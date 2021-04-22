scoreboard

On Deck
FRIDAY
Baseball: Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: The Dalles at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.
Preps
Baseball
Wednesday’s Games
Gladstone 15, Madras 0
Sisters at Stayton, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Summit 6, Bend 3
Gladstone 9, Madras 3
Softball
Thursday’s Games
Bend 19, Summit 0
Ridgeview 18, Mountain View 0
Gladstone 14, Madras 13
Sweet Home 11, Sisters 1
Culver 13, Jefferson 1
Boys tennis
Thursday’s Results
Summit at Mountain View, late
Cascade 6, Madras 0
Sisters at Philomath, late
Girls tennis
Thursday’s Results
Summit 6, Mountain View 0
Madras at Cascade, late
Track and field
Wednesday’s Late Results
Culver, La Pine at Mountain View
Boys
Team Scores — Mountain View 117, La Pine 28, Culver 14
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 11.93; 200m: Sebastian Ortega, MV, 25.14; 400: Owen Behnke, MV, 53.63; 800m: Owen Behnke, MV, 2:11.63; 1500m: Chase Schermer, MV, 4:28.16; 3000m: Jake Horat, CUL, 11:10.85; 110m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 21.67; 300m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 59.56; 4x100m Relay: MV: Callahan Corwin, Samuel Creech, Caleb Dickerson, Sabastian Ortega, 48.17; 4x400m Relay: MV: Benjamin Clawson, Ryder Mauck, Kyle Swenson, Chase Schermer; Shot Put: Stephen Machin, LP, 47-7; Discus: Stephen Machin, LP, 135-02; Javelin: Walter Marquez, MV, 134-00; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Calvin Lewis, MV, 10-06; Long jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 18-00; Triple Jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 38-06.
Girls
Teams Scores — Mountain View 115, La Pine 39, Culver 8
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 14.14; 200m: Hannah Ortiz, 29.50; 800m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 2:38.37; 1500: Iris Welsh, MV, 5:20.00; 3000: Emily Moore, MV, 11:31.08; 100m Hurdles: Alicia Welker, MV, 17.39; 300m Hurdles: Savannah Johnstone, LP, 59.51; 4x100m Relay: MV: Emmersyn Urbach, Hannah Ortiz, Emma, Ross, Adrienne Dimmitt, 55.24; 4x400m Relay: MV: Hannah Tranby, Olivia Carpenter, Emily Moore, Iris Welsh, 4:49.52; Shot put: Avery DeLuca, LP, 28-03; Discus: Megan McGuire, MV, 92-06; Javelin: Anyla Rico, CUL, 92-08; High Jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Hayleigh Michael, LP, 8-00; Long jump: Grace Graham, MV, 16-04; Triple Jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 35-00.
Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 174.5, Sisters 48.5, Paisley 8, Gilchrist 1
Individuals (Event winners) — Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 11.99; 200m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 23.87; 400m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 50.68; 800m: Sam May, SIS, 2:02.89; 1500m: Ethan Hosang, SIS, 4:12.05; 3000m: Bailey Martin, SUM, 10:04.00; 110m: Benjamin Strang, SUM, 18.33; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Michael Davies, Gavin Fleck, Ryan Wood, Malcolm Boyd, 45.39; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Malcolm Boyd, Sam Timms, Ryan Wood, Jack Strang, 3:32.34; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35.06; Discus: Nicholas Jacobsen, SUM, 106-04; Javelin: Carson Brown, SIS, 131-11; High jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 6-00; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-03.5; Triple jump: Sam Timms, SUM, 38-02.
Girls
Teams Scores — Summit 141, Sisters 83, Paisley 1
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 13.24; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.91; 400m: Eleanor McDonald, SUM, 1:05.14; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.45; 1500m: Ella Thorsett, SIS, 4:58.09; 3000m: Ashley Boone, SUM, 11:01.28; 100m Hurdles: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 20.85; 300m Hurdles: Morgan Powell, SUM, 1:04.90; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Kohana Nakato, Ava Carry-McDonald, 49:89; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Morgan Hanson, Eleanor McDonald, 4:19.71; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 37-01; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 112-10; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 141-03; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-05; Paul vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-00; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-10.5; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 32-05.00.
