ON DECK

Thursday

Boys basketball: Crook County vs. La Salle at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at St. Helens, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Marshfield at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Astoria at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Washougal (Wash.) at Seaside Tournament, 4 p.m.; Sisters vs. Marshfield at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. Clackamas at Mountainside Tournament, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 1:15 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Roseburg, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Scappoose, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Wilsonville, 7:15 p.m.; Madras vs. TBD at Seaside Tournament; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 5:30 p.m.; Culver vs. East Linn Christian at Pendleton 2A Preview, 11:30 a.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters at Adrian Irwin Tournament (Mountain View HS), 5 p.m.; Crook County at Tri-State Tournament (North Idaho College), TBD; Redmond at North West Dual Meet Championships (West Albany HS), TBD.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 4 .857 —

Miami 20 8 .714 4

Toronto 19 8 .704 4½

Philadelphia 20 9 .690 4½

Boston 17 7 .708 5

Indiana 19 9 .679 5

Brooklyn 15 12 .556 8½

Orlando 12 16 .429 12

Charlotte 13 18 .419 12½

Detroit 11 17 .393 13

Chicago 11 19 .367 14

Washington 8 18 .308 15

Cleveland 7 21 .250 17

New York 7 21 .250 17

Atlanta 6 22 .214 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3½

Dallas 18 8 .692 5

Denver 18 8 .692 5

Houston 18 9 .667 5½

Utah 16 11 .593 7½

Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 10½

Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½

Portland 11 16 .407 12½

Phoenix 11 16 .407 12½

San Antonio 10 16 .385 13

Minnesota 10 16 .385 13

Memphis 10 18 .357 14

New Orleans 7 22 .241 17½

Golden State 5 23 .179 19

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

Utah 109, Orlando 102

L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 110, Washington 109, OT

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98

Miami 108, Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112, Detroit 99

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99

Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122

Denver 113, Orlando 104

Boston at Dallas, late

Golden State at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Colorado 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

No. 22 Washington 81, Seattle 59

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. 88, Texas-San Antonio 78

Saint Mary’s 96, Arizona St. 56

No. 6 Kentucky at Utah, late

Montana at No. 8 Oregon, late

Wednesday’s Boxscore

Oregon St. 88, Texas-San Antonio 78

OREGON ST. (9-1)

Hollins 1-3 1-2 3, Tinkle 4-7 1-3 11, Kelley 7-8 9-11 23, Reichle 2-7 3-5 8, Thompson 8-11 5-10 23, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 2-3 1-1 5, Silva 1-1 1-2 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 2-3 10, Lucas 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-52 25-39 88.

UTSA (4-7)

Frohnen 0-1 0-2 0, Barisic 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 7-20 4-4 21, Jackson 10-21 3-5 28, Czumbel 3-7 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Bior 2-2 0-0 5, Germany 2-3 0-1 4, Hellums 2-2 2-4 8, Iyaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-16 78.

Halftime—Oregon St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-18 (Tinkle 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Reichle 1-5, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Lucas 0-3), UTSA 15-33 (Jackson 5-13, Czumbel 3-6, Wallace 3-10, Hellums 2-2, Barisic 1-1, Bior 1-1). Fouled Out—Rodriguez, Bior, Germany. Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Miller-Moore, Kelley 6), UTSA 33 (Frohnen 6). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Reichle 6), UTSA 16 (Wallace, Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UTSA 29. A—712 (18,500).

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View A&M at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81

