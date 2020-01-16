The holidays were one big food binge: eight days of eating latkes (potato pancakes) and so many sugar cookies.

With the new year, I decided to break the cycle of unhealthy eating by doing a juice cleanse, drinking specific juices that are good for the body. By only drinking organic juices, your digestive system has a chance to rest, reset and release. Central Oregon has a few restaurants that provide the juices and will guide you through a one-, three- or five-day juice cleanse.

Each restaurant has a different approach to doing a juice cleanse. There are different combinations of juices, each chosen for its unique health benefits. Each cleanse provider has their individual belief about whether or not to add food that you chew — like organic vegetables. And they differ about what types of food are acceptable during a juice cleanse.

When I announced to friends that I was starting a three-day cleanse, I was surprised at the controversy it stirred up. Some people felt compelled to send me articles from Harvard Health and the Mayo Clinic, stating our bodies don’t need to detox because the liver and kidneys do a fine job of removing toxins from the body. While stating it’s not necessary, the Mayo Clinic concedes that a juice cleanse can be beneficial: “It may be due in part to the fact that a detox diet eliminates highly processed foods that have solid fats and added sugar. Simply avoiding these high-calorie low-nutrition foods for a few days may be part of why people feel better.”

My plan was to do just that. I would use this to stop eating bad foods and start new habits. On the first day, I drank five juices from Mother’s Cafe. The juices for the cleanse are cold-pressed and bottled in Mother’s juicing facility. This means you can pick up all of the juice before starting your cleanse. Each bottle is a specific vegetable blend and is numbered as to the order you should drink them.

After just a few sips, I realized I am not a fan of celery juice — a prominent ingredient in most of their juices. Not accustomed to the flavor, I almost gave up the cleanse. I got very cranky, but soon remembered that its common to also detox emotions during a cleanse. I was encouraged to keep going, that I would get used to the flavor. If you absolutely want to eat during the cleanse, you can go into one of Mother’s locations. Let them know you are doing the juice cleanse, and they will recommend appropriate items on the menu. I got a Buddha Bowl on the third day substituting spinach for rice.

The second day, I tried juice from Salud Raw Foods. Those who choose a juice cleanse from Salud must pick up the juices each day of the cleanse. Because each drink is juiced to order, you can request a different mixture. “The ingredients for each juice are chosen to do different things for your body,” said owner Corrine O’Shea. Reluctantly, I let her add celery juice to reduce inflammation and boost cardiovascular health. Salud’s mix was tastier as it had apple, pineapple and mint that balanced the flavor of the celery juice.

Fresh juices also need to be picked up (or delivered via Door Dash) daily from Just Cut in Redmond. The Just Cut cleanse has more fruit than the others and was, therefore, sweeter and tastier than any other juice. Owner Clint Davis told me that it’s essential to start the day with fruit and train your body to process their simple sugars. He talked about how drinking these juices create an alkaline state in the body that is proven to create an environment where cancer and other diseases can’t grow.

All of their produce is organic. Still, fruits and vegetables are soaked in a special bath of apple cider vinegar, lemon and pink Himalayan sea salt for 20 minutes to remove any impurities. Juicer machines shoot the pulp into trash cans that are picked up by a local pig farmer who uses it as high-quality feed.

By the third day, it was easier. I wasn’t as hungry. I had lost three pounds. I noticed in the mirror that my skin was brighter as if I’d had a facial. I remembered reading that a brighter complexion was one benefit of a juice cleanse.

For the final day, I chose Ora juices from the Garden Cafe. Pre-made and bottled, each vibrantly colored juice was a combination of fruit and vegetables and had a “boost.” The BlueBird Day has orange, pineapple, celery, pear and green tea with a boost of blue algae for mental clarity and Siberian ginseng for an energy boost. The Desert Sunrise juice is made up of carrots, orange and lemon. Anti-inflammatory turmeric helps prevent heart disease and reishi mushrooms are also included to boost immunity, improve sleep and lower cholesterol. The fruits helped balance the vegetable flavor and the herbs helped me keep up my energy. I liked them enough to continue drinking them after the cleanse.

When I woke the morning after the cleanse, I realized I didn’t want “dead food.” I only wanted a couple sips of coffee, and eating anything processed wasn’t appealing.

I became aware of how food made me feel. Going forward, I appreciate eating, so staying on a diet should be easy in comparison to the juice cleanse.

If you have any health conditions, be sure to check with your health professional before doing a juice cleanse.