scoreboard

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Mountain View at Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Pendleton at Summit, 7:15 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.; Henley at Crook County, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.

Prep Sports

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Late Game

Summit vs. Bend 3, Summit 2 (25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13)

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s Late Game

Summit 8, Sandy 0

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s Late Games

South Eugene 3, Bend 0

Wednesday’s Game

Lakeview 2, La Pine 1

Ridgeview 1, Redmond 1 (Ridgeview wins 5-4 on PKs)

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 36 16 .692 —

Phila. 35 16 .686 ½

Milwaukee 32 18 .640 3

Charlotte 26 24 .520 9

Atlanta 27 25 .519 9

Miami 26 25 .510 9½

Boston 26 26 .500 10

New York 25 27 .481 11

Indiana 23 27 .460 12

Chicago 21 28 .429 13½

Toronto 20 31 .392 15½

Cleveland 18 32 .360 17

Washington 18 32 .360 17

Orlando 17 34 .333 18½

Detroit 15 36 .294 20½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 38 12 .760 —

Phoenix 35 14 .714 2½

L.A. Clippers 34 18 .654 5

Denver 32 18 .640 6

L.A. Lakers 32 19 .627 6½

Portland 30 20 .600 8

Dallas 28 22 .560 10

Memphis 26 23 .531 11½

San Antonio 24 24 .500 13

Golden State 24 27 .471 14½

New Orleans 22 29 .431 16½

Sacramento 22 29 .431 16½

Oklahoma City 20 31 .392 18½

Houston 14 37 .275 24½

Minnesota 13 39 .250 26

Tuesday’s Late Games

Denver 134, Detroit 119

L.A. Clippers 133, Portland 116

Golden State 122, Milwaukee 121

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 131, Orlando 116

Indiana 141, Minnesota 137

Boston 101, New York 99

Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111

Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 102

Houston 102, Dallas 93

Memphis 131, Atlanta 113

San Antonio at Denver, late

Utah at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Late Box Score

Clippers 133, Trail Blazers 116

PORTLAND (116)

Covington 6-13 1-2 15, Powell 8-18 14-15 32, Kanter 5-8 3-4 13, Lillard 2-14 6-7 11, McCollum 9-15 4-5 24, Anthony 2-10 2-2 8, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-5 0-0 5, Simons 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 31-37 116.

L.A. CLIPPERS (133)

Leonard 10-18 8-9 29, Morris Sr. 2-7 0-0 5, Zubac 5-7 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 2-2 8, George 11-18 8-8 36, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, Mann 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 2-5 0-0 5, Cousins 3-4 1-4 7, Jackson 8-12 3-3 23, Kennard 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-89 25-30 133.

Portland 32 34 23 27 — 116

L.A. Clippers 47 26 28 32 — 133

3-Point Goals—Portland 11-36 (McCollum 2-4, Anthony 2-5, Covington 2-7, Powell 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-3, Little 1-3, Lillard 1-6), L.A. Clippers 16-41 (George 6-9, Jackson 4-6, Beverley 2-5, Patterson 1-3, Batum 1-4, Leonard 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-6, Rondo 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Kanter 15), L.A. Clippers 48 (Leonard 12). Assists—Portland 18 (Lillard, McCollum 6), L.A. Clippers 24 (Leonard 7). Total Fouls—Portland 22, L.A. Clippers 24. A—0 (18,997)

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 39 25 10 4 54 132 118

N.Y. Islanders 39 25 10 4 54 118 90

Pittsburgh 39 24 13 2 50 130 110

Boston 36 20 10 6 46 102 91

N.Y. Rangers 38 18 15 5 41 125 103

Philadelphia 38 18 15 5 41 114 138

New Jersey 37 13 18 6 32 91 118

Buffalo 38 9 23 6 24 87 131

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 40 26 10 4 56 132 108

Carolina 38 26 9 3 55 125 94

Tampa Bay 39 26 11 2 54 132 97

Nashville 40 21 18 1 43 102 115

Chicago 40 18 17 5 41 113 124

Columbus 41 15 18 8 38 102 131

Dallas 37 13 14 10 36 100 99

Detroit 41 13 22 6 32 90 128

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 38 26 8 4 56 137 87

Vegas 37 25 10 2 52 119 85

Minnesota 37 23 12 2 48 108 94

Arizona 39 19 15 5 43 107 118

St. Louis 38 16 16 6 38 104 124

San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127

Los Angeles 37 14 17 6 34 100 107

Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100

Edmonton 40 24 14 2 50 131 114

Winnipeg 39 23 13 3 49 125 107

Montreal 36 17 10 9 43 116 99

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124

Ottawa 40 13 23 4 30 106 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Anaheim 5, San Jose 1

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Colorado at Minnesota, late

Vegas at St. Louis, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 3 2 .600 —

New York 3 2 .600 —

Boston 3 3 .500 ½

Toronto 3 3 .500 ½

Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 2 .667 —

Kansas City 3 2 .600 ½

Detroit 3 3 .500 1

Chicago 3 4 .429 1½

Cleveland 2 3 .400 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 5 1 .833 —

Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1

Seattle 3 3 .500 2

Texas 3 3 .500 2

Oakland 1 6 .143 4½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 2, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 5 1 .833 —

New York 1 2 .333 2½

Washington 1 2 .333 2½

Atlanta 2 4 .333 3

Miami 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 5 1 .833 —

St. Louis 4 2 .667 1

Chicago 3 3 .500 2

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2

Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 —

San Diego 4 3 .571 1

San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½

Arizona 2 3 .400 2

Colorado 1 4 .200 3

Tuesday’s Late Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 2, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona at Colorado, late

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 10:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB —American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day injured list. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day injured list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins on a five-year contract extension.

MLB — National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard. Waived OT Javarius Leamon.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle and P Bryan Anger.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Anthony Levine.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Antony Auclair. Re-signed DB A.J. Moore. Withdrew their restricted offer from DT P.J. Hall.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated C Dustin Woodard from the retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.

COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Liam Foudy and C Alexandre Texier for assignment to taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Justin Dowling for assignment to taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived RW Martin Frk.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau, C Jake Evans and RW Paul Byron from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley. Acquired Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobstin exchange for Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and for the Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, a conditional fourth-round choice in the 2022 NHL draft.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Acquired Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey in exchange for Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Laex Formenton from minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Galchenyuk, G Michael Hutchinson and RW Alexander Barabanov from minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived LW Richard Panik.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment to taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.

FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.

