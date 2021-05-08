scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.; district meet at Madras, 10 a.m.
Boys Golf: Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Saturday’s Games
Pendleton 15, Ridgeview 4
Hood River Valley 8, Redmond 1
Mountain View 4, Pendleton 2
Bend 18, The Dalles 8
Hood River Valley 6, Summit 5
The Dalles 5, Crook County 4
Summit 11, Redmond 8
Mountain View 15, Ridgeview 8
Bend vs. Crook County, late
Stayton 13, Sisters 1
Softball
Saturday’s Games
Summit 11, Redmond 8
Hood River Valley 20, Summit 0
Pendleton 11, Ridgeview 1
Hood River Valley 12, Redmond 1
La Grande 12, Ridgeview 11
Boys tennis
Saturday’s Results
Summit vs. Sheldon, late
Track and field
Saturday’s Results
Weekend Warrior Meet at Summit
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 119, Madras 29, Ridgeview 31, Bend 26, Redmond 12
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Cody Crain, RED, 12.08; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 23.03; 400m: Jake Bernardi, SUM, 52.47; 800m: Finn Anspach, RV, 1:59.99; 1500m: Henry Kallerud, SUM, 4:48.02; 3000m: Jaden McCabe, SUM, 10:22.93; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 15.55; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.79; 4x100m Relay: MAD: Mason Richardson, Dylan Heath, Derrek Main, Wade Simmelink, 46.35; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Bryce White, Sam Timms, Malcolm Boyd, Jake Strang, 3:39.46; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 46-01.5; Discus: Grant Harpole, BND, 111-06; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 135-01; High jump: Sam Cross, SUM, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-07 and Jenson Molebash, BND 13-07; Long jump: Mason Richardson, MAD, 18-11.50; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 38-10.
Girls
Team Scores — Summit 177, Bend 19, Ridgeview 12, Redmond 11, Madras 10
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.50; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.73; 400m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 58.42; 800m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 2:18.78; 1500: Makenzie McRae, SUM, 4:54.79; 3000m: Payton McCarthy, SUM, 11:00.45; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 16.11; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.88; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Camille Buzzas, Kohana Nakato, 49.40; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Morgan Hanson, Barrett Justema, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, 4:10.15; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 34-04.5; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 116-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 149-00; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Isabelle Molebash, SUM, 7-08; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-05; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 35-10.5.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 13 .618 —
Toronto 17 15 .531 3
New York 17 16 .515 3½
Tampa Bay 18 17 .514 3½
Baltimore 15 18 .455 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 13 .581 —
Cleveland 18 14 .563 ½
Kansas City 16 16 .500 2½
Minnesota 12 20 .375 6½
Detroit 10 24 .294 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 14 .600 —
Seattle 18 16 .529 2½
Houston 17 16 .515 3
Texas 17 18 .486 4
Los Angeles 14 17 .452 5
Friday’s Late Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Houston 4
Boston 11, Baltimore 6
Texas 9, Seattle 8
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 10:05 a.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 10:05 a.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 —
New York 15 13 .536 ½
Atlanta 15 17 .469 2½
Miami 15 17 .469 2½
Washington 13 16 .448 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 20 14 .588 —
Milwaukee 18 16 .529 2
Chicago 17 16 .515 2½
Cincinnati 15 16 .484 3½
Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 20 13 .606 —
San Diego 18 16 .529 2½
Los Angeles 17 16 .515 3
Arizona 15 18 .455 5
Colorado 12 21 .364 8
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 6, Miami 2
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia at Atlanta, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 10:05 a.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 10:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 10:10 a.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 11:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 11:20 a.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 4:08 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New England 2 1 1 7 5 5
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1
Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
Phila. 1 2 1 4 3 4
D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9
Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8
Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3
Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5
Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Late Game
San Jose 2, Real SL 1
Saturday’s Games
Phila. 2, Chicago 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
Nashville 2, New England 0
Vancouver 2, Montreal 0
Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
NY City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, LA FC 1
Minnesota at Colorado, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Portland, noon
Austin FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phila. 47 21 .691 —
y-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 3½
x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 3½
New York 37 30 .552 9½
Atlanta 37 31 .544 10
Miami 36 31 .537 10½
Boston 35 32 .522 11½
Charlotte 33 34 .493 13½
Washington 32 36 .471 15
Indiana 31 36 .463 15½
Chicago 28 39 .418 18½
Toronto 27 41 .397 20
Orlando 21 46 .313 25½
Cleveland 21 46 .313 25½
Detroit 20 48 .294 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 49 18 .731 —
x-Phoenix 48 19 .716 1
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 4
x-Denver 44 23 .657 5
Dallas 39 28 .582 10
Portland 38 29 .567 11
L.A. Lakers 37 30 .552 12
Memphis 34 33 .507 15
Golden State 34 33 .507 15
San Antonio 32 34 .485 16½
New Orleans 30 37 .448 19
Sacramento 29 38 .433 20
Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 28
Minnesota 20 47 .299 29
Houston 16 51 .239 33
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Late Games
Utah 127, Denver 120
San Antonio 113, Sacramento 104
Phoenix 128, New York 105
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 101
Saturday’s Games
Phila. 118, Detroit 104
Washington 133, Indiana 132, OT
Memphis 109, Toronto 99
Brooklyn at Denver, late
Houston at Utah, late
Oklahoma City at Golden State, late
San Antonio at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 10 a.m.
New York at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 101
L.A. LAKERS (101)
Davis 12-23 10-15 36, Kuzma 2-11 0-0 4, Drummond 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 6-7 17, Caruso 8-16 0-0 18, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Gasol 2-4 0-0 6, Matthews 2-7 0-0 6, McLemore 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 37-89 16-22 101.
PORTLAND (106)
Covington 1-10 0-0 3, Powell 6-18 4-4 19, Nurkic 5-8 0-0 10, Lillard 12-18 9-9 38, McCollum 7-19 5-6 21, Anthony 1-3 0-0 3, Hollis-Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 4-8 2-2 10, Simons 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 20-21 106.
L.A. Lakers 22 33 23 23 — 101
Portland 34 25 23 24 — 106
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 11-30 (Caruso 2-2, Davis 2-3, Gasol 2-3, Matthews 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Kuzma 0-6), Portland 12-37 (Lillard 5-9, Powell 3-8, McCollum 2-7, Anthony 1-2, Covington 1-7, Simons 0-3). Fouled Out—L.A. Lakers 1 (Drummond), Portland None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 49 (Davis 12), Portland 44 (Nurkic 13). Assists—L.A. Lakers 19 (Caldwell-Pope, Davis 5), Portland 22 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Portland 20. A—0 (19,393)
Golf
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship Scores
Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
Third Round
Keith Mitchell 67-71-66—204
Rory McIlroy 72-66-68—206
Gary Woodland 67-69-70—206
Luke List 67-72-68—207
Satoshi Kodaira 68-72-68—208
Scott Stallings 69-69-70—208
Jason Dufner 71-71-67—209
Viktor Hovland 69-72-68—209
Kyle Stanley 67-74-68—209
Patrick Reed 71-69-69—209
Abraham Ancer 69-70-70—209
Matt Wallace 69-67-73—209
Richy Werenski, 70-73-67—210. Cameron Davis, 70-71-69—210. Bubba Watson, 70-69-71—210. Aaron Wise, 72-71-68—211. Xander Schauffele, 72-71-68—211. Russell Knox, 70-71-70—211. Vincent Whaley, 72-68-71—211. Joel Dahmen, 68-72-71—211. Carlos Ortiz, 70-68-73—211. Scott Piercy, 70-68-73—211.
Bryson DeChambeau, 70-74-68—212. Lanto Griffin, 75-68-69—212. Hunter Mahan, 68-75-69—212. Charl Schwartzel, 71-71-70—212. Joaquin Niemann, 71-71-70—212. Tommy Fleetwood, 67-75-70—212. Brandon Hagy, 73-69-70—212. Patton Kizzire, 69-72-71—212.
Harris English, 72-69-71—212. Keegan Bradley, 66-75-71—212. Kevin Streelman, 69-72-71—212. Talor Gooch, 70-71-71—212. Emiliano Grillo, 74-66-72—212. Roger Sloan, 76-64-72—212. Ben Martin, 69-71-72—212.
J.J. Spaun, 69-75-69—213. Sepp Straka, 69-74-70—213. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 66-77-70—213. Justin Thomas, 69-73-71—213. J.T. Poston, 72-70-71—213. Pat Perez, 69-72-72—213. Johnson Wagner, 73-68-72—213. Peter Malnati, 67-74-72—213. Brian Harman, 68-72-73—213. Matt Jones, 69-71-73—213. Kramer Hickok, 68-69-76—213.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162
x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132
x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 55 24 23 8 56 159 199
New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128
x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153
x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143
Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153
Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146
Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 53 38 13 2 78 180 121
x-Colorado 52 35 13 4 74 181 129
x-Minnesota 53 34 14 5 73 174 146
x-St. Louis 52 24 19 9 57 155 162
Arizona 55 23 26 6 52 148 172
Los Angeles 52 21 25 6 48 139 154
San Jose 54 21 27 6 48 147 188
Anaheim 55 17 30 8 42 123 175
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140
x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141
x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149
Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160
Ottawa 54 22 27 5 49 152 181
Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148
Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Late Games
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1
Anaheim at Minnesota, late
Carolina at Nashville, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Vancouver at Edmonton, late
Arizona at San Jose, late.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 5 p.m.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Darlington Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
In Darlington, S.C.
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 2, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 3, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 4, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 5, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.
6, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 7, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 8, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 9, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 10, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.
11, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 12, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 13, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 14, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 15, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.
16, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 17, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 18, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 19, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 20, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.
21, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 22, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 23, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 24, (41) Cole Custer, Ford. 25, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford.
26, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 27, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 28, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. 29, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 30, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.
31, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet. 32, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 33, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 34, (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 36, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed 3B Yadiel Rivera to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 5.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Mike Fiers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Activated RHP Burch Smith from the 10-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent CF Scott Schebler and RHP Ben Rowen outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Recalled OF D.J. Peters from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed Keone Kela on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Signed C Ronnie Freeman to a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Art Maulet.
