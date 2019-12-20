ON DECK

Saturday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Mountainside Tournament; Sandy at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sandy at Summit, 1:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Culver vs. Illinois Valley at Pendleton 2A Preview, 9:45 a.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.; Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), TBD; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Summit at Swim 2 Give Meet (Juniper), 1:15 p.m.

Prep Sports

Boys Basketball

Thursday late games

Crook County 50, La Salle Prep 40

Ridgeview 38, St. Helens 35

Marshfield 59, Sisters 38

Trinity Lutheran 68, Rogue Valley Adventist 33

Friday Games

Bend vs. Clackamas, late

Mountain View at Redmond, late

Crook County vs. Marshfield

La Salle 49, Sisters 24

Sisters vs. TBD, late

Madras 53, Astoria 52

Burns at La Pine

East Linn Christian 48, Culver 41

Central Christian 78, Chiloquin 48

Gilchrist at North Lake, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday late games

Astoria 60, Crook County 13

Marshfield 39, Sisters 35

Friday Games

Mountain View at Roseburg, late

Crook County vs. TBD, late

Redmond at Scappoose, late

Ridgeview at Wilsonville, late

Madras 41, Seaside 31

Sisters vs. TBD, late

La Pine at Burns

Culver 39, East Linn Christian 32

Chiloquin 36, Central Christian 26

North Lake 53, Gilchrist 20

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 36 21 7 8 50 120 93

Montreal 35 17 12 6 40 112 111

Toronto 36 18 14 4 40 121 115

Florida 34 17 12 5 39 122 113

Buffalo 36 16 13 7 39 111 114

Tampa Bay 33 17 12 4 38 117 107

Ottawa 36 15 18 3 33 99 117

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 36 25 6 5 55 131 103

N.Y. Islanders 33 23 8 2 48 98 82

Carolina 35 22 11 2 46 116 90

Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90

Philadelphia 35 19 11 5 43 111 101

N.Y. Rangers 34 16 14 4 36 108 112

Columbus 35 15 14 6 36 90 103

New Jersey 34 11 18 5 27 83 122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96

Colorado 35 22 10 3 47 124 95

Dallas 37 20 13 4 44 99 92

Winnipeg 35 20 13 2 42 105 101

Minnesota 36 17 14 5 39 115 120

Nashville 34 16 12 6 38 119 111

Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 37 20 13 4 44 105 94

Vegas 38 19 13 6 44 116 110

Edmonton 37 19 14 4 42 109 112

Calgary 37 18 14 5 41 99 112

Vancouver 36 17 15 4 38 116 112

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Los Angeles 37 15 18 4 34 96 117

Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Games

Florida 7, Dallas 4

Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Nashville at Boston, 4 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 25 4 .862 —

Miami 21 8 .724 4

Toronto 20 8 .714 4½

Boston 19 7 .731 4½

Indiana 20 9 .690 5

Phila. 20 10 .667 5½

Brooklyn 15 13 .536 9½

Orlando 12 16 .429 12½

Charlotte 13 18 .419 13

Detroit 11 18 .379 14

Chicago 11 19 .367 14½

Washington 8 19 .296 16

Cleveland 8 21 .276 17

New York 7 22 .241 18

Atlanta 6 23 .207 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —

L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 3½

Denver 19 8 .704 4

Dallas 19 9 .679 4½

Houston 19 9 .679 4½

Utah 17 11 .607 6½

Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 9½

Sacramento 12 16 .429 11½

Portland 12 16 .429 11½

San Antonio 11 16 .407 12

Phoenix 11 17 .393 12½

Minnesota 10 17 .370 13

Memphis 10 19 .345 14

New Orleans 7 22 .241 17

Golden State 5 24 .172 19

Thursday’s Late Game

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 114, Memphis 107

Indiana 119, Sacramento 105

Boston 114, Detroit 93

Toronto 122, Washington 118

Dallas 117, Phila. 98

Miami 129, New York 114

Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108

Denver 109, Minnesota 100

Orlando at Portland, late

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

UCLA vs. North Carolina, noon

San Diego vs. Stanford, noon

Boston College vs. California, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Utah vs. No. 20 San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate World at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 5:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at No. 16 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at No. 8 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 23 Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

EAST

Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63

James Madison 75, Fordham 69

LIU 82, Delaware 75

Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53

UMass 74, Maine 53

Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63

SOUTH

Akron 62, Tulane 61

Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80

Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71

Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39

Furman 64, Mercer 62

Georgia 87, SMU 85

Liberty 66, Towson 54

Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67

N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 7 3 .700

Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

———

Thursday’s Late Game

No. 4 Oregon St. 65, BYU 34

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 69, Southern 54

Colorado 77, UAB 69

Utah 75, Weber St. 46

Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55

Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47

Washington 73, San Francisco 54

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Miami, 8 a.m.

