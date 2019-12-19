ON DECK

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. Clackamas at Mountainside Tournament, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 1:15 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Roseburg, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Scappoose, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Wilsonville, 7:15 p.m.; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 5:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 11:30 a.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), 5 p.m.; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Mountainside Tournament; Sandy at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sandy at Summit, 1:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 9:45 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), TBD; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Summit at Swim 2 Give Meet (Juniper), 1:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —

Miami 20 8 .714 4½

Boston 18 7 .720 5

Toronto 19 8 .704 5

Philadelphia 20 9 .690 5

Indiana 19 9 .679 5½

Brooklyn 15 13 .536 9½

Orlando 12 16 .429 12½

Charlotte 13 18 .419 13

Detroit 11 17 .393 13½

Chicago 11 19 .367 14½

Washington 8 18 .308 15½

Cleveland 7 21 .250 17½

New York 7 21 .250 17½

Atlanta 6 23 .207 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3

Denver 18 8 .692 4½

Dallas 18 9 .667 5

Houston 18 9 .667 5

Utah 17 11 .607 6½

Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 10

Sacramento 12 15 .444 11

Portland 12 16 .429 11½

San Antonio 11 16 .407 12

Phoenix 11 16 .407 12

Minnesota 10 16 .385 13½

Memphis 10 18 .357 13½

New Orleans 7 22 .241 17

Golden State 5 24 .172 19

———

Wednesday’s Late Games

Boston 109, Dallas 103

Portland 122, Golden State 112

Thursday’s Boxscore

Portland 122, Golden State 112

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Robinson III 6-13 0-0 17, Green 2-6 2-4 7, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-2 12, Russell 9-23 3-4 26, Lee 1-7 2-2 4, Spellman 2-5 1-2 5, Chriss 2-2 6-9 10, Paschall 5-10 0-0 11, Poole 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-6 0-0 2, Burks 6-20 0-0 16. Totals 41-103 14-23 112.

PORTLAND (122)

Bazemore 2-6 0-0 5, Anthony 7-17 2-2 17, Whiteside 8-14 0-0 16, Lillard 9-20 11-13 31, McCollum 11-19 5-6 30, Tolliver 2-3 1-1 6, Labissiere 3-6 4-4 10, Trent Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Simons 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-97 25-28 122.

Golden State 29 37 26 20 — 112

Portland 40 27 30 25 — 122

3-Point Goals—Golden State 16-38 (Robinson III 5-7, Russell 5-12, Burks 4-9, Green 1-1, Paschall 1-4, Evans 0-1, Poole 0-2, Lee 0-2), Portland 9-31 (McCollum 3-8, Lillard 2-8, Tolliver 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-5, Labissiere 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 50 (Chriss 10), Portland 57 (Whiteside 23). Assists—Golden State 24 (Russell 7), Portland 19 (Lillard 13). Total Fouls—Golden State 23, Portland 22. Technicals—Portland coach Terry Stotts. A—19,393 (19,393).

Thursday’s Games

Utah 111, Atlanta 106

Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

———

Wednesday’s Late Games

Utah 69, No. 6 Kentucky 66

No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48

OREGON ST. (9-1)

Hollins 1-3 1-2 3, Tinkle 4-7 1-3 11, Kelley 7-8 9-11 23, Reichle 2-7 3-5 8, Thompson 8-11 5-10 23, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 2-3 1-1 5, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 2-3 10, Lucas 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-52 25-39 88.

UTSA (4-7)

Frohnen 0-1 0-2 0, Barisic 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 7-20 4-4 21, Jackson 10-21 3-5 28, Czumbel 3-7 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Bior 2-2 0-0 5, Germany 2-3 0-1 4, Hellums 2-2 2-4 8, Iyaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-16 78.

Halftime—Oregon St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-18 (Tinkle 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Reichle 1-5, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Lucas 0-3), UTSA 15-33 (Jackson 5-13, Czumbel 3-6, Wallace 3-10, Hellums 2-2, Barisic 1-1, Bior 1-1). Fouled Out—Rodriguez, Bior, Germany. Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Miller-Moore, Kelley 6), UTSA 33 (Frohnen 6). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Reichle 6), UTSA 16 (Wallace, Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UTSA 29. A—712 (18,500).

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 83, Prairie View A&M 64

Florida A&M at Washington St., late

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Wednesday’s Late Games

No. 10 Baylor 91, UT Martin 63

No. 20 San Diego St. 92, San Diego Christian 48

Thursday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57

Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48

No. 12 Auburn 79, N.C. State 73

EAST

Albright 68, Shenandoah 49

Daemen 96, St. Rose 88

Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Duke 86, Wofford 57

FAU 84, Tampa 35

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Lander 95, Young Harris 85

Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74

Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

MIDWEST

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

———

Wednesday’s Late Games

No. 1 Stanford 78, No. 23 Tennessee 51

Southern Cal 80, UT-Rio Grande Valley 43

No. 4 Oregon St. 91, Northern Arizona 57

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

No. 4 Oregon St. 91, Northern Arizona 57

N. ARIZONA (2-6)

Radford 2-7 2-2 7, Rasheed 4-10 0-1 8, Bailey 5-11 0-0 10, Malvar 1-3 0-0 3, Orndoff 2-6 1-2 6, Carroll 4-10 0-0 9, Lehew 1-2 0-0 2, Rohrer 4-5 0-2 8, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Rodabaugh 1-5 0-0 2, Schenck 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 3-7 57.

