On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Friday Results
Bend 50, Ridgeview 40
Mountain View 84, Madras 47
Newport at Sisters, canceled
Triad 71, Central Christian 34
Gilchrist at Paisley 71, Gilchrist 20
Trinity Lutheran 78, Prospect Charter 32
Girls Basketball
Thursday Late Results
Chemawa, Culver 49, OT
Friday Results
Grants Pass at Bend, cancelled
Mountain View at Madras, late
Glencoe at Summit, canceled
Crook County at Milwaukie, canceled
Newport at Sisters, cancelled
Central Christian 25 at Triad 24
Paisley 44, Gilchrist 29
Trinity Lutheran 49, Prospect Charter 34
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Washington St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
———
Thursday’s Late Games
Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76
California 73, Washington St. 66
Thursday’s Late Summary
Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76
ARIZONA ST. (10-5)
Martin 9-19 3-4 24, White 5-8 2-4 12, Verge 2-9 3-6 7, Edwards 6-10 2-2 18, Lawrence 3-6 3-4 9, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Cherry 1-3 0-0 3, House 0-0 1-2 1, Graham 3-5 0-0 6, Valtonen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 16-24 82.
OREGON ST. (11-4)
Tinkle 7-12 4-5 22, Thompson 8-9 3-4 22, Kelley 3-6 4-8 10, Reichle 0-5 6-7 6, Hollins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Lucas 0-4 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-1 4, Vernon 0-0 0-1 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 22-31 76.
Halftime—Arizona St. 36-25. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 8-16 (Edwards 4-5, Martin 3-7, Cherry 1-2, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Tinkle 4-6, Thompson 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Dastrup 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Lucas 0-2, Reichle 0-4). Rebounds—Arizona St. 35 (White 9), Oregon St. 31 (Tinkle, Kelley 6). Assists—Arizona St. 13 (Verge 5), Oregon St. 13 (Thompson, Reichle 3). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 24, Oregon St. 18. A—4,828 (9,604).
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Washington at California, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58
Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49
EAST
Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60
Iona 69, Rider 66
Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65
Princeton 63, Penn 58
Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56
MIDWEST
Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78
Iowa 67, Maryland 49
N. Kentucky 68, Ill.-Chicago 52
Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Oregon St. 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Oregon 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Arizona 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Colorado 2 2 .500 13 2 .867
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 0 4 .000 8 7 .533
Utah 0 4 .000 7 8 .467
———
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 72, No. 2 Oregon 66
No. 3 Oregon St. 63, No. 18 Arizona 61
No. 8 UCLA 84, Utah 54
Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53
No. 5 Stanford 73, California 40
Friday’s Summary
Arizona St. 72, No. 2 Oregon 66
OREGON (12-2)
Boley 1-6 0-0 2, Hebard 6-9 1-4 13, Sabally 4-9 0-0 10, Ionescu 10-19 4-4 24, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-0 1-2 1, Chavez 2-3 0-0 6, Shelley 3-5 0-2 7, Winterburn 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 27-55 7-14 66
ARIZONA ST. (12-4)
Tapley 5-12 6-8 16, Van Hyfte 0-3 2-2 2, Hanson 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 2-8 6-6 12, Ryan 6-14 3-4 17, Ruden 5-11 0-0 12, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Bejedi 2-5 0-0 6, Mbulito 1-3 2-2 4, Sanders 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 22-64 19-22 72
Oregon 23 12 17 14 — 66
Arizona St. 15 13 14 30 — 72
3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-18 (Boley 0-5, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 0-4, Moore 0-1, Chavez 2-2, Shelley 1-2), Arizona St. 9-28 (Van Hyfte 0-1, Hanson 0-4, Richardson 2-5, Ryan 2-5, Ruden 2-4, Bejedi 2-5, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 1-3). Assists—Oregon 9 (Ionescu 4), Arizona St. 13 (Richardson 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Hebard 2-9), Arizona St. 36 (Van Hyfte 5-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 20, Arizona St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,958.
