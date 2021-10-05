The Braun brothers — Cody and Willy — have been doing what they do for a long, long time. Alongside their other brothers, Micky and Gary, they grew up in a remote part of Idaho playing in a band with their dad, Muzzie Braun, a musical giant in the Gem State. In Dad’s band, they shared the stage with Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, to name just a couple of mega-legends.
Eventually, Cody and Willy formed their own band called Reckless Kelly and they moved to Bend, and then on to Austin, Texas. For more than two decades since, they’ve been building their own little independent roots-rock empire that’s built on solid songs and a road-warrior’s tour schedule, as well as hard work and perseverance. Fans of Steve Earle should definitely take note!
“We came along in that second wave of the movement,” Cody Braun says on the Reckless Kelly website. “Son Volt’s album Trace had a major effect on us. People like Joe Ely, Ray Kennedy and Robert Earl Keen were always big supporters. Our goal was to make music that had a country vibe but a solid rock edge.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
