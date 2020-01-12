scoreboard

On Deck

Monday

Boys basketball: McMinnville at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Hoodoo, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Saturday late results

Central Christian 38, Paisley 35

Girls Basketball

Saturday late results

Paisley 45, Central Christian 24

Swimming

Saturday late results

Madras Invite

Boys

Team Scores — Redmond 302, Pendleton 237, The Dalles 194, Ridgeview 135, Madras 119, Sisters 104, Cove 50.

Individuals (top 3)

Medley Relay — 1. Redmond: Asa Messner, Spencer Brakebill, Ryan Konop, Ceden Bolic, 1:51.08; 2. Pendleton: Andrew Williams, Cahill Robinson, Tyler Spratling, Kaleo Theis, 1:52.55; 3. Madras: Karson Hartman, Julian Hollingshead, Colby Anderson, Chema Lopez, 1:53.42.

200 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 1:54.43; 2. Tim Doza, COV, 1:58.60; 3. Will Evans, DAL, 2:05.75.

200 Individual Medley — Colby Anderson, MAD, 2:13.52; 2. Jacen McGowan, RED, 2:16.57; 3. Kendall Nave, RV, 2:19.32.

50 Freestyle — 1. Caden Bolic, RED, 24.50; 2. Will Evans, DAL, 24.52; 3. Taylor Fox, COV, 24.91.

100 Butterfly — 1. Julian Hollingshead, MAD, 57.78; 2. Colby Anderson, MAD, 58.20; 3. Cahill Robinson, PEN, 58.63.

100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 49.99; 2. Jacen McGowan, RED, 53.47; 3. Julian Hollingshead, MAD, 53.84.

500 Freestyle — 1. Tim Koza, COV, 5:21.90; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 5:44.59; 3. Tyler Spratling, PEN, 5:47.59.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Jacob Crumrine, Ryan Konop, 1:35.97; 2. Pendleton: Kaleo Theis, Tyler Spratling, Andrew Williams, Cahill Robinson, 1:39.93; 3. The Dalles: Bryce Harris, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole, Will Evans, 1:40.59.

100 Backstroke — 1. Andrew Williams, PEN, 1:04.04; 2. Karson Hartman, MAD, 1:07.69; 3. Matthew Miltenberger, PEN, 1:08.35.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Cahill Robinson, PEN, 1:06.24; 2. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 1:08.15; 3. Kendall Nave, RV, 1:12.04.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Asa Messner, Jacob Crumrine, Jacen McGowan, 3:48.93; 2. Ridgeview: Tygh Garbay, Chance Jones, Drew Harding, Kendall Nave, 3:52.87; 3. The Dalles, Bryce Harris, Zander Kirby, Michael Cole, Will Evans, 3:58.24.

Girls

Team Scores — Pendleton 338, The Dalles 278, Ridgeview 227, Sisters 140, Redmond 88, Madras 77.

Individuals (top 3)

200 Medley Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Kylie Norziger, Lily Chadwick, Gwen Arthur, Aria Mascall, 2:07.41; 2. The Dalles: Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Maise Bandel-Ramirez, Lydia DiGennaro, 2:07.98; 3. Sisters: Gambrie Leaver, Irish Diez, Lydia Bartlett, Lizzie McCrystal, 2:23.95.

200 Freestyle — 1. Kendall Webber, DAL, 2:14.55; 2. Finley Kennedy, PEN, 2:20.79; 3. Aria Mascall, RV, 2:25.68.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Kyndra Nelson, PEN, 2:40.50; 2. Kennedy, DAL, 2:46.29; 3. Ann Bostic, PEN, 2:52.14.

50 Freestyle — 1. Lydia DiGennaro, DAL, 26.52; 2. Gwen Arthur, RV, 3. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 29.78.

100 Butterfly — 1. Lydia Bartlett, SIS, 1:03.24; 2. Lydia DiGennaro, DAL, 1:09.87; 3. Tatum Paullus, PEN, 1:22.92.

100 Freestyle — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 59.08; 2. Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:01.55; 3. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:03.87.

500 Freestyle — 1. Kendall Webber, DAL, 6:05.60; 2. Kyndra Nelson, PEN, 6:22.99; 3. Ann Bostwick, PEN, 6:44.66.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. The Dalles: Kendall Webber, Kennedy Abbas, Bree Webber, Lydia DiGennaro, 1:53.00; 2. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Jillian Ferraro, Gwen Arthur, Kylie Nofziger, 1:56.89; 3. Pendleton: Kyndra Nelson, Finley Kennedy, Alara Campbell, Melinda Cramp, 1:57.11.

