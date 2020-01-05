On Deck
Monday
Girls basketball: Mountain View at North Medford, 6:45 p.m.; Culver at Crook County JV, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Delphian, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Hood River Valley at Madras, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Wrestling: Mountain View at Culver, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver, Stevenson (Wash.) at Hood River Valley Duals, 4 p.m.Prep Scoreboard
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Saturday late scores
Central Christian 38, Rogue Valley Adventist 22
Trinity Lutheran 59, Hosanna Christian 32
North Lake 58, Prospect 21
Girls Basketball
Saturday late scores
Trinity Lutheran 49, Hosanna Christian 44
Wrestling
Saturday late results
Bend Invite
Team Scores — Ridgeview 256, Mazama 170, Bend 132.5, Siuslaw 122, Willamette 117, Crane 115, Mountain View 109, Sisters 79, Redmond 48, Klamath Union 46, North Lake 39, Henley 38, Lost River 18.
Individuals (top 5)
106 — 1. Yoskar De la Mora, Siuslaw; 2. Austino Montez, Bend; 3. Elijah Hocker, Ridgeview; 4. Bailey Rogers, Mazama; 5. Jayden Bocaneglo, Ridgeview.
113 — 1. Drew Jones, Mountain View; 2. Ashton Lewis, Mazama; 3. Agustin Cisneros, Lost River; 4. Jaxon Mengis, Henley; 5. Jack Roath, Crane.
120 — 1. Mason Buss, Siuslaw; 2. Sander Allison, Mazama; 3. Enrique Rodriguez, Henley; 4. Kyle Basinger, Willamette; 5. Elijah Allen, Ridgeview.
126 — 1. Davey Smith, Bend; 2. Treyce Horton, Mazama; 3. Andrew Worthington, Mountain View; 4. John Otley, Crane; 5. Juan Lomeli, Willamette.
132 — 1. Isaiah Franco, Klamath Union; 2. Danny Cornejo, Ridgeview; 3. Finn Schuller, Bend; 4. Isaiah Steinhert, Willamette; 5. Wyatt Maffey, Sisters.
138 — 1. Austin Anderson, Ridgeview; 2. Griffen Bushnell, Willamette; 3. Trent Mills, Mountain View; 4. Ryder Fassett, Mountain View; 5. Levi Roath, Crane.
145 — 1. Elijah LaCosse, Siuslaw; 2. Daniel Jaramillo, Ridgeview; 3. Anthony Randolph, Sisters; 4. Rixon Doman, Crane; 5. Jacob Winchester, Bend.
152 — 1. Zach Anderson, Ridgeview; 2. Ryan Jennings, Siuslaw; 3. Mason Burke, Mountain View; 4. Elijah McCourtney, Mountain View; 5. Logan McAllister, Willamette.
160 — 1. Seth Doman, Crane; 2. Ethyne Reid, Ridgeview; 3. Craig Puckett, North Lake; 4. Christian Lewis, Mazama; 5. Rylan Lynch, Redmond.
170 — 1. Imani Schaefer, Crane; 2. Wyatt Berkham, Redmond; 3. Zachary Ausborn, Willamette; 4. Kristian Contreras, Bend; 5. Leon Price, North Lake.
182 — 1. Nate Denney, Bend; 2. Ethan Richards, Mazama; 3. Jerett Doman, Crane; 4. Bryce Indell, Willamette; 5. Carson Woods, Ridgeview.
195 — 1. Logan Shenk, Ridgeview; 2. Ethan Martin, Sisters; 3. Luke Williams, Mountain View; 4. Michael Dardis, Willamette; 5. McKay Dennis, Bend.
220 — 1. Cole Jackson, Ridgeview; 2. Dominic Hankins, Mazama; 3. Dalton Puckett, North Lake; 4. Evan Huber, Willamette; 5. Reece King, Mountain View.
285 — 1. Joseph Martin, Ridgeview; 2. Damien King, Sisters; 3. Matthew Horrillo, Siuslaw; 4. Donavan DelosReyes, Klamath Union; 5. Kenyth Kettle, Redmond.
