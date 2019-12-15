ON DECK

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Parkrose, 7:30 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Madras at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Oakridge at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.

Swimming: Mountain View at Sheldon, 3:15 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Meissner, TBD.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Crook County vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament; Ridgeview vs. St. Helens, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Cottage Grove at Seaside Tournament, 2:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 8:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Astoria at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Madras vs. Washougal, Wash., at Seaside Tournament, 4 p.m.; Sisters vs. TBD at Marshfield Tournament, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 6 p.m.

Community sports

Basketball

Adult League

Bend Park & Recreation District

Week 5 Standings

Men’s League A Division

W L

Hoyt’s Hardware 4 1

Rock Supremacy 3 1

Bladt’s Woodworking 2 2

Team Wet Burritos 2 2

The Homies 2 2

Goodyear Auto Care 2 3

Pygmy Goats 0 4

Men’s League B Division

W L

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 3 2

Ninja Turtles 3 2

Riff Raff 3 2

Widgi Creek 1 4

Week 5 Scores

The Homies 78, Pygmy Goats 56

Team Wet Burrito 80, Goodyear Auto Care 75

Rock Supremacy 77, Hoyt’s Hardware 72

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 75, Riff Raff 58

Ninja Turtles 80, Widgi Creek 71

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 3 .889 —

Miami 19 7 .731 4½

Philadelphia 20 8 .714 4½

Boston 17 7 .708 5½

Toronto 17 8 .680 6

Indiana 18 9 .667 6

Brooklyn 14 12 .538 9½

Orlando 12 14 .462 11½

Detroit 11 15 .423 12½

Charlotte 12 17 .414 13

Chicago 10 18 .357 14½

Washington 7 17 .292 15½

Cleveland 6 20 .231 17½

Atlanta 6 21 .222 18

New York 6 21 .222 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 3 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 4½

Dallas 17 8 .680 6

Denver 17 8 .680 6

Houston 17 9 .654 6½

Utah 15 11 .577 8½

Sacramento 12 14 .462 11½

Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 12

Phoenix 11 14 .440 12

San Antonio 10 15 .400 13

Minnesota 10 15 .400 13

Portland 10 16 .385 13½

Memphis 9 17 .346 14½

New Orleans 6 21 .222 18

Golden State 5 23 .179 19½

———

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 130, New Orleans 119

Indiana 107, Charlotte 85

Brooklyn 109, Philadelphia 89

L.A. Lakers 101, Atlanta 96

Denver 111, New York 105

Sacramento 100, Golden State 79

Monday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 9 1 .900

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Oregon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Utah 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Colorado 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

———

Saturday’s Late Games

No. 6 Gonzaga 84, No. 15 Arizona 80

Saint Mary’s 89, California 77

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56

Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76

Monday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

Minnesota 84, No. 3 Ohio St. 71

Wofford 68, No. 17 North Carolina 64

EAST

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

SOUTH

Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT

ETSU 97, Milligan 41

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64

NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

South Florida 81, Drexel 61

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

VCU 61, Missouri St. 51

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

William & Mary 90, Goucher 30

Wofford 68, North Carolina 64

MIDWEST

Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50

Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58

Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51

Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45

Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67

Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71

Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48

Nebraska 70, Purdue 56

Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82

Youngstown St. 65, SE Missouri 50

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58

Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60

Texas State 117, Bethany (KS) 65

UTSA 98, Texas of the Permian Basin 55

FAR WEST

Hawaii 94, Samford 73

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

California 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778

Utah 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

———

Saturday’s Late Game

No. 4 Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46

Saturday’s Boxscores

No. 4 Oregon St. 75, Utah St. 46

UTAH ST. (3-7)

Aniambossou 1-6 3-4 5, Bassett 4-14 2-4 10, Gorman 1-16 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Jensen-Baker 7-10 1-2 19, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, Franson 0-3 0-0 0, Daulton 1-2 1-2 3, Brantley 1-3 0-0 2, Dougherty 1-1 0-0 2, Emrich 0-0 0-0 0, Kamakawiwo’ole 1-2 0-0 2, Polansky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 7-12 46.

