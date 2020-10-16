Exploring rivers has made for many remarkable adventures over the years. One of the more famous escapades was documented in the thrilling book, "The Exploration of the Colorado River and Its Canyons," by John Wesley Power. The book is regarded as one of the great works of American exploration literature and accounts the immense challenges of rowing for the first time in the mighty Colorado. For folks looking for a river adventure of their own in Central Oregon, fortunately you do not need to endure risks of starvation, mutiny and unknown wild rapids that Powell’s crew faced, you just need to take a short drive to Camp Sherman.
The Metolius is one of the most extraordinary of all Oregon rivers and the headwaters emerge in full force at the base of Black Butte from springs with a year round temperature of near forty eight degrees. The cold and clear water makes its way downstream, approximately 23 miles in length, ending in the waters of Lake Billy Chinook. There is much to see along the way, and luckily for adventure seekers there are multiple access areas and trails that offer hiking, fly fishing and paddling opportunities.
Some popular hiking trails on the Metolius are located at Wizard Falls, which is more of a rapid than an actual waterfall. The trail goes along the river in both an upstream and downstream direction allowing hikers various options on distance. There is a bridge that crosses the river here that offers a great view of the rapids and easy access to the trails on both sides. The Fish Hatchery is normally a family friendly place to visit as well, though it is currently closed due to COVID-19.
The Metolius is one of the premier fly fishing rivers in the Pacific Northwest and offers year round opportunities. The river contains Rainbow trout, Bull trout and Kokanee salmon. There are plenty of trails along the bank allowing for easy access and opportunities for your own private spot. Be sure to check with the ODFW regarding the fishing regulations for the river.
For those seeking a more Powell like experience, The Metolius offers excellent whitewater kayaking. There are two sections that can be paddled, the upper and the lower, and both contain beginner to intermediate rapids. The more popular upper section is a 10 mile stretch from Camp Sherman to Lower Bridge Campground. This section contains two Class III, or intermediate rapids, but the rest of the run is gentile, yet swift and flows through beautiful open meadowlands with views of Mt Jefferson. Near the rapids there is a group of natural springs that gush forth and add more water to its very consistent flow. It’s quite the sight to see.
The lower section is much less traveled though equally beautiful. Kayakers should be aware that The Metolius is managed as a wild river, which means that trees that fall into the river thereby providing habitat for fish are not removed. The wood can block the river channel and create hazards for kayakers potentially trapping them. The lower stretch can contain random wood that may change over time. So this stretch is best reserved for kayakers that know how and when to portage, and have the skills and proper gear for more intermediate whitewater runs. The lower stretch is also remote and requires a lengthy shuttle as the take out is at Lake Billy Chinook. The remoteness provides a unique, adventurous experience as you make your way downstream away from the campgrounds and civilization. It presents the rare feeling of being out there in the wilderness, and gives a tiny glimpse of what Powell’s crew must of felt way back in 1869.
For kayakers looking for folks that have experience on the river, check out the Facebook site Bend Whitewater. You can most likely, quickly and easily, muster up a crew of capable paddlers. So whether you paddle, hike or fly fish, now that Fall in full force and the smoke is clearing, take a moment to check out the magical Metolius River in all its iridescent glory, and as always, please be sure to practice leave no trace to leave it as beautiful as you find it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.