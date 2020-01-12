scoreboard

On Deck
Monday
Boys basketball: McMinnville at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Swimming: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview and Redmond, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Lakeview at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mazama, Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Saturday late results
Central Christian 38, Paisley 35
Girls Basketball
Saturday late results
Paisley 45, Central Christian 24
Swimming
Saturday late results
Madras Invite
Boys
Team Scores — Redmond 302, Pendleton 237, The Dalles 194, Ridgeview 135, Madras 119, Sisters 104, Cove 50.
Individuals (top 3)
Medley Relay — 1. Redmond: Asa Messner, Spencer Brakebill, Ryan Konop, Ceden Bolic, 1:51.08; 2. Pendleton: Andrew Williams, Cahill Robinson, Tyler Spratling, Kaleo Theis, 1:52.55; 3. Madras: Karson Hartman, Julian Hollingshead, Colby Anderson, Chema Lopez, 1:53.42.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 1:54.43; 2. Tim Doza, COV, 1:58.60; 3. Will Evans, DAL, 2:05.75.
200 Individual Medley — Colby Anderson, MAD, 2:13.52; 2. Jacen McGowan, RED, 2:16.57; 3. Kendall Nave, RV, 2:19.32.
50 Freestyle — 1. Caden Bolic, RED, 24.50; 2. Will Evans, DAL, 24.52; 3. Taylor Fox, COV, 24.91.
100 Butterfly — 1. Julian Hollingshead, MAD, 57.78; 2. Colby Anderson, MAD, 58.20; 3. Cahill Robinson, PEN, 58.63.
100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, RED, 49.99; 2. Jacen McGowan, RED, 53.47; 3. Julian Hollingshead, MAD, 53.84.
500 Freestyle — 1. Tim Koza, COV, 5:21.90; 2. Drew Harding, RV, 5:44.59; 3. Tyler Spratling, PEN, 5:47.59.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Jacob Crumrine, Ryan Konop, 1:35.97; 2. Pendleton: Kaleo Theis, Tyler Spratling, Andrew Williams, Cahill Robinson, 1:39.93; 3. The Dalles: Bryce Harris, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole, Will Evans, 1:40.59.
100 Backstroke — 1. Andrew Williams, PEN, 1:04.04; 2. Karson Hartman, MAD, 1:07.69; 3. Matthew Miltenberger, PEN, 1:08.35.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Cahill Robinson, PEN, 1:06.24; 2. Spencer Brakebill, RED, 1:08.15; 3. Kendall Nave, RV, 1:12.04.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Asa Messner, Jacob Crumrine, Jacen McGowan, 3:48.93; 2. Ridgeview: Tygh Garbay, Chance Jones, Drew Harding, Kendall Nave, 3:52.87; 3. The Dalles, Bryce Harris, Zander Kirby, Michael Cole, Will Evans, 3:58.24.
Girls
Team Scores — Pendleton 338, The Dalles 278, Ridgeview 227, Sisters 140, Redmond 88, Madras 77.
Individuals (top 3)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Ridgeview: Kylie Norziger, Lily Chadwick, Gwen Arthur, Aria Mascall, 2:07.41; 2. The Dalles: Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Maise Bandel-Ramirez, Lydia DiGennaro, 2:07.98; 3. Sisters: Gambrie Leaver, Irish Diez, Lydia Bartlett, Lizzie McCrystal, 2:23.95.
200 Freestyle — 1. Kendall Webber, DAL, 2:14.55; 2. Finley Kennedy, PEN, 2:20.79; 3. Aria Mascall, RV, 2:25.68.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kyndra Nelson, PEN, 2:40.50; 2. Kennedy, DAL, 2:46.29; 3. Ann Bostic, PEN, 2:52.14.
50 Freestyle — 1. Lydia DiGennaro, DAL, 26.52; 2. Gwen Arthur, RV, 3. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 29.78.
100 Butterfly — 1. Lydia Bartlett, SIS, 1:03.24; 2. Lydia DiGennaro, DAL, 1:09.87; 3. Tatum Paullus, PEN, 1:22.92.
100 Freestyle — 1. Gwen Arthur, RV, 59.08; 2. Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:01.55; 3. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:03.87.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kendall Webber, DAL, 6:05.60; 2. Kyndra Nelson, PEN, 6:22.99; 3. Ann Bostwick, PEN, 6:44.66.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. The Dalles: Kendall Webber, Kennedy Abbas, Bree Webber, Lydia DiGennaro, 1:53.00; 2. Ridgeview: Aria Mascall, Jillian Ferraro, Gwen Arthur, Kylie Nofziger, 1:56.89; 3. Pendleton: Kyndra Nelson, Finley Kennedy, Alara Campbell, Melinda Cramp, 1:57.11.
