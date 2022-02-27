Principal Broker Michelle Rea, who has worked in real estate for 13 years and with Engel and Volkers for the last two years, emphasizes that each of the firm’s brokers receive individual coaching to match their areas of expertise.
Sam Real, owner of the local Engel and Volkers franchise in downtown Bend, and Principal Broker Michelle Rea.
Gerry O'Brien/The Bulletin
Engel & Volkers Realtors have a new storefront office in downtown Bend, but the firm has been in Bend for the last couple of years. Thanks to the pandemic, it wasn’t until March of last year that the firm could open its storefront.
What Engel & Volkers brings to the Bend market is access to customers worldwide.
“We have customers buying in Bend from South Africa, England and across the U.S.,” Sam Real, owner of the local franchise. Real has worked in the luxury property industry for about 17 years, mostly in Southern California.
The firm is a corporate-owned, global real estate company, but it allows for franchise operations in North America.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bend shop at 828 NW Wall St was able to open in March of last year.
“What may be commonly misunderstood is that Engel & Volkers is for only luxury offerings,” Real said. “What we offer to our clients is luxury service. Who doesn’t want luxury service with any investment? You want to feel comfortable, happy, content.
“For 99% of the people across the world, the largest investment they will ever make is in their home,” he said. “Whether it is a $200,000 investment or a $2 million investment, it is a sacred investment for that person.
“We think luxury service should be handed to every single person, no matter the price. Doesn’t matter if it is a $50,000 home or a $50 million home. That is what we truly believe in.”
Principal Broker Michelle Rea, who has worked in real estate for 13 years and with Engel and Volkers for the last two years, emphasizes that each of the firm’s brokers are individuals, who have different approaches to selling. Extra focus is giving to working with each of the brokers to their potential, she said.
“I became a broker because I love helping people through the process of buying a home,” she said. “We uniquely support every broker individually. We work one-on-one with our advisors so they can better help their clients.”
Issues facing home buyers remains the same across Central Oregon; low inventory, multiple competing offers and homes on the market for less than a week.
