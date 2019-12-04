On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Trinity Lutheran vs. Westside Christian at Westside Winter Jam, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Crook County vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Summit vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Mountain View vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 4 p.m.; Redmond vs. TBD at Wilsonville Tournament; Ridgeview at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine vs. Irrigon at La Pine Tournament, 8:15 p.m.; Culver vs. Central Christian at Sherman Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist vs. Camas Valley at Camas Valley Tournament, 8 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran vs. TBD at Westside Winter Jam.
Girls basketball: Bend vs. South Medford at Sheldon Tournament, TBD; Centennial at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Dallas at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Ridgeview at Ridgeview Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Toledo at Madras Tournament, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; La Pine vs. Irrigon at La Pine Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. Central Christian at Sherman Tournament, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist vs. Gold Beach JV at Camas Valley Tournament, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming: Mountain View at Springfield Relays, 4 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys basketball
Wednesday Games
Nonleague
Redmond at Parkrose, late
Milwaukie 67, Ridgeview 38
Hidden Valley at Madras, late
La Pine at Culver, late
Central Christian 63, Umpqua Valley Christian 50
Crow 43, Gilchrist 40
Girls basketball
Wednesday Games
Nonleague
Parkrose at Redmond, cancelled
Springfield at Ridgeview, late
Madras at Hidden Valley, late
La Pine at Culver, late
Gilchrist 54, Crow 25
Trinity Lutheran at Crook County JV, late
Wrestling
Wednesday Results
Ridgeview at La Pine, late
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65
Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97
Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83
Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98
Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101
Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81
Ottawa 28 11 16 1 23 71 89
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 20 4 5 45 109 85
N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63
Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79
Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78
Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78
N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87
Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84
New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76
Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77
Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73
Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88
Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88
Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84
Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69
Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85
Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86
San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84
Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 3, Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
Washington at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Washington 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oregon 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Utah 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
California 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UCLA 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .500
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
Arizona St. 71, San Francisco 67
Wednesday’s Game
Utah 102, BYU 95
E. Washington at No. 22 Washington, late
Loyola Marymount at No. 20 Colorado, late
Washington St. at Idaho, late
Californiat at San Francisco, late
Friday’s Game
Southern California at TCU, 6 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan St. 75
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 3 Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
Purdue 69, No. 5 Virginia 40
No. 6 Ohio St. 74, No. 7 North Carolina 49
No. 9 Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62
No. 21 Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
No. 23 Villanova 80, Pennsylvania 69
No. 25 Utah St. vs. San Jose St., late
EAST
Akron 85, Marshall 73
Army 75, NJIT 65
Brown 82, Merrimack 55
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Drexel 82, Princeton 76
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63
Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86
South Carolina 84, UMass 80
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69
UConn 80, Iona 62
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52
MIDWEST
Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86
Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69
S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59
Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65
Xavier 84, Green Bay 71
Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79
ETSU 96, The Citadel 84
FAU 62, Canisius 59
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia 95, NC Central 59
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Lee 77, North Georgia 64
Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63
Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51
NC A&T 52, Longwood 41
Radford 94, James Madison 71
Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
Towson 76, Morgan St. 59
Troy 71, North Alabama 63
Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56
UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54
SOUTHWEST
Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74
Houston 68, Texas St. 60
Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
FAR WEST
Air Force 86, Wyoming 77
Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62
San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
Utah 102, BYU 95, OT
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Washington 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
California 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Washington St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
———
Tuesday’s Game
Colorado 74, Texas Southern 50
Wednesday’s Game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington St., late
Thursday’s Game
Oral Roberts at Utah, 6 p.m.
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 7 Baylor 72, Georgia 38
No. 12 Texas A&M 76, Central Arkansas 46
No. 14 Indiana 58, No. 21 Miami 45
No. 15 Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
No. 22 Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55
EAST
Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21
Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60
Colgate 88, Siena 51
Drexel 54, Villanova 52
Fairfield 66, Navy 50
George Washington 63, Delaware 49
Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39
Maine 104, Husson 43
Merrimack 81, Fisher 42
NJIT 76, St. Peter’s 73
Northeastern 46, Harvard 44
Penn 65, La Salle 49
Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58
Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, East Stroudsburg 62
Temple 74, Towson 59
Vermont 86, Norwich 40
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51
Auburn 82, South Alabama 62
Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52
Bucknell 64, George Mason 51
Columbus St. 73, West Florida 55
Indiana 58, Miami 45
Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39
Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49
Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61
Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42
Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58
UNC Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60
W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64
W. Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63
MIDWEST
Duquesne 88, Akron 63
Illinois St. 78, W. Illinois 65
Iowa 74, Clemson 60
Loyola of Chicago 61, Dartmouth 40
Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67
Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55
Nebraska 83, Duke 79
Northwestern 66, Boston College 63
Omaha 57, UMKC 53
SIU-Edwardsville 57, Purdue Fort Wayne 53
South Dakota 72, Creighton 65
UIC 73, Chicago St. 61
SOUTHWEST
Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45
Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46
Texas St. 72, UTSA 69
Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62
FAR WEST
Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82
CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54
Denver 74, N. Colorado 55
Idaho 65, San Diego 32
New Mexico St. 75, W. New Mexico 56
San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63
San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61
Wyoming 65, Air Force 63
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —
Boston 15 5 .750 3
Toronto 15 5 .750 3
Miami 15 6 .714 3½
Philadelphia 15 6 .714 3½
Indiana 14 7 .667 4½
Brooklyn 11 10 .524 7½
Orlando 10 11 .476 8½
Charlotte 9 14 .391 10½
Chicago 8 14 .364 11
Detroit 8 14 .364 11
Washington 6 13 .316 11½
Cleveland 5 15 .250 13
Atlanta 5 17 .227 14
New York 4 17 .190 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —
L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 2½
Denver 13 5 .722 3½
Dallas 15 6 .714 3½
Houston 13 7 .650 4½
Utah 12 10 .545 7
Minnesota 10 10 .500 7½
Phoenix 9 11 .450 8½
Sacramento 8 11 .421 9
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 9½
Portland 8 13 .381 10
San Antonio 8 14 .364 10½
New Orleans 6 15 .286 12
Memphis 6 15 .286 12
Golden State 4 19 .174 15
Tuesday’s Late Games
San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2OT
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Clippers 117, Trail Blazers 97
PORTLAND (97)
Hood 2-8 0-0 4, Anthony 2-9 5-5 9, Whiteside 8-12 2-3 18, Lillard 5-15 4-5 16, McCollum 9-17 0-0 20, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 4-6 0-0 8, Bazemore 3-6 1-2 9, Simons 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 39-91 12-15 97.
