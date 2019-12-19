ON DECK
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend vs. Clackamas at Mountainside Tournament, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 1:15 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Roseburg, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Scappoose, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Wilsonville, 7:15 p.m.; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 5:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 11:30 a.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), 5 p.m.; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Mountainside Tournament; Sandy at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sandy at Summit, 1:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 9:45 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), TBD; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Summit at Swim 2 Give Meet (Juniper), 1:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —
Miami 20 8 .714 4½
Boston 18 7 .720 5
Toronto 19 8 .704 5
Philadelphia 20 9 .690 5
Indiana 19 9 .679 5½
Brooklyn 15 13 .536 9½
Orlando 12 16 .429 12½
Charlotte 13 18 .419 13
Detroit 11 17 .393 13½
Chicago 11 19 .367 14½
Washington 8 18 .308 15½
Cleveland 7 21 .250 17½
New York 7 21 .250 17½
Atlanta 6 23 .207 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3
Denver 18 8 .692 4½
Dallas 18 9 .667 5
Houston 18 9 .667 5
Utah 17 11 .607 6½
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 10
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11
Portland 12 16 .429 11½
San Antonio 11 16 .407 12
Phoenix 11 16 .407 12
Minnesota 10 16 .385 13½
Memphis 10 18 .357 13½
New Orleans 7 22 .241 17
Golden State 5 24 .172 19
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
Boston 109, Dallas 103
Portland 122, Golden State 112
Thursday’s Boxscore
Portland 122, Golden State 112
GOLDEN STATE (112)
Robinson III 6-13 0-0 17, Green 2-6 2-4 7, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-2 12, Russell 9-23 3-4 26, Lee 1-7 2-2 4, Spellman 2-5 1-2 5, Chriss 2-2 6-9 10, Paschall 5-10 0-0 11, Poole 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-6 0-0 2, Burks 6-20 0-0 16. Totals 41-103 14-23 112.
PORTLAND (122)
Bazemore 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony 7-17 2-2 17, Whiteside 8-14 0-0 16, Lillard 9-20 11-13 31, McCollum 11-19 5-6 30, Tolliver 2-3 1-1 6, Labissiere 3-6 4-4 10, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Simons 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-97 25-28 122.
Golden State 29 37 26 20 — 112
Portland 40 27 30 25 — 122
3-Point Goals—Golden State 16-38 (Robinson III 5-7, Russell 5-12, Burks 4-9, Green 1-1, Paschall 1-4, Evans 0-1, Poole 0-2, Lee 0-2), Portland 9-31 (McCollum 3-8, Lillard 2-8, Tolliver 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-5, Labissiere 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 50 (Chriss 10), Portland 57 (Whiteside 23). Assists—Golden State 24 (Russell 7), Portland 19 (Lillard 13). Total Fouls—Golden State 23, Portland 22. Technicals—Portland coach Terry Stotts. A—19,393 (19,393).
Thursday’s Games
Utah 111, Atlanta 106
Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New York at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
Utah 69, No. 6 Kentucky 66
No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48
OREGON ST. (9-1)
Hollins 1-3 1-2 3, Tinkle 4-7 1-3 11, Kelley 7-8 9-11 23, Reichle 2-7 3-5 8, Thompson 8-11 5-10 23, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 2-3 1-1 5, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 2-3 10, Lucas 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-52 25-39 88.
UTSA (4-7)
Frohnen 0-1 0-2 0, Barisic 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 7-20 4-4 21, Jackson 10-21 3-5 28, Czumbel 3-7 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Bior 2-2 0-0 5, Germany 2-3 0-1 4, Hellums 2-2 2-4 8, Iyaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-16 78.
Halftime—Oregon St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-18 (Tinkle 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Reichle 1-5, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Lucas 0-3), UTSA 15-33 (Jackson 5-13, Czumbel 3-6, Wallace 3-10, Hellums 2-2, Barisic 1-1, Bior 1-1). Fouled Out—Rodriguez, Bior, Germany. Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Miller-Moore, Kelley 6), UTSA 33 (Frohnen 6). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Reichle 6), UTSA 16 (Wallace, Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UTSA 29. A—712 (18,500).
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 83, Prairie View A&M 64
Florida A&M at Washington St., late
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Wednesday’s Late Games
No. 10 Baylor 91, UT Martin 63
No. 20 San Diego St. 92, San Diego Christian 48
Thursday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57
Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48
No. 12 Auburn 79, N.C. State 73
EAST
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
Daemen 96, St. Rose 88
Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69
Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73
Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Duke 86, Wofford 57
FAU 84, Tampa 35
FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Lander 95, Young Harris 85
Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74
Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
MIDWEST
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
No. 1 Stanford 78, No. 23 Tennessee 51
Southern Cal 80, UT-Rio Grande Valley 43
No. 4 Oregon St. 91, Northern Arizona 57
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
No. 4 Oregon St. 91, Northern Arizona 57
N. ARIZONA (2-6)
Radford 2-7 2-2 7, Rasheed 4-10 0-1 8, Bailey 5-11 0-0 10, Malvar 1-3 0-0 3, Orndoff 2-6 1-2 6, Carroll 4-10 0-0 9, Lehew 1-2 0-0 2, Rohrer 4-5 0-2 8, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Rodabaugh 1-5 0-0 2, Schenck 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 3-7 57.
