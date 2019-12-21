ON DECK
Monday
Boys basketball: La Pine at Sweet Home, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Sweet Home, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Redmond vs. Rainier at Astoria Tournament, 4:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Redmond vs. Mazama at Astoria Tournament, 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 4 .867 —
Miami 21 8 .724 4½
Toronto 20 8 .714 5
Boston 19 7 .731 5
Phila. 21 10 .677 5½
Indiana 20 9 .690 5½
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 9½
Orlando 12 17 .414 13½
Charlotte 13 19 .406 14
Chicago 12 19 .387 14½
Detroit 11 19 .367 15
Washington 8 20 .286 17
Cleveland 8 21 .276 17½
New York 7 23 .233 19
Atlanta 6 24 .200 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Clippers 22 9 .710 3
Denver 19 8 .704 4
Dallas 19 9 .679 4½
Houston 19 9 .679 4½
Utah 18 11 .621 6
Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 9½
Portland 13 16 .448 11
Sacramento 12 17 .414 12
San Antonio 11 17 .393 12½
Phoenix 11 17 .393 12½
Minnesota 10 17 .370 13
Memphis 11 19 .367 13½
New Orleans 7 23 .233 17½
Golden State 6 24 .200 18½
Friday’s Late Games
Portland 118, Orlando 103
Golden State 106, New Orleans 102
Friday’s Summary
Trail Blazers 118, Magic 103
ORLANDO (103)
Gordon 4-17 3-4 11, Isaac 3-9 3-4 10, Vucevic 9-20 5-7 23, Fournier 7-17 1-2 16, Fultz 4-7 1-2 10, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-11 2-3 9, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Augustin 6-16 3-4 17, Carter-Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-106 18-26 103.
PORTLAND (118)
Anthony 1-6 2-2 5, Bazemore 4-8 1-1 11, Whiteside 3-9 4-6 10, Lillard 13-21 3-3 36, McCollum 12-20 3-3 31, Tolliver 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Labissiere 2-4 4-4 8, Hezonja 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-84 17-19 118.
Orlando 13 31 31 28 — 103
Portland 31 26 36 25 — 118
3-Point Goals—Orlando 7-28 (Augustin 2-8, Fournier 1-5, Ross 1-6, Gordon 0-2, Vucevic 0-3), Portland 17-36 (Lillard 7-13, McCollum 4-8, Trent Jr. 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Anthony 1-2, Tolliver 1-2, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 48 (Vucevic 12), Portland 54 (Whiteside 17). Assists—Orlando 21 (Fultz, Gordon 4), Portland 16 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 16, Portland 24. A—19,393 (19,393)
Saturday’s Games
Utah 114, Charlotte 107
Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112
Chicago 119, Detroit 107
Phila. 125, Washington 108
Milwaukee 123, New York 102
Memphis 119, Sacramento 115
L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109
Houston at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
———
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 62, San Diego 59
North Carolina 74, UCLA 64
Boston College 64, California 60
Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76
No. 20 San Diego St. 80, Utah 52
Washington St. 87, Incarnate World 59
Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60
Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49
LSU vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
St. John’s at No. 16 Arizona, late
Texas Southern at No. 8 Oregon, late
Saturday’s Boxscore
Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49
OREGON ST. (9-2)
Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Tinkle 6-14 7-11 21, Reichle 2-10 0-1 5, Kelley 4-7 1-1 9, Hollins 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 0-1 8, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas 0-4 0-0 0, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 8-14 49.
TEXAS A&M (5-5)
Nebo 5-5 5-8 15, Gordon 3-12 2-2 9, Miller 1-3 0-3 2, Jackson 3-7 7-11 13, Chandler 2-6 1-3 7, Flagg 5-8 1-2 13, Mitchell 1-6 2-2 5, French 0-2 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 18-31 64.
Halftime—Oregon St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 3-21 (Tinkle 2-4, Reichle 1-7, Hollins 0-2, Hunt 0-2, Lucas 0-3, Thompson 0-3), Texas A&M 6-22 (Flagg 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, French 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Thompson 6), Texas A&M 43 (Miller 13). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), Texas A&M 14 (Chandler 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 23, Texas A&M 16.