100 Backstroke — 1.Kyle Nofziger, RV, 1:06.52; 2. Melinda Cramp, PEN, 1:09.21; 3. Aria Mascall, RV, 1:14.57.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lydia Bartlett, SIS, 1:12.13; 2. Lilly Chadwick, RV, 1:19.90; 3. Hannah Haight, DAL, 1:21.81.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Pendleton: Kyndra Nelson, Finley Kennedy, Alara Campbell, Melinda Cramp, 4:24.29; 2. The Dalles: Bree Webber, Paige Compton, Hannah Haight, Kennedy Abbas, 4:33.94; 3. Pendleton: Brooklyn Lentz, Paige Pitner, Ann Bostwick, Kalan Spencer, 4:58.72.
Community sports
Basketball
Adult League
Bend Park & Recreation District
Week 8 Standings
Men’s League A Division
W L
Hoyt’s Hardware 6 1
Rock Supremacy 6 1
Bladt’s Woodworking 3 4
Goodyear Auto Care 3 4
Team Wet Burritos 3 4
The Homies 2 4
Pygmy Goats 1 6
Men’s League B Division
W L
Ninja Turtles 5 2
Riff Raff 4 3
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 3 4
Widgi Creek 2 5
———
Week 8 Scores
Bladt’s Woodworking 83, Wet Burritos 76
Hoyt’s Hardwood 88, Pigmy Goats 67
Rock Supremacy 82, Goodyear Auto Care 73
Ninja Turtles 83, Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 39
Riff Raff 78, Widgi Creek 66
Golf
Local
HOLE-IN-ONE REPORT
Meadow Lakes
Jan. 7
Scott Fleming, Bend
No. 17 147 yards 5-wood
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Divisional Playoffs
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 51, Houston 31
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
Sunday’s Summaries
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Seattle 3 0 14 6 — 23
Green Bay 7 14 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
GB—D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:37.
Sea—FG Myers 45, :28.
Second Quarter
GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 9:49.
GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 1:30.
Third Quarter
Sea—Lynch 1 run (Myers kick), 9:44.
GB—D.Adams 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:09.
Sea—Lockett 7 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :39.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Lynch 1 run (pass failed), 9:33.
A—78,998.
———
Sea GB
First downs 23 22
Total Net Yards 375 344
Rushes-yards 24-110 30-109
Passing 265 235
Punt Returns 1-10 1-6
Kickoff Returns 5-97 2-22
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-31-0 16-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-12 2-8
Punts 3-53.7 4-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-47 4-30
Time of Possession 30:31 29:29
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Seattle, Wilson 7-64, Lynch 12-26, Homer 3-13, Moore 1-6, Willson 1-1. Green Bay, Jones 21-62, Ervin 2-25, Rodgers 5-14, Lazard 1-5, J.Williams 1-3.
Passing—Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-277. Green Bay, Rodgers 16-27-0-243.
Receiving—Seattle, Lockett 9-136, Hollister 5-47, Metcalf 4-59, Homer 2-27, Willson 1-8. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-160, Graham 3-49, Allison 1-11, J.Williams 1-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-8, Jones 1-4, Sternberger 1-2.
Missed Field Goals—Seattle, Myers 50.
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Houston 21 3 7 0 — 31
Kansas City 0 28 13 10 — 51
First Quarter
Hou—Stills 54 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:59.
Hou—L.Johnson 10 blocked punt return (Fairbairn kick), 10:06.
Hou—Fells 4 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:21.
Second Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 31, 10:54.
KC—D.Williams 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.
KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:05.
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:31.
KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :44.
Third Quarter
KC—D.Williams 1 run (kick failed), 11:24.
KC—D.Williams 5 run (Butker kick), 4:39.
Hou—Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), :24.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Bell 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:52.
KC—FG Butker 24, 8:06.
A—73,503.
———
Hou KC
First downs 23 29
Total Net Yards 442 434
Rushes-yards 21-94 21-118
Passing 348 316
Punt Returns 1-11 2-1
Kickoff Returns 3-51 6-142
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-52-0 23-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-40 1-5
Punts 3-45.7 4-30.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-87 4-37
Time of Possession 34:35 25:25
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Houston, Hyde 13-44, Watson 6-37, D.Johnson 1-11, Reid 1-2. Kansas City, Mahomes 7-53, D.Williams 12-47, Watkins 1-14, Hill 1-4.
Passing—Houston, Watson 31-52-0-388. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-35-0-321.
Receiving—Houston, Hopkins 9-118, Fuller 5-89, D.Johnson 5-23, Stills 3-80, Fells 3-22, Hyde 3-18, Carter 1-17, Jones 1-14, Thomas 1-7. Kansas City, Kelce 10-134, Hill 3-41, Watkins 2-76, D.Williams 2-21, Hardman 2-19, Bell 2-15, Yelder 1-11, Robinson 1-4.
