ON DECK
Saturday
Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Mountainside Tournament; Sandy at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sandy at Summit, 1:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 9:45 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), TBD; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Summit at Swim 2 Give Meet (Juniper), 1:15 p.m.
Prep Sports
Boys Basketball
Thursday late games
Crook County 50, La Salle Prep 40
Ridgeview 38, St. Helens 35
Marshfield 59, Sisters 38
Trinity Lutheran 68, Rogue Valley Adventist 33
Friday Games
Bend vs. Clackamas, late
Mountain View at Redmond, late
Crook County vs. Marshfield
La Salle 49, Sisters 24
Sisters vs. TBD, late
Madras 53, Astoria 52
Burns at La Pine
East Linn Christian 48, Culver 41
Central Christian 78, Chiloquin 48
Gilchrist at North Lake, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday late games
Astoria 60, Crook County 13
Marshfield 39, Sisters 35
Friday Games
Mountain View at Roseburg, late
Crook County vs. TBD, late
Redmond at Scappoose, late
Ridgeview at Wilsonville, late
Madras 41, Seaside 31
Sisters vs. TBD, late
La Pine at Burns
Culver 39, East Linn Christian 32
Chiloquin 36, Central Christian 26
North Lake 53, Gilchrist 20
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 36 21 7 8 50 120 93
Montreal 35 17 12 6 40 112 111
Toronto 36 18 14 4 40 121 115
Florida 34 17 12 5 39 122 113
Buffalo 36 16 13 7 39 111 114
Tampa Bay 33 17 12 4 38 117 107
Ottawa 36 15 18 3 33 99 117
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 36 25 6 5 55 131 103
N.Y. Islanders 33 23 8 2 48 98 82
Carolina 35 22 11 2 46 116 90
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 35 19 11 5 43 111 101
N.Y. Rangers 34 16 14 4 36 108 112
Columbus 35 15 14 6 36 90 103
New Jersey 34 11 18 5 27 83 122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96
Colorado 35 22 10 3 47 124 95
Dallas 37 20 13 4 44 99 92
Winnipeg 35 20 13 2 42 105 101
Minnesota 36 17 14 5 39 115 120
Nashville 34 16 12 6 38 119 111
Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 37 20 13 4 44 105 94
Vegas 38 19 13 6 44 116 110
Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112
Calgary 37 18 14 5 41 99 112
Vancouver 36 17 15 4 38 116 112
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 37 15 18 4 34 96 117
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Games
Florida 7, Dallas 4
Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Nashville at Boston, 4 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —
Miami 21 8 .724 4
Toronto 20 8 .714 4½
Boston 19 7 .731 4½
Indiana 20 9 .690 5
Phila. 20 10 .667 5½
Brooklyn 15 13 .536 9½
Orlando 12 16 .429 12½
Charlotte 13 18 .419 13
Detroit 11 18 .379 14
Chicago 11 19 .367 14½
Washington 8 19 .296 16
Cleveland 8 21 .276 17
New York 7 22 .241 18
Atlanta 6 23 .207 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 3½
Denver 19 8 .704 4
Dallas 19 9 .679 4½
Houston 19 9 .679 4½
Utah 17 11 .607 6½
Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 9½
Sacramento 12 16 .429 11½
Portland 12 16 .429 11½
San Antonio 11 16 .407 12
Phoenix 11 17 .393 12½
Minnesota 10 17 .370 13
Memphis 10 19 .345 14
New Orleans 7 22 .241 17
Golden State 5 24 .172 19
Thursday’s Late Game
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 114, Memphis 107
Indiana 119, Sacramento 105
Boston 114, Detroit 93
Toronto 122, Washington 118
Dallas 117, Phila. 98
Miami 129, New York 114
Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108
Denver 109, Minnesota 100
Orlando at Portland, late
New Orleans at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
———
Thursday’s Late Game
Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
UCLA vs. North Carolina, noon
San Diego vs. Stanford, noon
Boston College vs. California, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Utah vs. No. 20 San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate World at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 5:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
St. John’s at No. 16 Arizona, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at No. 8 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 23 Penn St. 87, CCSU 58
EAST
Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63
James Madison 75, Fordham 69
LIU 82, Delaware 75
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Penn St. 87, CCSU 58
Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53
UMass 74, Maine 53
Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63
SOUTH
Akron 62, Tulane 61
Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80
Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71
Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39
Furman 64, Mercer 62
Georgia 87, SMU 85
Liberty 66, Towson 54
Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67
N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
———
Thursday’s Late Game
No. 4 Oregon St. 65, BYU 34
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 69, Southern 54
Colorado 77, UAB 69
Utah 75, Weber St. 46
Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55
Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47
Washington 73, San Francisco 54
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Miami, 8 a.m.