Sunday’s Games
Ball St. vs. No. 22 Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55
No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Washington 77
No. 5 Ohio St. 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65
No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49
No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
No. 15 Michigan St. 101, Eastern Michigan 48
No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61
No. 19 Florida St. 66, South Florida 60
No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53
No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58
No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64
EAST
Boston College 64, California 60
Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62
Bryant 64, Dartmouth 60
Buffalo 92, Niagara 72
Drexel 53, Norfolk St. 49
Duquesne 86, Austin Peay 77
Georgetown 99, Samford 71
Harvard 88, George Washington 75
La Salle 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 58
Loyola (Md.) 72, Elizabethtown 45
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Albany (NY) 70
Penn 105, Widener 57
Providence 70, Texas 48
Quinnipiac 69, Bowling Green 64
Rhode Island 86, W. Kentucky 82
Siena 81, Bucknell 71
Stony Brook 77, American U. 74
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
Temple 78, Rider 66
Villanova 56, Kansas 55
Wagner 82, Army 62
SOUTH
Alabama 92, Belmont 72
Appalachian St. 70, Troy 65
Arkansas St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 59
Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
Bethune-Cookman 85, Marist 56
Campbell 82, Johnson & Wales (NC) 59
Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69
Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64
Coastal Carolina 81, South Alabama 69
Coll. of Charleston 73, SC State 61
ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55
Florida Gulf Coast 84, St. Thomas (FL) 62
Florida St. 66, South Florida 60
George Mason 69, UMBC 53
Georgia Southern 77, Texas-Arlington 74
Georgia St. 81, Texas State 69
High Point 92, Belmont Abbey 66
Liberty 80, Akron 67
Louisiana Tech 87, Southern University 47
Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49
Miami 91, Coppin St. 60
Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76
North Carolina 74, UCLA 64
Northwestern St. 67, Lamar 61
Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65
SC-Upstate 92, Bob Jones 74
Southern Miss. 96, Tougaloo 77
St. Bonaventure 66, Middle Tennessee 65
Stephen F. Austin 81, McNeese St. 73
Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53
Tennessee St. 86, Blue Mountain 71
Towson 86, Tulane 82
UAB 71, Alabama St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 67, N. Kentucky 50
Utah St. 65, Florida 62
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
W. Carolina 89, Tennessee Tech 76
Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64
Winthrop 85, Elon 80
MIDWEST
Butler 70, Purdue 61
Detroit 81, SIU-Edwardsville 55
Evansville 78, Murray St. 76
Fairfield 61, Oakland 59
Green Bay 85, N. Illinois 84
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Kent St. 103, Hampton 64
Miami (Ohio) 71, Bradley 55
Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
Michigan St. 101, E. Michigan 48
Missouri 63, Illinois 56
Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82
North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74
Ohio 82, Morehead St. 76
S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57
S. Illinois 64, SE Missouri 45
Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63
West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64
Wichita St. 73, VCU 63
Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64
Wright St. 79, Toledo 72
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 71, Texas A&M-CC 67
Colorado St. 111, Tulsa 104
Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66
North Texas 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Oklahoma 53, UCF 52
Oral Roberts 82, Missouri St. 72
Sam Houston St. 87, New Orleans 79
Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58
UTSA 89, Illinois St. 70
FAR WEST
Colorado 78, Dayton 76
Drake 85, Air Force 80
Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77
Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65
Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73
San Diego St. 80, Utah 52
San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84
Stanford 62, San Diego 59
UNLV 81, Robert Morris 69
Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59
Wyoming 72, Denver 66
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Washington 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
California 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
———
Saturday’s Games
Miami 74, Washington St. 68
No. 3 Oregon 89, Kansas St. 51
No. 18 Arizona 61, UC Santa Barbara 42
Colorado 62, Tulane 52
Southern Cal 57, Long Beach St. 40
No. 14 Kentucky 63, California 61
Vanderbilt 76, Washington 74
Sunday’s Games
No. 10 UCLA at No. 12 Indiana, 9 a.m.
