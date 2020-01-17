On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, noon; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Friday Results

Mountain View at Summit, late

McKay at Bend, late

Redmond at Ridgeview, late

Crook County at The Dalles, late

Woodburn at Sisters, late

Madras at Valley Catholic, canceled

Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, late

Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, late

Girls Basketball

Friday Results

Summit at Mountain View, late

Bend at McKay, late

Redmond at Ridgeview, late

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Valley Catholic at Madras, late

Woodburn at Sisters, late

Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, late

Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, late

Swimming

Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, late

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882

Colorado 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Oregon 3 2 .600 14 4 .778

Arizona 2 2 .500 12 5 .706

California 2 2 .500 8 9 .471

Oregon St. 2 3 .400 12 5 .706

Washington 2 3 .400 12 6 .667

Washington St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611

Utah 1 3 .250 10 6 .625

Arizona St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

———

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 93, Utah 77

Washington St. 72, No. 8 Oregon 61

No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61

Southern Cal 88, California 56

Washington 64, Oregon St. 56

Thursday’s Late Summaries

Washington St. 72, No. 8 Oregon 61

OREGON (14-4)

Pritchard 8-15 3-4 22, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Duarte 6-16 1-2 15, Juiston 3-4 0-0 7, Mathis 1-3 1-2 4, Dante 3-3 0-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-12 61.

WASHINGTON ST. (11-7)

Elleby 9-20 3-3 25, Bonton 4-10 3-5 12, N.Williams 1-5 2-4 4, Pollard 5-7 1-2 11, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Rodman 2-4 2-3 8, Kunc 2-3 0-0 6, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-17 72.

Halftime—Oregon 37-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-21 (Pritchard 3-7, Duarte 2-7, Juiston 1-1, Mathis 1-3, Richardson 0-3), Washington St. 11-21 (Elleby 4-7, Kunc 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Rodman 2-4, Bonton 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 27 (Juiston 7), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 14). Assists—Oregon 10 (Pritchard 5), Washington St. 15 (Bonton 6). Total Fouls—Oregon 20, Washington St. 13. A—3,082 (11,671).

Washington 64, Oregon St. 56

OREGON ST. (12-5)

Thompson 3-7 0-2 6, Tinkle 2-12 11-11 15, Kelley 7-12 2-6 16, Reichle 0-3 0-0 0, Hunt 2-2 1-3 6, Hollins 1-3 0-0 2, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, Dastrup 1-3 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 1-3 0-0 3, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 14-22 56.

WASHINGTON (12-6)

Bey 4-11 1-2 11, Wright 2-7 1-1 6, Stewart 6-9 1-1 13, Carter 4-7 0-1 10, Tsohonis 4-9 2-2 11, Battle 4-6 0-0 11, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Timmins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 5-7 64.

Halftime—Washington 31-21. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 2-12 (Hunt 1-1, Lucas 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Washington 9-22 (Battle 3-5, Carter 2-3, Bey 2-5, Tsohonis 1-4, Wright 1-5). Fouled Out—Stewart. Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Tinkle 8), Washington 24 (Carter 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Thompson 6), Washington 13 (Bey, Carter, Tsohonis 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 11, Washington 15. A—8,207 (10,000).

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 11:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 12:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 1 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Thursday’s Late Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54

No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

Friday’s Games

No. 13 Dayton at Saint Louis, late

No. 15 Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

No. 19 Michigan at Iowa, late

Women’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 4 1 .800 15 2 .882

Oregon 4 1 .800 14 2 .875

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

———

Thursday’s Late Game

No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55

Thursday’s Late Summary

No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55

STANFORD (15-2)

Fingall 4-8 0-0 8, Hull 4-5 0-0 10, Hull 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 3-8 2-4 8, Williams 4-10 4-4 15, Belibi 1-1 0-2 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-6 1-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 7-12 55.

OREGON (14-2)

Boley 1-4 0-0 3, Hebard 4-8 3-4 11, Sabally 5-11 6-7 18, Ionescu 14-26 4-4 37, Moore 4-8 2-2 10, Giomi 0-0 2-4 2, Chavez 2-3 0-0 4, Shelley 1-3 0-0 2, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-21 87.