OREGON ST. (9-0)

Brown 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 7-11 0-4 14, Goodman 1-7 0-0 3, Pivec 6-8 5-7 18, Slocum 6-12 1-1 17, Morris 1-1 0-1 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 1-2 0-0 3, Simmons 0-2 1-2 1, Tudor 3-7 2-2 9, Washington 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 12-21 75.

Utah St. 11 11 17 7 — 46

Oregon St. 24 16 21 14 — 75

3-Point Goals—Utah St. 5-15 (Gorman 1-6, Harris 0-1, Jensen-Baker 4-5, Dudley 0-1, Brantley 0-1, Kamakawiwo’ole 0-1), Oregon St. 9-27 (Brown 1-2, Goodman 1-6, Pivec 1-1, Slocum 4-8, Thropay 0-1, Mannen 1-2, Simmons 0-2, Tudor 1-5). Assists—Utah St. 13 (Gorman 5), Oregon St. 20 (Pivec 7). Fouled Out—Utah St. Aniambossou, Rebounds—Utah St. 30 (Aniambossou 5), Oregon St. 51 (Jones 13). Total Fouls—Utah St. 22, Oregon St. 11. Technical Fouls—Utah St. Aniambossou 1, A—5,038.

Sunday’s Games

No. 10 UCLA 68, Pacific 57

Washington 65, San Diego 47

Washington St. 87, UC Irvine 59

No. 1 Stanford 71, Ohio St. 52

Monday's Games

UC Riverside at No. 3 Oregon, 11 a.m.

Providence at Utah, 6 p.m.

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 5 South Carolina 85, Purdue 49

