scoreboard

On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Culver at Chemawa, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver, Stevenson (Wash.) at Hood River Valley Duals, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Grants Pass at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Triad, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Paisley, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Grants Pass at Bend, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Madras, 7 p.m.; Glencoe at Summit, 6:15 p.m.; Crook County at Milwaukie, 5:45 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Triad, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Paisley, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Madras at Seaside, TBD.

Swimming: Mountain View at Cottage Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Sports

Boys Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Redmond 56, Bend 45

Crook County 74, Cottage Grove 60

Madras 64, Sisters 58

Creswell 70, La Pine 43

Delphian 46, Culver 44

Trinity Lutheran 72, Central Christian 41

Chiloquin 74, Gilchrist 48

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Bend 48, Redmond 18

Cottage Grove 60, Crook County 36

Putnam 71, Ridgeview 49

Madras 59, Sisters 26

La Pine 40, Creswell 21

Trinity Lutheran 36, Central Christian 30

Chiloquin 53, Gilchrist 30

Wrestling

Wednesday Results

Mountain View at Culver, late

Redmond at Crook County, late

Tuesday Late Results

Hood River Valley 43, Madras 35

138: Chad Muenzer, HRV, over Dalton Keifer, MAD, (Fall 1:02) 145: Collin Switzler, MAD, over Joel Bronson, HRV, (TF 19-4 3:50) 152: Caleb Dehart, HRV, over Conner Comingore, MAD, (Fall 1:50) 160: Javier Galvez, HRV, over Josh Olney, MAD, (Fall 0:39) 170: Reece White, MAD, over Timothy Fletcher, HRV, (Fall 1:35) 182: Maverick Geller, HRV, over Bailey Dennis, MAD, (MD 16-2) 195: Kody Zemke, MAD, over Andrew McCreery, HRV, (Fall 0:45) 220: Abraham Tinajero, HRV, over Chris Gandy, MAD, (Fall 1:08) 285: David Sumner, MAD, over Danny Chavarria, HRV, (Fall 1:29) 106: Noah McElheran, HRV, over Kylee Boynton, MAD, (Dec 8-5) 113: Carson Farlow, HRV, over MAD, (For.) 120: Jesus Alonso, MAD, over HRV, (For.) 126: Jayton Muenzer, HRV, over Malacai Alire, MAD, (Fall 0:41) 132: Cael White, MAD, over Aiden Sewell, HRV, (Fall 1:34)

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —

Miami 27 10 .730 4½

Boston 25 10 .714 5½

Toronto 25 13 .658 7

Phila. 24 14 .632 8

Indiana 23 15 .605 9

Orlando 18 20 .474 14

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 15

Charlotte 15 25 .375 18

Detroit 14 24 .368 18

Chicago 13 25 .342 19

Washington 12 25 .324 19½

Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½

New York 10 27 .270 21½

Atlanta 8 30 .211 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

Denver 26 11 .703 4

Houston 25 11 .694 4½

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Utah 24 12 .667 5½

Dallas 23 14 .622 7

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 9

San Antonio 16 20 .444 13½

Portland 16 22 .421 14½

Memphis 16 22 .421 14½

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Minnesota 14 22 .389 15½

Phoenix 14 23 .378 16

New Orleans 13 25 .342 17½

Golden State 9 29 .237 21½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103

L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 101, Raptors 99

PORTLAND (101)

Anthony 10-17 3-3 28, Bazemore 3-10 0-0 7, Whiteside 7-13 0-1 14, Lillard 5-11 6-6 20, McCollum 5-19 0-1 10, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Hezonja 2-3 0-0 5, Little 1-2 1-1 3, Simons 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 38-88 12-14 101.

TORONTO (99)

Anunoby 3-9 0-0 8, Hollis-Jefferson 4-13 0-0 8, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 17, Lowry 7-23 6-7 24, McCaw 2-8 2-2 6, Boucher 4-7 2-4 12, Brissett 5-9 0-0 12, Johnson 1-7 1-2 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 35-96 14-19 99.

Portland 15 31 23 32 — 101

Toronto 24 32 22 21 — 99

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-35 (Anthony 5-8, Lillard 4-7, Simons 2-4, Hezonja 1-2, Bazemore 1-5, Trent Jr. 0-2, McCollum 0-6), Toronto 15-42 (Lowry 4-16, Boucher 2-3, Ibaka 2-3, Anunoby 2-4, Brissett 2-4, Thomas 2-6, Johnson 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Whiteside 16), Toronto 57 (Ibaka 11). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard 9), Toronto 21 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Portland 15, Toronto 21. A—19,800 (19,800)

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

New York at Utah, late

Milwaukee at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Phila., 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786

Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Oregon 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 11 3 .786

Washington 1 1 .500 11 4 .733

Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714

Washington St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667

UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643

California 0 1 .000 6 8 .429

———

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 24 Arizona at No. 9 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

No. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

No. 7 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

No. 10 Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

UMass 77, La Salle 69

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62

ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Wofford 67, Samford 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66

Oklahoma 72, Texas 62

SMU 81, UCF 74

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Oregon St. 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929

Oregon 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923

Arizona 2 1 .667 13 1 .929

Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714

Colorado 1 2 .333 12 2 .857

Arizona St. 1 2 .000 11 4 .733

Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

California 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Utah 0 3 .000 7 7 .500

———

Wednesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon St. at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at No. 5 Stanford, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 19 West Virginia 68, Kansas 49

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43

Bucknell 61, Navy 34

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63

Merrimack 78, Bryant 66

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61

St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49

Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73

Cincinnati 73, Memphis 66

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67

Lamar 84, Nicholls 78

SMU 55, East Carolina 47

Sam Houston St. 84, SE Louisiana 69

Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Tulane 64, Tulsa 62

VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80

Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71

Dayton 59, George Mason 55

E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69

Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64

Toledo 71, Buffalo 59

W. Michigan 56, Akron 51

West Virginia 68, Kansas 49

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37

Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma St. 75

Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44

Temple 61, Houston 58

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

FAR WEST

Air Force 62, Utah St. 45

CS Bakersfield 66, California Baptist 61

UNLV 66, Boise St. 65

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS PLAYOFFS

Championship in Frisco, Texas

Saturday’s Game

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings

RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans

PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAME

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

James Madison 11/2 11/2 50 N Dakota St

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113

Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121

N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141

New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143

Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114

Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137

Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142

Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135

Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136

Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Gabe Vincent. Waived G Daryl Macon.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of DB Brian Walker.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton.

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Andersson on a six-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Va. coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.

WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.