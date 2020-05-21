As Oregon begins opening up for business after a two-month shutdown, dine-in service at some restaurants started on May 15. While it is a step toward normalcy, we can’t expect this to be business as usual. Social distancing regulations mean there will be fewer tables. Customer and employee safety is a top priority. Restaurant owners are reinventing their business models. They are coming up with creative solutions, and opening in a time frame that makes them comfortable.
Some restaurants opened on the first day. Manuel Santos, owner of Cafe Sintra, explained to me that they have been making reopening plans for the past two months— since the shutdown was announced on March 17. Sintra has done a steady takeout business during the shutdown, making breakfast and lunches for businesses as well as individuals. They will continue to offer takeout as the doors open to few tables spaced far apart. The floor is marked for social distancing as customers stand in line to order at the counter. The door is left open to allow the circulation of fresh air from outside.
On Saturday, the second day of reopening, I stopped in for breakfast. I chose Eggs Benedict with Linguiça, a latte and a Bloody Mary. The food was excellent. Whether it because the hollandaise was fresh from the kitchen or simply the experience of being in the restaurant, the food was even better than I’d remembered. I wore my mask while waiting and pulled it up when talking to my server. Other guests also pulled up their masks and kept at a distance when they walked by my table.
A large restaurant like Pine Tavern looks cavernous with distanced tables. Most tables lined the walls. People sat in intimate groups in far corners. The restaurant, which closed completely during the shutdown, is uniquely designed in a way that makes it easy to separate guests. Along with the large dining room, and patio (that should be open Memorial Day weekend if the weather clears), a series of tables, are set in individual walled rooms with curtains that create a barrier.
With fewer tables, many businesses will be operating at 50% or even 20% of normal capacity. Running a restaurant with these restrictions is uncharted territory. Every restaurateur spoke of being open to observing what others are doing and fulfilling their customer’s desires. Restaurants have low profit margins in the best of times. Most plan on continuing takeout service to supplement the loss of dine-in revenue. Owners will likely shift their plans in the weeks and months to come. Menus will change. Pine Tavern opened with a paired down menu offering their most popular items. They will ramp up as they receive food shipments and assess what their guests are ordering.
Most restaurateurs that I spoke with will continue takeout. The Victorian Cafe, Red Martini in Redmond, Five Fusion and Sushi Bar, and Washington Kitchen and Cocktails are a few restaurants that will supplement dine-in with takeout service. Bos Taurus plans on opening around May 22. While they don’t have plans to offer a full takeout menu, they are considering continuing the butcher shop take-and-make steaks option.
During the shutdown, Sparrow Bakery has made local deliveries of bread, bake-at-home croissants, and other pastries. Both the Northwest Crossing and Scott Street locations have already opened. Operations manager, David Boyer explained that before the shutdown, customers requested local deliveries and national shipping. Boyer said that he expects the national shipping will continue moving forward as he fears that if they stop, it would be “like the villagers rising to come after Frankenstein’s monster.”
The Westside Baldy’s Barbecue has a creative take on combining the takeout and dine-in experience. They will serve all meals in takeout boxes. Customers can choose to take it home or to “picnic” (sit down and eat their food) at the restaurant. Both the Eastside and Redmond locations will be open for dine-in customers at socially distanced tables.
Restaurants with outdoor seating have an advantage over those places which only have indoor tables. Not only do the outdoor tables add to the restaurant’s seating capacity, but many studies also show that dining outdoors is a lower risk for contracting the coronavirus.
To keep customers and employees safe, Bellatazza Caffe has parked its 1970 Citroen H-Van coffee truck in front of the restaurant. Coffee is prepared inside the cafe as patrons order from the truck. Pastries and empanadas will be available in the coming days.
Still, because of the narrow sidewalks downtown, restaurants like Drake, Joolz and 900 Wall will be challenged to set out tables with enough distance from pedestrians. Many downtown restaurants are hoping that the Bend City Council will approve a request to close off the streets downtown. Restaurants would be allowed to set up tables in parking spots, away from people who are walking by on sidewalks. The extra tables would add seating for each restaurant. Without the additional customer capacity, restaurants like 900 Wall and Joolz will remain closed and rely on takeout until regulations change.
Restaurants outside of downtown with large patios and outdoor seating have an advantage as they can seat more guests. Washington Kitchen and Cocktails in Northwest Crossing, the Hola restaurants (except for downtown), Currents at the Riverhouse, and Monkless are a few places that can take advantage of large outdoor areas.
Chow will be making full use of their extensive, popular outdoor seating areas. Guests can get bar drinks and order from the counter. Counter service helps to reduce the number of servers that must come to a table. Chef/Owner David Touvell described his summer plans. Chow will be open with a limited dinner menu as well as breakfast and lunch. In the evenings, Chow will offer live music in a socially distanced manner.
Terrebone Depot also has an extensive deck and patio space. Those visiting the newly re-opened Smith Rock State Park can stop to refuel with dine-in or takeout options. Although more than six feet apart, tables indoors and outdoors can seat up to 70 people at a time (over 20 people more than the average indoor-only restaurants).
The second wave of restaurants will be opening in time for Memorial Day weekend. Many have expressed that they will be taking this time to receive food shipments, have safety meetings with returning staff, and disinfect the restaurants thoroughly. Call or check a restaurant’s website or Facebook page to learn if they are continuing to offer takeout and when they will be open.
Now is a period of experimentation, uncertainty, and trying out different solutions. Stewart Fritchman owner of the downtown Bellatazza Caffe, expressed his excitement about this time. “Restaurateurs are artists, problem solvers, and passionate people that are figuring it out. It’s a really exciting time, and we don’t know where it will lead. We are making it up as we go.”