No. 7 Louisville 67, No. 14 Kentucky 66

No. 8 Florida St. 74,. St. John’s 70

No. 9 N.C. State 62, Elon 49

No. 11 Texas A&M 72, Houston 43

No. 12 Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56

No. 19 Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48

No. 20 Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72

No. 21 Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39

No. 22 West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55

Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Dec. 15

EAST

Boston College 88, Boston U. 57

Duquesne 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 69

Marist 72, Green Bay 60

Rhode Island 71, Robert Morris 59

Rutgers 66, Marshall 41

St. Bonaventure 80, Oakland 66

Stony Brook 66, Wagner 45

Texas State 61, Dartmouth 51

UMBC 65, Morgan St. 63

UMass 61, Siena 55

West Virginia 72, Norfolk St. 55

SOUTH

Alabama 83, North Carolina 77

American U. 59, Radford 55

Auburn 74, Bethune-Cookman 56

Clemson 65, Mercer 61

FAU 72, CCSU 54

Florida St. 74, St. John’s 70

Gardner-Webb 67, Delaware 65

Georgia 77, Furman 48

Georgia Tech 87, ETSU 48

Jacksonville 77, FIU 52

Longwood 78, Delaware St. 62

Louisville 67, Kentucky 66

NC State 62, Elon 49

South Carolina 85, Purdue 49

South Florida 67, Idaho 64

Southern Miss. 62, South Alabama 55

Stetson 66, Tulsa 60

Tennessee St. 91, Fisk 50

Troy 90, Chattanooga 51

UAB 86, Alcorn St. 65

VCU 62, Old Dominion 49

Vanderbilt 75, E. Kentucky 69

W. Kentucky 88, Samford 84

Wofford 75, UNC-Asheville 38

MIDWEST

Butler 74, High Point 52

Cleveland St. 79, Omaha 66

Illinois 59, Evansville 44

Indiana 93, Youngstown St. 56

Iowa St. 79, Wright St. 71

Kansas 86, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81

Michigan St. 93, Morehead St. 48

Minnesota 76, UC Davis 67

Missouri St. 79, Missouri 72

N. Dakota St. 97, Mayville State 59

N. Iowa 51, IUPUI 50

S. Illinois 76, Murray St. 66

South Dakota 96, Montana 64

Valparaiso 63, UIC 37

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 99, Northwestern St. 39

Cent. Arkansas 66, Central Baptist College 43

Oklahoma 95, Sam Houston St. 71

Rice 77, Prairie View 55

Stephen F. Austin 75, LSU-Shreveport 32

TCU 79, Ohio 72

Texas A&M 72, Houston 43

Texas Tech 59, Houston Baptist 51

FAR WEST

Boise St. 63, E. Washington 61

Hawaii 86, Hope International 49

N. Colorado 46, Wyoming 44

Portland St. 77, Portland 71

Rodeo

PRCA

NATIONAL FINALS

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Saturday’s Tenth Performance Results

Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 93 points on Northcott Macza’s Stevie Knicks, $26,231; 2. Tim O’Connell, 91.5, $20,731; 3. Trenten Montero, 89.5, $15,654; 4. Orin Larsen, 89, $11,000; 5. Tanner Aus, 88.5, $6,769; 6. Tilden Hooper, 88, $4,231; 7. Richmond Champion, 87.5; 8. Clint Laye, 85; 9. Steven Dent, 84.5; 10. Ty Breuer, 84; 11. Taylor Broussard, 82; 12. Kaycee Feild, Caleb Bennett and Jake Brown, NS. 15. Austin Foss, INJ. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 886.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tim O’Connell, 871.5, $54,577; 3. Richmond Champion, 860, $43,154; 4. Orin Larsen, 857.5, $31,731; 5. Tilden Hooper, 851, $22,846; 6. Clint Laye, 840.5, $16,500; 7. Trenten Montero, 839, $11,423; 8. Tanner Aus, 783 on nine, $6,346; 9. Kaycee Feild, 770.5; 10. Caleb Bennett, 696 on eight; 11. Steven Dent, 680.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 594.5 on seven; 13. Taylor Broussard, 576.5; 14. Austin Foss, 563.5; 15. Jake Brown, 434 on five. World standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $425,843; 2. Orin Larsen, $296,404; 3. Tim O’Connell, $261,091; 4. Richmond Champion, $238,983; 5. Tilden Hooper, $238,239; 6. Kaycee Feild, $232,320; 7. Caleb Bennett, $208,902; 8. Tanner Aus, $173,460; 9. Clint Laye, $170,416; 10. Trenten Montero, $170,296; 11. Jake Brown, $133,415; 12. Austin Foss, $126,587; 13. Ty Breuer, $120,911; 14. Steven Dent, $103,799; 15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502.

Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Will Lummus and Cameron Morman, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.0, $4,231; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.1; 8. (tie) Ty Erickson and Tyler Waguespack, 4.4; 10. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5; 11. Tyler Pearson, 7.5; 12. Kyle Irwin, 8.3; 13. J.D. Struxness, 8.5; 14. Riley Duvall, 10.1; 15. Scott Guenthner, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 48.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Riley Duvall, 54.8, $54,577; 3. Bridger Chambers, 55.2, $43,154; 4. Tyler Pearson, 57.8, $31,731; 5. Ty Erickson, 62.7, $22,846; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 66.6, $16,500; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 68.5, $11,423; 8. Hunter Cure, 75.9, $6,346; 9. Kyle Irwin, 89.1; 10. Tyler Waguespack, 39.0 on nine; 11. Cameron Morman, 42.4; 12. J.D. Struxness, 50.3; 13. Scott Guenthner, 67.0; 14. Will Lummus, 34.6 on eight; 15. Tanner Brunner, 46.1. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $234,491; 2. Bridger Chambers, $217,362; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, $197,246; 4. Tyler Pearson, $196,904; 5. J.D. Struxness, $190,137; 6. Matt Reeves, $183,131; 7. Tyler Waguespack, $177,925; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $177,834; 9. Riley Duvall, $166,194; 10. Hunter Cure, $164,914; 11. Will Lummus, $163,382; 12. Scott Guenthner, $148,853; 13. Cameron Morman, $140,576; 14. Kyle Irwin, $134,934; 15. Tanner Brunner, $109,911.

Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 4.5, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.7, $11,000; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.8, $6,769; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.4, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 11.6; 8. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 12.7; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 14.3; 10. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 20.4; 11. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, NT. Average standings: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 43.8 seconds on nine, $67,269 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 56.7, $54,577; 3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 59.3, $43,154; 4. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 93.0, $31,731; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 44.4 on eight, $22,846; 6. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 47.3, $16,500; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 50.1, $11,423; 8. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 54.9, $6,346; 9. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 62.5; 10. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 68.1; 11. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 60.8 on seven; 12. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 54.2 on six; 13. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 36.9 on five; 14. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 20.3 on four; 15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 27.2 on three. World standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $268,820; 2. Cody Snow, $256,938; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $240,923; 4. Brenten Hall, $237,061; 5. Riley Minor, $207,707; 6. Chad Masters, $196,067; 7. Luke Brown, $182,093; 8. Coleman Proctor, $153,241; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager, $147,225; 10. Clay Tryan, $147,222; 11. Tyler Wade, $135,856; 12. Ty Blasingame, $132,220; 13. Erich Rogers, $128,634; 14. Matt Sherwood, $124,704; 15. Jake Cooper, $103,851. World standings (heelers): 1. Wesley Thorp, $249,181; 2. Junior Nogueira, $238,243; 3. Chase Tryan, $234,480; 4. Jade Corkill, $226,946; 5. Brady Minor, $207,707; 6. Joseph Harrison, $198,816; 7. Paul Eaves, $186,600; 8. Ryan Motes, $158,089; 9. Kyle Lockett, $153,364; 10. Jake Long, $150,954; 11. Tyler Worley, $142,677; 12. Cole Davison, $134,371; 13. Travis Graves, $133,896; 14. Hunter Koch, $132,807; 15. Caleb Anderson, $103,050.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RodeoHouston’s Womanizer, $26,231; 2. Jake Watson, 89.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright, Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay, 88.5, $11,141 each; 6. (tie) Rusty Wright and Colt Gordon, 87.5, $2,115 each; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5; 9. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jesse Wright, 85; 11. Chase Brooks, 82; 12. Sterling Crawley, Mitch Pollock, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, NS. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 840.5 points on 10, $67,269; 2. Spencer Wright, 762.5 on nine, $54,577; 3. Rusty Wright, 756, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 699.5 on eight, $31,731; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 646.5, $22,846; 6. Jake Watson, 610.5 on seven, $16,500; 7. Jesse Wright, 588.5, $11,423; 8. Dawson Hay, 523 on six, $6,346; 9. Chase Brooks, 516.5; 10. Colt Gordon, 416.5 on five; 11. Sterling Crawley, 407; 12. Ryder Wright, 348.5 on four; 13. J.J. Elshere, 252 on three; 14. Mitch Pollock, 171.5 on two; 15. Bradley Harter, 86.5 on one. World standings: 1. Zeke Thurston, $347,056; 2. Brody Cress, $286,372; 3. Ryder Wright, $273,129; 4. Spencer Wright, $258,015; 5. Rusty Wright, $241,153; 6. Jake Watson, $236,406; 7. Dawson Hay, $197,747; 8. Chase Brooks, $194,681; 9. Jacobs Crawley, $191,935; 10. Sterling Crawley, $156,722; 11. Jesse Wright, $155,159; 12. Bradley Harter, $127,543; 13. Mitch Pollock, $125,196; 14. J.J. Elshere, $119,004; 15. Colt Gordon, $112,635.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Adam Gray, 7.1 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Marty Yates, 7.7, $15,654; 4. Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $11,000; 5. Haven Meged, 8.0, $6,769; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Michael Otero, 8.7; 8. Shad Mayfield, 10.6; 9. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Taylor Santos, 11.2; 11. Tuf Cooper, 12.4; 12. Riley Pruitt, 15.8; 13. Rhen Richard, Ty Harris and Cooper Martin, NT. Average standings: 1. Haven Meged, 85.7 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tyson Durfey, 85.9, $54,577; 3. Tuf Cooper, 90.7, $43,154; 4. Taylor Santos, 97.3, $31,731; 5. Riley Pruitt, 103.0, $22,846; 6. Caleb Smidt, 107.8, $16,500; 7. Shane Hanchey, 80.3 on nine, $11,423; 8. Tyler Milligan, 84.0, $6,346; 9. Marty Yates, 66.8 on eight; 10. Cooper Martin, 80.2; 11. Michael Otero, 83.1; 12. Rhen Richard, 67.1 on seven; 13. Shad Mayfield, 74.5; 14. Ty Harris, 49.8 on six; 15. Adam Gray, 60.3. World standings: 1. Haven Meged, $246,014; 2. Shane Hanchey, $244,832; 3. Tyson Durfey, $237,532; 4. Riley Pruitt, $226,445; 5. Marty Yates, $212,854; 6. Tuf Cooper, $211,631; 7. Caleb Smidt, $196,900; 8. Tyler Milligan, $196,884; 9. Ty Harris, $186,765; 10. Taylor Santos, $182,484; 11. Adam Gray, $151,885; 12. Shad Mayfield, $127,075; 13. Cooper Martin, $125,593; 14. Michael Otero, $116,155; 15. Rhen Richard, $111,988.

Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 13.71 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.79, $20,731; 3. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.86, $15,654; 4. Jessica Routier, 13.87, $11,000; 5. Shali Lord, 13.88, $6,769; 6. (tie) Dona Kay Rule and Ericka Nelson, 13.89, $2,115 each; 8. Lacinda Rose, 13.92; 9. Nellie Miller, 14.06; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10; 11. Emily Miller, 18.65; 12. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Amberleigh Moore, 18.85; 14. Jennifer Sharp, 19.11; 15. Stevi Hillman, 23.71. Average standings: 1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 138.44 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269; 2. Emily Miller, 143.25, $54,577; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 144.47, $43,154; 4. Nellie Miller, 144.63, $31,731; 5. Shali Lord, 144.73, $22,846; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 144.77, $16,500; 7. Lacinda Rose, 145.17, $11,423; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 147.42, $6,346; 9. Jessica Routier, 148.45; 10. Dona Kay Rule, 148.84; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 165.38; 12. Amberleigh Moore, 167.51; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 175.22; 14. Ericka Nelson, 175.45; 15. Stevi Hillman, 154.30 on nine. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $290,020, 2. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $264,673; 3. Emily Miller, $255,799; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $250,698; 5. Nellie Miller, $235,899; 6. Amberleigh Moore, $207,982; 7. Dona Kay Rule, $192,392; 8. Jessica Routier, $191,197; 9. Shali Lord, $173,391; 10. Stevi Hillman, $157,219; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $152,100; 12. Lacinda Rose, $138,917; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, $127,861; 14. Jennifer Sharp, $114,024; 15. Ericka Nelson, $112,318.

Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 88.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Hell Hound, $28,981; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88, $23,481; 3. Tyler Bingham, 86.5, $18,404; 4. Jeff Askey, 86; $13,750; 5. Stetson Wright, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Koby Radley, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Spears, Trey Kimzey, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell and Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, 709 points on eight head, $67,269; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 624 on seven, $54,577; 3. Jordan Spears, 517 on six, $43,154; 4. Tyler Bingham, 516, $31,731; 5. Stetson Wright, 448.5 on five, $22,846; 6. Koby Radley, 435, $16,500; 7. Jeff Askey, 426.5, $11,423; 8. Jordan Hansen, 356 on four, $6,346; 9. Trey Benton III, 352; 10. Clayton Sellars, 347.5; 11. Daylon Swearingen, 270 on three; 12. Garrett Smith, 178.5 on two; 13. Trey Kimzey, 168; 14. Trevor Kastner, 86 on one; 15. Josh Frost, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $480,797; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, $344,573; 3. Stetson Wright, $267,345; 4. Tyler Bingham, $246,399; 5. Jordan Hansen, $214,792; 6. Jordan Spears, $211,933; 7. Koby Radley, $195,349; 8. Trey Benton III, $186,995; 9. Daylon Swearingen, $179,799; 10. Garrett Smith, $171,769; 11. Trevor Kastner, $161,216; 12. Clayton Sellars, $158,018; 13. Jeff Askey, $157,329; 14. Josh Frost, $129,561; 15. Trey Kimzey, $124,960.