Missed Field Goals—Houston, Fairbairn 51.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
CHIEFS 71/2 71/2 52 Titans
49ERS 7 7 45 Packers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY’S GAME
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 51/2 691/2 Clemson
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
———
Saturday’s Late Games
Southern Cal 74, UCLA 63
No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69
Saturday’s Late Summary
No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69
ARIZONA ST. (10-6)
Martin 9-21 8-8 29, White 2-4 3-4 7, Edwards 4-10 0-0 11, House 3-6 2-2 9, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Cherry 1-5 0-0 3, Lawrence 2-5 1-2 6, Verge 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 14-16 69.
OREGON (14-3)
Pritchard 9-16 5-5 29, Duarte 7-12 2-2 20, Juiston 5-6 1-2 11, Mathis 3-10 0-0 8, Richardson 0-5 4-6 4, Dante 2-3 1-2 5, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Okoro 0-1 0-2 0, Patterson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-54 14-23 78.
Halftime—Oregon 40-31. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 9-29 (Edwards 3-8, Martin 3-9, House 1-2, Cherry 1-4, Lawrence 1-4, Verge 0-2), Oregon 12-29 (Pritchard 6-9, Duarte 4-8, Mathis 2-9, Juiston 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out—Okoro. Rebounds—Arizona St. 25 (White 9), Oregon 34 (Juiston 9). Assists—Arizona St. 12 (Martin 6), Oregon 16 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 18, Oregon 16. A—9,213 (12,364).
Sunday’s Games
No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52
Oregon St. 82, No. 24 Arizona 65
Monday-Tuesday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
Purdue 71, No. 8 Michigan St. 42
Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67
No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64
No. 23 Wichita St. 89, UConn 86
EAST
Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68
Manhattan 81, Siena 69
Niagara 70, Iona 69
Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70
Rider 69, Marist 52
Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58
SOUTH
Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 76, Wright St. 72
N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon St. 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Oregon 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Washington 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Arizona 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Colorado 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Utah 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 5 .000 8 8 .500
———
Sunday’s Games
No. 2 Oregon 71, No. 18 Arizona 64
No. 8 UCLA 65, Colorado 62
Utah 67, Southern Cal 65
Arizona St. 55, No. 3 Oregon St. 47
No. 5 Stanford 79, California 65
Sunday’s Summaries
No. 2 Oregon 71, No. 18 Arizona 64
OREGON (13-2)
Boley 1-4 0-0 3, Hebard 9-15 1-4 19, Sabally 4-10 9-10 18, Ionescu 5-12 7-7 17, Moore 2-3 1-2 5, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-3 0-0 3, Shelley 2-5 0-0 6, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-23 71.
ARIZONA (13-3)
Reese 5-11 3-4 13, Thomas 2-7 2-2 7, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 3-7 0-0 7, McDonald 8-17 4-4 25, McBryde 2-6 0-0 4, Alonso 2-5 0-0 6, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-10 64.
Oregon 18 17 18 18 — 71
Arizona 20 6 22 16 — 64
3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-14 (Boley 1-3, Sabally 1-4, Ionescu 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 2-4), Arizona 9-23 (Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McDonald 5-10, McBryde 0-1, Alonso 2-5). Assists—Oregon 17 (Ionescu 10), Arizona 15 (Carter 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 39 (Hebard 5-14), Arizona 23 (McDonald 1-5). Total Fouls—Oregon 12, Arizona 19. Technical Fouls—None. A—7,680.
Arizona St. 55, No. 3 Oregon St. 47
OREGON ST. (15-1)
Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 5-8 1-2 11, Goodman 0-4 2-2 2, Pivec 5-15 3-6 13, Slocum 5-16 1-1 13, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Tudor 0-8 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-61 7-11 47.
ARIZONA ST. (13-4)
Tapley 7-13 0-0 14, Van Hyfte 3-6 1-1 7, Richardson 2-9 6-6 10, Russell 0-2 1-2 1, Ryan 5-11 0-0 10, Ruden 4-11 0-0 9, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Bejedi 1-4 0-0 3, Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 9-11 55.
Oregon St. 4 10 18 15 — 47
Arizona St. 13 11 15 16 — 55
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 2-20 (Brown 0-2, Goodman 0-3, Pivec 0-2, Slocum 2-6, Tudor 0-7), Arizona St. 2-11 (Richardson 0-3, Ryan 0-1, Ruden 1-4, Bejedi 1-2, Mbulito 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 12 (Goodman 6), Arizona St. 8 (Mbulito 3). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Pivec, Arizona St. Ryan. Rebounds—Oregon St. 47 (Pivec 6-10), Arizona St. 37 (Tapley 2-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, Arizona St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,491.
