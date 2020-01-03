high school scoreboard
Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Friday Scores

Sheldon 73, Mountain View 45

Newberg 65, Summit 60

Redmond 48, St. Helens 42

Gladstone 63, Ridgeview 39

Henley 51, La Pine 24

North Lake 55, Central Christian 43

Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday late games

Mountain View 52, Redmond 33

Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Gilchrist 29

Friday games

Mountainside 66, Summit 26

Bend 43, Sherwood 32

Ridgeview 40, Stayton 31

Madras vs. Banks, late

Henley 47, La Pine 31

North Lake 55, Central Christian 32

Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, late