Stanford 17 13 18 7 — 55

Oregon 13 23 29 22 — 87

3-Point Goals—Stanford 6-19 (Fingall 0-2, Hull 2-3, Hull 1-4, Jones 0-1, Williams 3-6, Prechtel 0-1, Moschkau 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oregon 8-24 (Boley 1-4, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 5-12, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-1, Shelley 0-1). Assists—Stanford 14 (Hull 4), Oregon 16 (Ionescu 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 26 (Hull 1-6), Oregon 35 (Ionescu 4-11). Total Fouls—Stanford 15, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—12,218.

Friday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, late

California at No. 8 Oregon St., late

No. 18 Arizona St. at Washington, late

No. 21 Arizona at Washington St., late

No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Thursday’s Late Games

No. 1 South Carolina 78, Missouri 45

No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52

No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70

No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51

No. 10 Mississippi St. 64, LSU 60

No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54

Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69

No. 16 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 52

No. 20 Maryland 87, Nebraska 69

No. 22 Iowa 78, Minnesota 75

No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50

No. 25 South Dakota 80, North Dakota St. 36

Friday’s Games

No. 14 DePaul 91, Xavier 68

Southern Illinois 70, No. 19 Missouri St. 68

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —

Miami 28 12 .700 7½

Boston 27 13 .675 8½

Toronto 26 14 .650 9½

Indiana 26 15 .634 10

Phila. 26 16 .619 10½

Orlando 20 22 .476 16½

Brooklyn 18 22 .450 17½

Chicago 15 27 .357 21½

Detroit 15 27 .357 21½

Charlotte 15 29 .341 22½

Washington 13 27 .325 22½

Cleveland 12 29 .293 24

New York 11 31 .262 25½

Atlanta 9 32 .220 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —

Denver 29 12 .707 4

L.A. Clippers 29 13 .690 4½

Utah 28 13 .683 5

Houston 26 14 .650 6½

Dallas 26 15 .634 7

Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 10

Memphis 19 22 .463 14

San Antonio 17 22 .436 15

Portland 18 24 .429 15½

Phoenix 17 24 .415 16

New Orleans 16 26 .381 17½

Minnesota 15 25 .375 17½

Sacramento 15 26 .366 18

Golden State 9 34 .209 25

Thursday’s Late Games

Phoenix 121, New York 98

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123

New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT

Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT

L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Phila., late

Minnesota at Indiana, late

Washington at Toronto, late

Cleveland at Memphis, late

Miami at Oklahoma City, late

Atlanta at San Antonio, late

Portland at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, noon (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans

49ERS 7 71/2 46 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129

Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136

Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159

Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155

Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150

Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153

Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140

Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129

N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122

Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128

Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126

Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149

N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153

New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129

Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137

Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113

Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140

Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153

Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153

Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142

Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131

Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148

Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163

Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149

Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Late Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, late

Pittsburgh at Detroit, late

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, noon

Arizona at Edmonton, noon

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The American Express

Friday at La Quinta, Calif.

s-Stadium Course (Host Course); Par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72

Purse: $6.7 million

Second Round

Rickie Fowler 65q-64n—129

Scottie Scheffler 65q-64n—129

Andrew Landry 66s-64q—130

Tony Finau 69q-62n—131

Bud Cauley 68q-64n—132

Ted Potter, Jr. 70s-63q—133

Sungjae Im 67q-66n—133

Ryan Moore 68q-65n—133

Cameron Davis 66n-67s—133

Wes Roach 68q-65n—133

Chase Seiffert 66s-67q—133

Brian Harman, 67q-67n—134. Maverick McNealy, 69q-65n—134. Sepp Straka, 69n-65s—134. Zac Blair, 64q-70n—134. Alex Noren, 67n-67s—134. Michael Gligic, 69n-65s—134. Adam Schenk, 66n-69s—135. Sebastián Muñoz, 67n-68s—135. Nick Taylor, 67q-68n—135. Scott Piercy, 67q-68n—135. Grayson Murray, 64s-71q—135. Abraham Ancer, 68q-67n—135. Paul Casey, 68q-67n—135. Patrick Rodgers, 69s-66q—135.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Stammen on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

NEBRASKA — Announced offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.