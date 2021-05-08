scoreboard

MONDAY

Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.; district meet at Madras, 10 a.m.

Boys Golf: Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Saturday’s Games

Pendleton 15, Ridgeview 4

Hood River Valley 8, Redmond 1

Mountain View 4, Pendleton 2

Bend 18, The Dalles 8

Hood River Valley 6, Summit 5

The Dalles 5, Crook County 4

Summit 11, Redmond 8

Mountain View 15, Ridgeview 8

Bend vs. Crook County, late

Stayton 13, Sisters 1

Softball

Saturday’s Games

Summit 11, Redmond 8

Hood River Valley 20, Summit 0

Pendleton 11, Ridgeview 1

Hood River Valley 12, Redmond 1

La Grande 12, Ridgeview 11

Boys tennis

Saturday’s Results

Summit vs. Sheldon, late

Track and field

Saturday’s Results

Weekend Warrior Meet at Summit

Boys

Team Scores — Summit 119, Madras 29, Ridgeview 31, Bend 26, Redmond 12

Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Cody Crain, RED, 12.08; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 23.03; 400m: Jake Bernardi, SUM, 52.47; 800m: Finn Anspach, RV, 1:59.99; 1500m: Henry Kallerud, SUM, 4:48.02; 3000m: Jaden McCabe, SUM, 10:22.93; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 15.55; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.79; 4x100m Relay: MAD: Mason Richardson, Dylan Heath, Derrek Main, Wade Simmelink, 46.35; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Bryce White, Sam Timms, Malcolm Boyd, Jake Strang, 3:39.46; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 46-01.5; Discus: Grant Harpole, BND, 111-06; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 135-01; High jump: Sam Cross, SUM, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-07 and Jenson Molebash, BND 13-07; Long jump: Mason Richardson, MAD, 18-11.50; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 38-10.

Girls

Team Scores — Summit 177, Bend 19, Ridgeview 12, Redmond 11, Madras 10

Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.50; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.73; 400m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 58.42; 800m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 2:18.78; 1500: Makenzie McRae, SUM, 4:54.79; 3000m: Payton McCarthy, SUM, 11:00.45; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 16.11; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.88; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Camille Buzzas, Kohana Nakato, 49.40; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Morgan Hanson, Barrett Justema, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, 4:10.15; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 34-04.5; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 116-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 149-00; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Isabelle Molebash, SUM, 7-08; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-05; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 35-10.5.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 21 13 .618 —

Toronto 17 15 .531 3

New York 17 16 .515 3½

Tampa Bay 18 17 .514 3½

Baltimore 15 18 .455 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 18 13 .581 —

Cleveland 18 14 .563 ½

Kansas City 16 16 .500 2½

Minnesota 12 20 .375 6½

Detroit 10 24 .294 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 21 14 .600 —

Seattle 18 16 .529 2½

Houston 17 16 .515 3

Texas 17 18 .486 4

Los Angeles 14 17 .452 5

Friday’s Late Games

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Houston 4

Boston 11, Baltimore 6

Texas 9, Seattle 8

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 10:05 a.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 10:05 a.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 18 15 .545 —

New York 15 13 .536 ½

Atlanta 15 17 .469 2½

Miami 15 17 .469 2½

Washington 13 16 .448 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 20 14 .588 —

Milwaukee 18 16 .529 2

Chicago 17 16 .515 2½

Cincinnati 15 16 .484 3½

Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 20 13 .606 —

San Diego 18 16 .529 2½

Los Angeles 17 16 .515 3

Arizona 15 18 .455 5

Colorado 12 21 .364 8

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6, Miami 2

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia at Atlanta, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 10:05 a.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 10:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 10:10 a.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 11:15 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 11:20 a.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 4:08 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3

New England 2 1 1 7 5 5

New York 2 2 0 6 7 5

Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2

Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4

Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1

Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6

Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3

Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4

Phila. 1 2 1 4 3 4

D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9

Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8

Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5

LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8

Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3

Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4

Austin FC 2 1 0 6 4 3

FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5

LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4

Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5

Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5

Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3

Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6

Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Late Game

San Jose 2, Real SL 1

Saturday’s Games

Phila. 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

NY City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, LA FC 1

Minnesota at Colorado, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Portland, noon

Austin FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Phila. 47 21 .691 —

y-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 3½

x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 3½

New York 37 30 .552 9½

Atlanta 37 31 .544 10

Miami 36 31 .537 10½

Boston 35 32 .522 11½

Charlotte 33 34 .493 13½

Washington 32 36 .471 15

Indiana 31 36 .463 15½

Chicago 28 39 .418 18½

Toronto 27 41 .397 20

Orlando 21 46 .313 25½

Cleveland 21 46 .313 25½

Detroit 20 48 .294 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Utah 49 18 .731 —

x-Phoenix 48 19 .716 1

x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 4

x-Denver 44 23 .657 5

Dallas 39 28 .582 10

Portland 38 29 .567 11

L.A. Lakers 37 30 .552 12

Memphis 34 33 .507 15

Golden State 34 33 .507 15

San Antonio 32 34 .485 16½

New Orleans 30 37 .448 19

Sacramento 29 38 .433 20

Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 28

Minnesota 20 47 .299 29

Houston 16 51 .239 33

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Late Games

Utah 127, Denver 120

San Antonio 113, Sacramento 104

Phoenix 128, New York 105

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 101

Saturday’s Games

Phila. 118, Detroit 104

Washington 133, Indiana 132, OT

Memphis 109, Toronto 99

Brooklyn at Denver, late

Houston at Utah, late

Oklahoma City at Golden State, late

San Antonio at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 10 a.m.

