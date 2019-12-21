ON DECK

Monday

Boys basketball: La Pine at Sweet Home, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Sweet Home, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Redmond vs. Rainier at Astoria Tournament, 4:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Redmond vs. Mazama at Astoria Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 26 4 .867 —

Miami 21 8 .724 4½

Toronto 20 8 .714 5

Boston 19 7 .731 5

Phila. 21 10 .677 5½

Indiana 20 9 .690 5½

Brooklyn 16 13 .552 9½

Orlando 12 17 .414 13½

Charlotte 13 19 .406 14

Chicago 12 19 .387 14½

Detroit 11 19 .367 15

Washington 8 20 .286 17

Cleveland 8 21 .276 17½

New York 7 23 .233 19

Atlanta 6 24 .200 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 24 5 .828 —

L.A. Clippers 22 9 .710 3

Denver 19 8 .704 4

Dallas 19 9 .679 4½

Houston 19 9 .679 4½

Utah 18 11 .621 6

Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 9½

Portland 13 16 .448 11

Sacramento 12 17 .414 12

San Antonio 11 17 .393 12½

Phoenix 11 17 .393 12½

Minnesota 10 17 .370 13

Memphis 11 19 .367 13½

New Orleans 7 23 .233 17½

Golden State 6 24 .200 18½

Friday’s Late Games

Portland 118, Orlando 103

Golden State 106, New Orleans 102

Friday’s Summary

Trail Blazers 118, Magic 103

ORLANDO (103)

Gordon 4-17 3-4 11, Isaac 3-9 3-4 10, Vucevic 9-20 5-7 23, Fournier 7-17 1-2 16, Fultz 4-7 1-2 10, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-11 2-3 9, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Augustin 6-16 3-4 17, Carter-Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-106 18-26 103.

PORTLAND (118)

Anthony 1-6 2-2 5, Bazemore 4-8 1-1 11, Whiteside 3-9 4-6 10, Lillard 13-21 3-3 36, McCollum 12-20 3-3 31, Tolliver 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Labissiere 2-4 4-4 8, Hezonja 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-84 17-19 118.

Orlando 13 31 31 28 — 103

Portland 31 26 36 25 — 118

3-Point Goals—Orlando 7-28 (Augustin 2-8, Fournier 1-5, Ross 1-6, Gordon 0-2, Vucevic 0-3), Portland 17-36 (Lillard 7-13, McCollum 4-8, Trent Jr. 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Anthony 1-2, Tolliver 1-2, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 48 (Vucevic 12), Portland 54 (Whiteside 17). Assists—Orlando 21 (Fultz, Gordon 4), Portland 16 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 16, Portland 24. A—19,393 (19,393)

Saturday’s Games

Utah 114, Charlotte 107

Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112

Chicago 119, Detroit 107

Phila. 125, Washington 108

Milwaukee 123, New York 102

Memphis 119, Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109

Houston at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917

Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818

Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800

Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667

Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667

UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

———

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Boston College 64, California 60

Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76

No. 20 San Diego St. 80, Utah 52

Washington St. 87, Incarnate World 59

Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

LSU vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at No. 16 Arizona, late

Texas Southern at No. 8 Oregon, late

Saturday’s Boxscore

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

OREGON ST. (9-2)

Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Tinkle 6-14 7-11 21, Reichle 2-10 0-1 5, Kelley 4-7 1-1 9, Hollins 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 0-1 8, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas 0-4 0-0 0, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 8-14 49.

TEXAS A&M (5-5)

Nebo 5-5 5-8 15, Gordon 3-12 2-2 9, Miller 1-3 0-3 2, Jackson 3-7 7-11 13, Chandler 2-6 1-3 7, Flagg 5-8 1-2 13, Mitchell 1-6 2-2 5, French 0-2 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 18-31 64.

Halftime—Oregon St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 3-21 (Tinkle 2-4, Reichle 1-7, Hollins 0-2, Hunt 0-2, Lucas 0-3, Thompson 0-3), Texas A&M 6-22 (Flagg 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, French 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Thompson 6), Texas A&M 43 (Miller 13). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), Texas A&M 14 (Chandler 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 23, Texas A&M 16.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. No. 22 Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55

No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Washington 77

No. 5 Ohio St. 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65

No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

No. 15 Michigan St. 101, Eastern Michigan 48

No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61

No. 19 Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53

No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64

EAST

Boston College 64, California 60

Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62

Bryant 64, Dartmouth 60

Buffalo 92, Niagara 72

Drexel 53, Norfolk St. 49

Duquesne 86, Austin Peay 77

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Harvard 88, George Washington 75

