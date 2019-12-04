On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: Trinity Lutheran vs. Westside Christian at Westside Winter Jam, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Crook County vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Summit vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Mountain View vs. Liberty at Wilsonville Tournament, 4 p.m.; Redmond vs. TBD at Wilsonville Tournament; Ridgeview at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine vs. Irrigon at La Pine Tournament, 8:15 p.m.; Culver vs. Central Christian at Sherman Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist vs. Camas Valley at Camas Valley Tournament, 8 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran vs. TBD at Westside Winter Jam.

Girls basketball: Bend vs. South Medford at Sheldon Tournament, TBD; Centennial at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Crook County Tournament; Dallas at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Ridgeview at Ridgeview Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Toledo at Madras Tournament, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; La Pine vs. Irrigon at La Pine Tournament, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. Central Christian at Sherman Tournament, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist vs. Gold Beach JV at Camas Valley Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming: Mountain View at Springfield Relays, 4 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys basketball

Wednesday Games

Nonleague

Redmond at Parkrose, late

Milwaukie 67, Ridgeview 38

Hidden Valley at Madras, late

La Pine at Culver, late

Central Christian 63, Umpqua Valley Christian 50

Crow 43, Gilchrist 40

Girls basketball

Wednesday Games

Nonleague

Parkrose at Redmond, cancelled

Springfield at Ridgeview, late

Madras at Hidden Valley, late

La Pine at Culver, late

Gilchrist 54, Crow 25

Trinity Lutheran at Crook County JV, late

Wrestling

Wednesday Results

Ridgeview at La Pine, late

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65

Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97

Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83

Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98

Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101

Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81

Ottawa 28 11 16 1 23 71 89

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 29 20 4 5 45 109 85

N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63

Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79

Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78

Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78

N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87

Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84

New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78

Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76

Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77

Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73

Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88

Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88

Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84

Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69

Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85

Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86

San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84

Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Washington 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa at Edmonton, late

Washington at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 8 1 .889

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875

Washington 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Oregon 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

Utah 0 0 .000 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714

California 0 0 .000 5 2 .714

UCLA 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Washington St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .500

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

Arizona St. 71, San Francisco 67

Wednesday’s Game

Utah 102, BYU 95

E. Washington at No. 22 Washington, late

Loyola Marymount at No. 20 Colorado, late

Washington St. at Idaho, late

Californiat at San Francisco, late

Friday’s Game

Southern California at TCU, 6 p.m.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan St. 75

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 3 Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Purdue 69, No. 5 Virginia 40

No. 6 Ohio St. 74, No. 7 North Carolina 49

No. 9 Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62

No. 21 Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

No. 23 Villanova 80, Pennsylvania 69

No. 25 Utah St. vs. San Jose St., late

EAST

Akron 85, Marshall 73

Army 75, NJIT 65

Brown 82, Merrimack 55

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Drexel 82, Princeton 76

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63

Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86

South Carolina 84, UMass 80

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69

UConn 80, Iona 62

Villanova 80, Penn 69

Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52

MIDWEST

Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86

Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61

Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69

S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59

Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65

Xavier 84, Green Bay 71

Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79

ETSU 96, The Citadel 84

FAU 62, Canisius 59

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia 95, NC Central 59

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Lee 77, North Georgia 64

Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63

Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51

NC A&T 52, Longwood 41

Radford 94, James Madison 71

Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

Towson 76, Morgan St. 59

Troy 71, North Alabama 63

Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56

UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54

SOUTHWEST

Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74

Houston 68, Texas St. 60

Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

FAR WEST

Air Force 86, Wyoming 77

Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62

San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

Utah 102, BYU 95, OT

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Washington 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714

California 0 0 .000 5 2 .714

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

Washington St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

———

Tuesday’s Game

Colorado 74, Texas Southern 50

Wednesday’s Game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington St., late

Thursday’s Game

Oral Roberts at Utah, 6 p.m.

