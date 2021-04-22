scoreboard

FRIDAY

Baseball: Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: The Dalles at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis: Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.

Preps

Baseball

Wednesday’s Games

Gladstone 15, Madras 0

Sisters at Stayton, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Summit 6, Bend 3

Gladstone 9, Madras 3

Softball

Thursday’s Games

Bend 19, Summit 0

Ridgeview 18, Mountain View 0

Gladstone 14, Madras 13

Sweet Home 11, Sisters 1

Culver 13, Jefferson 1

Boys tennis

Thursday’s Results

Summit at Mountain View, late

Cascade 6, Madras 0

Sisters at Philomath, late

Girls tennis

Thursday’s Results

Summit 6, Mountain View 0

Madras at Cascade, late

Track and field

Wednesday’s Late Results

Culver, La Pine at Mountain View

Boys

Team Scores — Mountain View 117, La Pine 28, Culver 14

Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 11.93; 200m: Sebastian Ortega, MV, 25.14; 400: Owen Behnke, MV, 53.63; 800m: Owen Behnke, MV, 2:11.63; 1500m: Chase Schermer, MV, 4:28.16; 3000m: Jake Horat, CUL, 11:10.85; 110m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 21.67; 300m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 59.56; 4x100m Relay: MV: Callahan Corwin, Samuel Creech, Caleb Dickerson, Sabastian Ortega, 48.17; 4x400m Relay: MV: Benjamin Clawson, Ryder Mauck, Kyle Swenson, Chase Schermer; Shot Put: Stephen Machin, LP, 47-7; Discus: Stephen Machin, LP, 135-02; Javelin: Walter Marquez, MV, 134-00; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Calvin Lewis, MV, 10-06; Long jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 18-00; Triple Jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 38-06.

Girls

Teams Scores — Mountain View 115, La Pine 39, Culver 8

Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 14.14; 200m: Hannah Ortiz, 29.50; 800m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 2:38.37; 1500: Iris Welsh, MV, 5:20.00; 3000: Emily Moore, MV, 11:31.08; 100m Hurdles: Alicia Welker, MV, 17.39; 300m Hurdles: Savannah Johnstone, LP, 59.51; 4x100m Relay: MV: Emmersyn Urbach, Hannah Ortiz, Emma, Ross, Adrienne Dimmitt, 55.24; 4x400m Relay: MV: Hannah Tranby, Olivia Carpenter, Emily Moore, Iris Welsh, 4:49.52; Shot put: Avery DeLuca, LP, 28-03; Discus: Megan McGuire, MV, 92-06; Javelin: Anyla Rico, CUL, 92-08; High Jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Hayleigh Michael, LP, 8-00; Long jump: Grace Graham, MV, 16-04; Triple Jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 35-00.

Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit

Boys

Team Scores — Summit 174.5, Sisters 48.5, Paisley 8, Gilchrist 1

Individuals (Event winners) — Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 11.99; 200m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 23.87; 400m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 50.68; 800m: Sam May, SIS, 2:02.89; 1500m: Ethan Hosang, SIS, 4:12.05; 3000m: Bailey Martin, SUM, 10:04.00; 110m: Benjamin Strang, SUM, 18.33; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Michael Davies, Gavin Fleck, Ryan Wood, Malcolm Boyd, 45.39; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Malcolm Boyd, Sam Timms, Ryan Wood, Jack Strang, 3:32.34; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35.06; Discus: Nicholas Jacobsen, SUM, 106-04; Javelin: Carson Brown, SIS, 131-11; High jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 6-00; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-03.5; Triple jump: Sam Timms, SUM, 38-02.

Girls

Teams Scores — Summit 141, Sisters 83, Paisley 1

Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 13.24; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.91; 400m: Eleanor McDonald, SUM, 1:05.14; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.45; 1500m: Ella Thorsett, SIS, 4:58.09; 3000m: Ashley Boone, SUM, 11:01.28; 100m Hurdles: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 20.85; 300m Hurdles: Morgan Powell, SUM, 1:04.90; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Kohana Nakato, Ava Carry-McDonald, 49:89; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Morgan Hanson, Eleanor McDonald, 4:19.71; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 37-01; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 112-10; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 141-03; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-05; Paul vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-00; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-10.5; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 32-05.00.