La Salle 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Loyola (Md.) 72, Elizabethtown 45

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Albany (NY) 70

Penn 105, Widener 57

Providence 70, Texas 48

Quinnipiac 69, Bowling Green 64

Rhode Island 86, W. Kentucky 82

Siena 81, Bucknell 71

Stony Brook 77, American U. 74

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Temple 78, Rider 66

Villanova 56, Kansas 55

Wagner 82, Army 62

SOUTH

Alabama 92, Belmont 72

Appalachian St. 70, Troy 65

Arkansas St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 59

Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Bethune-Cookman 85, Marist 56

Campbell 82, Johnson & Wales (NC) 59

Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

Coastal Carolina 81, South Alabama 69

Coll. of Charleston 73, SC State 61

ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55

Florida Gulf Coast 84, St. Thomas (FL) 62

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

George Mason 69, UMBC 53

Georgia Southern 77, Texas-Arlington 74

Georgia St. 81, Texas State 69

High Point 92, Belmont Abbey 66

Liberty 80, Akron 67

Louisiana Tech 87, Southern University 47

Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

Miami 91, Coppin St. 60

Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Northwestern St. 67, Lamar 61

Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65

SC-Upstate 92, Bob Jones 74

Southern Miss. 96, Tougaloo 77

St. Bonaventure 66, Middle Tennessee 65

Stephen F. Austin 81, McNeese St. 73

Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53

Tennessee St. 86, Blue Mountain 71

Towson 86, Tulane 82

UAB 71, Alabama St. 63

UNC-Greensboro 67, N. Kentucky 50

Utah St. 65, Florida 62

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

W. Carolina 89, Tennessee Tech 76

Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64

Winthrop 85, Elon 80

MIDWEST

Butler 70, Purdue 61

Detroit 81, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Evansville 78, Murray St. 76

Fairfield 61, Oakland 59

Green Bay 85, N. Illinois 84

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Kent St. 103, Hampton 64

Miami (Ohio) 71, Bradley 55

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Michigan St. 101, E. Michigan 48

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

Ohio 82, Morehead St. 76

S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57

S. Illinois 64, SE Missouri 45

Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63

West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64

Wichita St. 73, VCU 63

Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64

Wright St. 79, Toledo 72

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 71, Texas A&M-CC 67

Colorado St. 111, Tulsa 104

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66

North Texas 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

Oral Roberts 82, Missouri St. 72

Sam Houston St. 87, New Orleans 79

Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58

UTSA 89, Illinois St. 70

FAR WEST

Colorado 78, Dayton 76

Drake 85, Air Force 80

Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77

Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65

Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73

San Diego St. 80, Utah 52

San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

UNLV 81, Robert Morris 69

Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59

Wyoming 72, Denver 66

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 10 1 .909

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833

Washington 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 3 .727

California 0 0 .000 7 3 .700

Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

———

Saturday’s Games

Miami 74, Washington St. 68

No. 3 Oregon 89, Kansas St. 51

No. 18 Arizona 61, UC Santa Barbara 42

Colorado 62, Tulane 52

Southern Cal 57, Long Beach St. 40

No. 14 Kentucky 63, California 61

Vanderbilt 76, Washington 74

Sunday’s Games

No. 10 UCLA at No. 12 Indiana, 9 a.m.

No. 1 Stanford at Texas, 10 a.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

