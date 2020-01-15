On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 8:15 p.m.; Madras at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Madras, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Swimming: Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 2:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500

Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Wednesday’s Game

Stanford at UCLA, late

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington St., 6 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Tuesday’s Late Games

Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72

No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

No. 7 San Diego St. 64, Fresno St. 55

No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68

No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49

No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65

No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75

Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54

No. 21 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa St., late

No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, late

No. 18 Seton Hall 78, No. 5 Butler 70

No. 9 Florida St. vs. Virginia, late

South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78

No. 16 Wichita St. at Temple, late

No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, late

Women’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

———

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Tuesday’s Late Game

No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas, late

Oklahoma 73, No. 17 West Virginia 49

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —

Boston 27 11 .711 7

Miami 27 12 .692 7½

Toronto 25 14 .641 9½

Indiana 25 15 .625 10

Phila. 25 16 .610 10½

Orlando 19 21 .475 16

Brooklyn 18 21 .462 16½

Charlotte 15 28 .349 21½

Chicago 14 27 .341 21½

Detroit 14 27 .341 21½

Washington 13 26 .333 21½

Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½

New York 11 30 .268 24½

Atlanta 9 32 .220 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —

Utah 28 12 .700 5

Denver 27 12 .692 5½

L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5½

Houston 26 13 .667 6½

Dallas 25 15 .625 8

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 10

Memphis 19 22 .463 14½

San Antonio 17 21 .447 15

Portland 17 24 .415 16½

Phoenix 16 24 .400 17

Minnesota 15 24 .385 17½

Sacramento 15 25 .375 18

New Orleans 15 26 .366 18½

Golden State 9 33 .214 25

Tuesday’s Late Games

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103

Dallas 124, Golden State 97

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Phila., late

Detroit at Boston, late

San Antonio at Miami, late

Indiana at Minnesota, late

Toronto at Oklahoma City, late

Washington at Chicago, late

Charlotte at Denver, late

Portland at Houston, late

Dallas at Sacramento, late

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, noon (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans

49ERS 7 71/2 45 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128

Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133

Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125

N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109

Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137

Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140

Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149

Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152

Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147

Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149

San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159

Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss

Tuesday’s Late Games

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Boston 0

N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Toronto 7, New Jersey 4

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0

Arizona 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Nashville 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier to one-year contracts.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach; Jim Hostler wide receivers coach; Randy Jordan running backs coach; John Matsko offensive line coach; Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach; Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach; Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris defensive backs coach; Sam Mills III defensive line coach; Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach; Steve Russ linebackers coach; Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach; nickel coach; Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach; Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach; Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach; and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.

BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.

MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.

SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.

