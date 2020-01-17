On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 5 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Cascade, 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, noon; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Oregon Classic (Deschutes County fairgrounds, Redmond), 8 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSAA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Friday Results
Mountain View at Summit, late
McKay at Bend, late
Redmond at Ridgeview, late
Crook County at The Dalles, late
Woodburn at Sisters, late
Madras at Valley Catholic, canceled
Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, late
Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, late
Girls Basketball
Friday Results
Summit at Mountain View, late
Bend at McKay, late
Redmond at Ridgeview, late
The Dalles at Crook County, late
Valley Catholic at Madras, late
Woodburn at Sisters, late
Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, late
Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, late
Swimming
Sisters at Philomath Quad Meet, late
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Colorado 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Oregon 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Arizona 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
California 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Washington 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Washington St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Utah 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
———
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 93, Utah 77
Washington St. 72, No. 8 Oregon 61
No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61
Southern Cal 88, California 56
Washington 64, Oregon St. 56
Thursday’s Late Summaries
Washington St. 72, No. 8 Oregon 61
OREGON (14-4)
Pritchard 8-15 3-4 22, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4, Duarte 6-16 1-2 15, Juiston 3-4 0-0 7, Mathis 1-3 1-2 4, Dante 3-3 0-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-12 61.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-7)
Elleby 9-20 3-3 25, Bonton 4-10 3-5 12, N.Williams 1-5 2-4 4, Pollard 5-7 1-2 11, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Rodman 2-4 2-3 8, Kunc 2-3 0-0 6, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-17 72.
Halftime—Oregon 37-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-21 (Pritchard 3-7, Duarte 2-7, Juiston 1-1, Mathis 1-3, Richardson 0-3), Washington St. 11-21 (Elleby 4-7, Kunc 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Rodman 2-4, Bonton 1-3, Pollard 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 27 (Juiston 7), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 14). Assists—Oregon 10 (Pritchard 5), Washington St. 15 (Bonton 6). Total Fouls—Oregon 20, Washington St. 13. A—3,082 (11,671).
Washington 64, Oregon St. 56
OREGON ST. (12-5)
Thompson 3-7 0-2 6, Tinkle 2-12 11-11 15, Kelley 7-12 2-6 16, Reichle 0-3 0-0 0, Hunt 2-2 1-3 6, Hollins 1-3 0-0 2, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, Dastrup 1-3 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 1-3 0-0 3, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 14-22 56.
WASHINGTON (12-6)
Bey 4-11 1-2 11, Wright 2-7 1-1 6, Stewart 6-9 1-1 13, Carter 4-7 0-1 10, Tsohonis 4-9 2-2 11, Battle 4-6 0-0 11, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Timmins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 5-7 64.
Halftime—Washington 31-21. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 2-12 (Hunt 1-1, Lucas 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Washington 9-22 (Battle 3-5, Carter 2-3, Bey 2-5, Tsohonis 1-4, Wright 1-5). Fouled Out—Stewart. Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Tinkle 8), Washington 24 (Carter 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Thompson 6), Washington 13 (Bey, Carter, Tsohonis 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 11, Washington 15. A—8,207 (10,000).
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 11:30 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 12:45 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 1 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Thursday’s Late Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54
No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
Friday’s Games
No. 13 Dayton at Saint Louis, late
No. 15 Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
No. 19 Michigan at Iowa, late
Women’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Oregon 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 4 .000 8 7 .533
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
———
Thursday’s Late Game
No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55
Thursday’s Late Summary
No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55
STANFORD (15-2)
Fingall 4-8 0-0 8, Hull 4-5 0-0 10, Hull 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 3-8 2-4 8, Williams 4-10 4-4 15, Belibi 1-1 0-2 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-6 1-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 7-12 55.
OREGON (14-2)
Boley 1-4 0-0 3, Hebard 4-8 3-4 11, Sabally 5-11 6-7 18, Ionescu 14-26 4-4 37, Moore 4-8 2-2 10, Giomi 0-0 2-4 2, Chavez 2-3 0-0 4, Shelley 1-3 0-0 2, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-21 87.
