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-0

Penalties-Yards 11-114 7-45

Time of Possession 26:45 33:15

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Seattle, Wilson 9-45, Homer 11-12, Lynch 6-7. Philadelphia, Sanders 14-69, Scott 6-25, McCown 5-23, Ward 1-3.

Passing—Seattle, Wilson 18-30-0-325. Philadelphia, McCown 18-24-0-174, Wentz 1-4-0-3.

Receiving—Seattle, Metcalf 7-160, Lockett 4-62, Moore 2-57, Lynch 2-25, Hollister 2-16, Homer 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 7-73, Ward 3-24, Scott 3-23, Sanders 3-8, Ertz 2-44, Burnett 1-5.

Missed Field Goals—Seattle, Myers 35.

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)

Minnesota 3 10 7 0 6 — 26

New Orleans 3 7 0 10 0 — 20

First Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.

Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.

Second Quarter

NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.

Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.

Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.

Third Quarter

Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

NO—T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.

NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.

First Overtime

Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.

A—73,038.

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Monday’s Game

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

49ERS 7 61/2 451/2 Vikings

RAVENS 10 91/2 48 Titans

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

CHIEFS 9 91/2 49 Texans

PACKERS 4 4 461/2 EAGLES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY’S GAME

Alabama Bowl

Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 5 .865 —

Boston 25 8 .758 5

Miami 26 10 .722 5½

Toronto 24 12 .667 7½

Phila. 23 14 .622 9

Indiana 22 14 .611 9½

Brooklyn 16 18 .471 14½

Orlando 16 20 .444 15½

Charlotte 15 23 .395 17½

Chicago 13 23 .361 18½

Detroit 13 23 .361 18½

Washington 11 24 .314 20

Cleveland 10 26 .278 21½

New York 10 26 .278 21½

Atlanta 8 28 .222 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 28 7 .800 —

Denver 24 11 .686 4

Houston 24 11 .686 4

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 3½

Utah 23 12 .657 5

Dallas 22 13 .629 6

Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 8

San Antonio 14 20 .412 13½

Portland 15 22 .405 14

Memphis 15 22 .405 14

Minnesota 14 21 .400 14

Phoenix 14 22 .389 14½

Sacramento 13 23 .361 15½

New Orleans 12 24 .333 16½

Golden State 9 28 .243 20

Saturday’s Late Game

New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late

Sunday’s Summary

Heat 122, Trail Blazers 111

PORTLAND (111)

Anthony 3-11 5-6 11, Bazemore 2-9 2-2 7, Whiteside 9-12 3-3 21, Lillard 11-22 6-7 34, Trent Jr. 2-7 0-0 6, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Hezonja 4-6 1-1 10, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 8-15 1-1 19. Totals 40-87 18-20 111.

MIAMI (122)

Adebayo 9-10 2-6 20, Jones Jr. 8-17 2-2 19, Leonard 4-8 0-0 11, Nunn 5-13 3-3 14, Robinson 2-11 0-0 6, Johnson 4-5 2-4 12, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 11-17 0-0 29, Herro 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 47-90 10-16 122.

Portland 19 27 35 30 — 111

Miami 31 34 29 28 — 122

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-37 (Lillard 6-12, Trent Jr. 2-5, Simons 2-6, Hezonja 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Anthony 0-4), Miami 18-44 (Dragic 7-10, Leonard 3-7, Johnson 2-2, Herro 2-5, Robinson 2-11, Jones Jr. 1-4, Nunn 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 18), Miami 47 (Leonard 9). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 12), Miami 34 (Dragic 13). Total Fouls—Portland 15, Miami 17. A—19,846 (19,600)

Monday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phila., 4 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786

Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786

Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733

Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714

Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667

UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643

California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

———

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68

Washington 72, Southern Cal 40

Sunday’s Summary

Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68

OREGON ST. (11-3)

Thompson 8-12 8-9 24, Tinkle 5-14 1-2 12, Reichle 4-6 9-9 19, Kelley 6-10 0-1 12, Hunt 1-4 0-0 2, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Dastrup 2-3 0-0 5, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-21 76.

COLORADO (12-3)

Wright 6-11 2-3 14, Battey 2-4 4-5 8, Bey 8-12 3-3 20, Gatling 4-8 0-0 11, Schwartz 2-9 0-0 4, Kountz 2-6 0-0 4, Daniels 1-1 0-0 3, Siewert 1-2 2-2 4, Walton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 11-13 68.

