Henk Pander, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most prominent artists, died Friday at the age of 85.
Pander was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer earlier this year, according to Oregon ArtsWatch.
Pander was a child in the Netherlands when World War II began, grew up to attend art school in Amsterdam, and met a woman from Oregon who prompted his move to Portland at age 27 in 1965.
Over a career that spanned many decades, Pander experimented with many media, including ink and watercolor, but oil paintings make up the majority of his work. He gained recognition for his monumental, vivid, often captivating and sometimes terrifying, depictions of historical events.
Pander’s paintings often pushed the region’s contemporary art scene with their themes of war, sex and catastrophe. For every sweet moment he depicted, he painted multiple reminders of the inhumanity of the world.
“As human beings, we live in nature and nature is indifferent and we survive by the skin of our teeth,” Pander told OPB in an interview in 2018. “There’s just an enormous amount of drama happening in people’s lives. And I decided to, over time, become kind of a history painter.”
His focus on memory and the drama of contemporary existence shaped the nature of his work, he said. “Once you get on that road, it’s hard to get off it and say, ‘Now I’m going to make a pretty picture’.”
Pander was also a noteworthy portraitist. His commissioned portraits include another famous Oregon painter, C.S. Price, as well as Oregon governors Tom McCall and John Kitzhaber.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.