Girls
Team Scores — Bend High 212, Ridgeview 69, Mountain View 61, Mazama 45, Henley 28, Bonanza 26, Klamath Union 25, North Lake 22, Siuslaw 20,Lost River 17, Sisters 13, Willamette 11, Crane, Madras, Pendleton.
Individuals (top 5)
105-110 — 1. Madison Shearer, Henley; 2. Genelle Trejo, Bend; 3. Juliette Leal, Bend; 4. Emilee Williamson, Mountain View; 5. Piadad Valadez, Lost River.
115-120 — 1. Breanna Mestas, Bonanza; 2. Analise Smith, Bend; 3. Jordan Taylor, Bend; 4. Taylor Looney, Ridgeview; 5. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union.
125-130 — 1. Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend; 2. Brooklyn Seber, Ridgeview; 3. Natanee Campbell, Mazama; 4. Tyler Patterson, Sisters; 5. Jordyn Looney, Ridgeview.
135-140 — 1. Charlie Stewart, Bend; 2. Hayden Muller, Siuslaw; 3. Sol Nayelli Mancilla De la Cruz, Willamette; 4. Angelina Estrada-Sandoval, Lost River.
144-155 — 1. Fatima Albarran, Bend; 2. Scout Bale, Ridgeview; 3. Grace Sehorn-Hurst, Mountain View; 4. Alexandra Byrne, Mountain View; 5. Ronne Puterbaugh, Ridgeview.
171-190 — Madalyn Aegerter, Mountain View; 2. Luna L’Argent, Bend; 3. Anastasia Kuglar, Mazama; 4. Abigail Dorsey, Bend; 5. Jayd Martin, Klamath Union.
235 — 1. Melia Cuevas, Bend; 2. Shelby Bruhn, North Lake; 3. Monique Hansen, Mazama; 4. Madison Darnell, Redmond; 5. Romelia Garcia, Lost River.
Nordic Skiing
Saturday late results
OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake
Pursuit Plus Individual
Pursuit=8.4K; Skate and Classic=4.2K
Short Course Female: 1, Tyler Beecroft, Mtn. View, 18:44.5.
Pursuit Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Iris Welsh, Mtn. View, 34:08.4. 2, Bailey Kamperman, Mtn. View, 34:40.5. 3, Kinsey Olarrea, Mtn. View, 35:38.8.
Pursuit Boys Frosh/Soph: 1, Brooke Cummings, Mtn. View, 30:43.9. 2, Ella Amarotico, Ashland, 44:14.3. 3, Ze Mindling Werling, Ashland, 51:40.2.
Pursuit Boys Jr/Sr: 1, Levi Pichardo, Mtn. View, 29:47.3. 2, Tristan Piper, Mtn. View, 30:08.4. 3, Gabriel Gonzalez, Mtn. View, 31:56.7. 4, Forrest Hassell, Mtn. View, 33:51.6. 5, Paul Shilling, Mtn. View, 33:05.4. 6, Asa Picton, Ashland, 36:04.0. 7, Kai Larson, Ashland, 36:42.8. 8, Carson Phillips, Mtn. View, 36:54.5. 9, Izzi Kahn, Ashland, 40:20.7.
Classic Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Hai Xing Lewis, Mtn. View, 22:29.4. 2, Haley Broaddus, Mtn. View, 26:16.5. 3, Rebekah Hewlett, Mtn. View, 29:16.8. 4, Florence Jones, La Pine, 29:53.2.
Classic Boys Frosh/Soph: Ryder Mauck, Mtn. View, 22:14.3.
Classic Girls Jr/Sr: 1, Shella May Crafton, Mtn. View, 19:15.5. 2, Emily Moore, Mtn. View, 22:23.5. 3, Allie Charon, Mtn. View, 22:26.1.
Skate Girls Frosh/Soph: 1, Olivia Carpenter, Mtn. View, 17:23.2. 2, Ella Morris, Mtn. View, 19:49.6. 3, Julia Peterson, Mtn. View, 20:05.9.
