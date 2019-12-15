ON DECK
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Parkrose, 7:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Oakridge at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.
Swimming: Mountain View at Sheldon, 3:15 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Meissner, TBD.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Ridgeview vs. St. Helens, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Cottage Grove at Seaside Tournament, 2:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Astoria at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Washougal, Wash., at Seaside Tournament, 4 p.m.; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.
Community sports
Basketball
Adult League
Bend Park & Recreation District
Week 5 Standings
Men’s League A Division
W L
Hoyt’s Hardware 4 1
Rock Supremacy 3 1
Bladt’s Woodworking 2 2
Team Wet Burritos 2 2
The Homies 2 2
Goodyear Auto Care 2 3
Pygmy Goats 0 4
Men’s League B Division
W L
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 3 2
Ninja Turtles 3 2
Riff Raff 3 2
Widgi Creek 1 4
Week 5 Scores
The Homies 78, Pygmy Goats 56
Team Wet Burrito 80, Goodyear Auto Care 75
Rock Supremacy 77, Hoyt’s Hardware 72
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 75, Riff Raff 58
Ninja Turtles 80, Widgi Creek 71
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —
Miami 19 7 .731 4½
Philadelphia 20 8 .714 4½
Boston 17 7 .708 5½
Toronto 17 8 .680 6
Indiana 18 9 .667 6
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 9½
Orlando 12 14 .462 11½
Detroit 11 15 .423 12½
Charlotte 12 17 .414 13
Chicago 10 18 .357 14½
Washington 7 17 .292 15½
Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½
Atlanta 6 21 .222 18
New York 6 21 .222 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½
Dallas 17 8 .680 6
Denver 17 8 .680 6
Houston 17 9 .654 6½
Utah 15 11 .577 8½
Sacramento 12 14 .462 11½
Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 12
Phoenix 11 14 .440 12
San Antonio 10 15 .400 13
Minnesota 10 15 .400 13
Portland 10 16 .385 13½
Memphis 9 17 .346 14½
New Orleans 6 21 .222 18
Golden State 5 23 .179 19½
———
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 130, New Orleans 119
Indiana 107, Charlotte 85
Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89
L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96
Denver 111, New York 105
Sacramento 100, Golden State 79
Monday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
———
Saturday’s Late Games
No. 6 Gonzaga 84, No. 15 Arizona 80
Saint Mary’s 89, California 77
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56
Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76
Monday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
Minnesota 84, No. 3 Ohio St. 71
Wofford 68, No. 17 North Carolina 64
EAST
Boston College 74, CCSU 55
Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61
Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61
UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77
SOUTH
Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT
ETSU 97, Milligan 41
Longwood 76, Stetson 72
N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64
NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77
South Carolina 67, Clemson 54
South Florida 81, Drexel 61
UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65
VCU 61, Missouri St. 51
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46
William & Mary 90, Goucher 30
Wofford 68, North Carolina 64
MIDWEST
Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50
Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58
Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51
Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45
Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67
Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71
Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48
Nebraska 70, Purdue 56
Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54
Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82
Youngstown St. 65, SE Missouri 50
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55
Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58
Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60
Texas State 117, Bethany (KS) 65
UTSA 98, Texas of the Permian Basin 55
FAR WEST
Hawaii 94, Samford 73
Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
———
Saturday’s Late Game
No. 4 Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46
Saturday’s Boxscores
No. 4 Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46
UTAH ST. (3-7)
Aniambossou 1-6 3-4 5, Bassett 4-14 2-4 10, Gorman 1-16 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Jensen-Baker 7-10 1-2 19, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, Franson 0-3 0-0 0, Daulton 1-2 1-2 3, Brantley 1-3 0-0 2, Dougherty 1-1 0-0 2, Emrich 0-0 0-0 0, Kamakawiwo’ole 1-2 0-0 2, Polansky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 7-12 46.
OREGON ST. (9-0)
Brown 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 7-11 0-4 14, Goodman 1-7 0-0 3, Pivec 6-8 5-7 18, Slocum 6-12 1-1 17, Morris 1-1 0-1 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-2 0-0 3, Simmons 0-2 1-2 1, Tudor 3-7 2-2 9, Washington 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 12-21 75.
