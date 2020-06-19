Megan Furnari, M.D., M.S., is an assistant professor of pediatrics and director of medical student wellness and leadership development in the OHSU School of Medicine. She is joined on the OHSU COVID-19 Wellness Task Force by M. Kai Roller, M.S.W., LCSW, social work manager, Care Management Division, OHSU Healthcare; and OHSU School of Medicine colleagues Andrea Cedfeldt, M.D., professor of medicine and assistant dean for faculty development; Sydney Ey, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and associate director of the Resident and Faculty Wellness Program, and Abigail Lenhart, M.D., assistant professor of medicine.