No. 11 Texas A&M 78, Montana St. 67

No. 15 Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 59

No. 22 West Virginia 63, No. 19 Michigan St. 57

No. 21 Arkansas 86, Little Rock 53

No. 23 Tennessee 88, Portland St. 61

EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 66, WV Wesleyan 61

Assumption 60, Dist. of Columbia 51

Bentley 74, S. New Hampshire 66

Bloomfield 63, Caldwell 61

Boston U. 74, Dartmouth 56

Bridgeport 90, Queens (NY) 62

Bucknell 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 46

CCSU 61, Hartford 54

Columbia 99, NJIT 43

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Peter’s 71

Gannon 70, Bloomsburg 56

Georgetown 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

Goldey Beacom 70, Wilmington (Del.) 69

Grove City 75, Juniata 45

Hofstra 58, Campbell 55

Holy Family 71, Jefferson 64

Immaculata 77, Bryn Athyn 58

Lock Haven 77, Pitt.-Johnstown 62

Mansfield 62, Clarion 59

Merrimack 73, Mass.-Lowell 50

Molloy 54, NYIT 46

Northeastern 66, Maine 58

Notre Dame (Md.) 83, Penn St.-York 51

Nyack 69, Dominican (NY) 66

Oneonta 43, Colby-Sawyer 36

Post (Conn.) 73, Concordia (NY) 60

Quinnipiac 75, Rhode Island 63

Sciences (Pa.) 62, Chestnut Hill 37

Scranton 100, Rosemont 44

St. Rose 69, Georgian Court 63

Towson 59, Marshall 56

UMass 65, Iona 51

Vermont 73, LIU Brooklyn 62

Villanova 77, La Salle 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 86, UALR 53

Lamar 61, Northwestern St. 58

SE Louisiana 69, Houston Baptist 59

San Diego St. 57, Incarnate Word 48

Stephen F. Austin 82, McNeese St. 51

Texas A&M 78, Montana St. 67

Texas A&M-CC 67, Cent. Arkansas 47

Tulsa 61, Colorado St. 55

MIDWEST

Akron 52, Morgan St. 45

Barry 82, Ohio Dominican 66

Bradley 66, E. Washington 46

Cincinnati 69, Pittsburgh 53

Dayton 94, East Carolina 68

Defiance 66, Kalamazoo 60

E. Michigan 84, Detroit 70

Iowa 79, Drake 67

Liberty 68, UMKC 44

Marquette 53, Belmont 51

Minnesota 77, Lehigh 49

North Alabama 85, SIU-Edwardsville 67

North Dakota 66, Milwaukee 58

Oakland 72, Lourdes 53

Ohio Christian 88, Rochester (Mich.) 78

Ohio Wesleyan 86, Waynesburg 54

Purdue 81, Bowling Green 74

S. Dakota St. 60, Green Bay 55

SE Missouri 68, Indiana St. 58

W. Michigan 79, Denver 70

West Virginia 63, Michigan St. 57

Xavier 79, Northwestern 59

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 95, Nicholls 84

Central St. (Ohio) 66, Albany (Ga.) 56

Charlotte 75, Davidson 64

Clayton St. 67, Georgia College 42

Colorado 62, Tulane 52

Francis Marion 82, Young Harris 73

Furman 63, Saint Joseph’s 48

Georgia St. 77, SC State 52

Georgia Tech 54, Rice 52

Hampton 69, Richmond 65

Harvard 65, FAU 51

Howard 86, George Mason 75

Lander 92, Columbus St. 78

Lincoln (Pa.) 68, NC Central 53

Miami 74, Washington St. 68

Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 59

Mount Vernon Nazarene 91, St. Thomas (Fla.) 74

North Georgia 59, UNC Pembroke 45

Old Dominion 85, Mount St. Mary’s 34

Presbyterian 74, Brevard 45

SC-Aiken 68, Ga. Southwestern 52

Sam Houston St. 78, New Orleans 46

Shaw 58, Claflin 53

Tennessee Tech 78, Lipscomb 58

UAB 84, Texas Southern 68

UCF 69, Wright St. 53

UNC Asheville 53, Southern U. 34

UNC-Greensboro 82, High Point 70

UNLV 61, South Florida 51

Virginia Tech 84, Wichita St. 63

Wake Forest 73, Florida 68

West Florida 59, Southern Wesleyan 45

Winthrop 63, W. Carolina 60

FAR WEST

Arizona 61, UC Santa Barbara 42

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Air Force 70

Idaho 67, Hawaii 52

Nevada 62, Texas Rio Grande Valley 57

Oregon 89, Kansas St. 51

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, St. Bonaventure 57

San Diego 59, CS Northridge 40

San Francisco 68, UC Irvine 61

Santa Clara 90, Fresno St. 66

Southern Cal 57, Long Beach St. 40

Tennessee 88, Portland St. 61

Utah Valley 57, Utah St. 49

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 37 21 7 9 51 123 97

Toronto 37 19 14 4 42 125 116

Florida 35 18 12 5 41 126 115

Buffalo 37 17 13 7 41 114 116

Montreal 36 17 13 6 40 115 115

Tampa Bay 34 17 13 4 38 118 110

Ottawa 37 15 18 4 34 103 122

Detroit 37 9 25 3 21 80 145

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 37 26 6 5 57 134 104

N.Y. Islanders 34 23 8 3 49 103 88

Pittsburgh 35 21 10 4 46 119 92

Carolina 36 22 12 2 46 118 94

Philadelphia 36 20 11 5 45 116 105

Columbus 36 16 14 6 38 95 104

N.Y. Rangers 34 16 14 4 36 108 112

New Jersey 35 11 19 5 27 84 127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96