OREGON ST. (10-0)

Brown 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 12-18 1-2 25, Goodman 2-6 0-0 6, Pivec 5-8 2-2 14, Slocum 5-11 0-0 13, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Thropay 0-2 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-4 0-0 6, Tudor 3-12 0-0 9, Washington 6-7 0-0 12, Totals 38-72 5-6 91.

N. Arizona 10 17 16 14 — 57

Oregon St. 21 28 25 17 — 91

3-Point Goals—N. Arizona 4-12 (Radford 1-1, Rasheed 0-1, Bailey 0-4, Malvar 1-1, Orndoff 1-2, Carroll 1-1, Rodabaugh 0-2), Oregon St. 10-28 (Goodman 2-5, Pivec 2-3, Slocum 3-7, Simmons 0-1, Tudor 3-12). Assists—N. Arizona 11 (Schenck 3), Oregon St. 20 (Pivec 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Arizona 20 (Rasheed 4), Oregon St. 54 (Jones 13). Total Fouls—N. Arizona 9, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—832.

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 UCLA 59, Georgia 50

BYU vs. No. 4 Oregon St. in Lahaina, HI, late

Friday’s Games

Southern vs. Washington St., 9 a.m.

UAB vs. Colorado, 11 a.m.

Weber St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Nevada at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

———

No. 5 South Carolina 89, Duke 46

No. 6 Louisville 71, UT Martin 63

No. 9 N.C. State 74, Chattanooga 38

No. 15 Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61

EAST

Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63

Ball St. 52, Providence 51

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58

George Mason 67, Navy 58

Williams 68, Ursinus 67

Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 61, Appalachian St. 44

Catawba 78, UNC Wilmington 75

Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65

FIU 56, Grambling St. 55

Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55

NC State 74, Chattanooga 38

Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51

South Carolina 89, Duke 46

Stetson 68, Canisius 52

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55

Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48

Loras 62, Shenandoah 32

N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48

S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65

Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55

Troy 71, Toledo 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60

Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57

SMU 60, UTEP 56

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57

Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72

Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67

Portland 82, Willamette 42

S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68

San Diego St. 80, Cal Baptist 68

Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61

Football

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 11 a.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl, at Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl, in New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St. (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl, in Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl, in San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl, in Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 9 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic, in Arlington, Texas

Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl, in Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl, in Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, in Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl, in Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl, in El Paso, Texas

Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl, in Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl, in San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), noon (ESPN)

Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, in Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl, in Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl, in Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL

National Football League

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS

PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills

49ERS 61/2 61/2 451/2 Rams

SUNDAY

FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars

Saints 3 2 501/2 TITANS

REDSKINS 21/2 2 421/2 Giants

Steelers 3 31/2 371/2 JETS

DOLPHINS 11/2 1 461/2 Bengals

COLTS 61/2 7 46 Panthers

Ravens 9 10 49 BROWNS

BRONCOS 61/2 7 381/2 Lions

CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders

Cowboys 21/2 11/2 46 EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards

Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS

MONDAY

VIKINGS 4 51/2 46 Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 41/2 61/2 521/2 Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 91/2 61/2 671/2 Kent St

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta, GA

N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL

Ga Southern 51/2 5 581/2 Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 31/2 31/2 701/2 Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, AL

Arkansas St 3 21/2 621/2 Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 31/2 31/2 491/2 Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App’chian St 17 17 48 Uab

MONDAY’S GAMES

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, FL

Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, LA

Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, MD

N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, NY

Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA

Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix, AZ

Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl

Atlanta, GA

Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma

College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, AZ

Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, FL

Notre Dame 31/2 31/2 55 Iowa St

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, TX

Penn St 91/2 61/2 601/2 Memphis

MONDAY, DEC. 30

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, TX

W Kentucky 21/2 31/2 521/2 W Michigan

Music City Bowl

Nashville, TN

Miss St 3 4 631/2 Louisville

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, CA

California 61/2 7 421/2 Illinois

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, FL

Florida 14 14 541/2 Virginia

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, NC

Va Tech 3 3 47 Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX

Arizona St 51/2 41/2 551/2 Florida St

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN

Navy -1 21/2 521/2 Kansas St

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 7 7 481/2 Georgia St

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, TX

Utah 61/2 7 541/2 Texas

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, FL

Alabama 7 7 581/2 Michigan

Outback Bowl

Tampa, FL

Auburn 71/2 71/2 521/2 Minnesota

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

Wisconsin 3 21/2 511/2 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, LA

Georgia 7 7 411/2 Baylor

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati 61/2 7 551/2 Boston Coll

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, FL

Tennessee PK 11/2 511/2 Indiana

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Potato Bowl

Boise, ID

Ohio U 61/2 7 581/2 Nevada

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, TX

Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss

MONDAY, JAN. 6

Alabama Bowl

Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90

Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108

Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108

Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112

Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80

Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89

Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90

Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101

New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96

Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92

Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97

Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82

Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106

Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115

Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86

Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105

Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112

Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108

Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114

Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Standings as of Wednesday night’s games.

Wednesday’s Late Game

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Detroit.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.