OREGON ST. (10-0)
Brown 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 12-18 1-2 25, Goodman 2-6 0-0 6, Pivec 5-8 2-2 14, Slocum 5-11 0-0 13, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Thropay 0-2 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-4 0-0 6, Tudor 3-12 0-0 9, Washington 6-7 0-0 12, Totals 38-72 5-6 91.
N. Arizona 10 17 16 14 — 57
Oregon St. 21 28 25 17 — 91
3-Point Goals—N. Arizona 4-12 (Radford 1-1, Rasheed 0-1, Bailey 0-4, Malvar 1-1, Orndoff 1-2, Carroll 1-1, Rodabaugh 0-2), Oregon St. 10-28 (Goodman 2-5, Pivec 2-3, Slocum 3-7, Simmons 0-1, Tudor 3-12). Assists—N. Arizona 11 (Schenck 3), Oregon St. 20 (Pivec 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Arizona 20 (Rasheed 4), Oregon St. 54 (Jones 13). Total Fouls—N. Arizona 9, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—832.
Thursday’s Games
No. 10 UCLA 59, Georgia 50
BYU vs. No. 4 Oregon St. in Lahaina, HI, late
Friday’s Games
Southern vs. Washington St., 9 a.m.
UAB vs. Colorado, 11 a.m.
Weber St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Nevada at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
No. 5 South Carolina 89, Duke 46
No. 6 Louisville 71, UT Martin 63
No. 9 N.C. State 74, Chattanooga 38
No. 15 Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61
EAST
Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63
Ball St. 52, Providence 51
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58
George Mason 67, Navy 58
Williams 68, Ursinus 67
Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44
Catawba 78, UNC Wilmington 75
Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65
FIU 56, Grambling St. 55
Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55
NC State 74, Chattanooga 38
Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51
South Carolina 89, Duke 46
Stetson 68, Canisius 52
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55
Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48
Loras 62, Shenandoah 32
N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48
S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65
Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55
Troy 71, Toledo 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60
Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57
SMU 60, UTEP 56
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57
Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72
Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67
Portland 82, Willamette 42
S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68
San Diego St. 80, Cal Baptist 68
Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61
Football
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
———
Friday’s Games
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 11 a.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday’s Games
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl, at Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl, in New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St. (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl, in Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl, in San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl, in Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 9 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic, in Arlington, Texas
Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl, in Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl, in Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, in Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl, in Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl, in El Paso, Texas
Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl, in Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl, in San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), noon (ESPN)
Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, in Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl, in Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl, in Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL
National Football League
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
———
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills
49ERS 61/2 61/2 451/2 Rams
SUNDAY
FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars
Saints 3 2 501/2 TITANS
REDSKINS 21/2 2 421/2 Giants
Steelers 3 31/2 371/2 JETS
DOLPHINS 11/2 1 461/2 Bengals
COLTS 61/2 7 46 Panthers
Ravens 9 10 49 BROWNS
BRONCOS 61/2 7 381/2 Lions
CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders
Cowboys 21/2 11/2 46 EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards
Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS
MONDAY
VIKINGS 4 51/2 46 Packers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 41/2 61/2 521/2 Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 91/2 61/2 671/2 Kent St
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta, GA
N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Orlando, FL
Ga Southern 51/2 5 581/2 Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 31/2 31/2 701/2 Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Arkansas St 3 21/2 621/2 Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 31/2 31/2 491/2 Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App’chian St 17 17 48 Uab
MONDAY’S GAMES
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, FL
Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, LA
Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, MI
Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, MD
N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, NY
Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, CA
Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix, AZ
Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl
Atlanta, GA
Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma
College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, AZ
Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, FL
Notre Dame 31/2 31/2 55 Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, TX
Penn St 91/2 61/2 601/2 Memphis
MONDAY, DEC. 30
First Responder Bowl
Dallas, TX
W Kentucky 21/2 31/2 521/2 W Michigan
Music City Bowl
Nashville, TN
Miss St 3 4 631/2 Louisville
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, CA
California 61/2 7 421/2 Illinois
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, FL
Florida 14 14 541/2 Virginia
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, NC
Va Tech 3 3 47 Kentucky
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
Arizona St 51/2 41/2 551/2 Florida St
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, TN
Navy -1 21/2 521/2 Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming 7 7 481/2 Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, TX
Utah 61/2 7 541/2 Texas
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, FL
Alabama 7 7 581/2 Michigan
Outback Bowl
Tampa, FL
Auburn 71/2 71/2 521/2 Minnesota
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
Wisconsin 3 21/2 511/2 Oregon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, LA
Georgia 7 7 411/2 Baylor
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati 61/2 7 551/2 Boston Coll
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, FL
Tennessee PK 11/2 511/2 Indiana
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Potato Bowl
Boise, ID
Ohio U 61/2 7 581/2 Nevada
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, TX
Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Alabama Bowl
Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96
Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Standings as of Wednesday night’s games.
Wednesday’s Late Game
St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.
DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Detroit.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.