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 4 South Carolina 93, Vanderbilt 57
No. 6 Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48
No. 7 Louisville 75, Wake Forest 61
No. 9 N.C. State 90, Notre Dame 56
No. 11 Florida St. 78, North Carolina 64
Iowa 91, No. 12 Indiana 85
No. 14 Kentucky 65, Florida 45
No. 15 DePaul 74, St. John’s 69
No. 17 Maryland 77, No. 24 Michigan 49
No. 19 West Virginia 68, Texas 63
No. 20 Missouri St. 80, Northern Iowa 66
No. 21 Arkansas 90, Missouri 73
No. 23 Tennessee 73, Georgia 56
EAST
Boston U. 72, Army 66
Butler 47, Georgetown 46
Drexel 74, Hofstra 54
Fordham 53, George Washington 47
Northeastern 72, Delaware 62
Rutgers 69, Nebraska 65
St. Bonaventure 62, George Mason 47
Towson 76, James Madison 75
Villanova 66, Xavier 54
Virginia 69, Boston College 52
West Virginia 68, Texas 63
SOUTH
Alabama 75, Auburn 48
Davidson 79, Rhode Island 67
Dayton 65, Richmond 51
Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67
Elon 77, UNC-Wilmington 53
Georgia Tech 49, Clemson 47
LSU 52, Mississippi 44
Miami 77, Syracuse 62
Wichita St. 61, East Carolina 53
William & Mary 85, Coll. of Charleston 60
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, UCF 64
DePaul 74, St. John’s 69
Drake 73, S. Illinois 65
Illinois 74, Minnesota 71
Iowa 91, Indiana 85
Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 51
Marquette 81, Seton Hall 60
Maryland 77, Michigan 49
Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 52
Missouri St. 80, N. Iowa 66
NC State 90, Notre Dame 56
Northwestern 61, Purdue 56
Ohio St. 80, Penn St. 70
S. Dakota St. 100, Fort Wayne 69
UMKC 56, New Mexico St. 52
VCU 65, Saint Louis 52
Valparaiso 88, Evansville 66
W. Illinois 82, Denver 75
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 90, Missouri 73
Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48
South Florida 68, Tulsa 52
TCU 73, Kansas 59
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —
Boston 26 11 .703 7
Miami 27 12 .692 7
Toronto 25 14 .641 9
Phila. 25 15 .625 9½
Indiana 24 15 .615 10
Brooklyn 18 20 .474 15½
Orlando 18 21 .462 16
Charlotte 15 27 .357 20½
Chicago 14 26 .350 20½
Detroit 14 26 .350 20½
Washington 13 26 .333 21
Cleveland 12 27 .308 22
New York 11 29 .275 23½
Atlanta 8 32 .200 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —
Denver 27 12 .692 5
Utah 27 12 .692 5
Houston 26 12 .684 5½
L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 5½
Dallas 24 15 .615 8
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 10
Memphis 18 22 .450 14½
San Antonio 17 21 .447 14½
Phoenix 16 23 .410 16
Portland 16 24 .400 16½
Minnesota 15 23 .395 16½
Sacramento 15 24 .385 17
New Orleans 14 26 .350 18½
Golden State 9 32 .220 24
Saturday’s Late Game
Milwaukee 122, Portland 101
Saturday’s Late Summary
Bucks 122, Trail Blazers 101
MILWAUKEE (122)
G.Antetokounmpo 13-23 4-7 32, Middleton 11-17 4-4 30, B.Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Bledsoe 11-20 4-5 29, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-5 0-0 6, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 2, S.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, R.Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 47-103 14-20 122.
PORTLAND (101)
Anthony 7-17 2-2 19, Bazemore 3-7 4-4 10, Tolliver 3-10 0-0 7, Lillard 10-20 3-3 26, McCollum 7-19 3-5 20, Hoard 2-7 2-3 6, Trent Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 37-95 17-21 101.
Milwaukee 32 32 33 25 — 122
Portland 24 31 25 21 — 101
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-38 (Middleton 4-4, Bledsoe 3-5, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Hill 1-3, S.Brown 1-3, Matthews 1-5, B.Lopez 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3), Portland 10-36 (Anthony 3-7, Lillard 3-8, McCollum 3-9, Tolliver 1-5, Little 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 60 (G.Antetokounmpo 17), Portland 48 (Anthony, Tolliver 11). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6), Portland 17 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 16, Portland 20. A—19,843 (19,393)
Sunday’s Games
New York 124, Miami 121
Utah 127, Washington 116
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86
Memphis 122, Golden State 102
San Antonio 105, Toronto 104
Phoenix 100, Charlotte 92
Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119
Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130
Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147
Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138
Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122
N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111
Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123
Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137
Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124
N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149
New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Late Games
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Columbus 3, Vegas 0
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
Sunday’s Games
Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO
Florida 8, Toronto 4
New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero. Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Steven Fogarty to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford.
American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Michael Moffat pending further review.
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.
MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.