Thursday’s Results
Ridgeview Invitational, late
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 8 .600 —
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 3
New York 7 11 .389 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 —
Chicago 9 9 .500 1½
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 —
Seattle 12 7 .632 —
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 —
New York 7 7 .500 —
Miami 8 9 .471 ½
Atlanta 8 10 .444 1
Washington 7 9 .438 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 —
Chicago 9 9 .500 2
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 2½
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 9 10 .474 5½
Colorado 6 12 .333 8
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami at San Francisco, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 11:20 a.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 4:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 5:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 39 20 .661 —
Brooklyn 39 20 .661 —
Milwaukee 36 22 .621 2½
New York 33 27 .550 6½
Atlanta 32 27 .542 7
Boston 32 27 .542 7
Miami 31 28 .525 8
Charlotte 28 30 .483 10½
Indiana 27 31 .466 11½
Washington 25 33 .431 13½
Chicago 25 34 .424 14
Toronto 25 34 .424 14
Cleveland 21 37 .362 17½
Orlando 18 41 .305 21
Detroit 18 42 .300 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 44 15 .746 —
Phoenix 42 17 .712 2
L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 3
Denver 38 20 .655 5½
L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8½
Portland 32 26 .552 11½
Dallas 31 26 .544 12
Memphis 29 28 .509 14
San Antonio 29 29 .500 14½
Golden State 29 30 .492 15
New Orleans 26 33 .441 18
Sacramento 24 35 .407 20
Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24
Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½
Houston 15 44 .254 29
Wednesday’s Late Games
Denver 106, Portland 105
L.A. Clippers 117, Memphis 105
Sacramento 128, Minnesota 125
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans 135, Orlando 100
Boston 99, Phoenix 86
Milwaukee 124, Phila. 117
San Antonio 106, Detroit 91
Chicago 108, Charlotte 91
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late
Friday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 5 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Late Box Score
Nuggets 106, Trail Blazers 105
DENVER (106)
Gordon 4-11 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 8-12 0-0 17, Jokic 9-18 6-7 25, Barton 5-13 2-3 14, Campazzo 4-6 0-0 12, Dozier 3-10 0-0 7, Millsap 3-9 2-2 9, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 1-1 5, Rivers 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-88 15-17 106.
PORTLAND (105)
Covington 5-9 0-0 12, Powell 4-10 8-8 17, Nurkic 3-11 2-2 8, Lillard 9-23 2-2 22, McCollum 6-13 0-0 14, Anthony 5-9 0-0 12, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 5-6 1-1 11, Simons 3-4 0-2 9. Totals 40-87 13-15 105.
Denver 35 25 22 24 — 106
Portland 36 21 27 21 — 105
3-Point Goals—Denver 13-39 (Campazzo 4-5, Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-8, Millsap 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dozier 1-5, Jokic 1-6), Portland 12-36 (Simons 3-4, Covington 2-4, Anthony 2-5, McCollum 2-7, Lillard 2-10, Powell 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 46 (Jokic 9), Portland 41 (McCollum 9). Assists—Denver 24 (Jokic 5), Portland 21 (Nurkic 6). Total Fouls—Denver 16, Portland 16. A—0 (19,393)
Golf
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Leaderboard
Thursday at Avondale, La.
Yardage: 7,341; Par: 72
First Round
Hovland/Ventura 32-30—62
Garnett/Stallings 30-32—62
Champ/Finau 32-31—63
Horschel/Burns 33-30—63
Bradley/Steele 31-32—63
Lee/Stanley 31-32—63
Hubbard/Cappelen 31-32—63
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 32-31—63
Leishman/Smith 31-32—63
Schauffele/Cantlay 30-34—64
Watson/Scheffler 32-32—64
Hoffman/Watney 31-33—64
Duncan/Schenk 31-33—64
Sloan/Baddeley 33-31—64
Clark/van Rooyen 32-32—64
LPGA Tour
L.A. Open Leaderboard
Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.
Yardage: 6,450; Par: 71
Second Round
Jessica Korda 64-65—129
Jin Young Ko 67-65—132
Sei Young Kim 67-66—133
Brooke M. Henderson 69-65—134
Angela Stanford 68-66—134
So Yeon Ryu 68-67—135
Hannah Green 68-67—135
Tiffany Chan 65-70—135
Inbee Park 68-68—136
Ally Ewing 67-69—136
Austin Ernst 66-70—136
Dana Finkelstein 66-70—136
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141
Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133
N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107
Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127
Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164
New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162
Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110
Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122
Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137
Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120
Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148
Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102
Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103
Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118
Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150
St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139
San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157
Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129
Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125
Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT
Minnesota 4, Arizona 1
Vegas 5, San Jose 2
Montreal 4, Edmonton 3
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1
Boston 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3
Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Detroit 7, Dallas 3
Colorado 4, St. Louis 2
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Christian Javier from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo German from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nico Hoerner from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt and LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gregory Santos from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced assistant coach Asjha Jones will be leaving to join Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-igned WR Cedrick Wilson to a restricted free agent contract. Re-signed DT Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Ted Crews to executive vice president of communications.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Maurice Hurst.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith to an unrestricted free agent contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Bruce Hector, LB B.J. Bello and DB Chris Jones.
