On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Madras at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Madras, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 2:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
———
Wednesday’s Game
Stanford at UCLA, late
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., 6 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Tuesday’s Late Games
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52
No. 7 San Diego St. 64, Fresno St. 55
No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68
No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49
No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65
No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75
Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54
No. 21 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68
No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa St., late
No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, late
No. 18 Seton Hall 78, No. 5 Butler 70
No. 9 Florida St. vs. Virginia, late
South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78
No. 16 Wichita St. at Temple, late
No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, late
Women’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
———
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Tuesday’s Late Game
No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at Kansas, late
Oklahoma 73, No. 17 West Virginia 49
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —
Boston 27 11 .711 7
Miami 27 12 .692 7½
Toronto 25 14 .641 9½
Indiana 25 15 .625 10
Phila. 25 16 .610 10½
Orlando 19 21 .475 16
Brooklyn 18 21 .462 16½
Charlotte 15 28 .349 21½
Chicago 14 27 .341 21½
Detroit 14 27 .341 21½
Washington 13 26 .333 21½
Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½
New York 11 30 .268 24½
Atlanta 9 32 .220 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —
Utah 28 12 .700 5
Denver 27 12 .692 5½
L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5½
Houston 26 13 .667 6½
Dallas 25 15 .625 8
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 10
Memphis 19 22 .463 14½
San Antonio 17 21 .447 15
Portland 17 24 .415 16½
Phoenix 16 24 .400 17
Minnesota 15 24 .385 17½
Sacramento 15 25 .375 18
New Orleans 15 26 .366 18½
Golden State 9 33 .214 25
Tuesday’s Late Games
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103
Dallas 124, Golden State 97
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Phila., late
Detroit at Boston, late
San Antonio at Miami, late
Indiana at Minnesota, late
Toronto at Oklahoma City, late
Washington at Chicago, late
Charlotte at Denver, late
Portland at Houston, late
Dallas at Sacramento, late
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, noon (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans
49ERS 7 71/2 45 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128
Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133
Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109
Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149
Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152
Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147
Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149
San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159
Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss
Tuesday’s Late Games
Buffalo 4, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Boston 0
N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Toronto 7, New Jersey 4
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0
Arizona 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 3, Colorado 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Nashville 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier to one-year contracts.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach; Jim Hostler wide receivers coach; Randy Jordan running backs coach; John Matsko offensive line coach; Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach; Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach; Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris defensive backs coach; Sam Mills III defensive line coach; Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach; Steve Russ linebackers coach; Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach; nickel coach; Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach; Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach; Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach; and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Athletics Integrity Unit
AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.
BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.
CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.
MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.
SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.
