“Showcase” and “Super Bowl” go together — the game is a showcase for the NFL, a showcase for advertisers, a showcase for athletic talent. On Sunday, the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is also likely to be a showcase for pandemic double standards and shifting rules that increasingly are trying the American public’s patience. They’re certainly trying Californians’ patience. This is a state where schoolchildren still must wear masks.
Let’s start with the game’s venue, the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The domed but not entirely enclosed stadium is considered an outdoor venue by Los Angeles County, and thus it is subject to a mask mandate for “outdoor mega events” with more than 5,000 attendees. Every fan arriving on Sunday will receive a KN95 mask and be instructed to wear the mask at all times in the building except when eating or drinking.
This would be the same SoFi Stadium where, less than two weeks ago, the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers was held before a crowd of 73,202 fans, few of them wearing masks that this TV viewer could discern.
Maybe those maskless fans took their cues by glancing into a luxury box where, as social media posts by basketball Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson later revealed, three California Democratic luminaries — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Gov. Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom — were seen without masks.
Amid furious criticism, Garcetti broke new ground for public officials excusing their own flouting of pandemic rules imposed on the public: The mayor explained that he did wear a mask at the game but, just for the photo, was holding his breath.
In the unlikely event that SoFi stadium ushers suddenly start enforcing the mask requirement on Sunday, how will they discern who’s scoffing at the rules and who’s scoffing down a hot dog and a beer and thus temporarily exempt? If you’ve been in an airport recently, you might have noticed maskless travelers nursing cups of coffee that rise to their lips only when someone official-looking comes into view.
Still, if the game defies this year’s scintillating postseason trend and is as boring as Super Bowls tend to be, it might be entertaining to see ushers perp-walk mask refuseniks to the equivalent of the old Philadelphia Eagles’ drunk tank.
Guess who’s unlikely to be penalized: The dozens of people on each sideline — players, coaches, trainers, hangers-on — who last season largely complied with mask mandates but lately haven’t. SFGATE.com wondered about the sideline masklessness during the Rams-49ers game and quizzed the California Department of Public Health, but state officials punted the question to Los Angeles County, which didn’t respond to queries.
Here’s an interesting “prop” bet for the Super Bowl: What’s the over-under on sightings of anti-vaccine celebrities at the game? Attendees age 5 and older must provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test within 48 hours of the game or a negative antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of game day. Don’t hold your breath (unless you’re Garcetti) waiting for a stampede of glamorous anti-vaccine coronavirus test-seekers on Friday and Saturday.
Looking the other way might be a recurring theme in the days of partying leading up to the game. “Indoor mega events” sounds like a party promoter’s phrase, but that’s what state and Los Angeles County health rules call a gathering of 500 people or more. Of all the star-studded events around town this week, perhaps the biggest will be Shaq’s Fun House, an annual Super Bowl blowout hosted by basketball great Shaquille O’Neal. It’s at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday with music performers including Zedd and Lil Wayne, amusement park rides and a six-hour open bar. Don’t forget your mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.