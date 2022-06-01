The following is a list of many of the resources available in Central Oregon for youth experiencing homelessness. More details about each resource is available from the organizations which offer them.
|Cascade Youth and Family Center-Street Outreach Program
|cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/street-outreach/
|Meeting kids on the street where they live, we assess their situation and offer help based on their needs
|Cascade Youth and Family Center-Basic Center Program
|cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/
|Prevention and Family Re-unification. Family Mediation, case management, family and youth support, emergency shelter
|Cascade Youth and Family Center-The Loft
|cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/transitional-living-the-loft/
|Short term and long term shelter, case management. Clothing closet for the community, food pantry for youth
|Grandmas House of Central Oregon
|grandmashouseofco.org/
|Short term and long term shelter, case management. Clothing closet for the community-0-5 and women's and maternity clothing. Diapers and wipes for the community
|At: Project
|at-project.org/
|Case management, housing support, shelter and support for survivors of labor and sex trafficking
|Family Access Network (FAN)
|familyaccessnetwork.org/
|FAN advocates link children and families to critical basic need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school.
|Big Brothers Big Sisters
|bbbsco.org/
|Mentorship for youth
|Medical
|Planned Parenthood
|plannedparenthood.org/
|Health exams, sexual health, education
|Youth Villages
|Deschutes County Behavioral Health
|deschutes.org/health
|Youth-specific mental health services
|School/Employment
|Heart of Oregon Corps
|heartoforegon.org/
|We are a Central Oregon non-profit engaging local opportunity youth, ages 16-24.
|COIC
|coic.org/
|School and internship/jobs program for youth
|Drug and Alcohol Therapy
|Rimrock Trails
|rimrocktrails.org/
|D&A services for youth, inpatient and outpatient
|Food
|The Giving Plate
|thegivingplate.org/
|Food boxes (uncooked food)
|Family Kitchen
|familykitchen.org/
|Food kitchen that serves hot food to-go for anyone in need
|St. Vincent DePaul
|stvincentdepaulbend.org/
|Food boxes (uncooked food)
|ODHS Self Sufficiency Office
|The Loft Program
|cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org/our-programs/transitional-living-the-loft/
|Food boxes for youth (uncooked food)
|After School Programs
|Fathers Group after school program
|thefathersgroup.org/
|After school program for Wednesdays only. Specific to African American children.
|Boys and Girls Club
|bgcbend.org/
|After school program
Resource list courtesy of J Bar J and lightly edited for clarity.
