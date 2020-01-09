Wrestling
Wednesday late results
Mountain View 52, Culver 16
160: Carson Fassett, MTV, over Hunter Augustynovich, CULV (MD 11-3) 170: Cannon Potts, MTV, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV (Fall 5:17) 182: Ryan Calderon, MTV, over Andreas Mendez, CULV (Fall 5:48) 195: Blake Ohlson, MTV, over Cole Brown, CULV (Fall 0:34) 220: Titus Schulz, MTV, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV (Fall 4:18) 285: Rory Eck, MTV, over Wylie Johnson, CULV (Fall 1:25) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Ethan Potts, MTV (Dec 9-7) 113: Drew Jones, MTV, over Brody Piercy, CULV (Dec 3-2) 120: Noel Navarro, CULV, over Andrew Worthington, MTV (Dec 8-3) 126: Tyson Oliver, MTV, over Johan Jaimes, CULV (Fall 2:32) 138: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Ryder Fassett, MTV (Fall 4:53) 145: Lane Downing, CULV, over Holden Korish, MTV (MD 9-0) 152: Sayre Williams, MTV, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV (Dec 7-6).
Redmond at Crook County
Crook County 53, Redmond 21
138: Kole Davis, RED, over Gage Perry, CC, (Fall 3:07) 145: Hunter Mode, CC, over Riley Wood, RED, (Fall 1:13) 152: Brayden Duke, CC, over Rylan Lynch, RED, (Fall 1:12) 160: Benjamin Sather, CC, over Christian Ketchem, RED (MD 11-3) 170: Gavin McLean, CC, over Wyatt Berkham, RED (Fall 3:27) 182: Kyle Knudtson, CC, over Austin Carter, RED (MD 9-1) 195: Gabe Saenz, CC, over Aiden Garcia, RED (Fall 3:44) 220: Blaine Aamodt, RED, over Wyatt Holliday, CC (MD 14-4) 285: Jax Cumming, RED, over Joseph Miller, CC (Fall 1:51) 113: Tucker Bonner, CC, over Julian Gonzalez, RED (Fall 1:01) 120: Steven Ware, CC, over Kagen Lawrence, RED (Dec 4-2) 126: Zachary Mauras, CC, over Reeden Arsenault, RED (Fall 1:15) 132: Wyatt Wood, CC, over Michaelo DeGross, RED (Fall 1:12)
Thursday Results
Stevenson Duals at Hood River Valley
Hood River Valley 30, Culver 12
113: Alexander Nipko, HRV over Gavin Douglas, CULV (Fall 3:23) 132: Ethan McCreery, HRV over Guy Corvin, CULV (Fall 1:09) 132: Mason Spears, HRV over Guy Corvin, CULV (Fall 3:29) 138: Preston Armstrong, HRV over Kelin Abbas, CULV (Fall 2:28) 138: Kelin Abbas, CULV over Kyle Shropshire, HRV (Fall 3:56) 152: Kevin Castro, HRV over Martin Gonzalez, CULV (Fall 1:25) 152: Gabe Wilson, CULV over Kevin Castro, HRV (Fall 3:44)
Boys Basketball
Thursday Results
Culver 59, Chemawa 48
Girls Basketball
Thursday Results
Culver at Chemawa, late