New York at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 101

L.A. LAKERS (101)

Davis 12-23 10-15 36, Kuzma 2-11 0-0 4, Drummond 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 6-7 17, Caruso 8-16 0-0 18, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Gasol 2-4 0-0 6, Matthews 2-7 0-0 6, McLemore 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 37-89 16-22 101.

PORTLAND (106)

Covington 1-10 0-0 3, Powell 6-18 4-4 19, Nurkic 5-8 0-0 10, Lillard 12-18 9-9 38, McCollum 7-19 5-6 21, Anthony 1-3 0-0 3, Hollis-Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-8 2-2 10, Simons 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 20-21 106.

L.A. Lakers 22 33 23 23 — 101

Portland 34 25 23 24 — 106

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 11-30 (Caruso 2-2, Davis 2-3, Gasol 2-3, Matthews 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Kuzma 0-6), Portland 12-37 (Lillard 5-9, Powell 3-8, McCollum 2-7, Anthony 1-2, Covington 1-7, Simons 0-3). Fouled Out—L.A. Lakers 1 (Drummond), Portland None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 49 (Davis 12), Portland 44 (Nurkic 13). Assists—L.A. Lakers 19 (Caldwell-Pope, Davis 5), Portland 22 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Portland 20. A—0 (19,393)

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71

Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-71-66—204

Rory McIlroy 72-66-68—206

Gary Woodland 67-69-70—206

Luke List 67-72-68—207

Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68—208

Scott Stallings 69-69-70—208

Jason Dufner 71-71-67—209

Viktor Hovland 69-72-68—209

Kyle Stanley 67-74-68—209

Patrick Reed 71-69-69—209

Abraham Ancer 69-70-70—209

Matt Wallace 69-67-73—209

Richy Werenski, 70-73-67—210. Cameron Davis, 70-71-69—210. Bubba Watson, 70-69-71—210. Aaron Wise, 72-71-68—211. Xander Schauffele, 72-71-68—211. Russell Knox, 70-71-70—211. Vincent Whaley, 72-68-71—211. Joel Dahmen, 68-72-71—211. Carlos Ortiz, 70-68-73—211. Scott Piercy, 70-68-73—211.

Bryson DeChambeau, 70-74-68—212. Lanto Griffin, 75-68-69—212. Hunter Mahan, 68-75-69—212. Charl Schwartzel, 71-71-70—212. Joaquin Niemann, 71-71-70—212. Tommy Fleetwood, 67-75-70—212. Brandon Hagy, 73-69-70—212. Patton Kizzire, 69-72-71—212.

Harris English, 72-69-71—212. Keegan Bradley, 66-75-71—212. Kevin Streelman, 69-72-71—212. Talor Gooch, 70-71-71—212. Emiliano Grillo, 74-66-72—212. Roger Sloan, 76-64-72—212. Ben Martin, 69-71-72—212.

J.J. Spaun, 69-75-69—213. Sepp Straka, 69-74-70—213. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 66-77-70—213. Justin Thomas, 69-73-71—213. J.T. Poston, 72-70-71—213. Pat Perez, 69-72-72—213. Johnson Wagner, 73-68-72—213. Peter Malnati, 67-74-72—213. Brian Harman, 68-72-73—213. Matt Jones, 69-71-73—213. Kramer Hickok, 68-69-76—213.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156

x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162

x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132

x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125

N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157

Philadelphia 55 24 23 8 56 159 199

New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190

Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128

x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153

x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143

Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153

Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146

Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179

Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171

Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 53 38 13 2 78 180 121

x-Colorado 52 35 13 4 74 181 129

x-Minnesota 53 34 14 5 73 174 146

x-St. Louis 52 24 19 9 57 155 162

Arizona 55 23 26 6 52 148 172

Los Angeles 52 21 25 6 48 139 154

San Jose 54 21 27 6 48 147 188

Anaheim 55 17 30 8 42 123 175

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140

x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141

x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149

Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160

Ottawa 54 22 27 5 49 152 181

Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148

Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Late Games

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim at Minnesota, late

Carolina at Nashville, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Vancouver at Edmonton, late

Arizona at San Jose, late.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 5 p.m.

Motor Sports

NASCAR Cup Series

Darlington Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

In Darlington, S.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 2, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 3, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 4, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 5, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

6, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 7, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 8, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 9, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 10, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

11, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 12, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 13, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 14, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 15, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.

16, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 17, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 18, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 19, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 20, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.

21, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 22, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 23, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 24, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 25, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford.

26, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 27, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 28, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. 29, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 30, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.

31, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet. 32, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 33, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 34, (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 36, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed 3B Yadiel Rivera to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 5.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Mike Fiers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Activated RHP Burch Smith from the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent CF Scott Schebler and RHP Ben Rowen outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Recalled OF D.J. Peters from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed Keone Kela on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Signed C Ronnie Freeman to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Art Maulet.