Stanford 17 13 18 7 — 55
Oregon 13 23 29 22 — 87
3-Point Goals—Stanford 6-19 (Fingall 0-2, Hull 2-3, Hull 1-4, Jones 0-1, Williams 3-6, Prechtel 0-1, Moschkau 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oregon 8-24 (Boley 1-4, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 5-12, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-1, Shelley 0-1). Assists—Stanford 14 (Hull 4), Oregon 16 (Ionescu 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Stanford 26 (Hull 1-6), Oregon 35 (Ionescu 4-11). Total Fouls—Stanford 15, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—12,218.
Friday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, late
California at No. 8 Oregon St., late
No. 18 Arizona St. at Washington, late
No. 21 Arizona at Washington St., late
No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Thursday’s Late Games
No. 1 South Carolina 78, Missouri 45
No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52
No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70
No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida St. 51
No. 10 Mississippi St. 64, LSU 60
No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54
Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69
No. 16 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 52
No. 20 Maryland 87, Nebraska 69
No. 22 Iowa 78, Minnesota 75
No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50
No. 25 South Dakota 80, North Dakota St. 36
Friday’s Games
No. 14 DePaul 91, Xavier 68
Southern Illinois 70, No. 19 Missouri St. 68
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —
Miami 28 12 .700 7½
Boston 27 13 .675 8½
Toronto 26 14 .650 9½
Indiana 26 15 .634 10
Phila. 26 16 .619 10½
Orlando 20 22 .476 16½
Brooklyn 18 22 .450 17½
Chicago 15 27 .357 21½
Detroit 15 27 .357 21½
Charlotte 15 29 .341 22½
Washington 13 27 .325 22½
Cleveland 12 29 .293 24
New York 11 31 .262 25½
Atlanta 9 32 .220 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —
Denver 29 12 .707 4
L.A. Clippers 29 13 .690 4½
Utah 28 13 .683 5
Houston 26 14 .650 6½
Dallas 26 15 .634 7
Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 10
Memphis 19 22 .463 14
San Antonio 17 22 .436 15
Portland 18 24 .429 15½
Phoenix 17 24 .415 16
New Orleans 16 26 .381 17½
Minnesota 15 25 .375 17½
Sacramento 15 26 .366 18
Golden State 9 34 .209 25
Thursday’s Late Games
Phoenix 121, New York 98
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123
New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT
Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT
L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Phila., late
Minnesota at Indiana, late
Washington at Toronto, late
Cleveland at Memphis, late
Miami at Oklahoma City, late
Atlanta at San Antonio, late
Portland at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Green Bay-San Francisco winner vs. Tennessee-Kansas City winner, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, noon (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 7 53 Titans
49ERS 7 71/2 46 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140
Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129
N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122
Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131
Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163
Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Late Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo 4, Dallas 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Vancouver 3, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, late
Pittsburgh at Detroit, late
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, noon
Arizona at Edmonton, noon
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
The American Express
Friday at La Quinta, Calif.
s-Stadium Course (Host Course); Par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club; par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course; par 72
Purse: $6.7 million
Second Round
Rickie Fowler 65q-64n—129
Scottie Scheffler 65q-64n—129
Andrew Landry 66s-64q—130
Tony Finau 69q-62n—131
Bud Cauley 68q-64n—132
Ted Potter, Jr. 70s-63q—133
Sungjae Im 67q-66n—133
Ryan Moore 68q-65n—133
Cameron Davis 66n-67s—133
Wes Roach 68q-65n—133
Chase Seiffert 66s-67q—133
Brian Harman, 67q-67n—134. Maverick McNealy, 69q-65n—134. Sepp Straka, 69n-65s—134. Zac Blair, 64q-70n—134. Alex Noren, 67n-67s—134. Michael Gligic, 69n-65s—134. Adam Schenk, 66n-69s—135. Sebastián Muñoz, 67n-68s—135. Nick Taylor, 67q-68n—135. Scott Piercy, 67q-68n—135. Grayson Murray, 64s-71q—135. Abraham Ancer, 68q-67n—135. Paul Casey, 68q-67n—135. Patrick Rodgers, 69s-66q—135.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Craig Stammen on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.
DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Bogata FC (Colombia).
COLLEGE
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.
BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.
GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.
NEBRASKA — Announced offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program.
