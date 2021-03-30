scoreboard

On Deck
Wednesday
Volleyball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Rogue Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Crook County at Hood River Valley; Redmond at The Dalles.
Thursday
Football: Culver at Regis, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.
Preps
Volleyball
Monday’s Late Games
Sisters 3, Stayton 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)
Salem Academy 3, Culver 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-11)
Tuesday’s Games
Ridgeview 3, Hood River Valley 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-8)
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
Madras vs. Gladstone, late
La Pine vs. Pleasant Hill, late
Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-7)
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Game
Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late
The Dalles 6, Redmond 4
Sisters 1, Cascade 1
Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1, Willamette Valley Christian 1
Girls soccer
Monday’s Late Game
Gladstone 8, Madras 0
Tuesday’s Games
Bend 5, Mountain View 0
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
Sisters vs. Cascade, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 32 15 .681 —
Brooklyn 32 15 .681 —
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 2½
Charlotte 24 22 .522 7½
New York 24 23 .511 8
Atlanta 23 23 .500 8½
Boston 23 24 .489 9
Miami 23 24 .489 9
Indiana 21 24 .467 10
Chicago 19 26 .422 12
Toronto 18 29 .383 14
Washington 17 29 .370 14½
Cleveland 17 30 .362 15
Orlando 15 31 .326 16½
Detroit 13 33 .283 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 11 .761 —
Phoenix 31 14 .689 3½
L.A. Clippers 32 16 .667 4
L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 5½
Denver 29 18 .617 6½
Portland 28 18 .609 7
Dallas 24 21 .533 10½
San Antonio 23 21 .523 11
Memphis 22 22 .500 12
Golden State 23 24 .489 12½
Sacramento 22 25 .468 13½
New Orleans 21 25 .457 14
Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16
Houston 13 33 .283 22
Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½
Monday’s Late Games
Utah 114, Cleveland 75
L.A. Clippers 129, Milwaukee 105
Golden State 116, Chicago 102
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 114, Washington 104
Denver 104, Phila. 95
Atlanta at Phoenix, late
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in Indianapolis
Monday’s Late Game
SOUTH REGION
Baylor 81, Arkansas 72
Tuesday’s Games
WEST REGION
Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66
EAST REGION
UCLA vs. Michigan, late
FINAL FOUR
Saturday’s Games
Houston vs. Baylor, Time TBD (CBS)
TBD vs. Gonzaga, Time TBD (CBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
ELITE 8
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
Tuesday’s Games
HEMISFAIR REGION
South Carolina 62, Texas 34
ALAMO REGION
Stanford 78, Louisville 63
FINAL FOUR
Friday’s Games
South Carolina vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104
N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84
Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94
Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77
Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123
N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106
Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85
Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99
Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86
Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109
Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115
Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118
Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91
Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75
Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103
Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94
San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91
Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99
Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107
Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87
Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday’s Late Games
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 1
San Jose 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Colorado 5, Anaheim 2
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2
Montreal 4, Edmonton 0
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Chicago 2, Carolina 1
Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
2021 Seattle Mariners Schedule
April 1 vs. San Francisco 7:10 p.m.
April 2 vs. San Francisco 7:10 p.m.
April 3 vs. San Francisco 6:10 p.m.
April 5 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.
April 6 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.
April 7 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m.
April 8 at Minneapolis 1:10 p.m.
April 10 at Minneapolis 11:10 a.m.
April 11 at Minneapolis 11:10 a.m.
April 12 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.
April 13 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.
April 14 at Baltimore 3:35 p.m.
April 15 at Baltimore 10:05 a.m.
April 16 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.
April 17 vs. Houston 6:10 p.m.
April 18 vs. Houston 1:10 p.m.
April 19 vs. L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.
April 20 vs. L.A. Dodgers 1:10 p.m.
April 22 at Boston 4:10 p.m.
April 23 at Boston 4:10 p.m.
April 24 at Boston 10:10 a.m.
April 25 at Boston 10:10 a.m.
April 26 at Houston 5:10 p.m.
April 27 at Houston 5:10 p.m.
April 28 at Houston 5:10 p.m.
April 29 at Houston 11:10 a.m.
April 30 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.
May 1 vs. L.A. Angels 6:10 p.m.
May 2 vs. L.A. Angels 1:10 p.m.