100 Backstroke — 1.Kyle Nofziger, RV, 1:06.52; 2. Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:09.21; 3. Aria Mascall, RV, 1:14.57.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Lydia Bartlett, SIS, 1:12.13; 2. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:19.90; 3. Hannah Haight, DAL, 1:21.81.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Pendleton: Kyndra Nelson, Finley Kennedy, Alara Campbell, Melinda Cramp, 4:24.29; 2. The Dalles: Bree Webber, Paige Compton, Hannah Haight, Kennedy Abbas, 4:33.94; 3. Pendleton: Brooklyn Lentz, Paige Pitner, Ann Bostwick, Kalan Spencer, 4:58.72.

Community sports

Basketball

Adult League

Bend Park & Recreation District

Week 8 Standings

Men’s League A Division

W L

Hoyt’s Hardware 6 1

Rock Supremacy 6 1

Bladt’s Woodworking 3 4

Goodyear Auto Care 3 4

Team Wet Burritos 3 4

The Homies 2 4

Pygmy Goats 1 6

Men’s League B Division

W L

Ninja Turtles 5 2

Riff Raff 4 3

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 3 4

Widgi Creek 2 5

———

Week 8 Scores

Bladt’s Woodworking 83, Wet Burritos 76

Hoyt’s Hardwood 88, Pigmy Goats 67

Rock Supremacy 82, Goodyear Auto Care 73

Ninja Turtles 83, Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 39

Riff Raff 78, Widgi Creek 66

Golf

Local

HOLE-IN-ONE REPORT

Meadow Lakes

Jan. 7

Scott Fleming, Bend

No. 17 147 yards 5-wood

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Divisional Playoffs

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23

Sunday’s Summaries

Packers 28, Seahawks 23

Seattle 3 0 14 6 — 23

Green Bay 7 14 7 0 — 28

First Quarter

GB—D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:37.

Sea—FG Myers 45, :28.

Second Quarter

GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 9:49.

GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 1:30.

Third Quarter

Sea—Lynch 1 run (Myers kick), 9:44.

GB—D.Adams 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:09.

Sea—Lockett 7 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :39.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Lynch 1 run (pass failed), 9:33.

A—78,998.

———

Sea GB

First downs 23 22

Total Net Yards 375 344

Rushes-yards 24-110 30-109

Passing 265 235

Punt Returns 1-10 1-6

Kickoff Returns 5-97 2-22

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 21-31-0 16-27-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-12 2-8

Punts 3-53.7 4-43.3

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-47 4-30

Time of Possession 30:31 29:29

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Seattle, Wilson 7-64, Lynch 12-26, Homer 3-13, Moore 1-6, Willson 1-1. Green Bay, Jones 21-62, Ervin 2-25, Rodgers 5-14, Lazard 1-5, J.Williams 1-3.

Passing—Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-277. Green Bay, Rodgers 16-27-0-243.

Receiving—Seattle, Lockett 9-136, Hollister 5-47, Metcalf 4-59, Homer 2-27, Willson 1-8. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-160, Graham 3-49, Allison 1-11, J.Williams 1-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-8, Jones 1-4, Sternberger 1-2.

Missed Field Goals—Seattle, Myers 50.

Chiefs 51, Texans 31

Houston 21 3 7 0 — 31

Kansas City 0 28 13 10 — 51

First Quarter

Hou—Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.

Hou—L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.

Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.

KC—D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.

KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.

KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.

KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.

Third Quarter

KC—D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.

KC—D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.

Hou—Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.

Fourth Quarter

KC—Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.

KC—FG Butker 24, 8:06.

A—73,503.

———

Hou KC

First downs 23 29

Total Net Yards 442 434

Rushes-yards 21-94 21-118

Passing 348 316

Punt Returns 1-11 2-1

Kickoff Returns 3-51 6-142

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 31-52-0 23-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 5-40 1-5

Punts 3-45.7 4-30.8

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 7-87 4-37

Time of Possession 34:35 25:25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.

Passing—Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.

Receiving—Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.

Missed Field Goals—Houston, Fairbairn 51.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans

49ERS 7 7 45 Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY’S GAME

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 51/2 691/2 Clemson

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500

Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500

Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647

Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

———

Saturday’s Late Games

Southern Cal 74, UCLA 63

No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69

Saturday’s Late Summary

No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69

ARIZONA ST. (10-6)

Martin 9-21 8-8 29, White 2-4 3-4 7, Edwards 4-10 0-0 11, House 3-6 2-2 9, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Cherry 1-5 0-0 3, Lawrence 2-5 1-2 6, Verge 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 14-16 69.