Skate Girls Jr/Sr: 1, Peyten Roberts, Mtn. View, 17:12.0. 2, Ellie Tomlinson, Mtn. View, 22:19.3.
Skate Boys Frosh/Soph: 1, Cole Shockey, Mtn. View, 11:48.0. 2, Chas Schermer, Mtn. View, 14:27.1. 3, Logan Foley, Mtn. View, 15:38.5. 4, Kyle McGarry, Mtn. View, 15:47.7. 5, Benjamin Clawson, Mtn. View, 16:10.8. 6, Maklain Erickson, Mtn. View, 16:58.2. 7, Jeronimo Fuentes, Realms, 17:26.6. 8, Jacob Lehr, Mtn. View, 20>16.8.
Skate Boys Jr/Sr: 1, Cody Santaguida, Mtn. View, 13:40.8. 2, Zach Bergler, Mtn. View, 15:38.4. 3, Jesse Ordonez, La Pine, 16:01.5. 4, Nathaniel Everly, La Pine, 19:21.4.
Classic MS Girls: 1, Kira Dennison, Prov, 25:21.5.
Classic MS Boys: 1, Eli Shockey, Prov, 15:17.7. 2, Theodore Jones, Prov, 19:44.2.
Golf
Club events
Meadow Lakes
2020 New Year Scramble
Gross 2 Person Scramble
A Flight
1, Scott Barton, Scott Holmberg, 60. T2, Jesse Heinly, Sam Heinly, 64; Suzana Cook, Theodore Kennedy, 64. 4, Michael Martin, Eric Whitman, 67. T5, Gary Olds, Marcus Beeben, 68; Brent Moschetti, Cruz Bocanegra, 68. T7, Jake Shinkle, Sarah Shinkle, 69; Adam Mackie, Erin Crofcheck, 69. 9, Mike Close, Dale Close, 70. T10, Rick Barkhurst, Gary Debernardi, 73; Rob Littleton, Dustin Hamlet, 73.
B Flight
1, Bruce Burson, Jim Johnson, 68. 2, Jerry Martin, Scott Mekish, 69. 3, Dave Christian, Josh Christian, 71. T4, Elizabeth Pascuzz, Mary Boyd, 73; Catherine Heartsner, Laurie Kutter, 73. 6, Brent Brinkley, Mike Kuizenga, 75. 7, Fred Bushong, George Lienkaemper, 77. 8, Tom Bedortha, Gene Jordan, 80. 9, Peter Hackett, Jan Hackett, 81. T10, Mark Forsey, Ramon Forney, 82; Glenn McDonald, Jim Thompson, 82.
Net 2 Person Scramble
A Flight
T1, Keith Hillard, Derek Hampton, 55.7; Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 55.7. T3, John Smallwood, Rigo Montes, 60.4; Chuck Walker, Dave McNulty, 60.4. 5, Dennis Willings, Rick Fosburg, 61.1. 6, Bryce Garner, Miranda Garner, 62.4. 7, Lewis Gehring, Chris Stigen, 64.1. T8, Steve Spangler, Dave Barnhouse, 65.4; Scott Hermann, Scott Bojanowski, 65.4. 10, Jerry Humphreys, Ty Humphreys, 66.7. 11, Gabe Couch, Rob Bailey, 67.4.
B Flight
1, Dino Zanini, Jason Parker, 58.8. 2, Kory Callantine, Dave Ratzlaff, 59.4. 3, John Pings, Dave Gutierrez, 61.4. 4, Ed Wettig, Dan Sallee, 63.1. 5, Dewey Springer, Russell Anderson, 65.1. 6, Zach Garner, Jim Reed, 65.5. T7, Hank Bartos, Shari Dumont, 66.1; Jay Smith, Chris Davis, 66.1; Richard Willman, Brent Hess, 66.1. 10, Levi Simpson, Emily Michaels, 68.2. 11, Peyton Seaquist, Dave Ashby, 74.8.
Gross Skins
John Smallwood, Rigo Montes, 1. Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 1.