May 3 vs. Baltimore 7:10 p.m.
May 4 vs. Baltimore 7:10 p.m.
May 5 vs. Baltimore 12:40 p.m.
May 7 at Texas 5:05 p.m.
May 8 at Texas 4:05 p.m.
May 9 at Texas 11:35 p.m.
May 11 at L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.
May 12 at L.A. Dodgers 7:10 p.m.
May 13 vs. Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
May 14 vs. Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
May 15 vs. Cleveland 6:10 p.m.
May 16 vs. Cleveland 1:10 p.m.
May 17 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.
May 18 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.
May 19 vs. Detroit 7:10 p.m.
May 21 at San Diego 7:10 p.m.
May 22 at San Diego 5:40 p.m.
May 23 at San Diego 1:10 p.m.
May 24 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
May 25 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
May 26 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.
May 27 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
May 28 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
May 29 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
May 30 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.
May 31 vs. Oakland 1:10 p.m.
June 1 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
June 2 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
June 3 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.
June 4 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.
June 5 at L.A. Angels 7:07 p.m.
June 6 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.
June 8 at Detroit 4:10 p.m.
June 9 at Detroit 4:10 p.m.
June 10 at Detroit 10:10 a.m.
June 11 at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.
June 12 at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.
June 13 at Cleveland 10:10 a.m.
June 14 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.
June 15 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.
June 16 vs. Minneapolis 7:10 p.m.
June 17 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
June 18 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
June 19 vs. Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
June 20 vs. Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.
June 22 vs. Colorado 7:10 p.m.
June 23 vs. Colorado 1:10 p.m.
June 25 at Chicago White Sox 5:10 p.m.
June 26 at Chicago White Sox 11:10 a.m.
June 27 at Chicago White Sox 11:10 a.m.
June 29 at Toronto 4:07 p.m.
June 30 at Toronto 4:07 p.m.
July 1 at Toronto 10:07 a.m.
July 2 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
July 3 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
July 4 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.
July 6 vs. N.Y. Yankees 7:10 p.m.
July 7 vs. N.Y. Yankees 7:10 p.m.
July 8 vs. N.Y. Yankees 1:10 p.m.
July 9 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.
July 10 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.
July 11 vs. L.A. Angels 1:10 p.m.
July 16 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.
July 17 at L.A. Angels 6:07 p.m.
July 18 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.
July 20 at Colorado 5:40 p.m.
July 21 at Colorado 12:10 p.m.
July 22 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
July 23 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
July 24 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
July 25 vs. Oakland 1:10 p.m.
July 26 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.
July 27 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.
July 28 vs. Houston 12:40 p.m.
July 30 at Texas 5:05 p.m.
July 31 at Texas 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Texas 11:35 a.m.
Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Tampa Bay 10:10 a.m.
Aug. 5 at N.Y. Yankees 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 6 at N.Y. Yankees 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 7 at N.Y. Yankees TBD
Aug. 8 at N.Y. Yankees TBD
Aug. 10 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Texas 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Texas 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Toronto 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. Toronto 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 15 vs. Toronto 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Texas 5:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Texas 5:05 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Texas 11:05 a.m.
Aug. 20 at Houston 5:10 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Houston 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Houston 11:10 a.m.
Aug. 23 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 28 vs. Kansas City 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Kansas City 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Houston 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Houston 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Arizona 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Arizona 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Arizona 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Houston 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Houston 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Houston 11:10 a.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Arizona 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Arizona 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Boston 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Boston 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Boston 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Kansas City 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Kansas City 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Kansas City 11:10 a.m.
Sept. 20 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Oakland 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Oakland 12:37 p.m.
Sept. 24 at L.A. Angels 6:38 p.m.
Sept. 25 at L.A. Angels 6:07 p.m.
Sept. 26 at L.A. Angels 1:07 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Oakland 7:10 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. L.A. Angels 7:10 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. L.A. Angels 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. L.A. Angels 12:10 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
MLB — National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler. Signed QB Colt McCoy to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract. Re-signed DL Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay, DB Desmond King, P Cameron Johnston and WR Alex Erickson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Blythe to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LT Kolton Miller to a three-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier an FS Xavier Woods. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett and LB Tanoh Kpassagnon.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.
