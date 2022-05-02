PRINEVILLE — When golfers venture to Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville to tee it up, they count on seeing a familiar face. Most days of the week, Head Professional and Facility Manager Zach Lampert can be found behind the counter greeting golfers with a warm smile, a firm handshake and first name recognition.
It’s been that way for a long time, too. Born and raised in Prineville, Lampert has been working at Meadow Lakes since he was 16 years old. He started out washing carts in high school and worked his way up to his current role, where he’s been for the last 12 years.
That’s a long time for any pro to be at one spot, especially locally where courses throughout the area continue to witness plenty of turnover.
Lampert’s love for the game started at Meadow Lakes, where Lori Ontko, a longtime Meadow Lakes employee, encouraged him to apply for a job when he was 16.
“I played high school golf and stuck with it all through college. While I was in college at COCC and OSU Cascades, I always worked at Meadow Lakes,” says Lampert. “Our Head Pro Lee Roberts was getting closer to retirement and encouraged me to look into the PGA Management Program. After a short stint working under another Head Pro, the city of Prineville eventually made me the interim Head Pro and I’ve been here ever since.”
Lampert is proud of where he comes from too. “I’m from here,” he continues. “The fact that I know most everyone, and they know me means a lot. I think there’s a certain level of mutual trust and support that comes with those types of relationships.”
When he turned professional, Lampert knew he wanted to make playing the game a priority. “I knew I didn’t want to be one of those guys that was stuck in the shop all the time and never played,” he adds. “Last year I had 85 postable scores recorded for my handicap.” His handicap index is currently an impressive 0.4.
While Lampert makes it a priority to play golf when time allows, he understands that hard work comes first. By all accounts, he’s the face of a first-class operation.
In 2019, a number of club members wrote Club Executive of the Year nomination letters to the Oregon Golf Association on his behalf. In one letter, long-time member Grant Kemp wrote that “Under Zach’s leadership, the future of Meadow Lakes Golf Course is very bright. The community support has never been greater.”
Lampert went on to win the award and a trophy which now sits in the window above the desk in his office. It’s a daily reminder of the great work he’s done and continues to do.
As far as his plans for the future, Lampert doesn’t see himself going anywhere. “We’re owned by the city, and they’re supportive of the operation. Sometimes that kind of support can be hard to find in the golf industry, and I’m lucky to have it.”
It’s the people that make the job worthwhile more than anything though. Lampert says, “Even though we see a lot of the same faces day in and day out, there’s a lot of variety and we’re seeing a lot of new people too. But at the end of the day, Prineville is still a small town. People are friendly, they care for their neighbors, and wave at you when they drive down the road. That’s becoming increasingly hard to find nowadays.”
Neither Meadow Lakes, nor Lampert appear to be going anywhere soon. For the town of Prineville and the greater Central Oregon golf community, that’s probably a good thing.