Saturday’s Game
Washington St. at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 15 DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68
No. 20 Missouri St. 69, Drake 67
EAST
Butler 58, Villanova 41
Delaware 80, Hofstra 59
Drexel 50, Northeastern 41
Xavier 85, Georgetown 64
SOUTH
Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48
UNC-Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55
MIDWEST
Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61
Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52
Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 61
Marquette 94, St. John’s 85
N. Iowa 60, S. Illinois 57
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56
.
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —
Miami 27 11 .711 5½
Boston 25 11 .694 6½
Toronto 25 13 .658 7½
Phila. 25 14 .641 8
Indiana 24 15 .615 9
Orlando 18 21 .462 15
Brooklyn 17 20 .459 15
Charlotte 15 26 .366 19
Detroit 14 25 .359 19
Washington 13 25 .342 19½
Chicago 13 26 .333 20
Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½
New York 10 29 .256 23
Atlanta 8 31 .205 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
Denver 26 11 .703 4
Utah 26 12 .684 4½
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Houston 25 12 .676 5
Dallas 23 14 .622 7
Oklahoma City 22 16 .579 8½
Memphis 17 22 .436 14
San Antonio 16 21 .432 14
Portland 16 23 .410 15
Minnesota 15 22 .405 15
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Phoenix 15 23 .395 15½
New Orleans 14 25 .359 17
Golden State 9 30 .231 22
Thursday’s Late Game
Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92
Friday’s Games
Washington 111, Atlanta 101
New Orleans 123, New York 111
Brooklyn 117, Miami 113
Indiana 116, Chicago 105
Memphis 134, San Antonio 121
Utah 109, Charlotte 92
Phoenix 98, Orlando 94
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Houston, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
FBS PLAYOFFS
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
New Orleans
No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS PLAYOFFS
Championship in Frisco, Texas
Saturday’s Game
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAMES
49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings
RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans
PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY’S GAME
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
James Madison 11/2 PK 481/2 N Dakota St
MONDAY, JAN. 13
National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA
Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117
Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148
Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140
Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147
Ottawa 44 16 22 6 38 120 152
Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Carolina 44 26 16 2 54 148 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124
N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144
New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122
Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139
Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145
Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146
Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142
Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121
Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144
Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136
Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139
San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152
Los Angeles 46 18 24 4 40 118 144
Anaheim 44 17 22 5 39 113 139
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Winnipeg 4
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Calgary 2, Minnesota 1
Dallas 3, Anaheim 0
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 2
San Jose 3, Columbus 1
Friday’s Games
Carolina 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3, OT
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OFs Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. and RHPs Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman on one-year contracts. Acquired RHP Austin Brice from Miami for SS Angeudis Santos. Designated INF Marco Hernández for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alex Colomé and Evan Marshall; INF Leury García; OF Nomar Mazara and LHP Carlos Rodón on one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF-DH Jorge Soler on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Bassitt and Liam Hendriks; LHP Sean Manaea; INFs Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien; and OFs Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman on one-year contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Sam Haggerty off waivers from New York (NL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake and Tyler Glasnow; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker on one-year contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Grant Dayton; RHPs Luke Jackson and Mike Foltynewicz; INFs Johan Camargo and Dansby Swanson; and OF Adam Duvall on one-year contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Bauer, Matt Bowman, Anthony DeSclafani and Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to a reserve/future contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadors. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander on IR.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Kwon Alexander from IR. Placed DL Kentavius Street on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Martin Marincin to a one-year contract extension.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded M McCall Zerboni to Sky Blue FC for the rights to Hailie Mace and a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick draft pick.
U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Named Brian McBride general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team.
COLLEGE
INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.
MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.
MICHIGAN — RB Tru Wilson announced he will transfer.
MICHIGAN STATE — WR Cody White announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.
