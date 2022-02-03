Lawyers for former Alaska governor Sarah Palin have a lot of work to do. As they face off against the New York Times in a high-profile defamation case in a Manhattan federal courtroom starting on Thursday, they will run up against a First Amendment doctrine that has been shielding media companies for more than 50 years.
Last month, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin declared that the trial will be an “excruciating experience” for the newspaper. That’s true, though it’s an assessment that may well undersell the point: It already has been an excruciating experience for the New York Times.
In August 2017, James Bennet, then the editorial page editor for the Times, testified before federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff just weeks after Palin filed her suit over a June 14, 2017, Times editorial titled “America’s Lethal Politics.” The editorial focused on U.S. political violence in the aftermath of a shooting by James T. Hodgkinson at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball practice attended by Republican lawmakers; several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
In seeking to compare the Hodgkinson attack to the 2011 Arizona shooting by Jared Lee Loughner, which killed six people and wounded then-congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords among others, the editorial asserted an erroneous link between the latter event and a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee. The Times ran a correction but failed to mention Palin.
Bennet’s testimony focused on the evolution of this errant editorial. Questions centered on a key passage in the original editorial:
“In 2011, when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, grievously wounding Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 10 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”
Asked by Rakoff about the passage, Bennet protested that his intentions didn’t align with readers’ interpretations. “What I was thinking of was of the link between the victim and the overall climate, that there was actually an example of political incitement that we could point to in that case to create a link between the victim and the incitement,” said Bennet. “I wasn’t — what I wasn’t trying to say was that there was a causal link between — a direct causal link between this map and the shooting.”
As the session wore on, Bennet was asked about the preparations he’d undertaken to edit the piece, whose first draft came from colleague Elizabeth Williamson.
Did he review a story by ABC News that was linked in the editorial itself? No, responded Bennet. Did he take a look at the cross-hairs map that the editorial referenced? No. Did he review certain Times stories on the Loughner shooting in preparing the editorial? No. Did he review articles in any publication that reported no evidence that Loughner had seen the Palin map? No. At the time he edited the piece, did he know “one way or the other whether Jared Loughner had ever seen the crosshairs map?”
“No, I didn’t, no,” responded Bennet.
Sounds like a pretty hostile line of questioning, right? Actually, those inquiries came from Michael Sullivan, an attorney representing the New York Times who was trying to tailor the newspaper’s defense to settled law. The 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan and its progeny established the principle that public figures such as Palin must prove “actual malice” to prevail in a defamation case. That means that they need to show that the media outlet either knew the material was false or acted with reckless disregard to its truth or falsity.
In posing those questions to Bennet, the Times counsel was trying to show that Bennet was, at worst, merely negligent — and not malicious — in his approach to the Palin editorial. In other words, what is journalistically indefensible may well be legally defensible.
