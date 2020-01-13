scoreboard

On Deck
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Monday Games
McMinnville at Ridgeview, canceled
La Pine at Harrisburg, late
Girls Basketball
Monday Game
La Pine at Harrisburg, late
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
College
All Times PST
———
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU, late
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans
49ERS 7 7 45 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125
Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130
Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122
N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO
Washington 2, Carolina 0
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
POLLS
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1
2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4
3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2
4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5
5. Butler 15-1 1299 6
6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3
7. San Diego St. 17-0 1266 7
8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9
9. Florida St. 14-2 1093 10
10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14
11. Louisville 13-3 943 13
12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17
13. Dayton 14-2 842 15
14. Villanova 12-3 822 16
15. Michigan St. 13-4 735 8
16. Wichita St. 15-1 629 23
17. Maryland 13-3 616 12
18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 —
19. Michigan 11-5 358 19
20. Colorado 13-3 345 25
21. Ohio St. 11-5 270 11
22. Memphis 13-3 232 21
23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22
24. Illinois 12-5 109 —
25. Creighton 13-4 97 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon St. 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (16) 18-1 775 1
2. Baylor (10) 13-1 764 4
3. Duke (6) 15-1 757 2
4. Auburn 15-0 685 5
5. Butler 15-1 660 6
6. San Diego State 17-0 622 7
7. Kansas 12-3 586 3
8. Oregon 14-3 543 9
9. Florida State 14-2 508 10
10. Louisville 13-3 469 11
11. Dayton 14-2 452 15
12. Kentucky 12-3 449 13
13. West Virginia 13-2 432 17
14. Michigan State 13-4 391 8
15. Villanova 12-3 356 16
16. Wichita State 15-1 309 23
17. Maryland 13-3 301 14
18. Seton Hall 12-4 279 25
19. Ohio State 11-5 137 12
20. Michigan 11-5 131 19
21. Colorado 13-3 120 —
22. Memphis 13-3 73 22
23. Texas Tech 10-5 72 21
24. Iowa 11-5 60 —
25. Stanford 14-2 59 —
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Virginia 51, Arkansas 44, Indiana 38, Arizona 37, Illinois 33, Penn State 23, LSU 22, Rutgers 19, Houston 18, Wisconsin 17, Purdue 15, Northern Iowa 10, TCU 7, Marquette 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Xavier 4, New Mexico 3, Liberty 2, Providence 1, Yale 1.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
———
Monday-Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Game
Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Monday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Boston U. 85, Loyola (Md.) 53
Cornell 70, Elmira 33
NC A&T 98, Delaware St. 77
NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 87, Grambling St. 69
Bethune-Cookman 85, Morgan St. 78
Florida A&M 65, Coppin St. 54
MVSU 72, Alabama A&M 66
SC State 101, Howard 95
Southern U. 56, Jackson St. 50
Women’s college
POLL
The Associated Press Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4
2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6
3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5
4. UConn 13-1 651 1
5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7
6. Oregon 13-2 601 2
7. UCLA 16-0 588 8
8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3
9. NC State 15-1 459 9
10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13
11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10
13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11
14. DePaul 15-2 366 15
15. Indiana 14-3 333 12
16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16
17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19
18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 —
19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20
20. Maryland 12-4 159 17
21. Arizona 13-3 157 18
22. Iowa 13-3 109 —
23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21
24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23
25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.
SCORES
Monday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Sacred Heart 60
LIU 63, CCSU 61
Md.-Eastern Shore 65, NC Central 63
Merrimack 76, Mount St. Mary’s 55
NC A&T 69, Delaware St. 45
Robert Morris 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 44
St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Wagner 50
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 68, MVSU 48
Alcorn St. 80, Grambling St. 54
Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alabama St. 62
Bethune-Cookman 74, Morgan St. 65
Florida A&M 58, Coppin St. 48
Florida Gulf Coast 72, North Florida 50
Howard 78, SC State 47
Jackson St. 72, Southern U. 51
Jacksonville 88, NJIT 67
Kennesaw St. 74, Lipscomb 66
North Alabama 76, Liberty 71
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —
Boston 27 11 .711 6½
Miami 27 12 .692 7
Toronto 25 14 .641 9
Indiana 25 15 .625 9½
Phila. 25 16 .610 10
Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½
Orlando 18 21 .462 16
Charlotte 15 27 .357 20½
Chicago 14 27 .341 21
Detroit 14 27 .341 21
Washington 13 26 .333 21
Cleveland 12 27 .308 22
New York 11 29 .275 23½
Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —
Denver 27 12 .692 5
Utah 27 12 .692 5
Houston 26 12 .684 5½
L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 5½
Dallas 24 15 .615 8
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 9½
Memphis 18 22 .450 14½
San Antonio 17 21 .447 14½
Phoenix 16 23 .410 16
Portland 16 24 .400 16½
Minnesota 15 24 .385 17
Sacramento 15 24 .385 17
New Orleans 15 26 .366 18
Golden State 9 32 .220 24
———
Sunday’s Games
New York 124, Miami 121
Utah 127, Washington 116
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86
Memphis 122, Golden State 102
San Antonio 105, Toronto 104
Phoenix 100, Charlotte 92
Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT
Indiana 101, Phila. 95
Boston 113, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104
Charlotte at Portland, late
Orlando at Sacramento, late
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Sony Open Scores
Sunday at Honolulu
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
Final Round
x-Won on first playoff hole
x-Cameron Smith (500), $1,188,000 70-65-66-68—269
Brendan Steele (300), $719,400 68-66-64-71—269
Webb Simpson (190), $455,400 71-66-66-67—270
Kevin Kisner (115), $277,750 69-69-64-69—271
Graeme McDowell (115), $277,750 71-69-67-64—271
Ryan Palmer (115), $277,750 67-68-68-68—271
Lanto Griffin (88), $214,500 71-69-68-64—272
Ted Potter, Jr. (88), $214,500 67-69-70-66—272
Cameron Davis (75), $179,850 68-66-71-68—273
Bo Hoag (75), $179,850 70-65-69-69—273
Henrik Norlander (75), $179,850 71-66-68-68—273
Keegan Bradley (54), $116,050, 69-66-69-70—274. Corey Conners (54), $116,050, 68-71-69-66—274. Joel Dahmen (54), $116,050, 74-66-68-66—274. Tom Hoge (54), $116,050, 71-68-67-68—274. Charles Howell III (54), $116,050, 72-67-66-69—274. Peter Malnati (54), $116,050, 72-66-68-68—274. Hideki Matsuyama (54), $116,050, 74-67-67-66—274. Brandt Snedeker (54), $116,050, 72-67-69-66—274. Vaughn Taylor (54), $116,050, 75-66-66-67—274. Mark Anderson (37), $64,350, 72-68-64-71—275.
Emiliano Grillo (37), $64,350, 70-69-67-69—275. Sungjae Im (37), $64,350, 69-68-67-71—275. Collin Morikawa (37), $64,350, 65-70-68-72—275. Rob Oppenheim (37), $64,350, 70-65-72-68—275. Rory Sabbatini (37), $64,350, 68-67-70-70—275. Brendon Todd (37), $64,350, 68-70-69-68—275.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros’ next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jeff Mathers assistant High Performance coordinator/performance specialist; Kyle Torgerson trainer; Aric Quinney trainer and James Buckley performance specialist of Modesto (Cal); Dan LaBerry trainer and Joe Murray performance specialist of West Va. (SAL); Brennan Mickelson performance specialist of Everett (NWL); and Ryan Mullins performance specialist of the AZL Mariners.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with Cs Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith, OF Ryan LaMarre, RHPs Aaron Slegers and Angel German, INF Conrad Gregor and LHP D.J. Snelten on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Zack Cozart for assignment. Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Kevin Stefanski coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy, CB Anthony Chesley, LB Nate Hall, WR Chad Hansen, RB Karan Higdon Jr., T Rick Leonard, S Shalom Luani, QB Alex McGough, T Kyle Murphy and S Jonathan Owens to reserve/future contracts.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Extended football coach Herm Edwards’ contract through the 2024 season.
CALIFORNIA — Agreed to terms with women’s swimming and diving coach Teri McKeever on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
GEORGE MASON — Named Elmar Bolowich men’s soccer coach.
NC-WILMINGTON — Fired C.B. McGrath football coach.
OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Theo Howard is transferring from UCLA.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.