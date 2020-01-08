scoreboard

On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver, Stevenson (Wash.) at Hood River Valley Duals, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Grants Pass at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Triad, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Paisley, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Grants Pass at Bend, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Madras, 7 p.m.; Glencoe at Summit, 6:15 p.m.; Crook County at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Triad, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Paisley, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras at Seaside, TBD.
Swimming: Mountain View at Cottage Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Sports
Boys Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Redmond 56, Bend 45
Crook County 74, Cottage Grove 60
Madras 64, Sisters 58
Creswell 70, La Pine 43
Delphian 46, Culver 44
Trinity Lutheran 72, Central Christian 41
Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Bend 48, Redmond 18
Cottage Grove 60, Crook County 36
Putnam 71, Ridgeview 49
Madras 59, Sisters 26
La Pine 40, Creswell 21
Trinity Lutheran 36, Central Christian 30
Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30
Wrestling
Wednesday Results
Mountain View at Culver, late
Redmond at Crook County, late
Tuesday Late Results
Hood River Valley 43, Madras 35
138: Chad Muenzer, HRV, over Dalton Keifer, MAD, (Fall 1:02) 145: Collin Switzler, MAD, over Joel Bronson, HRV, (TF 19-4 3:50) 152: Caleb Dehart, HRV, over Conner Comingore, MAD, (Fall 1:50) 160: Javier Galvez, HRV, over Josh Olney, MAD, (Fall 0:39) 170: Reece White, MAD, over Timothy Fletcher, HRV, (Fall 1:35) 182: Maverick Geller, HRV, over Bailey Dennis, MAD, (MD 16-2) 195: Kody Zemke, MAD, over Andrew McCreery, HRV, (Fall 0:45) 220: Abraham Tinajero, HRV, over Chris Gandy, MAD, (Fall 1:08) 285: David Sumner, MAD, over Danny Chavarria, HRV, (Fall 1:29) 106: Noah McElheran, HRV, over Kylee Boynton, MAD, (Dec 8-5) 113: Carson Farlow, HRV, over MAD, (For.) 120: Jesus Alonso, MAD, over HRV, (For.) 126: Jayton Muenzer, HRV, over Malacai Alire, MAD, (Fall 0:41) 132: Cael White, MAD, over Aiden Sewell, HRV, (Fall 1:34)
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —
Miami 27 10 .730 4½
Boston 25 10 .714 5½
Toronto 25 13 .658 7
Phila. 24 14 .632 8
Indiana 23 15 .605 9
Orlando 18 20 .474 14
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 15
Charlotte 15 25 .375 18
Detroit 14 24 .368 18
Chicago 13 25 .342 19
Washington 12 25 .324 19½
Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½
New York 10 27 .270 21½
Atlanta 8 30 .211 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
Denver 26 11 .703 4
Houston 25 11 .694 4½
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Utah 24 12 .667 5½
Dallas 23 14 .622 7
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 9
San Antonio 16 20 .444 13½
Portland 16 22 .421 14½
Memphis 16 22 .421 14½
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Minnesota 14 22 .389 15½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 16
New Orleans 13 25 .342 17½
Golden State 9 29 .237 21½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 101, Raptors 99
PORTLAND (101)
Anthony 10-17 3-3 28, Bazemore 3-10 0-0 7, Whiteside 7-13 0-1 14, Lillard 5-11 6-6 20, McCollum 5-19 0-1 10, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Hezonja 2-3 0-0 5, Little 1-2 1-1 3, Simons 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 38-88 12-14 101.
TORONTO (99)
Anunoby 3-9 0-0 8, Hollis-Jefferson 4-13 0-0 8, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 17, Lowry 7-23 6-7 24, McCaw 2-8 2-2 6, Boucher 4-7 2-4 12, Brissett 5-9 0-0 12, Johnson 1-7 1-2 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 35-96 14-19 99.
Portland 15 31 23 32 — 101
Toronto 24 32 22 21 — 99
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-35 (Anthony 5-8, Lillard 4-7, Simons 2-4, Hezonja 1-2, Bazemore 1-5, Trent Jr. 0-2, McCollum 0-6), Toronto 15-42 (Lowry 4-16, Boucher 2-3, Ibaka 2-3, Anunoby 2-4, Brissett 2-4, Thomas 2-6, Johnson 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Whiteside 16), Toronto 57 (Ibaka 11). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard 9), Toronto 21 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Portland 15, Toronto 21. A—19,800 (19,800)
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 122, Indiana 108
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Denver 107, Dallas 106
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
New York at Utah, late
Milwaukee at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Phila., 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
———
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No. 24 Arizona at No. 9 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
No. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79
No. 7 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
No. 10 Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Marist 70, Fairfield 58
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
UMass 77, La Salle 69
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62
ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Wofford 67, Samford 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62
Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71
SOUTHWEST
McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66
Oklahoma 72, Texas 62
SMU 81, UCF 74
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929
Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733
Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
———
Wednesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 2 Oregon at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon St. at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.
California at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 19 West Virginia 68, Kansas 49
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73
Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67
Lamar 84, Nicholls 78
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69
Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Tulane 64, Tulsa 62
VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40
MIDWEST
Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Dayton 59, George Mason 55
E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
Toledo 71, Buffalo 59
W. Michigan 56, Akron 51
West Virginia 68, Kansas 49
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37
Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75
Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44
Temple 61, Houston 58
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
FAR WEST
Air Force 62, Utah St. 45
CS Bakersfield 66, California Baptist 61
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS PLAYOFFS
Championship in Frisco, Texas
Saturday’s Game
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings
RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans
PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAME
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
James Madison 11/2 11/2 50 N Dakota St
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113
Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141
New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143
Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114
Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137
Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142
Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135
Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136
Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Arizona 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Boston 6, Nashville 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Gabe Vincent. Waived G Daryl Macon.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of DB Brian Walker.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton.
CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Andersson on a six-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Va. coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.
GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.
WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
