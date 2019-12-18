ON DECK
Thursday
Boys basketball: Crook County vs. La Salle at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at St. Helens, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Marshfield at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Astoria at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Washougal (Wash.) at Seaside Tournament, 4 p.m.; Sisters vs. Marshfield at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend vs. Clackamas at Mountainside Tournament, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 1:15 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Roseburg, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Scappoose, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Wilsonville, 7:15 p.m.; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 5:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 11:30 a.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), 5 p.m.; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —
Miami 20 8 .714 4
Toronto 19 8 .704 4½
Philadelphia 20 9 .690 4½
Boston 17 7 .708 5
Indiana 19 9 .679 5
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 8½
Orlando 12 16 .429 12
Charlotte 13 18 .419 12½
Detroit 11 17 .393 13
Chicago 11 19 .367 14
Washington 8 18 .308 15
Cleveland 7 21 .250 17
New York 7 21 .250 17
Atlanta 6 22 .214 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3½
Dallas 18 8 .692 5
Denver 18 8 .692 5
Houston 18 9 .667 5½
Utah 16 11 .593 7½
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 10½
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½
Portland 11 16 .407 12½
Phoenix 11 16 .407 12½
San Antonio 10 16 .385 13
Minnesota 10 16 .385 13
Memphis 10 18 .357 14
New Orleans 7 22 .241 17½
Golden State 5 23 .179 19
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
Utah 109, Orlando 102
L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98
Miami 108, Philadelphia 104
Toronto 112, Detroit 99
New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99
Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122
Denver 113, Orlando 104
Boston at Dallas, late
Golden State at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Colorado 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
No. 22 Washington 81, Seattle 59
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon St. 88, Texas-San Antonio 78
Saint Mary’s 96, Arizona St. 56
No. 6 Kentucky at Utah, late
Montana at No. 8 Oregon, late
Wednesday’s Boxscore
Oregon St. 88, Texas-San Antonio 78
OREGON ST. (9-1)
Hollins 1-3 1-2 3, Tinkle 4-7 1-3 11, Kelley 7-8 9-11 23, Reichle 2-7 3-5 8, Thompson 8-11 5-10 23, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 2-3 1-1 5, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 2-3 10, Lucas 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-52 25-39 88.
UTSA (4-7)
Frohnen 0-1 0-2 0, Barisic 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 7-20 4-4 21, Jackson 10-21 3-5 28, Czumbel 3-7 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Bior 2-2 0-0 5, Germany 2-3 0-1 4, Hellums 2-2 2-4 8, Iyaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-16 78.
Halftime—Oregon St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-18 (Tinkle 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Reichle 1-5, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Lucas 0-3), UTSA 15-33 (Jackson 5-13, Czumbel 3-6, Wallace 3-10, Hellums 2-2, Barisic 1-1, Bior 1-1). Fouled Out—Rodriguez, Bior, Germany. Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Miller-Moore, Kelley 6), UTSA 33 (Frohnen 6). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Reichle 6), UTSA 16 (Wallace, Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UTSA 29. A—712 (18,500).
Thursday’s Games
Prairie View A&M at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81
No. 3 Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46
No. 9 Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44
No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin, late
No. 15 Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72
No. 20 San Diego St. vs. San Diego Christian, late
Cincinnati 78, No. 21 Tennessee 66
EAST
Buffalo 82, Canisius 73
Dartmouth 76, CCSU 60
La Salle 74, Wagner 60
New Hampshire 64, Marist 56
St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70
St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57
Syracuse 74, Oakland 62
UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 71
Alabama 105, Samford 87
Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47
Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44
ETSU 74, LSU 63
Howard 105, Regent University 47
Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58
Jacksonville St. 92, Delaware St. 80
Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46
Loyola of Chicago 78, Vanderbilt 70
McNeese St. 109, Paul Quinn College 67
Mississippi St. 77, Radford 68
Nicholls 64, Texas A&M-CC 58
Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59
SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70
UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65
VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71
Valparaiso 87, High Point 72
Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66
DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65
Green Bay 126, Concordia-Chicago 64
Illinois St. 67, UIC 66
Indiana St. 78, Tennessee St. 72
Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72
S. Dakota St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 56
S. Illinois 75, Hampton 53
W. Michigan 84, Aquinas College 61
Xavier 74, W. Carolina 61
Youngstown St. 73, Binghamton 55
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 67
Cent. Arkansas 88, Incarnate Word 82, OT
Lamar 79, SE Louisiana 73, OT
Oregon St. 88, UTSA 78
Sam Houston St. 92, Northwestern St. 79
Stephen F. Austin 96, Houston Baptist 68
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81
New Mexico St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, Arizona St. 56
Utah St. 76, South Florida 74, OT
Utah Valley 69, Wyoming 67
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
———
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona St. 70, New Mexico St. 47
No. 23 Tennessee at No. 1 Stanford, late
UT-Rio Grande Valley at Southern Cal, late
Northern Arizona vs. No. 4 Oregon St. in Lahaina, HI, late
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 7 Baylor 111, Arkansas St. 43
No. 8 Florida St. 70, North Florida 41
No. 13 Maryland 114, Georgia St. 41
EAST
Dartmouth 66, New Hampshire 47
Liberty 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 52
Rider 77, Wagner 63
SOUTH
Florida St. 70, North Florida 41
Lamar 65, SE Louisiana 57
Maryland 114, Georgia St. 41
McNeese St. 81, LSU-Shreveport 77
Middle Tennessee 86, VCU 63
Morgan St. 72, Texas State 62
Robert Morris 69, Norfolk St. 62
Sam Houston St. 79, Northwestern St. 69
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 65, Oakland 47
E. Michigan 68, UIC 59
Evansville 76, Chicago St. 42
North Dakota 83, Mayville State 52
Princeton 68, Missouri 33
Purdue 67, W. Kentucky 50
Youngstown St. 83, Lake Erie 48
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 76, New Orleans 62
Baylor 111, Arkansas St. 43
Cent. Arkansas 47, Incarnate Word 37
Stephen F. Austin 59, Houston Baptist 42
Texas 73, Ohio 60
Texas A&M-CC 55, Nicholls 49
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 70, New Mexico St. 47
Ball St. 77, Loyola Marymount 72
Boise St. 75, Western Oregon 32
New Mexico 86, Providence 68
Santa Clara 76, CS Northridge 55
Football
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
———
Friday’s Games
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 11 a.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday’s Games
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday's Games
Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl, at Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl, in New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St. (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl, in Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl, in San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl, in Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 9 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic, in Arlington, Texas
Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl, in Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl, in Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, in Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl, in Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl, in El Paso, Texas
Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl, in Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl, in San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), noon (ESPN)
Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, in Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl, in Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl, in Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL
National Football League
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
———
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Monday's Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills
49ERS 61/2 61/2 451/2 Rams
SUNDAY
FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars
Saints 3 3 501/2 TITANS
REDSKINS 21/2 21/2 421/2 Giants
Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS
DOLPHINS 11/2 1 461/2 Bengals
COLTS 61/2 7 46 Panthers
Ravens 9 10 481/2 BROWNS
BRONCOS 61/2 7 38 Lions
CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders
Cowboys 21/2 21/2 461/2 EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards
Chiefs 5 6 45 BEARS
MONDAY
VIKINGS 4 51/2 451/2 Packers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 41/2 61/2 521/2 Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 91/2 61/2 671/2 Kent St
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta, GA
N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Orlando, FL
Ga Southern 51/2 5 581/2 Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 31/2 31/2 701/2 Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Arkansas St 3 21/2 621/2 Florida Int'l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 31/2 31/2 491/2 Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App’chian St 17 17 48 Uab
MONDAY'S GAMES
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, FL
Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, LA
Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, MI
Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, MD
N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, NY
Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, CA
Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix, AZ
Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl
Atlanta, GA
Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma
College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, AZ
Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, FL
Notre Dame 31/2 31/2 55 Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, TX
Penn St 91/2 61/2 601/2 Memphis
MONDAY, DEC. 30
First Responder Bowl
Dallas, TX
W Kentucky 21/2 31/2 521/2 W Michigan
Music City Bowl
Nashville, TN
Miss St 3 4 631/2 Louisville
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, CA
California 61/2 7 421/2 Illinois
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, FL
Florida 14 14 541/2 Virginia
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, NC
Va Tech 3 3 47 Kentucky
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
Arizona St 51/2 41/2 551/2 Florida St
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, TN
Navy -1 21/2 521/2 Kansas St
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming 7 7 481/2 Georgia St
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, TX
Utah 61/2 7 541/2 Texas
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, FL
Alabama 7 7 581/2 Michigan
Outback Bowl
Tampa, FL
Auburn 71/2 71/2 521/2 Minnesota
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
Wisconsin 3 21/2 511/2 Oregon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, LA
Georgia 7 7 411/2 Baylor
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati 61/2 7 551/2 Boston Coll
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, FL
Tennessee PK 11/2 511/2 Indiana
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Potato Bowl
Boise, ID
Ohio U 61/2 7 581/2 Nevada
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, TX
Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Alabama Bowl
Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90
Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108
Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108
Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112
Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103
Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109
Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113
Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100
N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80
Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89
Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90
Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100
N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106
Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101
New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95
Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92
Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97
Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82
Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106
Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115
Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86
Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105
Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110
Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108
Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114
Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1
Montreal 3, Vancouver 1
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona 3, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton at St. Louis, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Humberto Arteaga and 2B Erick Mejia on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Chance Adams for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Gerrit Cole on a nine-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Roark on a two-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Kemp, Cs Ryan Lavarnway and Brian Navarreto, 2B Gosuke Katoh and Christian Lopes and RHPs Aaron Northcraft and Josh A. Smith on minor league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Jace Peterson on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mario Sanchez on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Tanner Vallejo and CB Kevin Peterson on IR. Signed LB Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad, CB Andre Chachere from Carolina’s practice squad, LB Keishawn Bierria from Jacksonville’s practice squad and CB Duke Thomas and LB Jamey Mosely to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR. Signed DB Michael Joseph from the practice squad and WR Alex Wesley to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Jamie Meder.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Travis Vornkahl and DT Roderick Young to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton from the practice squad and RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Dewayne Hendrix and LB Joe Dineen to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Claimed DE Terrell Suggs off waivers from Arizona.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed CB Janoris Jenkins off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden from the practice squad and DE Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on IR. Signed DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad and LB Deshaun Davis to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jamal Custis to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WRs Scotty Miller and Mike Evans and S Jordan Whitehead on IR. Signed WR Spencer Schnell from the practice squad, WR Cyril Grayson from Dallas’ practice squad and DB Herb Miller to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris from the practice squad and PK Greg Joseph from Carolina’s practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Maurice Smith from the practice squad and WR Emanuel Hall to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCK — Recalled C Isac Lunderstrom and LW Max Jones from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Jordan Gross from Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Connor Carrick off IR.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Vito Wormgoor.
