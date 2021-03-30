scoreboard

Wednesday

Volleyball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Rogue Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Crook County at Hood River Valley; Redmond at The Dalles.

Thursday

Football: Culver at Regis, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.

Preps

Volleyball

Monday’s Late Games

Sisters 3, Stayton 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)

Salem Academy 3, Culver 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)

Tuesday’s Games

Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-8)

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Madras vs. Gladstone, late

La Pine vs. Pleasant Hill, late

Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-7)

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s Game

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

The Dalles 6, Redmond 4

Sisters 1, Cascade 1

Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1, Willamette Valley Christian 1

Girls soccer

Monday’s Late Game

Gladstone 8, Madras 0

Tuesday’s Games

Bend 5, Mountain View 0

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

Sisters vs. Cascade, late

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 32 15 .681 —

Brooklyn 32 15 .681 —

Milwaukee 29 17 .630 2½

Charlotte 24 22 .522 7½

New York 24 23 .511 8

Atlanta 23 23 .500 8½

Boston 23 24 .489 9

Miami 23 24 .489 9

Indiana 21 24 .467 10

Chicago 19 26 .422 12

Toronto 18 29 .383 14

Washington 17 29 .370 14½

Cleveland 17 30 .362 15

Orlando 15 31 .326 16½

Detroit 13 33 .283 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 11 .761 —

Phoenix 31 14 .689 3½

L.A. Clippers 32 16 .667 4

L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 5½

Denver 29 18 .617 6½

Portland 28 18 .609 7

Dallas 24 21 .533 10½

San Antonio 23 21 .523 11

Memphis 22 22 .500 12

Golden State 23 24 .489 12½

Sacramento 22 25 .468 13½

New Orleans 21 25 .457 14

Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16

Houston 13 33 .283 22

Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½

Monday’s Late Games

Utah 114, Cleveland 75

L.A. Clippers 129, Milwaukee 105

Golden State 116, Chicago 102

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 114, Washington 104

Denver 104, Phila. 95

Atlanta at Phoenix, late

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in Indianapolis

Monday’s Late Game

SOUTH REGION

Baylor 81, Arkansas 72

Tuesday’s Games

WEST REGION

Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66

EAST REGION

UCLA vs. Michigan, late

FINAL FOUR

Saturday’s Games

Houston vs. Baylor, Time TBD (CBS)

TBD vs. Gonzaga, Time TBD (CBS)

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ELITE 8

All Games in San Antonio, Tex.

Tuesday’s Games

HEMISFAIR REGION

South Carolina 62, Texas 34

ALAMO REGION

Stanford 78, Louisville 63

FINAL FOUR

Friday’s Games

South Carolina vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104

N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84

Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94

Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77

Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123

N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94

New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106

Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85

Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99

Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86

Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109

Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115

Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118

Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91

Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75

Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77

Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82

St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113

Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103

Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94

San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118

Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91

Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99

Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107

Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87

Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday’s Late Games

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Montreal 4, Edmonton 0

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Chicago 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

2021 Seattle Mariners Schedule

April 1 vs. San Francisco 7:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. San Francisco 7:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. San Francisco 6:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.

April 7 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m.

April 8 at Minneapolis 1:10 p.m.

April 10 at Minneapolis 11:10 a.m.

April 11 at Minneapolis 11:10 a.m.

April 12 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.

April 13 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.

April 14 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.

April 15 at Baltimore 10:05 a.m.

April 16 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. Houston 6:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. Houston 1:10 p.m.

April 19 vs. L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. L.A. Dodgers 1:10 p.m.

April 22 at Boston 4:10 p.m.

April 23 at Boston 4:10 p.m.

April 24 at Boston 10:10 a.m.

April 25 at Boston 10:10 a.m.

April 26 at Houston 5:10 p.m.

April 27 at Houston 5:10 p.m.

April 28 at Houston 5:10 p.m.

April 29 at Houston 11:10 a.m.

April 30 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.

May 1 vs. L.A. Angels 6:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. L.A. Angels 1:10 p.m.

May 3 vs. Baltimore 7:10 p.m.

May 4 vs. Baltimore 7:10 p.m.

May 5 vs. Baltimore 12:40 p.m.

May 7 at Texas 5:05 p.m.

May 8 at Texas 4:05 p.m.

May 9 at Texas 11:35 p.m.

May 11 at L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.

May 12 at L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

May 15 vs. Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.

May 18 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.

May 19 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.

May 21 at San Diego 7:10 p.m.

May 22 at San Diego 5:40 p.m.

May 23 at San Diego 1:10 p.m.

May 24 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

May 25 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

May 26 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.

May 27 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

May 29 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. Oakland 1:10 p.m.

June 1 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

June 3 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.

June 4 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.

June 5 at L.A. Angels 7:07 p.m.

June 6 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.

June 8 at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

June 9 at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

June 10 at Detroit 10:10 a.m.

June 11 at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

June 12 at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

June 13 at Cleveland 10:10 a.m.

June 14 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.

June 15 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

June 18 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

June 19 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

June 20 vs. Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

June 22 vs. Colorado 7:10 p.m.

June 23 vs. Colorado 1:10 p.m.

June 25 at Chicago White Sox 5:10 p.m.

June 26 at Chicago White Sox 11:10 a.m.

June 27 at Chicago White Sox 11:10 a.m.

June 29 at Toronto 4:07 p.m.

June 30 at Toronto 4:07 p.m.

July 1 at Toronto 10:07 a.m.

July 2 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

July 3 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. N.Y. Yankees 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. N.Y. Yankees 7:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees 1:10 p.m.

July 9 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.

July 10 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.

July 11 vs. L.A. Angels 1:10 p.m.

July 16 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.

July 17 at L.A. Angels 6:07 p.m.

July 18 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.

July 20 at Colorado 5:40 p.m.

July 21 at Colorado 12:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

July 24 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

July 25 vs. Oakland 1:10 p.m.

July 26 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.

July 27 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. Houston 12:40 p.m.

July 30 at Texas 5:05 p.m.

July 31 at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Texas 11:35 a.m.

Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 at Tampa Bay 10:10 a.m.

Aug. 5 at N.Y. Yankees 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 6 at N.Y. Yankees 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 7 at N.Y. Yankees TBD

Aug. 8 at N.Y. Yankees TBD

Aug. 10 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Toronto 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Toronto 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. Toronto 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Texas 5:05 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Texas 5:05 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Texas 11:05 a.m.

Aug. 20 at Houston 5:10 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Houston 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Houston 11:10 a.m.

Aug. 23 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Kansas City 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Houston 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Arizona 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Arizona 5:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Arizona 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Houston 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Houston 5:10 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Houston 11:10 a.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Arizona 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Arizona 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Arizona 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Boston 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Boston 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Boston 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Kansas City 5:10 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Kansas City 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Kansas City 11:10 a.m.

Sept. 20 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.

Sept. 24 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.

Sept. 25 at L.A. Angels 6:07 p.m.

Sept. 26 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. L.A. Angels 6:10 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. L.A. Angels 12:10 p.m.

BASEBALL

MLB — National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler. Signed QB Colt McCoy to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract. Re-signed DL Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay, DB Desmond King, P Cameron Johnston and WR Alex Erickson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Blythe to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LT Kolton Miller to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier an FS Xavier Woods. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett and LB Tanoh Kpassagnon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.