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 7 Baylor 72, Georgia 38

No. 12 Texas A&M 76, Central Arkansas 46

No. 14 Indiana 58, No. 21 Miami 45

No. 15 Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

No. 22 Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55

EAST

Albany (NY) 81, FDU-Florham 21

Army 67, LIU Brooklyn 60

Colgate 88, Siena 51

Drexel 54, Villanova 52

Fairfield 66, Navy 50

George Washington 63, Delaware 49

Hofstra 51, Morgan St. 39

Maine 104, Husson 43

Merrimack 81, Fisher 42

NJIT 76, St. Peter’s 73

Northeastern 46, Harvard 44

Penn 65, La Salle 49

Rhode Island 73, Holy Cross 58

Saint Joseph’s 71, Sacred Heart 44

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, East Stroudsburg 62

Temple 74, Towson 59

Vermont 86, Norwich 40

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 54, Wofford 51

Auburn 82, South Alabama 62

Bethune-Cookman 53, Jacksonville 52

Bucknell 64, George Mason 51

Columbus St. 73, West Florida 55

Indiana 58, Miami 45

Kentucky 86, Charlotte 39

Middle Tennessee 70, Lipscomb 49

Northwestern St. 65, Grambling St. 61

Troy 72, Auburn-Montgomery 42

Tulane 62, Southern Miss. 58

UNC Wilmington 70, Presbyterian 60

W. Carolina 69, Charleston Southern 64

W. Kentucky 74, Oklahoma 63

MIDWEST

Duquesne 88, Akron 63

Illinois St. 78, W. Illinois 65

Iowa 74, Clemson 60

Loyola of Chicago 61, Dartmouth 40

Minnesota 75, Notre Dame 67

Missouri St. 68, Wichita St. 55

Nebraska 83, Duke 79

Northwestern 66, Boston College 63

Omaha 57, UMKC 53

SIU-Edwardsville 57, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

South Dakota 72, Creighton 65

UIC 73, Chicago St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 57, Houston 45

Texas A&M 76, Cent. Arkansas 46

Texas St. 72, UTSA 69

Texas-Arlington 68, Wright St. 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 83, New Mexico 82

CS Northridge 56, Loyola Marymount 54

Denver 74, N. Colorado 55

Idaho 65, San Diego 32

New Mexico St. 75, W. New Mexico 56

San Francisco 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63

San Jose St. 76, Utah St. 61

Wyoming 65, Air Force 63

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —

Boston 15 5 .750 3

Toronto 15 5 .750 3

Miami 15 6 .714 3½

Philadelphia 15 6 .714 3½

Indiana 14 7 .667 4½

Brooklyn 11 10 .524 7½

Orlando 10 11 .476 8½

Charlotte 9 14 .391 10½

Chicago 8 14 .364 11

Detroit 8 14 .364 11

Washington 6 13 .316 11½

Cleveland 5 15 .250 13

Atlanta 5 17 .227 14

New York 4 17 .190 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 2½

Denver 13 5 .722 3½

Dallas 15 6 .714 3½

Houston 13 7 .650 4½

Utah 12 10 .545 7

Minnesota 10 10 .500 7½

Phoenix 9 11 .450 8½

Sacramento 8 11 .421 9

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 9½

Portland 8 13 .381 10

San Antonio 8 14 .364 10½

New Orleans 6 15 .286 12

Memphis 6 15 .286 12

Golden State 4 19 .174 15

Tuesday’s Late Games

San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2OT

L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Clippers 117, Trail Blazers 97

PORTLAND (97)

Hood 2-8 0-0 4, Anthony 2-9 5-5 9, Whiteside 8-12 2-3 18, Lillard 5-15 4-5 16, McCollum 9-17 0-0 20, Little 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 4-6 0-0 8, Bazemore 3-6 1-2 9, Simons 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 39-91 12-15 97.