No. 1 Stanford at Texas, 10 a.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
No. 11 Texas A&M 78, Montana St. 67
No. 15 Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 59
No. 22 West Virginia 63, No. 19 Michigan St. 57
No. 21 Arkansas 86, Little Rock 53
No. 23 Tennessee 88, Portland St. 61
EAST
Alderson-Broaddus 66, WV Wesleyan 61
Assumption 60, Dist. of Columbia 51
Bentley 74, S. New Hampshire 66
Bloomfield 63, Caldwell 61
Boston U. 74, Dartmouth 56
Bridgeport 90, Queens (NY) 62
Bucknell 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 46
CCSU 61, Hartford 54
Columbia 99, NJIT 43
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Peter’s 71
Gannon 70, Bloomsburg 56
Georgetown 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
Goldey Beacom 70, Wilmington (Del.) 69
Grove City 75, Juniata 45
Hofstra 58, Campbell 55
Holy Family 71, Jefferson 64
Immaculata 77, Bryn Athyn 58
Lock Haven 77, Pitt.-Johnstown 62
Mansfield 62, Clarion 59
Merrimack 73, Mass.-Lowell 50
Molloy 54, NYIT 46
Northeastern 66, Maine 58
Notre Dame (Md.) 83, Penn St.-York 51
Nyack 69, Dominican (NY) 66
Oneonta 43, Colby-Sawyer 36
Post (Conn.) 73, Concordia (NY) 60
Quinnipiac 75, Rhode Island 63
Sciences (Pa.) 62, Chestnut Hill 37
Scranton 100, Rosemont 44
St. Rose 69, Georgian Court 63
Towson 59, Marshall 56
UMass 65, Iona 51
Vermont 73, LIU Brooklyn 62
Villanova 77, La Salle 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 86, UALR 53
Lamar 61, Northwestern St. 58
SE Louisiana 69, Houston Baptist 59
San Diego St. 57, Incarnate Word 48
Stephen F. Austin 82, McNeese St. 51
Texas A&M 78, Montana St. 67
Texas A&M-CC 67, Cent. Arkansas 47
Tulsa 61, Colorado St. 55
MIDWEST
Akron 52, Morgan St. 45
Barry 82, Ohio Dominican 66
Bradley 66, E. Washington 46
Cincinnati 69, Pittsburgh 53
Dayton 94, East Carolina 68
Defiance 66, Kalamazoo 60
E. Michigan 84, Detroit 70
Iowa 79, Drake 67
Liberty 68, UMKC 44
Marquette 53, Belmont 51
Minnesota 77, Lehigh 49
North Alabama 85, SIU-Edwardsville 67
North Dakota 66, Milwaukee 58
Oakland 72, Lourdes 53
Ohio Christian 88, Rochester (Mich.) 78
Ohio Wesleyan 86, Waynesburg 54
Purdue 81, Bowling Green 74
S. Dakota St. 60, Green Bay 55
SE Missouri 68, Indiana St. 58
W. Michigan 79, Denver 70
West Virginia 63, Michigan St. 57
Xavier 79, Northwestern 59
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 95, Nicholls 84
Central St. (Ohio) 66, Albany (Ga.) 56
Charlotte 75, Davidson 64
Clayton St. 67, Georgia College 42
Colorado 62, Tulane 52
Francis Marion 82, Young Harris 73
Furman 63, Saint Joseph’s 48
Georgia St. 77, SC State 52
Georgia Tech 54, Rice 52
Hampton 69, Richmond 65
Harvard 65, FAU 51
Howard 86, George Mason 75
Lander 92, Columbus St. 78
Lincoln (Pa.) 68, NC Central 53
Miami 74, Washington St. 68
Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 59
Mount Vernon Nazarene 91, St. Thomas (Fla.) 74
North Georgia 59, UNC Pembroke 45
Old Dominion 85, Mount St. Mary’s 34
Presbyterian 74, Brevard 45
SC-Aiken 68, Ga. Southwestern 52
Sam Houston St. 78, New Orleans 46
Shaw 58, Claflin 53
Tennessee Tech 78, Lipscomb 58
UAB 84, Texas Southern 68
UCF 69, Wright St. 53
UNC Asheville 53, Southern U. 34
UNC-Greensboro 82, High Point 70
UNLV 61, South Florida 51
Virginia Tech 84, Wichita St. 63
Wake Forest 73, Florida 68
West Florida 59, Southern Wesleyan 45
Winthrop 63, W. Carolina 60
FAR WEST
Arizona 61, UC Santa Barbara 42
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Air Force 70
Idaho 67, Hawaii 52
Nevada 62, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57
Oregon 89, Kansas St. 51
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, St. Bonaventure 57
San Diego 59, CS Northridge 40
San Francisco 68, UC Irvine 61
Santa Clara 90, Fresno St. 66
Southern Cal 57, Long Beach St. 40
Tennessee 88, Portland St. 61
Utah Valley 57, Utah St. 49
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 37 21 7 9 51 123 97
Toronto 37 19 14 4 42 125 116
Florida 35 18 12 5 41 126 115
Buffalo 37 17 13 7 41 114 116
Montreal 36 17 13 6 40 115 115
Tampa Bay 34 17 13 4 38 118 110
Ottawa 37 15 18 4 34 103 122
Detroit 37 9 25 3 21 80 145
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 37 26 6 5 57 134 104
N.Y. Islanders 34 23 8 3 49 103 88
Pittsburgh 35 21 10 4 46 119 92
Carolina 36 22 12 2 46 118 94
Philadelphia 36 20 11 5 45 116 105
Columbus 36 16 14 6 38 95 104
N.Y. Rangers 34 16 14 4 36 108 112
New Jersey 35 11 19 5 27 84 127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96
Colorado 35 22 10 3 47 124 95
Winnipeg 36 21 13 2 44 111 101
Dallas 37 20 13 4 44 99 92
Nashville 35 17 12 6 40 123 114
Minnesota 37 17 15 5 39 115 126
Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 37 20 13 4 44 105 94
Vegas 38 19 13 6 44 116 110
Edmonton 39 20 15 4 44 115 120
Calgary 37 18 14 5 41 99 112
Vancouver 36 17 15 4 38 116 112
San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125
Anaheim 36 15 17 4 34 95 109
Los Angeles 38 15 19 4 34 98 120
