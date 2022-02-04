In the opening day of testimony in a much-anticipated defamation case, a lawyer for the New York Times argued that the faulty June 2017 editorial at the center of Sarah Palin’s complaint didn’t set her back. “There’s no credible evidence that Sarah Palin was actually harmed by publication of the editorial,” David Axelrod, a lawyer representing the Times, said during his opening statement.
Before the publication of the editorial, Palin was a vociferous television personality, argued Axelrod — and after the editorial, she continued in that role. The former Alaska governor and vice-presidential nominee “won’t call a single witness who’ll testify that the editorial harmed her.” More: “She spent no money to fix her reputation after the editorial went out,” argued Axelrod, adding that there was no need to because her reputation didn’t suffer. The Times prevailed in a pretrial motion to exclude testimony from an expert on damages who had been put forth by Palin’s legal team.
The case, which is being tried before Judge Jed Rakoff in the Southern District of New York, turns on an editorial published by the Times in the aftermath of the June 14, 2017, shooting by James Hodgkinson at an Alexandria, Va., field where Republican lawmakers were practicing baseball. He injured several people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. The Times editorial compared that attack with the 2011 shooting by Jared Lee Loughner in Arizona, which killed six people and injured Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, among others. It incorrectly claimed “political incitement” of Loughner’s attack could be linked to a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee. The Times quickly published a correction. Here’s the main passage at issue, as it was originally published:
“Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, grievously wounding Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.
“Conservatives and right-wing media were quick on Wednesday to demand forceful condemnation of hate speech and crimes by anti-Trump liberals. They’re right. Though there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask for of the right.”
Shane Vogt, a lawyer for Palin, stated at the outset of his opening statement that his client faced an “uphill battle” in mounting a case against the Times. The issues at hand, he argued before the jury, aren’t about Palin’s policies but rather about a “false narrative about Gov. Palin that is particularly horrific and was debunked in 2011.”
One target of Vogt’s statement was the newspaper’s claim that then-editorial page editor James Bennet never intended to suggest that Palin’s PAC had incited mass murder.
On Thursday, Axelrod argued that “the Times failed to appreciate how some people would interpret” the editorial. No way, countered Vogt. He pointed out that multiple stories in the aftermath of the Arizona shooting noted that there was no evidence that Loughner had any political motivation. There was even a journalistic “consensus,” as Vogt put it, around that point. The editorial itself even linked to an ABC News article from 2011 noting the lack of a link. What you’ll find is that Mr. Bennet didn’t care about the facts enough to read the ABC article,” said Vogt.
Bennet has had a long career in journalism, with a previous stint on the news side of the Times — including service as Jerusalem bureau chief — and top editor at the Atlantic from 2006 to 2016. He’s a graduate of Yale University, a fact that made its way into Vogt’s presentation. “He’s an Ivy League-educated journalist who spent a decade at the Atlantic. It’s literally his job to know the meaning of words and he’s going to get up in front of you and say that he didn’t,” said Vogt.
“Incitement is a very clear word, and Mr. Bennet knew what it meant,” he argued.
We grimaced at the Times’s argument that Palin was a minor element of the editorial. In his presentation, Axelrod noted that the former governor wasn’t even in the headline and that her PAC is mentioned just once, in the fifth paragraph. “A casual reader looking at this editorial probably would have a pretty good chance of just skipping right past her name,” said Axelrod.
There are some problems here: One is that the Times is trying to downplay a gobsmacking, false claim by saying it’s buried in the middle of an editorial. Another is that the editorial is only about 700 words, meaning there’s not much room for allegedly defamatory assertions to hide. Yet another is that at this juncture, the Times’s legal defense conflicts with its journalistic principles, which provide no harbor for errors in the fifth paragraph — or any paragraph.
Perhaps a new slogan is in order: “All the news that’s fit to skim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.