Halftime—Colorado 39-32. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 4-14 (Reichle 2-4, Dastrup 1-1, Tinkle 1-5, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Colorado 5-15 (Gatling 3-6, Bey 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Battey 0-1, Siewert 0-1, Wright 0-1, Schwartz 0-4). Rebounds—Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 9), Colorado 25 (Bey 8). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), Colorado 13 (Wright 10). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Colorado 14. A—7,309 (11,064).

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 14 Michigan St. 87, No. 12 Michigan 69

No. 20 Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67

EAST

American U. 67, Boston U. 63

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66

Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67

Duquesne 71, Davidson 64

Fairfield 46, Canisius 42

Holy Cross 63, Navy 61

La Salle 66, Fordham 60

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71

Manhattan 67, Niagara 62

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61

Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61

Rider 85, Siena 77

St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66

St. Peter’s 66, Marist 40

Stony Brook 73, Maine 52

SOUTH

Northwestern St. 106, Houston Baptist 79

VCU 72, George Mason 59

MIDWEST

IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78

Illinois 63, Purdue 37

Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69

Milwaukee 64, Ill.-Chicago 62

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68

N. Dakota St. 97, Northland College 43

N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64

North Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 69

Saint Louis 83, UMass 80

South Dakota 80, Denver 78

Wright St. 70, Detroit 69

Xavier 75, St. John’s 67

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929

Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923

Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929

Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714

Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857

Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733

Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

Sunday’s Games

No. 10 UCLA 70, No. 18 Arizona 58

No. 3 Oregon St. 72, Colorado 60

Washington St. 96, California 75

Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 54

No. 2 Oregon 88, Utah 51

No. 5 Stanford 77, Washington 56

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 UConn 80, SMU 42

No. 4 South Carolina 93, Alabama 78

No. 7 Louisville 60, Duke 55

No. 8 Florida St. 73, No. 23 Miami 62

No. 9 N.C. State 80, Virginia 60

No. 13 Kentucky 80, No. 22 Tennessee 76

No. 15 Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66

No. 16 DePaul 74, Creighton 71

No. 19 West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63

No. 20 Arkansas 86, Auburn 70

No. 21 Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68

EAST

Albany (NY) 56, Binghamton 53

Boston College 79, Pittsburgh 70

Boston U. 59, American U. 44

Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36

Colgate 100, Army 93

Lehigh 55, Loyola (Md.) 53

Marquette 60, Providence 50

Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 64

New Hampshire 72, Hartford 71

Northeastern 74, Hofstra 51

Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 60

Stony Brook 73, Maine 69

Syracuse 74, Notre Dame 63

Villanova 67, St. John’s 62

William & Mary 83, Towson 75

SOUTH

Arkansas 86, Auburn 70

Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 73

Drexel 73, UNC-Wilmington 72

Florida 68, Vanderbilt 60

Florida St. 73, Miami 62

James Madison 61, Elon 48

Kentucky 80, Tennessee 76

Louisville 60, Duke 55

Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66

NC State 80, Virginia 60

Northwestern St. 69, Houston Baptist 60

South Carolina 93, Alabama 78

South Florida 76, Cincinnati 68

UCF 91, East Carolina 55

Virginia Tech 76, North Carolina 70

Wake Forest 65, Georgia Tech 60

MIDWEST

Bradley 91, Indiana St. 75

DePaul 74, Creighton 71

Illinois St. 81, Evansville 58

Iowa 77, Northwestern 51

Loyola of Chicago 51, S. Illinois 49

Michigan 89, Michigan St. 69

Missouri 69, LSU 65

Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68

North Dakota 91, Fort Wayne 85

Rutgers 59, Purdue 53

South Dakota 104, Denver 61

Tulane 61, Wichita St. 56

West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Memphis 65

UConn 80, SMU 42

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111

Toronto 43 24 14 5 53 155 135

Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125

Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 42 18 17 7 43 134 136

Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143

Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129

Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113

N.Y. Islanders 40 25 12 3 53 115 105

Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119

Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129

Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116

N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138

New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119

Colorado 42 25 13 4 54 156 124

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 42 22 16 4 48 130 129

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 40 19 15 6 44 138 132

Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133

Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112

Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125

Edmonton 44 22 17 5 49 131 138

Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134

San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148

Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136

Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Late Games

Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Nashville at Anaheim, late

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Alex Wilson to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Justin Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Juan Castillo offensive line coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Steve Oleksy, Indy D Craig Wyszomirski, Norfolk D Joe Masonius and Reading LW Frank DiChiaria one game.