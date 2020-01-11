high school scoreboard
Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Saturday Results

Paisley at Central Christian, late

Trinity Lutheran 71, North Lake 40

Girls Basketball

Friday Late Results

Madras 58, Mountain View 57

Saturday Results

Paisley at Central Christian, late

Trinity Lutheran 65, North Lake 58, OT

Wrestling

Saturday Results

Roseburg at Crook County, canceled

Swimming

Saturday Results

Madras Invitational, late

Alpine Skiing

OSSA

At Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger)

Friday’s Results

Girls

Team (combined two runs) — 1, Summit, 7:19.81. 2, Mountain View, 7:22.48. 3, Bend, 7:26.45. 4, Sisters, 8:23.99. 5, Marist, 8:29.11. 6, Crescent Valley, 8:55.09. 7, South Eugene, 9:12.37.

Individual (top 10, combined two runs) — 1, Morgan Berg, MV, 2:22.03. 2, Caroline Jones, B, 2:24.60. 3, Nicole Fournier, Sum, 2:25.50. 4, Zoe Doden, Sum, 2:26.70. 5, Brooke Leggat, Sum, 2:28.56. 6, Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 2:28.57. 7, Anna Kleinsmith, Sum, 2:28.75. 8, Emma Jewett, B, 2:29.07. 9, Sally Moore, Mar, 2:29.23. 10, Cassidy Ward, Sum, 2:29.81.

Boys

(Saturday’s boys race was canceled)

Nordic skiing

OISRA Southern League

Classic Race at Hoodoo

5.5K Individual Race

Plus 3x750-Meter Relay

Boys

Team Scores — Mountain View 12, Ashland 36, La Pine 45.

Relay — 1, Mountain View 8:57. 2, Ashland 10:38. 3, La Pine 11:14.

Individual (top 10) — 1, Levi Picardo, MV, 20:16.1. 2, Cody Santaguida, MV, 21:06.8. 3, Nathan Robbins, MV, 21:30.6. 4, Derek Martin, MV, 21:34.2. 5, Forrest Hassell, MV, 22:56.0. 6, Jack Creech, MF, 22:56.3. 7, Tristan Piper, MV, 23:03.1. 8, Chase Schermer, MV, 23:11.7. 9, Reid Altman, MV, 23:28.3. 10, Kai Larson, Ash, 23:40.8.

Girls

Team Scores — Mountain View 12, Ashland 35, La Pine incomplete.

Relay — 1, Mountain View, 10:26. 2, Ashland, 13.12. 3, La Pine, incomplete.

Individual (top 10) — 1, Brooke Cummings, MV, 23:33.7. 2, Iris Welsh, MV, 23:39.8. 3, Hannah Tranby, MV, 24:15.2. 4, Kinsey Olarrea, MV, 26:43.2. 5, Olivia Carpenter, MV, 28:28.3. 6, Bailey Kamperman, MV, 28:53.9. 7, Hai Xing Lewis, MV, 29:10.3. 8, Shella May Crafton, 29:34.0. 9, Ze Mindling Werling, Ashland, 30:09.4. 10, Allie Charon, MV, 30:51.3.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