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Late Game
Pittsburgh 5, Edmonton 2
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5, SO
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0
Nashville 4, Boston 3, OT
Florida 4, Carolina 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 9:30 a.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Football
College
2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Games
Celebration Bowl at Atlanta
NC A&T 64, Alcorn St. 44
New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque
San Diego St. 48, Central Michigan 11
Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.
Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 52, SMU 28
Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St. 34, Florida International 26
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 38, Boise St. 7
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), late
Monday’s Games
Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Game
Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS Playoffs
All Times PST
———
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota St. 42, Montana St. 14
James Madison 30, Weber St. 14
NFL
National Football League
All Times PST
———
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
Saturday’s Summaries
Texans 23, Buccaneers 20
Houston 10 7 3 3 — 23
Tampa Bay 3 14 3 0 — 20
First Quarter
Hou—Roby 27 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 14:12.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 32, 11:29.
TB—FG Gay 50, :56.
Second Quarter
Hou—Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.
TB—R.Jones 4 run (Gay kick), 1:57.
TB—J.Watson 8 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.
Third Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 25, 9:30.
TB—FG Gay 41, 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 37, 7:11.
A—49,036.
Patriots 24, Bills 17
Buffalo 3 7 7 0 — 17
New England 7 3 3 11 — 24
First Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 35, 9:16.
NE—LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Folk 36, 5:04.
Buf—Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01.
Third Quarter
NE—FG Folk 51, 9:54.
Buf—Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Folk 20, 10:45.
NE—Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06.
A—65,878.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY
FALCONS 7 7 47 Jaguars
Saints 3 21/2 50 TITANS
REDSKINS 21/2 PK 411/2 Giants
Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS
Bengals -11/2 11/2 461/2 DOLPHINS
COLTS 61/2 7 461/2 Panthers
Ravens 9 10 491/2 BROWNS
BRONCOS 61/2 7 381/2 Lions
CHARGERS 51/2 71/2 451/2 Raiders
Cowboys 21/2 2 461/2 EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 91/2 9 501/2 Cards
Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS
MONDAY
VIKINGS 4 51/2 47 Packers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
MONDAY’S GAMES
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, FL
Ucf 171/2 161/2 611/2 Marshall
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Hawaii Bowl
Byu 11/2 11/2 631/2 HAWAII
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, LA
Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, MI
Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Military Bowl
Annapolis, MD
N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, NY
Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, CA
Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix, AZ
Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl
Atlanta, GA
Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma
College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, AZ
Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 1B Brandon Dixon for assignment. Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and 1B C.J. Cron on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Adolís García to Texas for cash.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of INF Ian Kinsler, who will remain with the club as an adviser to baseball operations.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Ricky Ramirez, Jr. to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Riley Krane to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Thomas Nicoll to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontesma to Sioux City (AA) for RHPs Juan Aguilera and Tyler Fallwell and INF Adam Sasser.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
CAPITAL CITY GO-GOS — Reacquired G Chris Chiozza.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Brandin Bryant. Signed DE Robert McCray from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OT Yosh Nijman on IR. Signed OT John Leglue from New Orleans’ practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced the retirement of RB Darren Sproles.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Sarif Finch. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.
