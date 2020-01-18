high school scoreboard
Jupiterimages

Wrestling

Oregon Wrestling Classic

Friday Late Results

Pool Play (Boys)

Mountain View 79, Lincoln 0

Mountain View 49, Centennial 21

Mountain View 65, McMinnville 12

Roseburg 79, Bend 3

David Douglas 46, Bend 27

Sherwood 78, Bend 6

Redmond 64, Milwaukie 15

Redmond 79, Rex Putnam 0

Crook County 58, Redmond 21

Crescent Valley 62, Ridgeview 18

Ridgeview 57, Hood River Valley 22

Ridgeview 66, Pendleton 18

Crook County 84, Rex Putnam 0

Crook County 71, Milwaukie 12

Woodburn 37, Madras 24

La Grande 78, Madras 0

Madras 36, Molalla 30

Ontario 48, Sisters 24

Sweet Home 72, Sisters 12

Sisters 36, Marshfield 30

La Pine 66, South Umpqua 18

La Pine 45, Willamina 34

Culver 82, Colton 0

Culver 51, La Pine 27

Pool Play (girls)

Bend 30, Elmira 15

Bend 39, Oregon City 6

Boys basketball

Friday Late Results

Summit 66, Mountain View 56

Bend 64, McKay 40

Redmond 57, Ridgeview 46

The Dalles 68, Crook County 67

Woodburn 56, Sisters 45

Trinity Lutheran 75, Chiloquin 20

Saturday Results

Sisters at Cascade, late

North Lake 65, Chiloquin 25

Girls basketball

Friday late Results

Mountain View 66, Summit 54

Bend 48, McKay 19

Ridgeview 60, Redmond 32

The Dalles 47, Crook County 45

Woodburn 58, Sisters 31

Trinity Lutheran 32, Chiloquin 31

Saturday Results

Cascade 49, Sisters 26

Chiloquin 51, North Lake 44

Nordic skiing

OISRA Southern League

At Meissner Ski Trails

Saturday Results

5.5K plus 3x1K Relay

Boys

Team scores — Mountain View 12, La Pine 43.

Individual (top 10) — 1, Levi Pichardo, MV, 19:52.9. 2, Forrest Hassell, MV, 22:06.8. 3, Jack Creech, MV, 22:20.3. 4, Cody Santaguida, MV, 22:30.8. 5, Derek Martin, MV, 23:48.3. 6, Gabriel Gonzalez, MV, 23:52.2. 7, Kyle McGarry, MV, 23:53.1. 8, Chase Schermer, MV, 23:56.6. 9, Reid Altman, MV, 24:17.7. 10, Paul Shilling, MV, 24:42.4.

Girls

Team scores — Mountain View 12.

Individual (top 10) — 1, Hannah Tranby, MV, 23:35.1. 2, Iris Welsh, MV, 24:54.1. 3, Bailey Kamperman, MV, 25:10.3. 4, Kinsey Olarrea, MV, 27:41.1. 5, Peyten Roberts, MV, 27:57.2. 6, Olivia Carpenter, MV, 28:32.0. 7, Annika Goff, MV, 30:25.1. 8, Hai Xing Lewis, MV, 34:37.4. 9, Allie Charon, MV, 36:23.6. 10, Hannah Myers, MV, 36:29.9.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.