The following is a list of many of the resources available in Central Oregon for youth experiencing homelessness. More details about each resource is available from the organizations which offer them.

Resource

WebsiteDescription
  Shelter/Support 
Cascade Youth and Family Center-Street Outreach Programcascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/street-outreach/Meeting kids on the street where they live, we assess their situation and offer help based on their needs
Cascade Youth and Family Center-Basic Center Programcascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/Prevention and Family Re-unification. Family Mediation, case management, family and youth support, emergency shelter
Cascade Youth and Family Center-The Loftcascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/transitional-living-the-loft/Short term and long term shelter, case management. Clothing closet for the community, food pantry for youth
Grandmas House of Central Oregongrandmashouseofco.org/Short term and long term shelter, case management. Clothing closet for the community-0-5 and women's and maternity clothing. Diapers and wipes for the community
At: Projectat-project.org/Case management, housing support, shelter and support for survivors of labor and sex trafficking
Family Access Network (FAN)familyaccessnetwork.org/FAN advocates link children and families to critical basic need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school.
Big Brothers Big Sistersbbbsco.org/Mentorship for youth
  Medical 
Planned Parenthoodplannedparenthood.org/Health exams, sexual health, education
Youth Villages 
Deschutes County Behavioral Healthdeschutes.org/healthYouth-specific mental health services
  School/Employment 
Heart of Oregon Corpsheartoforegon.org/We are a Central Oregon non-profit engaging local opportunity youth, ages 16-24.
COICcoic.org/School and internship/jobs program for youth
  Drug and Alcohol Therapy 
Rimrock Trailsrimrocktrails.org/D&A services for youth, inpatient and outpatient
  Food 
The Giving Platethegivingplate.org/Food boxes (uncooked food)
Family Kitchenfamilykitchen.org/Food kitchen that serves hot food to-go for anyone in need
St. Vincent DePaulstvincentdepaulbend.org/Food boxes (uncooked food)
ODHS Self Sufficiency Office 
The Loft Programcascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/transitional-living-the-loft/Food boxes for youth (uncooked food)
  After School Programs 
Fathers Group after school programthefathersgroup.org/After school program for Wednesdays only. Specific to African American children.
Boys and Girls Clubbgcbend.org/After school program

Resource list courtesy of J Bar J and lightly edited for clarity.

