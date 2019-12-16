Rockets rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 on Monday night.

The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977.

The game was tied with 2½ minutes remaining when Houston’s P.J. Tucker hit a 3-pointer from the corner. A layup by Rudy Gay got the Spurs within one with just under a minute left before Harden missed a 3 on the other end.

A 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes rolled on the rim before bouncing out with about 20 seconds to go, and Harden made two free throws to extend the lead to 109-106 with 16.2 seconds left.

Forbes missed another 3 with 10 seconds left, but the Spurs got the ball back when Clint Capela knocked the the ball out of bounds while fighting for a rebound. The Rockets then intentionally fouled two times, and Derrick White made a free throw before purposely missing the second one with 2.7 seconds left. But Westbrook grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

Houston fell behind early in a game where Harden had just nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in the first half. He warmed up after the break and finished 10 of 29.

The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season high for first-half scoring. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Forbes had 18 points.

Also Monday:

Raptors 133, Cavaliers 113: TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games.

Wizards 133, Pistons 119: DETROIT — Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and the Washington Wizards took control with some torrid shooting before holding on for the victory. The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first quarter. The Wizards also made all three of their 3-point attempts and all six of their free throws in the opening period, building a 43-31 lead.

Thunder 109, Bulls 106: OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls. Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds.

Grizzlies 118, Heat 111: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rookie Ja Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the victory. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won for the fourth time in five games.

Mavericks 120, Bucks 116: MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for the victory even without star guard Luka Doncic. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.