No. 3 Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46

No. 9 Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin, late

No. 15 Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

No. 20 San Diego St. vs. San Diego Christian, late

Cincinnati 78, No. 21 Tennessee 66

EAST

Buffalo 82, Canisius 73

Dartmouth 76, CCSU 60

La Salle 74, Wagner 60

New Hampshire 64, Marist 56

St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70

St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57

Syracuse 74, Oakland 62

UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 77, New Orleans 71

Alabama 105, Samford 87

Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47

Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44

ETSU 74, LSU 63

Howard 105, Regent University 47

Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58

Jacksonville St. 92, Delaware St. 80

Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46

Loyola of Chicago 78, Vanderbilt 70

McNeese St. 109, Paul Quinn College 67

Mississippi St. 77, Radford 68

Nicholls 64, Texas A&M-CC 58

Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59

SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70

UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65

VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71

Valparaiso 87, High Point 72

Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66

DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65

Green Bay 126, Concordia-Chicago 64

Illinois St. 67, UIC 66

Indiana St. 78, Tennessee St. 72

Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

S. Dakota St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 56

S. Illinois 75, Hampton 53

W. Michigan 84, Aquinas College 61

Xavier 74, W. Carolina 61

Youngstown St. 73, Binghamton 55

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

Cent. Arkansas 88, Incarnate Word 82, OT

Lamar 79, SE Louisiana 73, OT

Oregon St. 88, UTSA 78

Sam Houston St. 92, Northwestern St. 79

Stephen F. Austin 96, Houston Baptist 68

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81

New Mexico St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, Arizona St. 56

Utah St. 76, South Florida 74, OT

Utah Valley 69, Wyoming 67

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

———

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. 70, New Mexico St. 47

No. 23 Tennessee at No. 1 Stanford, late

UT-Rio Grande Valley at Southern Cal, late

Northern Arizona vs. No. 4 Oregon St. in Lahaina, HI, late

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 7 Baylor 111, Arkansas St. 43

No. 8 Florida St. 70, North Florida 41

No. 13 Maryland 114, Georgia St. 41

EAST

Dartmouth 66, New Hampshire 47

Liberty 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Rider 77, Wagner 63

SOUTH

Florida St. 70, North Florida 41

Lamar 65, SE Louisiana 57

Maryland 114, Georgia St. 41

McNeese St. 81, LSU-Shreveport 77

Middle Tennessee 86, VCU 63

Morgan St. 72, Texas State 62

Robert Morris 69, Norfolk St. 62

Sam Houston St. 79, Northwestern St. 69

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 65, Oakland 47

E. Michigan 68, UIC 59

Evansville 76, Chicago St. 42

North Dakota 83, Mayville State 52

Princeton 68, Missouri 33

Purdue 67, W. Kentucky 50

Youngstown St. 83, Lake Erie 48

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 76, New Orleans 62

Baylor 111, Arkansas St. 43

Cent. Arkansas 47, Incarnate Word 37

Stephen F. Austin 59, Houston Baptist 42

Texas 73, Ohio 60

Texas A&M-CC 55, Nicholls 49

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 70, New Mexico St. 47

Ball St. 77, Loyola Marymount 72

Boise St. 75, Western Oregon 32

New Mexico 86, Providence 68

Santa Clara 76, CS Northridge 55

Football

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 11 a.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn St. (9-3), 9 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday's Games

Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl, at Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl, in New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St. (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl, in Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl, in San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl, in Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 9 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic, in Arlington, Texas

Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl, in Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl, in Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, in Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl, in Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl, in El Paso, Texas

Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl, in Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl, in San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), noon (ESPN)

Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, in Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl, in Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 8:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl, in Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL

National Football League

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Phila. 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Texans 1 3 501/2 BUCS

PATRIOTS 6 61/2 371/2 Bills

49ERS 61/2 61/2 451/2 Rams

SUNDAY

FALCONS 7 7 461/2 Jaguars

Saints 3 3 501/2 TITANS

REDSKINS 21/2 21/2 421/2 Giants

Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS

DOLPHINS 11/2 1 461/2 Bengals

COLTS 61/2 7 46 Panthers

Ravens 9 10 481/2 BROWNS

BRONCOS 61/2 7 38 Lions

CHARGERS 51/2 7 45 Raiders

Cowboys 21/2 21/2 461/2 EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 501/2 Cards

Chiefs 5 6 45 BEARS

MONDAY

VIKINGS 4 51/2 451/2 Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 41/2 61/2 521/2 Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 91/2 61/2 671/2 Kent St

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta, GA

N Caro A&T PK 21/2 511/2 Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 41/2 31/2 401/2 C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL

Ga Southern 51/2 5 581/2 Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 31/2 31/2 701/2 Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, AL

Arkansas St 3 21/2 621/2 Florida Int'l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 31/2 31/2 491/2 Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App’chian St 17 17 48 Uab