L.A. CLIPPERS (117)
Leonard 3-15 3-4 11, Harkless 0-2 0-0 0, Zubac 1-4 2-2 4, Beverley 4-5 1-2 11, George 9-14 1-2 25, Patterson 6-10 2-2 19, Harrell 11-13 4-12 26, Kabengele 1-1 0-0 3, Walton Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-10 0-0 4, Mann 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 4-14 1-1 9. Totals 43-94 14-25 117.
Portland 30 29 17 21 — 97
L.A. Clippers 29 33 27 28 — 117
3-Point Goals—Portland 7-27 (Bazemore 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Lillard 2-9, Simons 1-5, Hood 0-2, Little 0-2), L.A. Clippers 17-34 (George 6-7, Patterson 5-7, Beverley 2-3, Leonard 2-5, Kabengele 1-1, Mann 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Walton Jr. 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 49 (Whiteside 13), L.A. Clippers 49 (Leonard, Harrell 9). Assists—Portland 20 (Lillard 7), L.A. Clippers 25 (Williams 7). Total Fouls—Portland 23, L.A. Clippers 15. A—19,068 (18,997).
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 106, Golden State 91
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103
Orlando 128, Phoenix 114
Boston 112, Miami 93
Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118
Chicago 106, Memphis 99
Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100
Dallas 121, Minnesota 114
L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96
Sacramento at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Football
College
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
North
Conference Overall
W L W L PF PA
Oregon 8 1 10 2 430 189
California 4 5 7 5 241 265
Washington 4 5 7 5 378 245
Oregon St. 4 5 5 7 374 390
Washington St. 3 6 6 6 470 377
Stanford 3 6 4 8 260 358
South
W L W L PF PA
Utah 8 1 11 1 427 135
Southern Cal 7 2 8 4 398 333
Arizona St. 4 5 7 5 302 277
UCLA 4 5 4 8 320 417
Colorado 3 6 5 7 282 382
Arizona 2 7 4 8 323 429
———
Friday’s Game
No. 13 Oregon vs. No. 5 Utah, 5 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Cowboys 3 3 43 BEARS
Sunday
Ravens 51/2 51/2 431/2 BILLS
PACKERS 14 13 411/2 Redskins
TEXANS 91/2 91/2 421/2 Broncos
SAINTS 31/2 21/2 441/2 49ers
BROWNS 8 81/2 401/2 Bengals
FALCONS 2 3 471/2 Panthers
VIKINGS 13 13 431/2 Lions
JETS 61/2 51/2 441/2 Dolphins
BUCS 3 3 471/2 Colts
Chargers 3 3 431/2 JAGUARS
PATRIOTS 3 3 481/2 Chiefs
Steelers 11/2 3 431/2 CARDS
Titans 3 21/2 461/2 RAIDERS
Seahawks 1 PK 47 RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 81/2 91/2 46 Giants
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship Game
Santa Clara, CA
Utah 61/2 61/2 461/2 Oregon
Saturday’s Games
MAC Championship Game
Detroit, MI
C Michigan 61/2 61/2 54 Miami-Ohio
Sun Belt Championship Game
Boone, NC
APP’CHIAN ST 6 61/2 561/2 Ul-Lafayette
Big 12 Championship Game
Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 91/2 81/2 631/2 Baylor
Conference USA Championship Game
Boca Raton, FL
FLA ATLANTIC 71/2 71/2 491/2 Uab
American Conference Championship Game
Memphis, TN
MEMPHIS 10 91/2 571/2 Cincinnati
Mountain West Championship Game
Boise, ID
BOISE ST 15 14 641/2 Hawaii
SEC Championship Game
Atlanta, GA
Lsu 61/2 7 551/2 Georgia
Big 10 Championship Game
Indianapolis, IN
Ohio St 161/2 161/2 56 Wisconsin
ACC Championship Game
Charlotte, NC
Clemson 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
———
Thursday’s Game
Dallas at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Denver at Houston, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m.
DEALS
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Austin Czarnik to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).
