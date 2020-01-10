On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 2:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, South Salem at MVC Dual (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Southridge Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sisters at Junction City Invite, 9 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Redmond at Rumbaugh Invitational, Corvallis, 9 a.m.; Ridgeview at Henley Freeze, 9 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invitational, 9 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Friday Results

Bend 50, Ridgeview 40

Mountain View 84, Madras 47

Newport at Sisters, canceled

Triad 71, Central Christian 34

Gilchrist at Paisley 71, Gilchrist 20

Trinity Lutheran 78, Prospect Charter 32

Girls Basketball

Thursday Late Results

Chemawa, Culver 49, OT

Friday Results

Grants Pass at Bend, cancelled

Mountain View at Madras, late

Glencoe at Summit, canceled

Crook County at Milwaukie, canceled

Newport at Sisters, cancelled

Central Christian 25 at Triad 24

Paisley 44, Gilchrist 29

Trinity Lutheran 49, Prospect Charter 34

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867

Oregon 2 1 .667 13 3 .813

Colorado 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 12 3 .800

Arizona 1 1 .500 11 4 .733

Utah 1 1 .500 10 4 .714

Arizona St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667

UCLA 1 1 .500 8 7 .533

California 1 1 .500 7 8 .467

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733

Washington 1 2 .333 11 5 .688

Washington St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625

———

Thursday’s Late Games

Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76

California 73, Washington St. 66

Thursday’s Late Summary

Arizona St. 82, Oregon St. 76

ARIZONA ST. (10-5)

Martin 9-19 3-4 24, White 5-8 2-4 12, Verge 2-9 3-6 7, Edwards 6-10 2-2 18, Lawrence 3-6 3-4 9, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Cherry 1-3 0-0 3, House 0-0 1-2 1, Graham 3-5 0-0 6, Valtonen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 16-24 82.

OREGON ST. (11-4)

Tinkle 7-12 4-5 22, Thompson 8-9 3-4 22, Kelley 3-6 4-8 10, Reichle 0-5 6-7 6, Hollins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Lucas 0-4 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-1 4, Vernon 0-0 0-1 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 22-31 76.

Halftime—Arizona St. 36-25. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 8-16 (Edwards 4-5, Martin 3-7, Cherry 1-2, Lawrence 0-1, Verge 0-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Tinkle 4-6, Thompson 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Dastrup 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Lucas 0-2, Reichle 0-4). Rebounds—Arizona St. 35 (White 9), Oregon St. 31 (Tinkle, Kelley 6). Assists—Arizona St. 13 (Verge 5), Oregon St. 13 (Thompson, Reichle 3). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 24, Oregon St. 18. A—4,828 (9,604).

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Washington at California, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58

Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49

EAST

Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60

Iona 69, Rider 66

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65

Princeton 63, Penn 58

Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

MIDWEST

Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78

Iowa 67, Maryland 49

N. Kentucky 68, Ill.-Chicago 52

Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000

Oregon St. 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933

Oregon 2 1 .667 12 2 .857

Washington 2 1 .667 10 4 .714

Arizona 2 2 .500 13 2 .867

Colorado 2 2 .500 13 2 .867

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750

Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533

California 0 3 .000 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 0 4 .000 8 7 .533

Utah 0 4 .000 7 8 .467

———

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 72, No. 2 Oregon 66

No. 3 Oregon St. 63, No. 18 Arizona 61

No. 8 UCLA 84, Utah 54

Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53

No. 5 Stanford 73, California 40

Friday’s Summary

Arizona St. 72, No. 2 Oregon 66

OREGON (12-2)

Boley 1-6 0-0 2, Hebard 6-9 1-4 13, Sabally 4-9 0-0 10, Ionescu 10-19 4-4 24, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-0 1-2 1, Chavez 2-3 0-0 6, Shelley 3-5 0-2 7, Winterburn 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 27-55 7-14 66

ARIZONA ST. (12-4)

Tapley 5-12 6-8 16, Van Hyfte 0-3 2-2 2, Hanson 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 2-8 6-6 12, Ryan 6-14 3-4 17, Ruden 5-11 0-0 12, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Bejedi 2-5 0-0 6, Mbulito 1-3 2-2 4, Sanders 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 22-64 19-22 72

Oregon 23 12 17 14 — 66

Arizona St. 15 13 14 30 — 72

3-Point Goals—Oregon 5-18 (Boley 0-5, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 0-4, Moore 0-1, Chavez 2-2, Shelley 1-2), Arizona St. 9-28 (Van Hyfte 0-1, Hanson 0-4, Richardson 2-5, Ryan 2-5, Ruden 2-4, Bejedi 2-5, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 1-3). Assists—Oregon 9 (Ionescu 4), Arizona St. 13 (Richardson 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Hebard 2-9), Arizona St. 36 (Van Hyfte 5-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 20, Arizona St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,958.

