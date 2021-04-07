scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Mountain View at Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Pendleton at Summit, 7:15 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.; Henley at Crook County, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Prep Sports
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Late Game
Summit vs. Bend 3, Summit 2 (25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13)
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Late Game
Summit 8, Sandy 0
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Late Games
South Eugene 3, Bend 0
Wednesday’s Game
Lakeview 2, La Pine 1
Ridgeview 1, Redmond 1 (Ridgeview wins 5-4 on PKs)
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —
Phila. 35 16 .686 ½
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 3
Charlotte 26 24 .520 9
Atlanta 27 25 .519 9
Miami 26 25 .510 9½
Boston 26 26 .500 10
New York 25 27 .481 11
Indiana 23 27 .460 12
Chicago 21 28 .429 13½
Toronto 20 31 .392 15½
Cleveland 18 32 .360 17
Washington 18 32 .360 17
Orlando 17 34 .333 18½
Detroit 15 36 .294 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 38 12 .760 —
Phoenix 35 14 .714 2½
L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 5
Denver 32 18 .640 6
L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 6½
Portland 30 20 .600 8
Dallas 28 22 .560 10
Memphis 26 23 .531 11½
San Antonio 24 24 .500 13
Golden State 24 27 .471 14½
New Orleans 22 29 .431 16½
Sacramento 22 29 .431 16½
Oklahoma City 20 31 .392 18½
Houston 14 37 .275 24½
Minnesota 13 39 .250 26
Tuesday’s Late Games
Denver 134, Detroit 119
L.A. Clippers 133, Portland 116
Golden State 122, Milwaukee 121
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 131, Orlando 116
Indiana 141, Minnesota 137
Boston 101, New York 99
Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111
Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 102
Houston 102, Dallas 93
Memphis 131, Atlanta 113
San Antonio at Denver, late
Utah at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Clippers 133, Trail Blazers 116
PORTLAND (116)
Covington 6-13 1-2 15, Powell 8-18 14-15 32, Kanter 5-8 3-4 13, Lillard 2-14 6-7 11, McCollum 9-15 4-5 24, Anthony 2-10 2-2 8, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-5 0-0 5, Simons 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 31-37 116.
L.A. CLIPPERS (133)
Leonard 10-18 8-9 29, Morris Sr. 2-7 0-0 5, Zubac 5-7 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 2-2 8, George 11-18 8-8 36, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, Mann 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 2-5 0-0 5, Cousins 3-4 1-4 7, Jackson 8-12 3-3 23, Kennard 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-89 25-30 133.
Portland 32 34 23 27 — 116
L.A. Clippers 47 26 28 32 — 133
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-36 (McCollum 2-4, Anthony 2-5, Covington 2-7, Powell 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-3, Little 1-3, Lillard 1-6), L.A. Clippers 16-41 (George 6-9, Jackson 4-6, Beverley 2-5, Patterson 1-3, Batum 1-4, Leonard 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-6, Rondo 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Kanter 15), L.A. Clippers 48 (Leonard 12). Assists—Portland 18 (Lillard, McCollum 6), L.A. Clippers 24 (Leonard 7). Total Fouls—Portland 22, L.A. Clippers 24. A—0 (18,997)
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90
Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91
N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103
Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138
New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118
Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108
Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94
Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97
Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115
Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124
Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131
Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99
Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87
Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85
Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94
Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118
St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127
Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100
Edmonton 40 24 14 2 50 131 114
Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107
Montreal 36 17 10 9 43 116 99
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 40 13 23 4 30 106 150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Anaheim 5, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Colorado at Minnesota, late
Vegas at St. Louis, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 2 .600 —
New York 3 2 .600 —
Boston 3 3 .500 ½
Toronto 3 3 .500 ½
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667 —
Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 3 3 .500 1
Chicago 3 4 .429 1½
Cleveland 2 3 .400 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 —
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Seattle 3 3 .500 2
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Oakland 1 6 .143 4½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —
New York 1 2 .333 2½
Washington 1 2 .333 2½
Atlanta 2 4 .333 3
Miami 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —
St. Louis 4 2 .667 1
Chicago 3 3 .500 2
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 —
San Diego 4 3 .571 1
San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½
Arizona 2 3 .400 2
Colorado 1 4 .200 3
Tuesday’s Late Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Louis 7, Miami 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona at Colorado, late
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 10:35 a.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
MLB —American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day injured list. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day injured list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins on a five-year contract extension.
MLB — National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard. Waived OT Javarius Leamon.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle and P Bryan Anger.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Anthony Levine.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Antony Auclair. Re-signed DB A.J. Moore. Withdrew their restricted offer from DT P.J. Hall.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated C Dustin Woodard from the retired list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.
COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Liam Foudy and C Alexandre Texier for assignment to taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Designated C Justin Dowling for assignment to taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived RW Martin Frk.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau, C Jake Evans and RW Paul Byron from minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley. Acquired Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobstin exchange for Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and for the Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, a conditional fourth-round choice in the 2022 NHL draft.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Acquired Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey in exchange for Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Laex Formenton from minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Galchenyuk, G Michael Hutchinson and RW Alexander Barabanov from minor league taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived LW Richard Panik.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment to taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.
FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.