Kansas St. at No. 3 Oregon, noon
UC Santa Barbara at No. 18 Arizona, noon
Colorado at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 1:30 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at California, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Washington, 4 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
No. 11 Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48
No. 16 DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76
No. 17 Gonzaga 64, No. 20 Missouri St. 52
Syracuse 77, No. 19 Michigan St. 63
EAST
Boston College 109, Delaware St. 69
Bryant 68, Albany (NY) 55
James Madison 69, George Washington 50
Loyola (Md.) 64, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Penn 53, Drexel 49
Seton Hall 74, Lafayette 50
St. John’s 71, Fairfield 69
SOUTH
Alabama 85, Radford 51
Alabama A&M 77, Florida A&M 53
Appalachian St. 74, Canisius 57
Austin Peay 58, FIU 56
Bethune-Cookman 59, Stetson 55
Binghamton 88, Grambling St. 67
Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 70
Colorado 77, UAB 69
ETSU 65, South Alabama 60
Florida 67, Xavier 64
Furman 69, FAU 63
Gardner-Webb 65, Mercer 62
Georgia Southern 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 47
Jacksonville 55, Jacksonville St. 40
Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Mississippi 42
Memphis 91, MVSU 54
Miami 75, UNC-Asheville 46
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Richmond 67
N. Kentucky 80, Wofford 72
NC A&T 82, Clemson 74
North Carolina 85, UNC-Wilmington 45
Northwestern 64, East Carolina 45
Old Dominion 75, Hampton 38
Saint Joseph’s 63, Harvard 39
Samford 84, Murray St. 56
St. Bonaventure 57, Wright St. 56
Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48
Texas Southern 72, Tulane 62
Troy 71, Kent St. 64
UCF 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58
Virginia Tech 54, Rice 45
Wake Forest 78, Dayton 59
Washington St. 69, Southern U. 54
William & Mary 65, Norfolk St. 56
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 95, Lake Erie 49
DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76
IUPUI 72, E. Kentucky 42
Illinois 58, Missouri 51
Liberty 75, Bradley 63
Princeton 66, Saint Louis 50
UMKC 66, E. Washington 55
Wichita St. 66, Montana St. 64
Wisconsin 68, Prairie View 42
Youngstown St. 92, Muskingum 46
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51
Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 44
Texas Tech 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
UTSA 80, Texas Wesleyan 78
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55
Ball St. 70, New Mexico 57
Gonzaga 64, Missouri St. 52
Long Beach St. 69, Rio Grande 65
Montana 70, Montana State-Billings 53
Oregon St. 65, BYU 34
Providence 48, Loyola Marymount 45
Seattle 72, Cal Poly 49
Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47
Toledo 66, Pacific 65
Utah 75, Weber St. 46
Virginia 63, UNLV 55
Washington 73, San Francisco 54
Football
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
———
Friday’s Games
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Kent St. 51, Utah St. 41
Saturday’s Games
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS Playoffs
All Times PST
———
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. (11-3) at North Dakota St. (14-0), 11 a.m.
Weber St. (11-3) at James Madison (13-1), 3:30 p.m.
NFL
National Football League
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills
49ERS 61/2 61/2 441/2 Rams
SUNDAY
FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars
Saints 3 3 501/2 TITANS
REDSKINS 21/2 1 421/2 Giants
Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS
DOLPHINS 11/2 PK 461/2 Bengals
COLTS 61/2 7 461/2 Panthers
Ravens 9 10 481/2 BROWNS
BRONCOS 61/2 7 38 Lions
CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders
Cowboys 21/2 2 461/2 EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards
Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS
MONDAY
VIKINGS 4 51/2 47 Packers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta, GA
N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Orlando, FL
Ga Southern 51/2 41/2 581/2 Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 31/2 81/2 65 FLA ATLANTIC
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Arkansas St 3 11/2 601/2 Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 31/2 31/2 481/2 Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App’chian St 17 161/2 471/2 Uab
MONDAY’S GAMES
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, FL
Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Hawaii Bowl
Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, LA
Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, MI
Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, MD
N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, NY
Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, CA
Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix, AZ
Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Zack Godley to a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tarrik Brock first base coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).
LAFC — Signed president and co-owner Tom Penn; executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager John Thorrington and executive vice president and chief business officer Larry Freedman to multiyear contract extensions.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa from Pogon Szczecin (Poland).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara, F Brian White and D Amro Tarek.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Steve Clark.