Utah St. 11 11 17 7 — 46
Oregon St. 24 16 21 14 — 75
3-Point Goals—Utah St. 5-15 (Gorman 1-6, Harris 0-1, Jensen-Baker 4-5, Dudley 0-1, Brantley 0-1, Kamakawiwo’ole 0-1), Oregon St. 9-27 (Brown 1-2, Goodman 1-6, Pivec 1-1, Slocum 4-8, Thropay 0-1, Mannen 1-2, Simmons 0-2, Tudor 1-5). Assists—Utah St. 13 (Gorman 5), Oregon St. 20 (Pivec 7). Fouled Out—Utah St. Aniambossou, Rebounds—Utah St. 30 (Aniambossou 5), Oregon St. 51 (Jones 13). Total Fouls—Utah St. 22, Oregon St. 11. Technical Fouls—Utah St. Aniambossou 1, A—5,038.
Sunday’s Games
No. 10 UCLA 68, Pacific 57
Washington 65, San Diego 47
Washington St. 87, UC Irvine 59
No. 1 Stanford 71, Ohio St. 52
Monday's Games
UC Riverside at No. 3 Oregon, 11 a.m.
Providence at Utah, 6 p.m.
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 5 South Carolina 85, Purdue 49
No. 7 Louisville 67, No. 14 Kentucky 66
No. 8 Florida St. 74,. St. John’s 70
No. 9 N.C. State 62, Elon 49
No. 11 Texas A&M 72, Houston 43
No. 12 Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56
No. 19 Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48
No. 20 Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72
No. 21 Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39
No. 22 West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Sunday, Dec. 15
EAST
Boston College 88, Boston U. 57
Duquesne 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 69
Marist 72, Green Bay 60
Rhode Island 71, Robert Morris 59
Rutgers 66, Marshall 41
St. Bonaventure 80, Oakland 66
Stony Brook 66, Wagner 45
Texas State 61, Dartmouth 51
UMBC 65, Morgan St. 63
UMass 61, Siena 55
West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55
SOUTH
Alabama 83, North Carolina 77
American U. 59, Radford 55
Auburn 74, Bethune-Cookman 56
Clemson 65, Mercer 61
FAU 72, CCSU 54
Florida St. 74, St. John’s 70
Gardner-Webb 67, Delaware 65
Georgia 77, Furman 48
Georgia Tech 87, ETSU 48
Jacksonville 77, FIU 52
Longwood 78, Delaware St. 62
Louisville 67, Kentucky 66
NC State 62, Elon 49
South Carolina 85, Purdue 49
South Florida 67, Idaho 64
Southern Miss. 62, South Alabama 55
Stetson 66, Tulsa 60
Tennessee St. 91, Fisk 50
Troy 90, Chattanooga 51
UAB 86, Alcorn St. 65
VCU 62, Old Dominion 49
Vanderbilt 75, E. Kentucky 69
W. Kentucky 88, Samford 84
Wofford 75, UNC-Asheville 38
MIDWEST
Butler 74, High Point 52
Cleveland St. 79, Omaha 66
Illinois 59, Evansville 44
Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56
Iowa St. 79, Wright St. 71
Kansas 86, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81
Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48
Minnesota 76, UC Davis 67
Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72
N. Dakota St. 97, Mayville State 59
N. Iowa 51, IUPUI 50
S. Illinois 76, Murray St. 66
South Dakota 96, Montana 64
Valparaiso 63, UIC 37
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39
Cent. Arkansas 66, Central Baptist College 43
Oklahoma 95, Sam Houston St. 71
Rice 77, Prairie View 55
Stephen F. Austin 75, LSU-Shreveport 32
TCU 79, Ohio 72
Texas A&M 72, Houston 43
Texas Tech 59, Houston Baptist 51
FAR WEST
Boise St. 63, E. Washington 61
Hawaii 86, Hope International 49
N. Colorado 46, Wyoming 44
Portland St. 77, Portland 71
Rodeo
PRCA
NATIONAL FINALS
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Saturday’s Tenth Performance Results
Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 93 points on Northcott Macza’s Stevie Knicks, $26,231; 2. Tim O’Connell, 91.5, $20,731; 3. Trenten Montero, 89.5, $15,654; 4. Orin Larsen, 89, $11,000; 5. Tanner Aus, 88.5, $6,769; 6. Tilden Hooper, 88, $4,231; 7. Richmond Champion, 87.5; 8. Clint Laye, 85; 9. Steven Dent, 84.5; 10. Ty Breuer, 84; 11. Taylor Broussard, 82; 12. Kaycee Feild, Caleb Bennett and Jake Brown, NS. 15. Austin Foss, INJ. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 886.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tim O’Connell, 871.5, $54,577; 3. Richmond Champion, 860, $43,154; 4. Orin Larsen, 857.5, $31,731; 5. Tilden Hooper, 851, $22,846; 6. Clint Laye, 840.5, $16,500; 7. Trenten Montero, 839, $11,423; 8. Tanner Aus, 783 on nine, $6,346; 9. Kaycee Feild, 770.5; 10. Caleb Bennett, 696 on eight; 11. Steven Dent, 680.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 594.5 on seven; 13. Taylor Broussard, 576.5; 14. Austin Foss, 563.5; 15. Jake Brown, 434 on five. World standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $425,843; 2. Orin Larsen, $296,404; 3. Tim O’Connell, $261,091; 4. Richmond Champion, $238,983; 5. Tilden Hooper, $238,239; 6. Kaycee Feild, $232,320; 7. Caleb Bennett, $208,902; 8. Tanner Aus, $173,460; 9. Clint Laye, $170,416; 10. Trenten Montero, $170,296; 11. Jake Brown, $133,415; 12. Austin Foss, $126,587; 13. Ty Breuer, $120,911; 14. Steven Dent, $103,799; 15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502.
Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Will Lummus and Cameron Morman, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.0, $4,231; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.1; 8. (tie) Ty Erickson and Tyler Waguespack, 4.4; 10. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5; 11. Tyler Pearson, 7.5; 12. Kyle Irwin, 8.3; 13. J.D. Struxness, 8.5; 14. Riley Duvall, 10.1; 15. Scott Guenthner, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 48.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Riley Duvall, 54.8, $54,577; 3. Bridger Chambers, 55.2, $43,154; 4. Tyler Pearson, 57.8, $31,731; 5. Ty Erickson, 62.7, $22,846; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 66.6, $16,500; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 68.5, $11,423; 8. Hunter Cure, 75.9, $6,346; 9. Kyle Irwin, 89.1; 10. Tyler Waguespack, 39.0 on nine; 11. Cameron Morman, 42.4; 12. J.D. Struxness, 50.3; 13. Scott Guenthner, 67.0; 14. Will Lummus, 34.6 on eight; 15. Tanner Brunner, 46.1. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $234,491; 2. Bridger Chambers, $217,362; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, $197,246; 4. Tyler Pearson, $196,904; 5. J.D. Struxness, $190,137; 6. Matt Reeves, $183,131; 7. Tyler Waguespack, $177,925; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $177,834; 9. Riley Duvall, $166,194; 10. Hunter Cure, $164,914; 11. Will Lummus, $163,382; 12. Scott Guenthner, $148,853; 13. Cameron Morman, $140,576; 14. Kyle Irwin, $134,934; 15. Tanner Brunner, $109,911.
Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 4.5, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.7, $11,000; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.8, $6,769; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.4, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 11.6; 8. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 12.7; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 14.3; 10. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 20.4; 11. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, NT. Average standings: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 43.8 seconds on nine, $67,269 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 56.7, $54,577; 3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 59.3, $43,154; 4. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 93.0, $31,731; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 44.4 on eight, $22,846; 6. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 47.3, $16,500; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 50.1, $11,423; 8. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 54.9, $6,346; 9. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 62.5; 10. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 68.1; 11. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 60.8 on seven; 12. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 54.2 on six; 13. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 36.9 on five; 14. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 20.3 on four; 15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 27.2 on three. World standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $268,820; 2. Cody Snow, $256,938; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $240,923; 4. Brenten Hall, $237,061; 5. Riley Minor, $207,707; 6. Chad Masters, $196,067; 7. Luke Brown, $182,093; 8. Coleman Proctor, $153,241; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager, $147,225; 10. Clay Tryan, $147,222; 11. Tyler Wade, $135,856; 12. Ty Blasingame, $132,220; 13. Erich Rogers, $128,634; 14. Matt Sherwood, $124,704; 15. Jake Cooper, $103,851. World standings (heelers): 1. Wesley Thorp, $249,181; 2. Junior Nogueira, $238,243; 3. Chase Tryan, $234,480; 4. Jade Corkill, $226,946; 5. Brady Minor, $207,707; 6. Joseph Harrison, $198,816; 7. Paul Eaves, $186,600; 8. Ryan Motes, $158,089; 9. Kyle Lockett, $153,364; 10. Jake Long, $150,954; 11. Tyler Worley, $142,677; 12. Cole Davison, $134,371; 13. Travis Graves, $133,896; 14. Hunter Koch, $132,807; 15. Caleb Anderson, $103,050.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RodeoHouston’s Womanizer, $26,231; 2. Jake Watson, 89.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright, Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay, 88.5, $11,141 each; 6. (tie) Rusty Wright and Colt Gordon, 87.5, $2,115 each; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5; 9. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jesse Wright, 85; 11. Chase Brooks, 82; 12. Sterling Crawley, Mitch Pollock, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, NS. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 840.5 points on 10, $67,269; 2. Spencer Wright, 762.5 on nine, $54,577; 3. Rusty Wright, 756, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 699.5 on eight, $31,731; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 646.5, $22,846; 6. Jake Watson, 610.5 on seven, $16,500; 7. Jesse Wright, 588.5, $11,423; 8. Dawson Hay, 523 on six, $6,346; 9. Chase Brooks, 516.5; 10. Colt Gordon, 416.5 on five; 11. Sterling Crawley, 407; 12. Ryder Wright, 348.5 on four; 13. J.J. Elshere, 252 on three; 14. Mitch Pollock, 171.5 on two; 15. Bradley Harter, 86.5 on one. World standings: 1. Zeke Thurston, $347,056; 2. Brody Cress, $286,372; 3. Ryder Wright, $273,129; 4. Spencer Wright, $258,015; 5. Rusty Wright, $241,153; 6. Jake Watson, $236,406; 7. Dawson Hay, $197,747; 8. Chase Brooks, $194,681; 9. Jacobs Crawley, $191,935; 10. Sterling Crawley, $156,722; 11. Jesse Wright, $155,159; 12. Bradley Harter, $127,543; 13. Mitch Pollock, $125,196; 14. J.J. Elshere, $119,004; 15. Colt Gordon, $112,635.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Adam Gray, 7.1 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Marty Yates, 7.7, $15,654; 4. Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $11,000; 5. Haven Meged, 8.0, $6,769; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Michael Otero, 8.7; 8. Shad Mayfield, 10.6; 9. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Taylor Santos, 11.2; 11. Tuf Cooper, 12.4; 12. Riley Pruitt, 15.8; 13. Rhen Richard, Ty Harris and Cooper Martin, NT. Average standings: 1. Haven Meged, 85.7 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tyson Durfey, 85.9, $54,577; 3. Tuf Cooper, 90.7, $43,154; 4. Taylor Santos, 97.3, $31,731; 5. Riley Pruitt, 103.0, $22,846; 6. Caleb Smidt, 107.8, $16,500; 7. Shane Hanchey, 80.3 on nine, $11,423; 8. Tyler Milligan, 84.0, $6,346; 9. Marty Yates, 66.8 on eight; 10. Cooper Martin, 80.2; 11. Michael Otero, 83.1; 12. Rhen Richard, 67.1 on seven; 13. Shad Mayfield, 74.5; 14. Ty Harris, 49.8 on six; 15. Adam Gray, 60.3. World standings: 1. Haven Meged, $246,014; 2. Shane Hanchey, $244,832; 3. Tyson Durfey, $237,532; 4. Riley Pruitt, $226,445; 5. Marty Yates, $212,854; 6. Tuf Cooper, $211,631; 7. Caleb Smidt, $196,900; 8. Tyler Milligan, $196,884; 9. Ty Harris, $186,765; 10. Taylor Santos, $182,484; 11. Adam Gray, $151,885; 12. Shad Mayfield, $127,075; 13. Cooper Martin, $125,593; 14. Michael Otero, $116,155; 15. Rhen Richard, $111,988.
Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 13.71 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.79, $20,731; 3. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.86, $15,654; 4. Jessica Routier, 13.87, $11,000; 5. Shali Lord, 13.88, $6,769; 6. (tie) Dona Kay Rule and Ericka Nelson, 13.89, $2,115 each; 8. Lacinda Rose, 13.92; 9. Nellie Miller, 14.06; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10; 11. Emily Miller, 18.65; 12. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Amberleigh Moore, 18.85; 14. Jennifer Sharp, 19.11; 15. Stevi Hillman, 23.71. Average standings: 1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 138.44 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269; 2. Emily Miller, 143.25, $54,577; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 144.47, $43,154; 4. Nellie Miller, 144.63, $31,731; 5. Shali Lord, 144.73, $22,846; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 144.77, $16,500; 7. Lacinda Rose, 145.17, $11,423; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 147.42, $6,346; 9. Jessica Routier, 148.45; 10. Dona Kay Rule, 148.84; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 165.38; 12. Amberleigh Moore, 167.51; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 175.22; 14. Ericka Nelson, 175.45; 15. Stevi Hillman, 154.30 on nine. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $290,020, 2. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $264,673; 3. Emily Miller, $255,799; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $250,698; 5. Nellie Miller, $235,899; 6. Amberleigh Moore, $207,982; 7. Dona Kay Rule, $192,392; 8. Jessica Routier, $191,197; 9. Shali Lord, $173,391; 10. Stevi Hillman, $157,219; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $152,100; 12. Lacinda Rose, $138,917; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, $127,861; 14. Jennifer Sharp, $114,024; 15. Ericka Nelson, $112,318.
Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 88.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Hell Hound, $28,981; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88, $23,481; 3. Tyler Bingham, 86.5, $18,404; 4. Jeff Askey, 86; $13,750; 5. Stetson Wright, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Koby Radley, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Spears, Trey Kimzey, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell and Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, 709 points on eight head, $67,269; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 624 on seven, $54,577; 3. Jordan Spears, 517 on six, $43,154; 4. Tyler Bingham, 516, $31,731; 5. Stetson Wright, 448.5 on five, $22,846; 6. Koby Radley, 435, $16,500; 7. Jeff Askey, 426.5, $11,423; 8. Jordan Hansen, 356 on four, $6,346; 9. Trey Benton III, 352; 10. Clayton Sellars, 347.5; 11. Daylon Swearingen, 270 on three; 12. Garrett Smith, 178.5 on two; 13. Trey Kimzey, 168; 14. Trevor Kastner, 86 on one; 15. Josh Frost, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $480,797; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, $344,573; 3. Stetson Wright, $267,345; 4. Tyler Bingham, $246,399; 5. Jordan Hansen, $214,792; 6. Jordan Spears, $211,933; 7. Koby Radley, $195,349; 8. Trey Benton III, $186,995; 9. Daylon Swearingen, $179,799; 10. Garrett Smith, $171,769; 11. Trevor Kastner, $161,216; 12. Clayton Sellars, $158,018; 13. Jeff Askey, $157,329; 14. Josh Frost, $129,561; 15. Trey Kimzey, $124,960.
All-Around Standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $297,923; 2. Clay Smith, $279,672; 3. Tuf Cooper, $265,794; 4. Caleb Smidt, $210,190; 5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754; 6. Daylon Swearingen, $138,881; 7. Rhen Richard, $117,980; 8. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119; 9. Steven Dent, $111,577; 10. Josh Frost, $92,732.
RAM Top Gun Award standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $243,891; 2. Sage Kimzey, $217,942; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, $203,135; 4. Brody Cress, $180,500; 5. Ivy Conrado, $171,404; 6. Zeke Thurston, $170,064; 7. (tie) Wesley Thorp and Cody Snow, $161,885 each; 9. Cody Snow, $161,885; 9. Emily Miller, $157,654; 10. Chase Tryan, $148,135.
Football
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY
SAINTS 81/2 9 46 Colts
SATURDAY
Texans 1 1 521/2 BUCS
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Bills
49ERS 61/2 61/2 46 Rams
SUNDAY
FALCONS 7 7 451/2 Jaguars
Saints NL NL NL Titans
REDSKINS 21/2 21/2 421/2 Giants
Steelers NL NL NL JETS
DOLPHINS 11/2 11/2 46 Bengals
COLTS NL NL NL Panthers
Ravens 9 9 491/2 BROWNS
BRONCOS 61/2 61/2 371/2 Lions
CHARGERS 51/2 51/2 47 Raiders
Cowboys 21/2 21/2 471/2 EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 50 Cards
Chiefs 5 5 45 BEARS
MONDAY, DEC. 23
VIKINGS 4 4 461/2 Packers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86
Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103
Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107
Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109
Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100
Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108
Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103
Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97
N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72
Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86
Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89
Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99
N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101
Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98
New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91
Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80
Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112
Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101
Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84
Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103
Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109
Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104
Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105
San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122
Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97
Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Late Game
San Jose 4, Vancouver 2
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 4 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Corey Kluber to Texas for OF Delino DeShields and RHP Emmanuel Clase.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Blake Treinen to a one-year contract.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP J.R. Bunda to Gateway (Frontier) for a player to be named.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Julien Gauthier to Charlotte (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.