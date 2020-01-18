Wrestling
Oregon Wrestling Classic
Friday Late Results
Pool Play (Boys)
Mountain View 79, Lincoln 0
Mountain View 49, Centennial 21
Mountain View 65, McMinnville 12
Roseburg 79, Bend 3
David Douglas 46, Bend 27
Sherwood 78, Bend 6
Redmond 64, Milwaukie 15
Redmond 79, Rex Putnam 0
Crook County 58, Redmond 21
Crescent Valley 62, Ridgeview 18
Ridgeview 57, Hood River Valley 22
Ridgeview 66, Pendleton 18
Crook County 84, Rex Putnam 0
Crook County 71, Milwaukie 12
Woodburn 37, Madras 24
La Grande 78, Madras 0
Madras 36, Molalla 30
Ontario 48, Sisters 24
Sweet Home 72, Sisters 12
Sisters 36, Marshfield 30
La Pine 66, South Umpqua 18
La Pine 45, Willamina 34
Culver 82, Colton 0
Culver 51, La Pine 27
Pool Play (girls)
Bend 30, Elmira 15
Bend 39, Oregon City 6
Boys basketball
Friday Late Results
Summit 66, Mountain View 56
Bend 64, McKay 40
Redmond 57, Ridgeview 46
The Dalles 68, Crook County 67
Woodburn 56, Sisters 45
Trinity Lutheran 75, Chiloquin 20
Saturday Results
Sisters at Cascade, late
North Lake 65, Chiloquin 25
Girls basketball
Friday late Results
Mountain View 66, Summit 54
Bend 48, McKay 19
Ridgeview 60, Redmond 32
The Dalles 47, Crook County 45
Woodburn 58, Sisters 31
Trinity Lutheran 32, Chiloquin 31
Saturday Results
Cascade 49, Sisters 26
Chiloquin 51, North Lake 44
Nordic skiing
OISRA Southern League
At Meissner Ski Trails
Saturday Results
5.5K plus 3x1K Relay
Boys
Team scores — Mountain View 12, La Pine 43.
Individual (top 10) — 1, Levi Pichardo, MV, 19:52.9. 2, Forrest Hassell, MV, 22:06.8. 3, Jack Creech, MV, 22:20.3. 4, Cody Santaguida, MV, 22:30.8. 5, Derek Martin, MV, 23:48.3. 6, Gabriel Gonzalez, MV, 23:52.2. 7, Kyle McGarry, MV, 23:53.1. 8, Chase Schermer, MV, 23:56.6. 9, Reid Altman, MV, 24:17.7. 10, Paul Shilling, MV, 24:42.4.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 12.
Individual (top 10) — 1, Hannah Tranby, MV, 23:35.1. 2, Iris Welsh, MV, 24:54.1. 3, Bailey Kamperman, MV, 25:10.3. 4, Kinsey Olarrea, MV, 27:41.1. 5, Peyten Roberts, MV, 27:57.2. 6, Olivia Carpenter, MV, 28:32.0. 7, Annika Goff, MV, 30:25.1. 8, Hai Xing Lewis, MV, 34:37.4. 9, Allie Charon, MV, 36:23.6. 10, Hannah Myers, MV, 36:29.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.