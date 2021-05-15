Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Friday's Late Games
Redmond 12, Ridgeview 9
Redmond 12, Ridgeview 4
La Pine 16, Creswell 0
Saturday's Games
Pendleton 12, Crook County 1
Pendleton 10, Crook County 0
Sisters 8, Stayton 3
Softball
Friday's Late Games
Ridgeview 23. Redmond 5
Ridgeview 10, Redmond 0
Saturday's Games
Bend 3, Sheldon 1
Pendleton 13, Crook County 0
Pendleton 24, Crook County 2
La Pine at Creswell (DH), canceled
Track and Field
Saturday's Results
Intermountain Conference Championships
at Pendleton High School
Boys
Team Scores — Pendleton 136, Ridgeview 105.5, Hood River Valley 104,5, Crook County 99, Redmond 82, The Dalles 81
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 11.32; 200m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 23.08; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.44; 800m: Josh Haynes, HRV, 1:59.76; 1500m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 4:02.8; 3000m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 9:26.9; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 14:82; 300m Hurdles: Cody Cehrett, RV, 38:40; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: CC: Triston Fischer, Alex Smith, Zachary Guthrie, Ale Carne, 3:331.41; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 48-5.5; Javelin: Samuel Jennings, PEN, 198-4; High jump: Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-08; Pole vault: Steven Stanle, HRV, 13-00; Long jump: Zaanan Bane, PEN, 21-02.5; Triple jump: Zanan Banes, PEN, 41-03.5.
Girls
Team Scores — Crook County 151, Hood River Valley 127, Pendleton 125, Redmond 94, The Dalles 83, Ridgeview 61.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 12.87; 200m: Simone Tillman, HRV, 26.73; 400m: Kelsey Lovercheck, PEN, 1:02.33; 800m: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 2:24.72; 1500: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 5:09.82; 3000m: Emily Johnson, DAL, 11:46.19; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.68; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.77; 4x100m Relay: PEN: Isabella Mungall, Mureil Jones-Hoisington, Kendall Bonzani, 52.15; 4x400m: HRV: Kate Siekkienen, Simone Tillman, Ximena Santillan, Chloe Bullock, 4:17.03; Shot put: Grace Brooks, CC, 30-11; Discus: Josie Kasberger, CC, 114-10; Javelin: Josie Kasbreger, CC, 104-09; High jump: Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 5-02; Pole vault: Poppy Miller, HRV, 10-06; Long jump: Zoe Dunn, DAL, 17-05.25; Triple jump: Majorie Hutchins, CC, 35-02.
Tri-Valley Conference District Meet at Madras High, late
