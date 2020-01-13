scoreboard

On Deck

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Monday Games

McMinnville at Ridgeview, canceled

La Pine at Harrisburg, late

Girls Basketball

Monday Game

La Pine at Harrisburg, late

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

College

All Times PST

———

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU, late

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans

49ERS 7 7 45 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 47 27 8 12 66 159 125

Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130

Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122

N.Y. Islanders 44 27 13 4 58 124 117

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Montreal 2, Calgary 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO

Washington 2, Carolina 0

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

POLLS

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1

2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4

3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2

4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5

5. Butler 15-1 1299 6

6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3

7. San Diego St. 17-0 1266 7

8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9

9. Florida St. 14-2 1093 10

10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14

11. Louisville 13-3 943 13

12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17

13. Dayton 14-2 842 15

14. Villanova 12-3 822 16

15. Michigan St. 13-4 735 8

16. Wichita St. 15-1 629 23

17. Maryland 13-3 616 12

18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 —

19. Michigan 11-5 358 19

20. Colorado 13-3 345 25

21. Ohio St. 11-5 270 11

22. Memphis 13-3 232 21

23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22

24. Illinois 12-5 109 —

25. Creighton 13-4 97 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon St. 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (16) 18-1 775 1

2. Baylor (10) 13-1 764 4

3. Duke (6) 15-1 757 2

4. Auburn 15-0 685 5

5. Butler 15-1 660 6

6. San Diego State 17-0 622 7

7. Kansas 12-3 586 3

8. Oregon 14-3 543 9

9. Florida State 14-2 508 10

10. Louisville 13-3 469 11

11. Dayton 14-2 452 15

12. Kentucky 12-3 449 13

13. West Virginia 13-2 432 17

14. Michigan State 13-4 391 8

15. Villanova 12-3 356 16

16. Wichita State 15-1 309 23

17. Maryland 13-3 301 14

18. Seton Hall 12-4 279 25

19. Ohio State 11-5 137 12

20. Michigan 11-5 131 19

21. Colorado 13-3 120 —

22. Memphis 13-3 73 22

23. Texas Tech 10-5 72 21

24. Iowa 11-5 60 —

25. Stanford 14-2 59 —

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Virginia 51, Arkansas 44, Indiana 38, Arizona 37, Illinois 33, Penn State 23, LSU 22, Rutgers 19, Houston 18, Wisconsin 17, Purdue 15, Northern Iowa 10, TCU 7, Marquette 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Xavier 4, New Mexico 3, Liberty 2, Providence 1, Yale 1.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500

Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Monday-Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Monday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Boston U. 85, Loyola (Md.) 53

Cornell 70, Elmira 33

NC A&T 98, Delaware St. 77

NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 87, Grambling St. 69

Bethune-Cookman 85, Morgan St. 78

Florida A&M 65, Coppin St. 54

MVSU 72, Alabama A&M 66

SC State 101, Howard 95

Southern U. 56, Jackson St. 50

Women’s college

POLL

The Associated Press Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4

2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6

3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5

4. UConn 13-1 651 1

5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7

6. Oregon 13-2 601 2

7. UCLA 16-0 588 8

8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3

9. NC State 15-1 459 9

10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13

11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14

12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10

13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11

14. DePaul 15-2 366 15

15. Indiana 14-3 333 12

16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16

17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19

18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 —

19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20

20. Maryland 12-4 159 17

21. Arizona 13-3 157 18

22. Iowa 13-3 109 —

23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21

24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23

25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 6 p.m.

