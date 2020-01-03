On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: West Albany at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. TBD at Stayton Tournament; Sisters at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Triad at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Westview, 2 p.m.; West Albany at Redmond, 2:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. TBD at Stayton Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Banks Tournament; Sisters at Klamath Union, 3:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Triad at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Sisters at Bend Invite, 10 a.m.; Mountain View, Crook County, Redmond at Rollie Lane Tournament (Nampa, Idaho), TBD.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit at Jay Rowan Invitational (Redmond), 1 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, noon.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

PLAYOFFS

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Houston, 1:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 10:05 a.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:40 p.m. (NBC)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 11

Phila., Seattle or Minn. at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tenn. at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

NE, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Phila. or Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

2019 Associated Press All-Pro Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Phila.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Friday’s Games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Saturday’s Games

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southrn Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

TEXANS 3 21/2 421/2 Bills

PATRIOTS 51/2 5 431/2 Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

SAINTS 71/2 71/2 481/2 Vikings

Seahawks -1 2 46 EAGLES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAME

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, TX

Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss

MONDAY’S GAME

Alabama Bowl

Ul-Lafayette 14 14 551/2 Miami-Ohio

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 51/2 70 Clemson

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Colorado 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769

UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692

Oregon 0 1 .000 11 3 .786

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769

Washington 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

Washington St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643

California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

———

Thursday’s Late Games

UCLA 66, Washington 64

Southern Cal 65, Washington St. 56

Stanford 68, California 52

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No. 4 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 25 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

Wisconsin 61, No. 5 Ohio St. 57

EAST

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74

SOUTH

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

SOUTHWEST

Houston 78, UCF 63

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 1 0 1.000 12 0 1.000

Colorado 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000

UCLA 1 0 .000 12 0 1.000

Washington 1 0 .000 9 3 .750

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917

Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

California 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769

Southern Cal 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

Utah 0 1 .000 7 5 .583

Washington St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

———

Friday’s Games

Colorado at No. 2 Oregon, late

Utah at No. 3 Oregon St., late

Washington St. at No. 5 Stanford, late

Arizona St. at No. 10 UCLA, late

No. 18 Arizona at Southern Cal, late

Washington at California, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 16 DePaul 80, Providence 67

No. 21 Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72, OT

TCU 65, No. 25 Texas 63

EAST

Elon 74, Towson 61

St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54

Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59

James Madison 84, William & Mary 70

UNC-Wilmington 71, Delaware 65

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, Evansville 51

Creighton 72, Marquette 62

Drake 104, N. Iowa 87

Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69

S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —

Boston 24 8 .750 5

Miami 25 10 .714 5½

Toronto 23 12 .657 7½

Indiana 22 13 .629 8½

Phila. 23 14 .622 8½

Brooklyn 16 17 .485 13½

Orlando 16 19 .457 14½

Charlotte 14 23 .378 17½

Chicago 13 22 .371 17½

Detroit 12 23 .343 18½

Cleveland 10 24 .294 20

Washington 10 24 .294 20

New York 10 24 .294 20

Atlanta 7 28 .200 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —

Denver 24 10 .706 3

L.A. Clippers 25 11 .694 3

Houston 24 11 .686 3½

Dallas 22 12 .647 5

Utah 22 12 .647 5

Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 8

San Antonio 14 19 .424 12½

Portland 15 21 .417 13

Phoenix 13 21 .382 14

Minnesota 13 21 .382 14

Sacramento 13 22 .371 14½

Memphis 13 22 .371 14½

New Orleans 11 23 .324 16

Golden State 9 27 .250 19

Thursday’s Late Games

Sacramento 128, Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112

Friday’s Games

Boston 109, Atlanta 106

Orlando 105, Miami 85

Portland 122, Washington 103

Houston 118, Phila. 108

New York at Phoenix, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Summary

Trail Blazers 122, Wizards 103

PORTLAND (122)

Anthony 7-9 1-2 16, Bazemore 2-7 0-2 5, Whiteside 8-14 7-8 23, Lillard 10-20 13-14 35, McCollum 10-18 2-2 24, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 0-1 1-2 1, Trent Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Hezonja 4-7 2-3 10, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-88 26-33 122.

WASHINGTON (103)

Brown Jr. 3-10 4-5 10, Williams 4-6 0-2 8, Mahinmi 1-5 1-4 3, Payton II 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Schofield 0-3 1-2 1, Pasecniks 2-7 0-0 4, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Mathews 6-9 1-1 18, McRae 12-26 7-9 35, Smith 6-14 2-2 16. Totals 38-90 16-25 103.

Portland 27 39 25 31 — 122

Washington 31 27 20 25 — 103

3-Point Goals—Portland 6-25 (Lillard 2-6, McCollum 2-6, Bazemore 1-4, Hezonja 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3), Washington 11-33 (Mathews 5-7, McRae 4-10, Smith 2-5, Mahinmi 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, Payton II 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Whiteside 21), Washington 41 (Pasecniks 9). Assists—Portland 16 (McCollum 6), Washington 19 (Smith 5). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Washington 28. A—17,945 (20,356)

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107

Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135

Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121

Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137

Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133

Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133

Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138

Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 42 28 9 5 61 150 125

N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102

Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107

Carolina 41 24 15 2 50 139 116

Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123

Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113

N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136

New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114

Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122

Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103

Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126

Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137

Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131

Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129

Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110

Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124

Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137

Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130

San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141

Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132

Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Boston, 10 a.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 10 a.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA — RB DÁndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NEBRASKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.