Colorado 35 22 10 3 47 124 95

Winnipeg 36 21 13 2 44 111 101

Dallas 37 20 13 4 44 99 92

Nashville 35 17 12 6 40 123 114

Minnesota 37 17 15 5 39 115 126

Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 37 20 13 4 44 105 94

Vegas 38 19 13 6 44 116 110

Edmonton 39 20 15 4 44 115 120

Calgary 37 18 14 5 41 99 112

Vancouver 36 17 15 4 38 116 112

San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125

Anaheim 36 15 17 4 34 95 109

Los Angeles 38 15 19 4 34 98 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Late Game

Pittsburgh 5, Edmonton 2

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5, SO

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0

Nashville 4, Boston 3, OT

Florida 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 9:30 a.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Football

College

2019-20 NCAA Bowl Schedule

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

NC A&T 64, Alcorn St. 44

New Mexico Bowl, at Albuquerque

San Diego St. 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl, in Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas St. 34, Florida International 26

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 38, Boise St. 7

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), late

Monday’s Games

Gasparilla Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Game

Hawaii Bowl, at Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs

All Times PST

———

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota St. 42, Montana St. 14

James Madison 30, Weber St. 14

NFL

National Football League

All Times PST

———

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198

x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Saturday’s Summaries

Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

Houston 10 7 3 3 — 23

Tampa Bay 3 14 3 0 — 20

First Quarter

Hou—Roby 27 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 14:12.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 32, 11:29.

TB—FG Gay 50, :56.

Second Quarter

Hou—Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.

TB—R.Jones 4 run (Gay kick), 1:57.

TB—J.Watson 8 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 25, 9:30.

TB—FG Gay 41, 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 37, 7:11.

A—49,036.

Patriots 24, Bills 17

Buffalo 3 7 7 0 — 17

New England 7 3 3 11 — 24

First Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 35, 9:16.

NE—LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Folk 36, 5:04.

Buf—Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01.

Third Quarter

NE—FG Folk 51, 9:54.

Buf—Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Folk 20, 10:45.

NE—Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06.

A—65,878.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY

FALCONS 7 7 47 Jaguars

Saints 3 21/2 50 TITANS

REDSKINS 21/2 PK 411/2 Giants

Steelers 3 3 371/2 JETS

Bengals -11/2 11/2 461/2 DOLPHINS

COLTS 61/2 7 461/2 Panthers

Ravens 9 10 491/2 BROWNS

BRONCOS 61/2 7 381/2 Lions

CHARGERS 51/2 71/2 451/2 Raiders

Cowboys 21/2 2 461/2 EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 91/2 9 501/2 Cards

Chiefs 5 6 441/2 BEARS

MONDAY

VIKINGS 4 51/2 47 Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

MONDAY’S GAMES

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, FL

Ucf 171/2 161/2 611/2 Marshall

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Hawaii Bowl

Byu 11/2 11/2 631/2 HAWAII

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, LA

Miami-Fla 71/2 61/2 501/2 La Tech

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, MI

Pittsburgh 101/2 11 49 E Michigan

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Military Bowl

Annapolis, MD

N Carolina 51/2 5 531/2 Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, NY

Michigan St 31/2 4 491/2 Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6 7 531/2 Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA

Iowa 11/2 2 511/2 Usc

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix, AZ

Air Force 21/2 3 671/2 Washington St

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

College Football Playoffs, Peach Bowl

Atlanta, GA

Lsu 12 14 761/2 Oklahoma

College Football Playoffs, Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, AZ

Clemson 2 2 631/2 Ohio State

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 1B Brandon Dixon for assignment. Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and 1B C.J. Cron on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Adolís García to Texas for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of INF Ian Kinsler, who will remain with the club as an adviser to baseball operations.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Ricky Ramirez, Jr. to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Riley Krane to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Thomas Nicoll to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontesma to Sioux City (AA) for RHPs Juan Aguilera and Tyler Fallwell and INF Adam Sasser.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GOS — Reacquired G Chris Chiozza.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Brandin Bryant. Signed DE Robert McCray from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OT Yosh Nijman on IR. Signed OT John Leglue from New Orleans’ practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced the retirement of RB Darren Sproles.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Sarif Finch. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.