SCORES

Monday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Sacred Heart 60

LIU 63, CCSU 61

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, NC Central 63

Merrimack 76, Mount St. Mary’s 55

NC A&T 69, Delaware St. 45

Robert Morris 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 44

St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Wagner 50

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 68, MVSU 48

Alcorn St. 80, Grambling St. 54

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alabama St. 62

Bethune-Cookman 74, Morgan St. 65

Florida A&M 58, Coppin St. 48

Florida Gulf Coast 72, North Florida 50

Howard 78, SC State 47

Jackson St. 72, Southern U. 51

Jacksonville 88, NJIT 67

Kennesaw St. 74, Lipscomb 66

North Alabama 76, Liberty 71

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —

Boston 27 11 .711 6½

Miami 27 12 .692 7

Toronto 25 14 .641 9

Indiana 25 15 .625 9½

Phila. 25 16 .610 10

Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½

Orlando 18 21 .462 16

Charlotte 15 27 .357 20½

Chicago 14 27 .341 21

Detroit 14 27 .341 21

Washington 13 26 .333 21

Cleveland 12 27 .308 22

New York 11 29 .275 23½

Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —

Denver 27 12 .692 5

Utah 27 12 .692 5

Houston 26 12 .684 5½

L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 5½

Dallas 24 15 .615 8

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 9½

Memphis 18 22 .450 14½

San Antonio 17 21 .447 14½

Phoenix 16 23 .410 16

Portland 16 24 .400 16½

Minnesota 15 24 .385 17

Sacramento 15 24 .385 17

New Orleans 15 26 .366 18

Golden State 9 32 .220 24

———

Sunday’s Games

New York 124, Miami 121

Utah 127, Washington 116

Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86

Memphis 122, Golden State 102

San Antonio 105, Toronto 104

Phoenix 100, Charlotte 92

Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT

Indiana 101, Phila. 95

Boston 113, Chicago 101

Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104

Charlotte at Portland, late

Orlando at Sacramento, late

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open Scores

Sunday at Honolulu

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)

Final Round

x-Won on first playoff hole

x-Cameron Smith (500), $1,188,000 70-65-66-68—269

Brendan Steele (300), $719,400 68-66-64-71—269

Webb Simpson (190), $455,400 71-66-66-67—270

Kevin Kisner (115), $277,750 69-69-64-69—271

Graeme McDowell (115), $277,750 71-69-67-64—271

Ryan Palmer (115), $277,750 67-68-68-68—271

Lanto Griffin (88), $214,500 71-69-68-64—272

Ted Potter, Jr. (88), $214,500 67-69-70-66—272

Cameron Davis (75), $179,850 68-66-71-68—273

Bo Hoag (75), $179,850 70-65-69-69—273

Henrik Norlander (75), $179,850 71-66-68-68—273

Keegan Bradley (54), $116,050, 69-66-69-70—274. Corey Conners (54), $116,050, 68-71-69-66—274. Joel Dahmen (54), $116,050, 74-66-68-66—274. Tom Hoge (54), $116,050, 71-68-67-68—274. Charles Howell III (54), $116,050, 72-67-66-69—274. Peter Malnati (54), $116,050, 72-66-68-68—274. Hideki Matsuyama (54), $116,050, 74-67-67-66—274. Brandt Snedeker (54), $116,050, 72-67-69-66—274. Vaughn Taylor (54), $116,050, 75-66-66-67—274. Mark Anderson (37), $64,350, 72-68-64-71—275.

Emiliano Grillo (37), $64,350, 70-69-67-69—275. Sungjae Im (37), $64,350, 69-68-67-71—275. Collin Morikawa (37), $64,350, 65-70-68-72—275. Rob Oppenheim (37), $64,350, 70-65-72-68—275. Rory Sabbatini (37), $64,350, 68-67-70-70—275. Brendon Todd (37), $64,350, 68-70-69-68—275.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros’ next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jeff Mathers assistant High Performance coordinator/performance specialist; Kyle Torgerson trainer; Aric Quinney trainer and James Buckley performance specialist of Modesto (Cal); Dan LaBerry trainer and Joe Murray performance specialist of West Va. (SAL); Brennan Mickelson performance specialist of Everett (NWL); and Ryan Mullins performance specialist of the AZL Mariners.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with Cs Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith, OF Ryan LaMarre, RHPs Aaron Slegers and Angel German, INF Conrad Gregor and LHP D.J. Snelten on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Zack Cozart for assignment. Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Kevin Stefanski coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Davin Bellamy, CB Anthony Chesley, LB Nate Hall, WR Chad Hansen, RB Karan Higdon Jr., T Rick Leonard, S Shalom Luani, QB Alex McGough, T Kyle Murphy and S Jonathan Owens to reserve/future contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames F Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Extended football coach Herm Edwards’ contract through the 2024 season.

CALIFORNIA — Agreed to terms with women’s swimming and diving coach Teri McKeever on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

GEORGE MASON — Named Elmar Bolowich men’s soccer coach.

NC-WILMINGTON — Fired C.B. McGrath football coach.

OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Theo Howard is transferring from UCLA.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator.