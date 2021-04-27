"Nobody walks alone at EarthCruiser," CEO Lance Gillies likes to say of the operation. His recipe for success is simple:
- Every employee is responsible for their own work and responsible for the people they work with;
- At regular company-wide meetings, called "All Hands," anyone can ask a question of anyone else and expect to get an answer;
- Employees may not come to the firm with a specific expertise, but a willingness to learn helps. Each worker has a set of 'how-to' instructions as they learn and grow in experience about manufacturing the vehicles;
- Orientation and the promise. From sales to delivery, no EarthCruiser label goes on a vehicle until the customer is fully oriented about its operation and satisfied that what was promised, was delivered.