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Leonard 3-15 3-4 11, Harkless 0-2 0-0 0, Zubac 1-4 2-2 4, Beverley 4-5 1-2 11, George 9-14 1-2 25, Patterson 6-10 2-2 19, Harrell 11-13 4-12 26, Kabengele 1-1 0-0 3, Walton Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 2-10 0-0 4, Mann 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 4-14 1-1 9. Totals 43-94 14-25 117.

Portland 30 29 17 21 — 97

L.A. Clippers 29 33 27 28 — 117

3-Point Goals—Portland 7-27 (Bazemore 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Lillard 2-9, Simons 1-5, Hood 0-2, Little 0-2), L.A. Clippers 17-34 (George 6-7, Patterson 5-7, Beverley 2-3, Leonard 2-5, Kabengele 1-1, Mann 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Walton Jr. 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 49 (Whiteside 13), L.A. Clippers 49 (Leonard, Harrell 9). Assists—Portland 20 (Lillard 7), L.A. Clippers 25 (Williams 7). Total Fouls—Portland 23, L.A. Clippers 15. A—19,068 (18,997).

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 106, Golden State 91

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103

Orlando 128, Phoenix 114

Boston 112, Miami 93

Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118

Chicago 106, Memphis 99

Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100

Dallas 121, Minnesota 114

L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96

Sacramento at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Denver at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Football

College

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

North

Conference Overall

W L W L PF PA

Oregon 8 1 10 2 430 189

California 4 5 7 5 241 265

Washington 4 5 7 5 378 245

Oregon St. 4 5 5 7 374 390

Washington St. 3 6 6 6 470 377

Stanford 3 6 4 8 260 358

South

W L W L PF PA

Utah 8 1 11 1 427 135

Southern Cal 7 2 8 4 398 333

Arizona St. 4 5 7 5 302 277

UCLA 4 5 4 8 320 417

Colorado 3 6 5 7 282 382

Arizona 2 7 4 8 323 429

———

Friday’s Game

No. 13 Oregon vs. No. 5 Utah, 5 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Cowboys 3 3 43 BEARS

Sunday

Ravens 51/2 51/2 431/2 BILLS

PACKERS 14 13 411/2 Redskins

TEXANS 91/2 91/2 421/2 Broncos

SAINTS 31/2 21/2 441/2 49ers

BROWNS 8 81/2 401/2 Bengals

FALCONS 2 3 471/2 Panthers

VIKINGS 13 13 431/2 Lions

JETS 61/2 51/2 441/2 Dolphins

BUCS 3 3 471/2 Colts

Chargers 3 3 431/2 JAGUARS

PATRIOTS 3 3 481/2 Chiefs

Steelers 11/2 3 431/2 CARDS

Titans 3 21/2 461/2 RAIDERS

Seahawks 1 PK 47 RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 81/2 91/2 46 Giants

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship Game

Santa Clara, CA

Utah 61/2 61/2 461/2 Oregon

Saturday’s Games

MAC Championship Game

Detroit, MI

C Michigan 61/2 61/2 54 Miami-Ohio

Sun Belt Championship Game

Boone, NC

APP’CHIAN ST 6 61/2 561/2 Ul-Lafayette

Big 12 Championship Game

Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 91/2 81/2 631/2 Baylor

Conference USA Championship Game

Boca Raton, FL

FLA ATLANTIC 71/2 71/2 491/2 Uab

American Conference Championship Game

Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS 10 91/2 571/2 Cincinnati

Mountain West Championship Game

Boise, ID

BOISE ST 15 14 641/2 Hawaii

SEC Championship Game

Atlanta, GA

Lsu 61/2 7 551/2 Georgia

Big 10 Championship Game

Indianapolis, IN

Ohio St 161/2 161/2 56 Wisconsin

ACC Championship Game

Charlotte, NC

Clemson 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

———

Thursday’s Game

Dallas at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Denver at Houston, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m.

DEALS

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Austin Czarnik to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).