Saturday’s Game

Washington St. at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 15 DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68

No. 20 Missouri St. 69, Drake 67

EAST

Butler 58, Villanova 41

Delaware 80, Hofstra 59

Drexel 50, Northeastern 41

Xavier 85, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48

UNC-Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61

Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52

Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 61

Marquette 94, St. John’s 85

N. Iowa 60, S. Illinois 57

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —

Miami 27 11 .711 5½

Boston 25 11 .694 6½

Toronto 25 13 .658 7½

Phila. 25 14 .641 8

Indiana 24 15 .615 9

Orlando 18 21 .462 15

Brooklyn 17 20 .459 15

Charlotte 15 26 .366 19

Detroit 14 25 .359 19

Washington 13 25 .342 19½

Chicago 13 26 .333 20

Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½

New York 10 29 .256 23

Atlanta 8 31 .205 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

Denver 26 11 .703 4

Utah 26 12 .684 4½

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Houston 25 12 .676 5

Dallas 23 14 .622 7

Oklahoma City 22 16 .579 8½

Memphis 17 22 .436 14

San Antonio 16 21 .432 14

Portland 16 23 .410 15

Minnesota 15 22 .405 15

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Phoenix 15 23 .395 15½

New Orleans 14 25 .359 17

Golden State 9 30 .231 22

Thursday’s Late Game

Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92

Friday’s Games

Washington 111, Atlanta 101

New Orleans 123, New York 111

Brooklyn 117, Miami 113

Indiana 116, Chicago 105

Memphis 134, San Antonio 121

Utah 109, Charlotte 92

Phoenix 98, Orlando 94

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late

Milwaukee at Sacramento, late

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Houston, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

FBS PLAYOFFS

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

New Orleans

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 LSU (14-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS PLAYOFFS

Championship in Frisco, Texas

Saturday’s Game

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 9 a.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAMES

49ERS 7 7 441/2 Vikings

RAVENS 10 9 47 Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

CHIEFS 9 91/2 51 Texans

PACKERS 4 4 47 Seahawks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY’S GAME

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

James Madison 11/2 PK 481/2 N Dakota St

MONDAY, JAN. 13

National Championship Game, New Orleans, LA

Lsu 51/2 6 691/2 Clemson

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117

Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148

Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140

Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147

Ottawa 44 16 22 6 38 120 152

Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Carolina 44 26 16 2 54 148 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124

N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144

New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122

Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139

Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145

Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146

Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142

Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121

Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144

Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136

Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139

San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152

Los Angeles 46 18 24 4 40 118 144

Anaheim 44 17 22 5 39 113 139

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 0

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 2

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Friday’s Games

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OFs Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. and RHPs Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman on one-year contracts. Acquired RHP Austin Brice from Miami for SS Angeudis Santos. Designated INF Marco Hernández for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Alex Colomé and Evan Marshall; INF Leury García; OF Nomar Mazara and LHP Carlos Rodón on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF-DH Jorge Soler on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Bassitt and Liam Hendriks; LHP Sean Manaea; INFs Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien; and OFs Mark Canha and Robbie Grossman on one-year contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Sam Haggerty off waivers from New York (NL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake and Tyler Glasnow; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker on one-year contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Grant Dayton; RHPs Luke Jackson and Mike Foltynewicz; INFs Johan Camargo and Dansby Swanson; and OF Adam Duvall on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Bauer, Matt Bowman, Anthony DeSclafani and Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadors. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Kwon Alexander from IR. Placed DL Kentavius Street on IR.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Martin Marincin to a one-year contract extension.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded M McCall Zerboni to Sky Blue FC for the rights to Hailie Mace and a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick draft pick.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Brian McBride general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

MICHIGAN — RB Tru Wilson announced he will transfer.

MICHIGAN STATE — WR Cody White announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.