On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Albany at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. TBD at Stayton Tournament; Sisters at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Triad at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Westview, 2 p.m.; West Albany at Redmond, 2:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. TBD at Stayton Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Banks Tournament; Sisters at Klamath Union, 3:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Triad at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Sisters at Bend Invite, 10 a.m.; Mountain View, Crook County, Redmond at Rollie Lane Tournament (Nampa, Idaho), TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit at Jay Rowan Invitational (Redmond), 1 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, noon.
Football
NFL
All Times PST
PLAYOFFS
WILD-CARD ROUND
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Houston, 1:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at New Orleans, 10:05 a.m. (Fox)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:40 p.m. (NBC)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 11
Phila., Seattle or Minn. at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tenn. at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
NE, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Phila. or Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
2019 Associated Press All-Pro Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Phila.
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter — Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
Friday’s Games
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Saturday’s Games
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southrn Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
TEXANS 3 21/2 421/2 Bills
PATRIOTS 51/2 5 431/2 Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
SAINTS 71/2 71/2 481/2 Vikings
Seahawks -1 2 46 EAGLES
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAME
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, TX
Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss
MONDAY’S GAME
Alabama Bowl
Ul-Lafayette 14 14 551/2 Miami-Ohio
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Colorado 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Oregon 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Washington St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Thursday’s Late Games
UCLA 66, Washington 64
Southern Cal 65, Washington St. 56
Stanford 68, California 52
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No. 4 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 25 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
Wisconsin 61, No. 5 Ohio St. 57
EAST
Drexel 61, Delaware 55
Manhattan 71, Canisius 67
Niagara 75, Fairfield 66
Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58
Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72
St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74
SOUTH
NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61
MIDWEST
Ball St. 61, Toledo 57
Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Wright St. 96, Oakland 69
SOUTHWEST
Houston 78, UCF 63
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 1 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Colorado 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
California 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Utah 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Washington St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Friday’s Games
Colorado at No. 2 Oregon, late
Utah at No. 3 Oregon St., late
Washington St. at No. 5 Stanford, late
Arizona St. at No. 10 UCLA, late
No. 18 Arizona at Southern Cal, late
Washington at California, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 16 DePaul 80, Providence 67
No. 21 Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72, OT
TCU 65, No. 25 Texas 63
EAST
Elon 74, Towson 61
St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54
Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59
James Madison 84, William & Mary 70
UNC-Wilmington 71, Delaware 65
MIDWEST
Bradley 82, Evansville 51
Creighton 72, Marquette 62
Drake 104, N. Iowa 87
Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69
S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —
Boston 24 8 .750 5
Miami 25 10 .714 5½
Toronto 23 12 .657 7½
Indiana 22 13 .629 8½
Phila. 23 14 .622 8½
Brooklyn 16 17 .485 13½
Orlando 16 19 .457 14½
Charlotte 14 23 .378 17½
Chicago 13 22 .371 17½
Detroit 12 23 .343 18½
Cleveland 10 24 .294 20
Washington 10 24 .294 20
New York 10 24 .294 20
Atlanta 7 28 .200 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —
Denver 24 10 .706 3
L.A. Clippers 25 11 .694 3
Houston 24 11 .686 3½
Dallas 22 12 .647 5
Utah 22 12 .647 5
Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 8
San Antonio 14 19 .424 12½
Portland 15 21 .417 13
Phoenix 13 21 .382 14
Minnesota 13 21 .382 14
Sacramento 13 22 .371 14½
Memphis 13 22 .371 14½
New Orleans 11 23 .324 16
Golden State 9 27 .250 19
Thursday’s Late Games
Sacramento 128, Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112
Friday’s Games
Boston 109, Atlanta 106
Orlando 105, Miami 85
Portland 122, Washington 103
Houston 118, Phila. 108
New York at Phoenix, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Summary
Trail Blazers 122, Wizards 103
PORTLAND (122)
Anthony 7-9 1-2 16, Bazemore 2-7 0-2 5, Whiteside 8-14 7-8 23, Lillard 10-20 13-14 35, McCollum 10-18 2-2 24, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 0-1 1-2 1, Trent Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Hezonja 4-7 2-3 10, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-88 26-33 122.
WASHINGTON (103)
Brown Jr. 3-10 4-5 10, Williams 4-6 0-2 8, Mahinmi 1-5 1-4 3, Payton II 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Schofield 0-3 1-2 1, Pasecniks 2-7 0-0 4, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Mathews 6-9 1-1 18, McRae 12-26 7-9 35, Smith 6-14 2-2 16. Totals 38-90 16-25 103.
Portland 27 39 25 31 — 122
Washington 31 27 20 25 — 103
3-Point Goals—Portland 6-25 (Lillard 2-6, McCollum 2-6, Bazemore 1-4, Hezonja 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3), Washington 11-33 (Mathews 5-7, McRae 4-10, Smith 2-5, Mahinmi 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, Payton II 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 21), Washington 41 (Pasecniks 9). Assists—Portland 16 (McCollum 6), Washington 19 (Smith 5). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Washington 28. A—17,945 (20,356)
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107
Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135
Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121
Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137
Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133
Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133
Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 42 28 9 5 61 150 125
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102
Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107
Carolina 41 24 15 2 50 139 116
Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123
Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136
New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114
Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129
Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110
Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124
Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137
Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130
San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Boston, 10 a.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 10 a.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.
GEORGIA — RB DÁndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NEBRASKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.
OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”
WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.
