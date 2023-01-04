Salesforce-Job Cuts

Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a news conference, in Indianapolis. Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, the latest job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending.

 Darron Cummings/AP

Business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce, as major technology companies continue to prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

The cuts announced Wednesday are by far the largest in the 23-year history of a San Francisco company founded by former Oracle executive Marc Benioff. Benioff pioneered the method of leasing software services to internet-connected devices — a concept now known as "cloud computing."