MONDAY'S GAMES

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, FL

Ucf 171/2 171/2 611/2 Marshall

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Byu 11/2 2 631/2 HAWAII

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, LA

Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, MD

N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, NY

Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA

Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix, AZ

Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl

Atlanta, GA

Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma

College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, AZ

Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, FL

Notre Dame 31/2 31/2 55 Iowa St

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, TX

Penn St 91/2 61/2 601/2 Memphis

MONDAY, DEC. 30

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, TX

W Kentucky 21/2 31/2 521/2 W Michigan

Music City Bowl

Nashville, TN

Miss St 3 4 631/2 Louisville

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, CA

California 61/2 7 421/2 Illinois

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, FL

Florida 14 14 541/2 Virginia

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, NC

Va Tech 3 3 47 Kentucky

Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX

Arizona St 51/2 41/2 551/2 Florida St

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN

Navy -1 21/2 521/2 Kansas St

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 7 7 481/2 Georgia St

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, TX

Utah 61/2 7 541/2 Texas

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, FL

Alabama 7 7 581/2 Michigan

Outback Bowl

Tampa, FL

Auburn 71/2 71/2 521/2 Minnesota

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

Wisconsin 3 21/2 511/2 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, LA

Georgia 7 7 411/2 Baylor

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati 61/2 7 551/2 Boston Coll

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, FL

Tennessee PK 11/2 511/2 Indiana

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Potato Bowl

Boise, ID

Ohio U 61/2 7 581/2 Nevada

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, TX

Tulane 7 7 561/2 So Miss

MONDAY, JAN. 6

Alabama Bowl

Ul-Lafayette 14 14 561/2 Miami-Ohio

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 35 21 7 7 49 118 90

Buffalo 35 16 12 7 39 110 108

Montreal 34 16 12 6 38 108 108

Toronto 35 17 14 4 38 115 112

Tampa Bay 32 17 12 3 37 114 103

Florida 33 16 12 5 37 115 109

Ottawa 35 14 18 3 31 94 113

Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 24 6 5 53 125 100

N.Y. Islanders 32 22 8 2 46 95 80

Carolina 34 21 11 2 44 113 89

Pittsburgh 34 20 10 4 44 114 90

Philadelphia 34 18 11 5 41 105 100

N.Y. Rangers 33 16 13 4 36 105 106

Columbus 34 14 14 6 34 87 101

New Jersey 33 11 17 5 27 80 116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 35 21 8 6 48 107 95

Colorado 34 22 9 3 47 123 92

Winnipeg 34 20 12 2 42 104 97

Dallas 35 19 12 4 42 91 82

Nashville 33 16 12 5 37 115 106

Minnesota 35 16 14 5 37 107 115

Chicago 35 13 16 6 32 95 114

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 36 20 12 4 44 100 86

Vegas 37 19 13 5 43 112 105

Edmonton 36 19 13 4 42 108 110

Calgary 36 18 14 4 40 96 108

Vancouver 35 16 15 4 36 111 108

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Los Angeles 36 15 18 3 33 94 114

Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal 3, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton at St. Louis, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Humberto Arteaga and 2B Erick Mejia on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Chance Adams for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Gerrit Cole on a nine-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Roark on a two-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Kemp, Cs Ryan Lavarnway and Brian Navarreto, 2B Gosuke Katoh and Christian Lopes and RHPs Aaron Northcraft and Josh A. Smith on minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Jace Peterson on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mario Sanchez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Tanner Vallejo and CB Kevin Peterson on IR. Signed LB Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad, CB Andre Chachere from Carolina’s practice squad, LB Keishawn Bierria from Jacksonville’s practice squad and CB Duke Thomas and LB Jamey Mosely to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Danny Trevathan on IR. Signed DB Michael Joseph from the practice squad and WR Alex Wesley to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Jamie Meder.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Travis Vornkahl and DT Roderick Young to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton from the practice squad and RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Dewayne Hendrix and LB Joe Dineen to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Claimed DE Terrell Suggs off waivers from Arizona.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed CB Janoris Jenkins off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden from the practice squad and DE Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on IR. Signed DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad and LB Deshaun Davis to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jamal Custis to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WRs Scotty Miller and Mike Evans and S Jordan Whitehead on IR. Signed WR Spencer Schnell from the practice squad, WR Cyril Grayson from Dallas’ practice squad and DB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris from the practice squad and PK Greg Joseph from Carolina’s practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Maurice Smith from the practice squad and WR Emanuel Hall to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCK — Recalled C Isac Lunderstrom and LW Max Jones from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Jordan Gross from Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Connor Carrick off IR.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Vito Wormgoor.