OREGON (14-3)

Pritchard 9-16 5-5 29, Duarte 7-12 2-2 20, Juiston 5-6 1-2 11, Mathis 3-10 0-0 8, Richardson 0-5 4-6 4, Dante 2-3 1-2 5, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Okoro 0-1 0-2 0, Patterson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-54 14-23 78.

Halftime—Oregon 40-31. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 9-29 (Edwards 3-8, Martin 3-9, House 1-2, Cherry 1-4, Lawrence 1-4, Verge 0-2), Oregon 12-29 (Pritchard 6-9, Duarte 4-8, Mathis 2-9, Juiston 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out—Okoro. Rebounds—Arizona St. 25 (White 9), Oregon 34 (Juiston 9). Assists—Arizona St. 12 (Martin 6), Oregon 16 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 18, Oregon 16. A—9,213 (12,364).

Sunday’s Games

No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52

Oregon St. 82, No. 24 Arizona 65

Monday-Tuesday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

Purdue 71, No. 8 Michigan St. 42

Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67

No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64

No. 23 Wichita St. 89, UConn 86

EAST

Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68

Manhattan 81, Siena 69

Niagara 70, Iona 69

Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70

Rider 69, Marist 52

Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58

SOUTH

Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 76, Wright St. 72

N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938

Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765

Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563

Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813

Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500

———

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon 71, No. 18 Arizona 64

No. 8 UCLA 65, Colorado 62

Utah 67, Southern Cal 65

Arizona St. 55, No. 3 Oregon St. 47

No. 5 Stanford 79, California 65

Sunday’s Summaries

No. 2 Oregon 71, No. 18 Arizona 64

OREGON (13-2)

Boley 1-4 0-0 3, Hebard 9-15 1-4 19, Sabally 4-10 9-10 18, Ionescu 5-12 7-7 17, Moore 2-3 1-2 5, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-3 0-0 3, Shelley 2-5 0-0 6, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-23 71.

ARIZONA (13-3)

Reese 5-11 3-4 13, Thomas 2-7 2-2 7, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 3-7 0-0 7, McDonald 8-17 4-4 25, McBryde 2-6 0-0 4, Alonso 2-5 0-0 6, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-10 64.

Oregon 18 17 18 18 — 71

Arizona 20 6 22 16 — 64

3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-14 (Boley 1-3, Sabally 1-4, Ionescu 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 2-4), Arizona 9-23 (Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McDonald 5-10, McBryde 0-1, Alonso 2-5). Assists—Oregon 17 (Ionescu 10), Arizona 15 (Carter 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 39 (Hebard 5-14), Arizona 23 (McDonald 1-5). Total Fouls—Oregon 12, Arizona 19. Technical Fouls—None. A—7,680.

Arizona St. 55, No. 3 Oregon St. 47

OREGON ST. (15-1)

Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 5-8 1-2 11, Goodman 0-4 2-2 2, Pivec 5-15 3-6 13, Slocum 5-16 1-1 13, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Tudor 0-8 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-61 7-11 47.

ARIZONA ST. (13-4)

Tapley 7-13 0-0 14, Van Hyfte 3-6 1-1 7, Richardson 2-9 6-6 10, Russell 0-2 1-2 1, Ryan 5-11 0-0 10, Ruden 4-11 0-0 9, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Bejedi 1-4 0-0 3, Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 9-11 55.

Oregon St. 4 10 18 15 — 47

Arizona St. 13 11 15 16 — 55

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 2-20 (Brown 0-2, Goodman 0-3, Pivec 0-2, Slocum 2-6, Tudor 0-7), Arizona St. 2-11 (Richardson 0-3, Ryan 0-1, Ruden 1-4, Bejedi 1-2, Mbulito 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 12 (Goodman 6), Arizona St. 8 (Mbulito 3). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Pivec, Arizona St. Ryan. Rebounds—Oregon St. 47 (Pivec 6-10), Arizona St. 37 (Tapley 2-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, Arizona St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,491.

