Boys Basketball
Saturday Results
Paisley at Central Christian, late
Trinity Lutheran 71, North Lake 40
Girls Basketball
Friday Late Results
Madras 58, Mountain View 57
Saturday Results
Paisley at Central Christian, late
Trinity Lutheran 65, North Lake 58, OT
Wrestling
Saturday Results
Roseburg at Crook County, canceled
Swimming
Saturday Results
Madras Invitational, late
Alpine Skiing
OSSA
At Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger)
Friday’s Results
Girls
Team (combined two runs) — 1, Summit, 7:19.81. 2, Mountain View, 7:22.48. 3, Bend, 7:26.45. 4, Sisters, 8:23.99. 5, Marist, 8:29.11. 6, Crescent Valley, 8:55.09. 7, South Eugene, 9:12.37.
Individual (top 10, combined two runs) — 1, Morgan Berg, MV, 2:22.03. 2, Caroline Jones, B, 2:24.60. 3, Nicole Fournier, Sum, 2:25.50. 4, Zoe Doden, Sum, 2:26.70. 5, Brooke Leggat, Sum, 2:28.56. 6, Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 2:28.57. 7, Anna Kleinsmith, Sum, 2:28.75. 8, Emma Jewett, B, 2:29.07. 9, Sally Moore, Mar, 2:29.23. 10, Cassidy Ward, Sum, 2:29.81.
Boys
(Saturday’s boys race was canceled)
Nordic skiing
OISRA Southern League
Classic Race at Hoodoo
5.5K Individual Race
Plus 3x750-Meter Relay
Boys
Team Scores — Mountain View 12, Ashland 36, La Pine 45.
Relay — 1, Mountain View 8:57. 2, Ashland 10:38. 3, La Pine 11:14.
Individual (top 10) — 1, Levi Picardo, MV, 20:16.1. 2, Cody Santaguida, MV, 21:06.8. 3, Nathan Robbins, MV, 21:30.6. 4, Derek Martin, MV, 21:34.2. 5, Forrest Hassell, MV, 22:56.0. 6, Jack Creech, MF, 22:56.3. 7, Tristan Piper, MV, 23:03.1. 8, Chase Schermer, MV, 23:11.7. 9, Reid Altman, MV, 23:28.3. 10, Kai Larson, Ash, 23:40.8.
Girls
Team Scores — Mountain View 12, Ashland 35, La Pine incomplete.
Relay — 1, Mountain View, 10:26. 2, Ashland, 13.12. 3, La Pine, incomplete.
Individual (top 10) — 1, Brooke Cummings, MV, 23:33.7. 2, Iris Welsh, MV, 23:39.8. 3, Hannah Tranby, MV, 24:15.2. 4, Kinsey Olarrea, MV, 26:43.2. 5, Olivia Carpenter, MV, 28:28.3. 6, Bailey Kamperman, MV, 28:53.9. 7, Hai Xing Lewis, MV, 29:10.3. 8, Shella May Crafton, 29:34.0. 9, Ze Mindling Werling, Ashland, 30:09.4. 10, Allie Charon, MV, 30:51.3.
