Boys Basketball
Friday Scores
Sheldon 73, Mountain View 45
Newberg 65, Summit 60
Redmond 48, St. Helens 42
Gladstone 63, Ridgeview 39
Henley 51, La Pine 24
North Lake 55, Central Christian 43
Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday late games
Mountain View 52, Redmond 33
Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Gilchrist 29
Friday games
Mountainside 66, Summit 26
Bend 43, Sherwood 32
Ridgeview 40, Stayton 31
Madras vs. Banks, late
Henley 47, La Pine 31
North Lake 55, Central Christian 32
Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, late