Kansas St. at No. 3 Oregon, noon

UC Santa Barbara at No. 18 Arizona, noon

Colorado at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at California, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Washington, 4 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

No. 11 Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48

No. 16 DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76

No. 17 Gonzaga 64, No. 20 Missouri St. 52

Syracuse 77, No. 19 Michigan St. 63

EAST

Boston College 109, Delaware St. 69

Bryant 68, Albany (NY) 55

James Madison 69, George Washington 50

Loyola (Md.) 64, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Penn 53, Drexel 49

Seton Hall 74, Lafayette 50

St. John’s 71, Fairfield 69

SOUTH

Alabama 85, Radford 51

Alabama A&M 77, Florida A&M 53

Appalachian St. 74, Canisius 57

Austin Peay 58, FIU 56

Bethune-Cookman 59, Stetson 55

Binghamton 88, Grambling St. 67

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 70

Colorado 77, UAB 69

ETSU 65, South Alabama 60

Florida 67, Xavier 64

Furman 69, FAU 63

Gardner-Webb 65, Mercer 62

Georgia Southern 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 47

Jacksonville 55, Jacksonville St. 40

Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Mississippi 42

Memphis 91, MVSU 54

Miami 75, UNC-Asheville 46

Mount St. Mary’s 75, Richmond 67

N. Kentucky 80, Wofford 72

NC A&T 82, Clemson 74

North Carolina 85, UNC-Wilmington 45

Northwestern 64, East Carolina 45

Old Dominion 75, Hampton 38

Saint Joseph’s 63, Harvard 39

Samford 84, Murray St. 56

St. Bonaventure 57, Wright St. 56

Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48

Texas Southern 72, Tulane 62

Troy 71, Kent St. 64

UCF 67, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58

Virginia Tech 54, Rice 45

Wake Forest 78, Dayton 59

Washington St. 69, Southern U. 54

William & Mary 65, Norfolk St. 56

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 95, Lake Erie 49

DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76

IUPUI 72, E. Kentucky 42

Illinois 58, Missouri 51

Liberty 75, Bradley 63

Princeton 66, Saint Louis 50

UMKC 66, E. Washington 55

Wichita St. 66, Montana St. 64

Wisconsin 68, Prairie View 42

Youngstown St. 92, Muskingum 46

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 44

Texas Tech 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

UTSA 80, Texas Wesleyan 78

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55

Ball St. 70, New Mexico 57

Gonzaga 64, Missouri St. 52

Long Beach St. 69, Rio Grande 65

Montana 70, Montana State-Billings 53

Oregon St. 65, BYU 34

Providence 48, Loyola Marymount 45

Seattle 72, Cal Poly 49

Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47

Toledo 66, Pacific 65

Utah 75, Weber St. 46

Virginia 63, UNLV 55

Washington 73, San Francisco 54

Football

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent St. 51, Utah St. 41

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs

All Times PST

———

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. (11-3) at North Dakota St. (14-0), 11 a.m.

Weber St. (11-3) at James Madison (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

NFL

National Football League

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS

PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills

49ERS 61/2 61/2 441/2 Rams

SUNDAY

FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars

Saints 3 3 501/2 TITANS

REDSKINS 21/2 1 421/2 Giants

Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS

DOLPHINS 11/2 PK 461/2 Bengals

COLTS 61/2 7 461/2 Panthers

Ravens 9 10 481/2 BROWNS

BRONCOS 61/2 7 38 Lions

CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders

Cowboys 21/2 2 461/2 EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards

Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS

MONDAY

VIKINGS 4 51/2 47 Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta, GA

N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL

Ga Southern 51/2 41/2 581/2 Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 31/2 81/2 65 FLA ATLANTIC

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, AL

Arkansas St 3 11/2 601/2 Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 31/2 31/2 481/2 Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App’chian St 17 161/2 471/2 Uab

MONDAY’S GAMES

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, FL

Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Hawaii Bowl

Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, LA

Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, MD

N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, NY

Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA

Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix, AZ

Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Zack Godley to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tarrik Brock first base coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).

LAFC — Signed president and co-owner Tom Penn; executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager John Thorrington and executive vice president and chief business officer Larry Freedman to multiyear contract extensions.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa from Pogon Szczecin (Poland).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara, F Brian White and D Amro Tarek.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Steve Clark.