Net Skins
Rick Barkhurst, Gary Debernardi, 1. Blake Stamos, Dan Curfew, 1.
A Flight KP
No. 8, Mike Close; No. 13, Jesse Heinly.
B Flight KP
No. 4, Bruce Burson; No. 17, Bruce Burson.
Professional
Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores
Sunday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Justin Thomas (500), $1,340,000 67-73-69-69 — 278
Patrick Reed (245), $636,000 72-66-74-66 — 278
X. Schauffele (245), $636,000 69-68-71-70 — 278
Patrick Cantlay (135), $378,000 69-71-73-68 — 281
Rickie Fowler (105), $285,000 68-71-74-69 — 282
Joaquin Niemann (105), $285,000 66-72-74-70 — 282
Dustin Johnson (85), $206,000 72-71-71-69 — 283
Collin Morikawa (85), $206,000 71-71-70-71 — 283
Gary Woodland (85), $206,000 73-69-69-72 — 283
Jon Rahm (75), $179,000 69-73-70-72 — 284
J.T. Poston (68), $162,500 70-71-71-73 — 285
Matthew Wolff (68), $162,500 69-72-71-73 — 285
Lanto Griffin (60), $147,000 71-71-72-72 — 286
Cameron Champ (55), $127,333 73-74-69-72 — 288
Kevin Kisner (55), $127,333 72-72-68-76 — 288
Matt Kuchar (55), $127,333 68-74-71-75 — 288
Sebastian Munoz (50), $106,000 72-75-72-70 — 289
Ryan Palmer (50), $106,000 71-72-75-71 — 289
Paul Casey (44), $90,500 74-72-69-75 — 290
Corey Conners (44), $90,500 73-70-74-73 — 290
Tyler Duncan (44), $90,500 69-78-68-75 — 290
Nate Lashley (44), $90,500 71-71-71-77 — 290
Adam Long (38), $80,500 74-71-75-71 — 291
Graeme McDowell (38), $80,500 74-69-76-72 — 291
Max Homa (35), $75,000 75-72-71-74 — 292
Sung Kang (35), $75,000 72-73-73-74 — 292
Jim Herman (32), $71,000 73-73-69-78 — 293
Chez Reavie (32), $71,000 74-71-73-75 — 293
Brendon Todd (30), $69,000 71-74-74-75 — 294
J.B. Holmes (28), $68,000 78-71-76-71 — 296
Dylan Frittelli (27), $67,000 72-77-73-75 — 297
Keith Mitchell (24), $65,500 76-72-73-81 — 302
Kevin Na (24), $65,500 76-74-77-75 — 302
Martin Trainer (22), $64,000 74-77-77-82 — 310
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
PLAYOFFS
WILD-CARD PLAYOFFS
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Sunday’s Summaries
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Seattle 3 7 7 0 — 17
Philadelphia 0 3 6 0 — 9
First Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 49, 1:29.
Second Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 46, 2:53.
Sea—Lynch 5 run (Myers kick), 1:06.
Third Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 26, 10:36.
Sea—Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:46.
Phi—FG Elliott 38, 2:49.
A—69,796.
———
Sea Phi
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 382 282
Rushes-yards 26-64 26-120
Passing 318 162
Punt Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-60 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 7-15
Punts 4-41.0 3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 11-114 7-45
Time of Possession 26:45 33:15
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Seattle, Wilson 9-45, Homer 11-12, Lynch 6-7. Philadelphia, Sanders 14-69, Scott 6-25, McCown 5-23, Ward 1-3.
Passing—Seattle, Wilson 18-30-0-325. Philadelphia, McCown 18-24-0-174, Wentz 1-4-0-3.
Receiving—Seattle, Metcalf 7-160, Lockett 4-62, Moore 2-57, Lynch 2-25, Hollister 2-16, Homer 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 7-73, Ward 3-24, Scott 3-23, Sanders 3-8, Ertz 2-44, Burnett 1-5.
Missed Field Goals—Seattle, Myers 35.
Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)
Minnesota 3 10 7 0 6 — 26
New Orleans 3 7 0 10 0 — 20
First Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.
Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.
Second Quarter
NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.
Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.
Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.
Third Quarter
Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
NO—T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.
NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.
First Overtime
Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.
A—73,038.
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
———
Monday’s Game
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
49ERS 7 61/2 451/2 Vikings
RAVENS 10 91/2 48 Titans
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
CHIEFS 9 91/2 49 Texans
PACKERS 4 4 461/2 EAGLES
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY’S GAME
Alabama Bowl
Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 5 .865 —
Boston 25 8 .758 5
Miami 26 10 .722 5½
Toronto 24 12 .667 7½
Phila. 23 14 .622 9
Indiana 22 14 .611 9½
Brooklyn 16 18 .471 14½
Orlando 16 20 .444 15½
Charlotte 15 23 .395 17½
Chicago 13 23 .361 18½
Detroit 13 23 .361 18½
Washington 11 24 .314 20
Cleveland 10 26 .278 21½
New York 10 26 .278 21½
Atlanta 8 28 .222 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 28 7 .800 —
Denver 24 11 .686 4
Houston 24 11 .686 4
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 3½
Utah 23 12 .657 5
Dallas 22 13 .629 6
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 8
San Antonio 14 20 .412 13½
Portland 15 22 .405 14
Memphis 15 22 .405 14
Minnesota 14 21 .400 14
Phoenix 14 22 .389 14½
Sacramento 13 23 .361 15½
New Orleans 12 24 .333 16½
Golden State 9 28 .243 20
Saturday’s Late Game
New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late
Sunday’s Summary
Heat 122, Trail Blazers 111
PORTLAND (111)
Anthony 3-11 5-6 11, Bazemore 2-9 2-2 7, Whiteside 9-12 3-3 21, Lillard 11-22 6-7 34, Trent Jr. 2-7 0-0 6, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Hezonja 4-6 1-1 10, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 8-15 1-1 19. Totals 40-87 18-20 111.
MIAMI (122)
Adebayo 9-10 2-6 20, Jones Jr. 8-17 2-2 19, Leonard 4-8 0-0 11, Nunn 5-13 3-3 14, Robinson 2-11 0-0 6, Johnson 4-5 2-4 12, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 11-17 0-0 29, Herro 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 47-90 10-16 122.
Portland 19 27 35 30 — 111
Miami 31 34 29 28 — 122
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-37 (Lillard 6-12, Trent Jr. 2-5, Simons 2-6, Hezonja 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Bazemore 1-5, Anthony 0-4), Miami 18-44 (Dragic 7-10, Leonard 3-7, Johnson 2-2, Herro 2-5, Robinson 2-11, Jones Jr. 1-4, Nunn 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 18), Miami 47 (Leonard 9). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 12), Miami 34 (Dragic 13). Total Fouls—Portland 15, Miami 17. A—19,846 (19,600)
Monday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phila., 4 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
———
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68
Washington 72, Southern Cal 40
Sunday’s Summary
Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68
OREGON ST. (11-3)
Thompson 8-12 8-9 24, Tinkle 5-14 1-2 12, Reichle 4-6 9-9 19, Kelley 6-10 0-1 12, Hunt 1-4 0-0 2, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Dastrup 2-3 0-0 5, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-21 76.
COLORADO (12-3)
Wright 6-11 2-3 14, Battey 2-4 4-5 8, Bey 8-12 3-3 20, Gatling 4-8 0-0 11, Schwartz 2-9 0-0 4, Kountz 2-6 0-0 4, Daniels 1-1 0-0 3, Siewert 1-2 2-2 4, Walton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 11-13 68.
Halftime—Colorado 39-32. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 4-14 (Reichle 2-4, Dastrup 1-1, Tinkle 1-5, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Colorado 5-15 (Gatling 3-6, Bey 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Battey 0-1, Siewert 0-1, Wright 0-1, Schwartz 0-4). Rebounds—Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 9), Colorado 25 (Bey 8). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), Colorado 13 (Wright 10). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Colorado 14. A—7,309 (11,064).