Thursday’s Results

Ridgeview Invitational, late

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 8 .600 —

Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½

Baltimore 8 10 .444 3

Toronto 8 10 .444 3

New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 10 7 .588 —

Chicago 9 9 .500 1½

Cleveland 8 9 .471 2

Detroit 7 12 .368 4

Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 12 7 .632 —

Seattle 12 7 .632 —

Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½

Texas 9 10 .474 3

Houston 7 10 .412 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Houston, late

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 9 9 .500 —

New York 7 7 .500 —

Miami 8 9 .471 ½

Atlanta 8 10 .444 1

Washington 7 9 .438 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 7 .611 —

Chicago 9 9 .500 2

Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2

Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 2½

St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —

San Francisco 11 7 .611 3

San Diego 10 10 .500 5

Arizona 9 10 .474 5½

Colorado 6 12 .333 8

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami at San Francisco, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 11:20 a.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 4:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 5:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 39 20 .661 —

Brooklyn 39 20 .661 —

Milwaukee 36 22 .621 2½

New York 33 27 .550 6½

Atlanta 32 27 .542 7

Boston 32 27 .542 7

Miami 31 28 .525 8

Charlotte 28 30 .483 10½

Indiana 27 31 .466 11½

Washington 25 33 .431 13½

Chicago 25 34 .424 14

Toronto 25 34 .424 14

Cleveland 21 37 .362 17½

Orlando 18 41 .305 21

Detroit 18 42 .300 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 44 15 .746 —

Phoenix 42 17 .712 2

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 3

Denver 38 20 .655 5½

L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8½

Portland 32 26 .552 11½

Dallas 31 26 .544 12

Memphis 29 28 .509 14

San Antonio 29 29 .500 14½

Golden State 29 30 .492 15

New Orleans 26 33 .441 18

Sacramento 24 35 .407 20

Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24

Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½

Houston 15 44 .254 29

Wednesday’s Late Games

Denver 106, Portland 105

L.A. Clippers 117, Memphis 105

Sacramento 128, Minnesota 125

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 135, Orlando 100

Boston 99, Phoenix 86

Milwaukee 124, Phila. 117

San Antonio 106, Detroit 91

Chicago 108, Charlotte 91

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late

Friday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 5 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Late Box Score

Nuggets 106, Trail Blazers 105

DENVER (106)

Gordon 4-11 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 8-12 0-0 17, Jokic 9-18 6-7 25, Barton 5-13 2-3 14, Campazzo 4-6 0-0 12, Dozier 3-10 0-0 7, Millsap 3-9 2-2 9, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 1-1 5, Rivers 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-88 15-17 106.

PORTLAND (105)

Covington 5-9 0-0 12, Powell 4-10 8-8 17, Nurkic 3-11 2-2 8, Lillard 9-23 2-2 22, McCollum 6-13 0-0 14, Anthony 5-9 0-0 12, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 5-6 1-1 11, Simons 3-4 0-2 9. Totals 40-87 13-15 105.

Denver 35 25 22 24 — 106

Portland 36 21 27 21 — 105

3-Point Goals—Denver 13-39 (Campazzo 4-5, Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-8, Millsap 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dozier 1-5, Jokic 1-6), Portland 12-36 (Simons 3-4, Covington 2-4, Anthony 2-5, McCollum 2-7, Lillard 2-10, Powell 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 46 (Jokic 9), Portland 41 (McCollum 9). Assists—Denver 24 (Jokic 5), Portland 21 (Nurkic 6). Total Fouls—Denver 16, Portland 16. A—0 (19,393)

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Leaderboard

Thursday at Avondale, La.

Yardage: 7,341; Par: 72

First Round

Hovland/Ventura 32-30—62

Garnett/Stallings 30-32—62

Champ/Finau 32-31—63

Horschel/Burns 33-30—63

Bradley/Steele 31-32—63

Lee/Stanley 31-32—63

Hubbard/Cappelen 31-32—63

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 32-31—63

Leishman/Smith 31-32—63

Schauffele/Cantlay 30-34—64

Watson/Scheffler 32-32—64

Hoffman/Watney 31-33—64

Duncan/Schenk 31-33—64

Sloan/Baddeley 33-31—64

Clark/van Rooyen 32-32—64

LPGA Tour

L.A. Open Leaderboard

Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Yardage: 6,450; Par: 71

Second Round

Jessica Korda 64-65—129

Jin Young Ko 67-65—132

Sei Young Kim 67-66—133

Brooke M. Henderson 69-65—134

Angela Stanford 68-66—134

So Yeon Ryu 68-67—135

Hannah Green 68-67—135

Tiffany Chan 65-70—135

Inbee Park 68-68—136

Ally Ewing 67-69—136

Austin Ernst 66-70—136

Dana Finkelstein 66-70—136

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141

Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133

N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107

Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111

N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127

Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164

New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162

Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110

Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130

Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122

Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137

Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120

Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148

Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156

Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102

Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103

Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118

Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150

St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139

San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157

Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128

Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129

Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125

Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125

Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126

Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133

Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125

Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Arizona 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 2

Montreal 4, Edmonton 3

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Dallas 3

Colorado 4, St. Louis 2

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2

D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2

Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2

New England 0 0 1 1 2 2

Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3

NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0

LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2

Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0

Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1

Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0

Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0

Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Christian Javier from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo German from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nico Hoerner from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt and LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gregory Santos from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced assistant coach Asjha Jones will be leaving to join Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-igned WR Cedrick Wilson to a restricted free agent contract. Re-signed DT Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Ted Crews to executive vice president of communications.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Maurice Hurst.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith to an unrestricted free agent contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Bruce Hector, LB B.J. Bello and DB Chris Jones.