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 4 South Carolina 93, Vanderbilt 57

No. 6 Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48

No. 7 Louisville 75, Wake Forest 61

No. 9 N.C. State 90, Notre Dame 56

No. 11 Florida St. 78, North Carolina 64

Iowa 91, No. 12 Indiana 85

No. 14 Kentucky 65, Florida 45

No. 15 DePaul 74, St. John’s 69

No. 17 Maryland 77, No. 24 Michigan 49

No. 19 West Virginia 68, Texas 63

No. 20 Missouri St. 80, Northern Iowa 66

No. 21 Arkansas 90, Missouri 73

No. 23 Tennessee 73, Georgia 56

EAST

Boston U. 72, Army 66

Butler 47, Georgetown 46

Drexel 74, Hofstra 54

Fordham 53, George Washington 47

Northeastern 72, Delaware 62

Rutgers 69, Nebraska 65

St. Bonaventure 62, George Mason 47

Towson 76, James Madison 75

Villanova 66, Xavier 54

Virginia 69, Boston College 52

West Virginia 68, Texas 63

SOUTH

Alabama 75, Auburn 48

Davidson 79, Rhode Island 67

Dayton 65, Richmond 51

Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67

Elon 77, UNC-Wilmington 53

Georgia Tech 49, Clemson 47

LSU 52, Mississippi 44

Miami 77, Syracuse 62

Wichita St. 61, East Carolina 53

William & Mary 85, Coll. of Charleston 60

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, UCF 64

DePaul 74, St. John’s 69

Drake 73, S. Illinois 65

Illinois 74, Minnesota 71

Iowa 91, Indiana 85

Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 51

Marquette 81, Seton Hall 60

Maryland 77, Michigan 49

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 52

Missouri St. 80, N. Iowa 66

NC State 90, Notre Dame 56

Northwestern 61, Purdue 56

Ohio St. 80, Penn St. 70

S. Dakota St. 100, Fort Wayne 69

UMKC 56, New Mexico St. 52

VCU 65, Saint Louis 52

Valparaiso 88, Evansville 66

W. Illinois 82, Denver 75

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Missouri 73

Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48

South Florida 68, Tulsa 52

TCU 73, Kansas 59

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —

Boston 26 11 .703 7

Miami 27 12 .692 7

Toronto 25 14 .641 9

Phila. 25 15 .625 9½

Indiana 24 15 .615 10

Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½

Orlando 18 21 .462 16

Charlotte 15 27 .357 20½

Chicago 14 26 .350 20½

Detroit 14 26 .350 20½

Washington 13 26 .333 21

Cleveland 12 27 .308 22

New York 11 29 .275 23½

Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —

Denver 27 12 .692 5

Utah 27 12 .692 5

Houston 26 12 .684 5½

L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 5½

Dallas 24 15 .615 8

Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 10

Memphis 18 22 .450 14½

San Antonio 17 21 .447 14½

Phoenix 16 23 .410 16

Portland 16 24 .400 16½

Minnesota 15 23 .395 16½

Sacramento 15 24 .385 17

New Orleans 14 26 .350 18½

Golden State 9 32 .220 24

Saturday’s Late Game

Milwaukee 122, Portland 101

Saturday’s Late Summary

Bucks 122, Trail Blazers 101

MILWAUKEE (122)

G.Antetokounmpo 13-23 4-7 32, Middleton 11-17 4-4 30, B.Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Bledsoe 11-20 4-5 29, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-5 0-0 6, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 2, S.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, R.Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 47-103 14-20 122.

PORTLAND (101)

Anthony 7-17 2-2 19, Bazemore 3-7 4-4 10, Tolliver 3-10 0-0 7, Lillard 10-20 3-3 26, McCollum 7-19 3-5 20, Hoard 2-7 2-3 6, Trent Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 37-95 17-21 101.

Milwaukee 32 32 33 25 — 122

Portland 24 31 25 21 — 101

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-38 (Middleton 4-4, Bledsoe 3-5, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Hill 1-3, S.Brown 1-3, Matthews 1-5, B.Lopez 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3), Portland 10-36 (Anthony 3-7, Lillard 3-8, McCollum 3-9, Tolliver 1-5, Little 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 60 (G.Antetokounmpo 17), Portland 48 (Anthony, Tolliver 11). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6), Portland 17 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 16, Portland 20. A—19,843 (19,393)

Sunday’s Games

New York 124, Miami 121

Utah 127, Washington 116

Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86

Memphis 122, Golden State 102

San Antonio 105, Toronto 104

Phoenix 100, Charlotte 92

Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119

Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130

Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147

Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138

Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122

N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111

Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123

Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137

Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124

N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149

New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Late Games

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Sunday’s Games

Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO

Florida 8, Toronto 4

New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero. Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Steven Fogarty to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Michael Moffat pending further review.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.