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 14 Michigan St. 87, No. 12 Michigan 69
No. 20 Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67
EAST
American U. 67, Boston U. 63
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66
Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67
Duquesne 71, Davidson 64
Fairfield 46, Canisius 42
Holy Cross 63, Navy 61
La Salle 66, Fordham 60
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71
Manhattan 67, Niagara 62
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61
Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61
Rider 85, Siena 77
St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66
St. Peter’s 66, Marist 40
Stony Brook 73, Maine 52
SOUTH
Northwestern St. 106, Houston Baptist 79
VCU 72, George Mason 59
MIDWEST
IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78
Illinois 63, Purdue 37
Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69
Milwaukee 64, Ill.-Chicago 62
Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68
N. Dakota St. 97, Northland College 43
N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64
North Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 69
Saint Louis 83, UMass 80
South Dakota 80, Denver 78
Wright St. 70, Detroit 69
Xavier 75, St. John’s 67
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929
Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733
Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Sunday’s Games
No. 10 UCLA 70, No. 18 Arizona 58
No. 3 Oregon St. 72, Colorado 60
Washington St. 96, California 75
Arizona St. 63, Southern Cal 54
No. 2 Oregon 88, Utah 51
No. 5 Stanford 77, Washington 56
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 UConn 80, SMU 42
No. 4 South Carolina 93, Alabama 78
No. 7 Louisville 60, Duke 55
No. 8 Florida St. 73, No. 23 Miami 62
No. 9 N.C. State 80, Virginia 60
No. 13 Kentucky 80, No. 22 Tennessee 76
No. 15 Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66
No. 16 DePaul 74, Creighton 71
No. 19 West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63
No. 20 Arkansas 86, Auburn 70
No. 21 Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68
EAST
Albany (NY) 56, Binghamton 53
Boston College 79, Pittsburgh 70
Boston U. 59, American U. 44
Bucknell 50, Lafayette 36
Colgate 100, Army 93
Lehigh 55, Loyola (Md.) 53
Marquette 60, Providence 50
Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 64
New Hampshire 72, Hartford 71
Northeastern 74, Hofstra 51
Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 60
Stony Brook 73, Maine 69
Syracuse 74, Notre Dame 63
Villanova 67, St. John’s 62
William & Mary 83, Towson 75
SOUTH
Arkansas 86, Auburn 70
Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 73
Drexel 73, UNC-Wilmington 72
Florida 68, Vanderbilt 60
Florida St. 73, Miami 62
James Madison 61, Elon 48
Kentucky 80, Tennessee 76
Louisville 60, Duke 55
Mississippi St. 73, Georgia 66
NC State 80, Virginia 60
Northwestern St. 69, Houston Baptist 60
South Carolina 93, Alabama 78
South Florida 76, Cincinnati 68
UCF 91, East Carolina 55
Virginia Tech 76, North Carolina 70
Wake Forest 65, Georgia Tech 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 91, Indiana St. 75
DePaul 74, Creighton 71
Illinois St. 81, Evansville 58
Iowa 77, Northwestern 51
Loyola of Chicago 51, S. Illinois 49
Michigan 89, Michigan St. 69
Missouri 69, LSU 65
Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68
North Dakota 91, Fort Wayne 85
Rutgers 59, Purdue 53
South Dakota 104, Denver 61
Tulane 61, Wichita St. 56
West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 63
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Memphis 65
UConn 80, SMU 42
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111
Toronto 43 24 14 5 53 155 135
Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125
Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 42 18 17 7 43 134 136
Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143
Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129
Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113
N.Y. Islanders 40 25 12 3 53 115 105
Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119
Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129
Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116
N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138
New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119
Colorado 42 25 13 4 54 156 124
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 42 22 16 4 48 130 129
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 40 19 15 6 44 138 132
Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133
Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112
Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125
Edmonton 44 22 17 5 49 131 138
Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134
San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148
Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136
Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Late Games
Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Nashville at Anaheim, late
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Alex Wilson to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Justin Robinson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Juan Castillo offensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Steve Oleksy, Indy D Craig Wyszomirski, Norfolk D Joe Masonius and Reading LW Frank DiChiaria one game.