All-Around Standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $297,923; 2. Clay Smith, $279,672; 3. Tuf Cooper, $265,794; 4. Caleb Smidt, $210,190; 5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754; 6. Daylon Swearingen, $138,881; 7. Rhen Richard, $117,980; 8. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119; 9. Steven Dent, $111,577; 10. Josh Frost, $92,732.

RAM Top Gun Award standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $243,891; 2. Sage Kimzey, $217,942; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, $203,135; 4. Brody Cress, $180,500; 5. Ivy Conrado, $171,404; 6. Zeke Thurston, $170,064; 7. (tie) Wesley Thorp and Cody Snow, $161,885 each; 9. Cody Snow, $161,885; 9. Emily Miller, $157,654; 10. Chase Tryan, $148,135.

Football

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY

SAINTS 81/2 9 46 Colts

SATURDAY

Texans 1 1 521/2 BUCS

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Bills

49ERS 61/2 61/2 46 Rams

SUNDAY

FALCONS 7 7 451/2 Jaguars

Saints NL NL NL Titans

REDSKINS 21/2 21/2 421/2 Giants

Steelers NL NL NL JETS

DOLPHINS 11/2 11/2 46 Bengals

COLTS NL NL NL Panthers

Ravens 9 9 491/2 BROWNS

BRONCOS 61/2 61/2 371/2 Lions

CHARGERS 51/2 51/2 47 Raiders

Cowboys 21/2 21/2 471/2 EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 91/2 91/2 50 Cards

Chiefs 5 5 45 BEARS

MONDAY, DEC. 23

VIKINGS 4 4 461/2 Packers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 34 21 7 6 48 115 86

Buffalo 34 16 11 7 39 107 103

Montreal 33 15 12 6 36 105 107

Toronto 34 16 14 4 36 110 109

Tampa Bay 31 16 12 3 35 110 100

Florida 32 15 12 5 35 109 108

Ottawa 33 14 17 2 30 90 103

Detroit 35 9 23 3 21 76 136

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 34 24 5 5 53 125 97

N.Y. Islanders 31 22 7 2 46 92 72

Carolina 33 20 11 2 42 107 86

Pittsburgh 33 19 10 4 42 110 89

Philadelphia 33 17 11 5 39 101 99

N.Y. Rangers 32 16 12 4 36 103 101

Columbus 32 12 14 6 30 79 98

New Jersey 32 10 17 5 25 77 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 34 20 8 6 46 102 93

Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 117 86

Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 101 91

Dallas 34 19 11 4 42 90 80

Minnesota 34 16 13 5 37 105 112

Nashville 31 14 12 5 33 102 101

Chicago 34 13 15 6 32 94 110

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 35 19 12 4 42 97 84

Vegas 36 18 13 5 41 109 103

Edmonton 35 18 13 4 40 106 109

Calgary 35 18 13 4 40 95 104

Vancouver 34 16 14 4 36 110 105

San Jose 35 16 17 2 34 96 122

Anaheim 33 14 15 4 32 87 97

Los Angeles 35 14 18 3 31 90 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Late Game

San Jose 4, Vancouver 2

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 4 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Corey Kluber to Texas for OF Delino DeShields and RHP Emmanuel Clase.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Blake Treinen to a one-year contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP J.R. Bunda to Gateway (Frontier) for a player to be named.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Julien Gauthier to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).